Ma'aden unveils potential gold rush site near the Mansourah-Massarah project 

Ma’aden unveils potential gold rush site near the Mansourah-Massarah project 
The state-owned firm, also known as Ma’aden, unveiled this as the first discovery within its intensive exploration program launched in 2022. Shutterstock
Updated 7 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  
Ma’aden unveils potential gold rush site near the Mansourah-Massarah project 

Ma’aden unveils potential gold rush site near the Mansourah-Massarah project 
Updated 7 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  
RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Mining Co. has announced the discovery of a substantial gold resource potential along a 100 km strike from the existing Mansourah-Massarah gold mine.    

The state-owned firm, also known as Ma’aden, unveiled this as the first discovery within its intensive exploration program launched in 2022, according to a statement.   

The initiative aims to build a mineral production line, develop the resource base of the Kingdom, and support Ma’aden’s ambition to transform mining into the third pillar of the Saudi economy.   

Robert Wilt, CEO of Ma’aden, said: “This discovery of the new gold region is a catalyst for the world’s gold rush discoveries and a key part of our growth strategy.”  

Moreover, he added that this unearthing supports the diversification of income sources in alignment with the Saudi Vision 2030 while solidifying mining as a fundamental component of the region’s economic framework.   

The exploration results indicate that resources are available at depth, suggesting an abundance of wealth in the mine, with the potential for further extension through underground development. 

“The Arabian Shield has enormous potential that requires more world-class discoveries, and this discovery is the first of many discoveries that we expect to make,” he said. 

The CEO went on to say that, in the coming years, as the largest mining firm in Saudi Arabia, Ma’aden is working to develop the sector in the Kingdom and will continue to support its growth and renaissance. 

“Last year, Ma’aden embarked on one of the largest exploration programs in the world. These discoveries are important evidence of the untapped potential of Saudi Arabia’s mineral resources,” Wilt noted. 

Exploration around Mansourah and Massarah is focused on identifying potential deposits of similar geological scale and deposits. 

The volume of gold resources in Mansourah and Massarah amounted to an estimated 7 million ounces at the end of 2023, with a production capacity of 250,000 ounces annually. 

In 2021, Ma’aden awarded a $880 million contract at its Mansourah-Massarah gold mines, marking the company’s largest-ever investment in the gold sector at the time.  

The agreement was signed at the time for Jac Rijk Al-Rushaid Contracting and Services Co. to provide operational mining services at the gold mines. 

The range of services was expected to include drilling, scaling, loading, hauling and re-handling as well as ore control, dewatering, crusher feed, and all related production activities at the mines.  

Topics: Maaden Gold Mining

SFDA obtains WHO certificate on food free of artificial trans fats

SFDA obtains WHO certificate on food free of artificial trans fats
Updated 12 min 54 sec ago
Arab News
SFDA obtains WHO certificate on food free of artificial trans fats

SFDA obtains WHO certificate on food free of artificial trans fats
Updated 12 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is among five countries to have received a recognition certification from the World Health Organization for eliminating artificial trans fats in food products. 

The Kingdom, represented by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, obtained the credentials alongside Denmark, Lithuania, Poland, and Thailand. 

This came after providing the international team with a report detailing the efforts to prevent the use of partially hydrogenated oil. 

Topics: sfda WHO

Saudi Arabia working to ensure stability of global oil markets, says crown prince  

Saudi Arabia working to ensure stability of global oil markets, says crown prince  
Updated 19 min ago
ARAB NEWS  
Saudi Arabia working to ensure stability of global oil markets, says crown prince  

Saudi Arabia working to ensure stability of global oil markets, says crown prince  
Updated 19 min ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s involvement in the global economy’s energy markets is geared toward bolstering the stability of the global oil markets, according to the crown prince.  

The remarks were made during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s opening address at the annual royal inaugural speech of the fourth year of the eighth session of the Shoura Council on Wednesday. 

According to a release by the Ministry of Energy, he emphasized the Kingdom’s crucial role in establishing and continuing the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, through spending that aims to accelerate market stability and ensure the sustainability of its supplies. 

The Saudi prime minister highlighted the significance of oil in supporting global economic growth, expressing the Kingdom’s eagerness to develop and invest in all its energy resources. 

In his address, he also spotlighted the Kingdom’s commitment to “new energy” programs and initiatives, citing their “positive impact on the Saudi economy,” according to the release. 

He further added that through plans and programs aimed at increasing the contribution of renewable energy sources, the Kingdom aims to have about 50 percent of its energy produced through renewables by 2030. 

The crown prince said: “Your country has achieved leadership in protecting the environment by introducing local and international initiatives that rely on clean energy and contribute to reducing carbon emissions, the most important of which are the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative.”  

