You are here

  • Home
  • Who’s Who: Basel Talal, managing director at Radisson Hotel Group KSA, Kuwait and Levant

Who’s Who: Basel Talal, managing director at Radisson Hotel Group KSA, Kuwait and Levant

Who’s Who: Basel Talal, managing director at Radisson Hotel Group KSA, Kuwait and Levant
Basel Talal
Short Url

https://arab.news/5svpr

Updated 28 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Who’s Who: Basel Talal, managing director at Radisson Hotel Group KSA, Kuwait and Levant

Who’s Who: Basel Talal, managing director at Radisson Hotel Group KSA, Kuwait and Levant
Updated 28 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Basel Talal is the managing director at Radisson Hotel Group KSA, Kuwait and Levant. He is responsible for the operations and profitability of Radisson hotels in the Kingdom. Radisson Hotel Group is rapidly expanding, with more than 30 hotels in operation and under development.

Talal has more than 25 years’ experience in the hospitality industry, with the majority of this time spent with Radisson Hotel Group, one the world’s largest hotel groups.

He takes an active role in the group’s talent development program in Saudi Arabia. He also supports its leadership efforts in the Kingdom, which aim to encourage more women to enter the hospitality industry in Saudi Arabia and take on leadership positions.

Before his role as managing director, Talal served as district director of Saudi Arabia, where he played an instrumental role in establishing the group’s operations in the Kingdom.

He was general manager of Radisson Blu Resort in Sharjah for five years from 2009 and overcame a number of challenges following the global financial crisis.

Talal started his career as a night manager at Radisson SAS Resort, Aqaba, in 1994. His commitment and dedication to hospitality led to him becoming operations manager at the same hotel.

In mid-1999, he held the position of executive assistant manager, taking over the opening of the Radisson SAS Muscat Hotel.

After three years at the Radisson SAS Muscat, Talal relocated to Saudi Arabia as the general manager of the Radisson SAS Hotel Jeddah. In 2005, he was involved in the opening of Radisson Blu Royal Suites Hotel in Jeddah.

Talal studied architecture in Jordan and the US. He has also undertaken multiple training courses covering hotel design and proactive leadership.

Topics: Who’s Who

Related

Who’s Who: Bander Al-Suhaimi, executive manager at Malath Cooperative Insurance Co.
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Bander Al-Suhaimi, executive manager at Malath Cooperative Insurance Co.
Alberto Bounous
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Alberto Bounous, vice president for development at King Abdullah Financial District

OIC thanks Saudi Arabia for granting new, bigger headquarters in Jeddah

OIC thanks Saudi Arabia for granting new, bigger headquarters in Jeddah
Updated 28 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

OIC thanks Saudi Arabia for granting new, bigger headquarters in Jeddah

OIC thanks Saudi Arabia for granting new, bigger headquarters in Jeddah
  • OIC chief thanked the Kingdom for supporting joint Islamic action
  • The new building is fully ready to receive guests and host activities
Updated 28 December 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has begun operations from new headquarters in the Al-Rayan district of northeast Jeddah after completing its move from its old home, the body said in a statement on Wednesday.

The new headquarters offers new and bigger premises for the organization’s work, helping to support its operations and activities.

The OIC’s Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha extended his gratitude to Saudi Arabia — the host country and chair of the 14th Islamic Summit — and King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the moral support the Kingdom provides to the OIC and its structures.

He also thanked the Kingdom for supporting joint Islamic action in a way that guaranteed the smooth progress of the OIC’s work, adding that the new headquarters will contribute to supporting the bloc’s performance.

The secretary-general also thanked Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan for his support of the OIC, which helped enable it to discharge its duties.

Taha said that the OIC’s General Secretariat had already started its operations at the new headquarters and several meetings had been held there in the last few days. He added that the building was ready to receive guests and host activities.

Topics: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Saudi Arabia Hissein Brahim Taha Jeddah

Related

A displaced Palestinian man rests next to a tent at a camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip Dec. 10, 2023. (Reuters)
Saudi Arabia
OIC calls for end to human rights ‘double standards’
OIC rights group meets in Jeddah to tackle ‘scourge’ of racism
Saudi Arabia
OIC rights group meets in Jeddah to tackle ‘scourge’ of racism

Young ‘Saudi Picasso’ with visual disability exhibits 50 abstract paintings

Young ‘Saudi Picasso’ with visual disability exhibits 50 abstract paintings
Updated 28 December 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
Follow

Young ‘Saudi Picasso’ with visual disability exhibits 50 abstract paintings

Young ‘Saudi Picasso’ with visual disability exhibits 50 abstract paintings
  • Mishal Al-Shoaibi, 16, showcasing work at ‘The Seeing Eye’ exhibition in Riyadh
  • Appointed ambassador of Children with Disability Association by Prince Sultan bin Salman
Updated 28 December 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: Artist Mishal Al-Shoaibi, 16, who has visual challenges, has produced a series of 50 abstract paintings that has seen him labeled the “Saudi Picasso” by local creatives.

Al-Shoaibi’s solo exhibition titled “The Seeing Eye” is being held at Ahlam Gallery in the capital.

The budding artist has a sensory processing disorder making it difficult for him to see objects up close and is the reason for him wearing quite thick spectacles.

He is currently a grade nine student at Beacon School in Bahrain for young people with learning difficulties.

In recognition of his work, Al-Shoaibi was appointed on Dec. 20 as an ambassador for the Children with Disability Association by the organization’s chairman Prince Sultan bin Salman.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of his work will benefit the association’s children’s drawing program.

He began drawing and painting at the age of 9 and has now become a prolific artist.

Amazed by his creativity, Al-Shoaibi’s aunt, artist Shaden Al-Tuwaijri took him under her wing.

“I have never influenced Mishal at all. He has a style of his own that has developed a lot since his first solo. All I do is guide him in mixing the colors, cleaning his brushes to keep the colors clean on the canvas.”

She describes her nephew as “absolutely talented” and that he never fails to surprise her with his talent every time he starts a new painting. 

When we met with Mishal and learned about his creative practices and his desire to exhibit his latest collection of artworks, we felt it is important to support him as a talented emerging artist.

Ahlam Alshedoukhy, Ahlam Gallery founder

“Mishal is artistic in every way ... he has a great ear for music … he has a unique sense of style … very inquisitive when it comes to art … he likes to visit art galleries and museums wherever he goes.”

To develop his craft, Al-Tuwaijri said she gave him a challenge to create around 40 artworks in 30 days for a solo exhibition, which he has now done with 50.

Al-Shoaibi said: “What inspires me to do my artwork is the eyes because I wear glasses, and I want the world to see eyes without them (glasses). I think it’s the most important part of the body.”

His creative process is a form of therapy. “Anytime I do art, it makes me feel relaxed and in my own place.”

His mother, Noura Al-Tuwaijri, says she is proud of his dedication. “He’s very persistent and highly motivated when it comes to painting. He believes in himself and fights against all odds. He finds his release in art and that makes him a more mature person.

“Abstract art is his thing. Reactions from renowned Saudi artists have been extremely positive with artists naming him the ‘Saudi Picasso of this age.’ And all commented on how his paintings are way above his age in maturity.”

The founder of Ahlam Gallery, Dr. Ahlam Alshedoukhy, said: “At only 16 years old he is the youngest artist to have had a solo exhibition at Ahlam Gallery. When we met with Mishal and learned about his creative practices and his desire to exhibit his latest collection of artworks, we felt it is important to support him as a talented emerging artist.”

Al-Shoaibi’s exhibition at the gallery was initially set to end on Dec. 21 but was extended to Dec. 28 because of high demand.

“Mishal’s exhibition ‘The Seeing Eye’ was a great success for many reasons. This collection was built over the past three years and is a beautiful display of the artist’s personality and character. Listening to Mishal speak about his sources of inspiration showed his passion and love of his art. He has a story to tell for nearly each artwork,” Alshedoukhy added.

She noted that the quality of Al-Shoaibi’s “artwork, which is focused on portraits of himself or people in his life, is quite high … the subject matters are presented in a unique style and full of pure emotions.”

Ahlam Gallery is a commercial entity committed to engaging with local and international artists.

To explore Al-Shoaibi’s artwork, visit his Instagram @artbigmish.

Topics: Saudi picasso paintings Ahlam Gallery

Related

From impressive sculptures to vibrant oil paintings, meet the Saudi artist who does it all photos
Saudi Arabia
From impressive sculptures to vibrant oil paintings, meet the Saudi artist who does it all
Saudi artist depicts strength, perseverance of Saudi women through her paintings
Saudi Arabia
Saudi artist depicts strength, perseverance of Saudi women through her paintings

Ambassadors journey to AlUla’s historical marvels

Ambassadors journey to AlUla’s historical marvels
Updated 28 December 2023
Nada Hameed
Lama Al-Hamawi
Follow

Ambassadors journey to AlUla’s historical marvels

Ambassadors journey to AlUla’s historical marvels
  • The AlUla trip was quite spectacular. My ambassador colleagues and I had a chance to enjoy the beautiful city and take in its marvelous history, says Dya-Eddine Said Bamakhrama
Updated 28 December 2023
Nada Hameed Lama Al-Hamawi

JEDDAH, RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently organized an immersive expedition to AlUla for the ambassadors of accredited countries to the Kingdom and their families.

The trip offered an enlightening escapade into the rich historical and archaeological wonders nestled within AlUla.

Led by Abdulmajeed Al-Samary, the undersecretary of protocol at the ministry, the ambassadors explored AlUla’s distinguished landmarks — with the heart of their visit being Hegra, a destination revered as the Kingdom’s inaugural UNESCO-listed World Heritage Site.

The ambassadors were treated to an insightful tour, delving into the historical significance enshrined within Qasr Al-Bint and Qasr Al-Farid.

Another great moment of their expedition was the visit to Maraya Theater, a breathtaking architectural marvel celebrated as the world’s largest mirrored building.

To commemorate this significant occasion, the ministry hosted a lunch, offering a wonderful setting for the ambassadors to further cherish their AlUla experience.

Liselotte Plesner, ambassador of Denmark to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and Yemen, shared her enchantment on her official X account. Posting picturesque snapshots of Elephant Rock, Maraya, Hegra, and the great mountains of AlUla, she wrote: “Cozy moment at Elephant Rock #AlUla.”

Plesner extended heartfelt gratitude to the ministry for curating an unforgettable day that left an indelible mark on her and her fellow diplomats.

Dya-Eddine Said Bamakhrama, the ambassador of Djibouti and dean of the Diplomatic Corps to the Kingdom, told Arab News: “The AlUla trip was quite spectacular. My ambassador colleagues and I had a chance to enjoy the beautiful city and take in its marvelous history. We’ve had many trips in the Kingdom with the kind hosting of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and witnessed first-hand how diverse and beautiful Saudi Arabia truly is.”

On his official account on X, Bamakhrama conveyed his appreciation for the well-organized trip that provided a profound exploration of Hegra and its historical significance.

He wrote: “Ambassadors and their families also appreciated the meticulous organization by the ministry’s officials, particularly Mr. Abdulmajeed Al-Samary, who accompanied us with great care and supervision during the trip.”

Anibal Gomez Toledo, ambassador of Mexico to Saudi Arabia, was unable to attend the trip to AlUla, but reposted the trip photos on X and told Arab News: “Yes, the embassy fully recommends visiting AlUla.”

Topics: AlUla Abdulmajeed Al-Samary Saudi Arabia Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Related

AlUla’s Winter at Tantora returns with poetry, art, music
Saudi Arabia
AlUla’s Winter at Tantora returns with poetry, art, music
RCU to showcase AlUla’s marvels in Beijing exhibition
Saudi Arabia
RCU to showcase AlUla’s marvels in Beijing exhibition

Agreement bids to develop water irrigation projects in Saudi Arabia

Agreement bids to develop water irrigation projects in Saudi Arabia
Updated 27 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Agreement bids to develop water irrigation projects in Saudi Arabia

Agreement bids to develop water irrigation projects in Saudi Arabia
  • The agreement aims to establish a sub-fund to develop and empower entities working in the water irrigation sector
Updated 27 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: An agreement between the Associations Support Fund and the Sekaya Charitable Foundation aims to enhance joint cooperation in water irrigation projects in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency has reported.

Abdulrahman Al-Fadli, the minister of environment, water and agriculture and the chairman of the board of trustees at the National Watering Foundation, and Ahmed bin Ali Al-Suwailem, the CEO of the National Center for Non-Profit Sector and member of the ASF’s board of directors, witnessed the signing of the agreement.

It was signed by the CEO of the foundation Tamim Al-Matouk, and Fawaz Al-Saadi, the CEO of the fund.

The agreement aims to establish a sub-fund, the Water Associations Support Fund, to develop and empower entities working in the water irrigation sector in the Kingdom, aligning with the objectives of Vision 2030.

The Sekaya Charitable Foundation works to organize and provide charitable watering, and devotes its efforts to establishing and operating projects in villages and sites in need, with a focus on facilitating and accelerating the implementation of charitable watering projects in the Kingdom.

The foundation also provides a suitable environment for establishing these projects through its organization and supervision. These help to enhance sustainability to develop the capabilities and efficiency of charitable organizations that work to manage, implement and operate the projects according to national goals.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Ministry of Environment Water and Agriculture (MEWA) water projects Saudi Associations Support Fund Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli

Related

New deal allows 1,600 taxis to carry advertising in Saudi Arabia photos
Saudi Arabia
New deal allows 1,600 taxis to carry advertising in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia granted WHO certification for eliminating trans fats
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia granted WHO certification for eliminating trans fats

New deal allows 1,600 taxis to carry advertising in Saudi Arabia

New deal allows 1,600 taxis to carry advertising in Saudi Arabia
Updated 27 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

New deal allows 1,600 taxis to carry advertising in Saudi Arabia

New deal allows 1,600 taxis to carry advertising in Saudi Arabia
Updated 27 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Transport General Authority on Wednesday signed a deal to allow 1,600 taxis to carry advertising.

The agreement is the first of its kind in the Kingdom and was signed with 6 Meem Trading Co. and Mohammed Al-Safi Trading Group, the authority said.

It aims to provide a new source of revenue for taxi companies, while also giving advertisers more options.

The deal was signed by Mohammed Al-Safi, chairman of Mohammed Al-Safi Trading Group, and Suleiman Al-Shammari, CEO of 6 Meem Trading Co., in the presence of TGA Undersecretary for Land Transport Abdulmajeed Al-Tasan.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Transport General Authority (TGA) Taxis advertising

Related

Saudi Arabia granted WHO certification for eliminating trans fats
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia granted WHO certification for eliminating trans fats
Saudi Arabia’s telecom operators improve download speed for games by 38%: report
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s telecom operators improve download speed for games by 38%: report

Latest updates

LawConnect swoops late to win Sydney-Hobart thriller
LawConnect swoops late to win Sydney-Hobart thriller
In Germany, local politics holds up weapons for Ukraine
In Germany, local politics holds up weapons for Ukraine
Man City battle back to beat Everton on return to Premier League
Man City battle back to beat Everton on return to Premier League
Dozens arrested as pro-Palestinian protests at two major US airports turn violent
Dozens arrested as pro-Palestinian protests at two major US airports turn violent
Macron asks Netanyahu for ‘lasting ceasefire’ in Gaza
Macron asks Netanyahu for ‘lasting ceasefire’ in Gaza

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.