He emphasized that developing a plan with clear milestones to achieve global goals affirms the Kingdom’s commitment to international sustainability efforts and contributes to increasing the region’s capabilities to protect the Earth. 

The crown prince also noted that Saudi Arabia will continue working toward economic transformation in accordance with the goals of Vision 2030, stating that the positive results achieved already show the promise of more success in future economic reforms to strengthen the financial position of the Kingdom. 

Topics: saudi crown prince Saudi Crown Prince Mohamad bin Salman

GCC and South Korea sign historic free trade agreement to enhance economic ties  

GCC and South Korea sign historic free trade agreement to enhance economic ties  
Updated 53 min 8 sec ago
   ARAB NEWS  
GCC and South Korea sign historic free trade agreement to enhance economic ties  

GCC and South Korea sign historic free trade agreement to enhance economic ties  
Updated 53 min 8 sec ago
   ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: The Gulf Cooperation Council and South Korea are set to bolster their economic ties with a new free trade agreement. 

The deal, inked in Seoul by Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, the secretary-general of the GCC, and Ahn Duk-geun, the East Asian country’s minister of trade, marks a “historic step” toward achieving Gulf economic integration, according to a press note. 

Al-Budaiwi highlighted that this signing resulted from conclusions spanning five negotiating rounds, reflecting the genuine mutual desire to strengthen the strategic partnership and foster economic cooperation between the two sides.  

The secretary-general also stated that the agreement is expected to increase bilateral commerce, enhance trade in goods and services between the parties, and promote economic diversification plans in the Gulf countries and South Korea. 

Additionally, he emphasized that the agreement aligns with the directives of the leaders of the GCC countries. 

Topics: GCC South Korea Trade deal

Indian construction firm L&T wins major EPC contract in AMAALA  

Indian construction firm L&T wins major EPC contract in AMAALA  
Updated 28 December 2023
Arab News
Indian construction firm L&T wins major EPC contract in AMAALA  

Indian construction firm L&T wins major EPC contract in AMAALA  
Updated 28 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The construction arm of India’s Larsen & Toubro has secured an engineering, procurement, and construction contract for setting up systems related to renewable energy generation and utilities in Saudi Arabia’s AMAALA project. 

The consortium of UAE’s Masdar and France-based EDF signed the concession agreement in September 2023 for the fully integrated utility project with the developers of AMAALA.  

L&T has now entered into an EPC agreement with EDF and Masdar, according to a statement. 

The Indian multinational conglomerate stated that the awarded project encompasses an optimized off-grid renewable energy system, including a 250-megawatt peak solar photovoltaic plant and a 700-MW-hour battery energy storage system. 

The scope for power systems also involves biofuel-based internal combustion engines, three gas-insulated substations, high-voltage transmission lines, and medium-voltage distribution networks. 

On the other hand, the scope for water systems in AMAALA involves constructing a seawater reverse osmosis plant capable of handling 37 megaliters per day, six MLD sewage treatment plants, marine works including intake and outfall, tank farms, as well as potable water network, wastewater network, and treated sewage effluent network. 

The company did not disclose the financial details of the deal. 

Madhava Das, whole-time director and senior executive vice president of utilities at L&T, said: “The award of this prestigious contract stands testimony to the synergistic strength of diverse offerings of L&T Construction in providing innovative solutions to customers keen on sustainable, clean, and reliable electricity and water systems.” 

AMAALA is one of the most ambitious tourism projects in Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea region, as the Kingdom is steadily diversifying its economy away from oil, aligned with the goals outlined in Vision 2030. 

The project spans an area of 4,155 sq. km and, upon completion, will feature 25 hotels, 900 luxury residential villas, apartments, and estate homes alongside high-end retail establishments, fine dining, wellness, and recreational facilities. 

In August, Abdullah bin Taleb Swimming Pools Co. was given a contract to construct pools, spas, and other water feature works at Triple Bay in AMAALA. 

According to a press statement, these water features will be constructed at two resorts operated by Rosewood Hotels and Resorts and InterContinental Hotels Group’s Six Senses. 

Topics: AMAALA 

UAE unveils governance overhaul to boost family businesses 

UAE unveils governance overhaul to boost family businesses 
Updated 28 December 2023
Arab News
UAE unveils governance overhaul to boost family businesses 

UAE unveils governance overhaul to boost family businesses 
Updated 28 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Family businesses in the UAE are poised for a boost as the Ministry of Economy introduces a unified registry and implements four new cabinet resolutions to enhance governance and competitiveness. 

The initiative also aims to ensure the sustainability and leadership of family-run enterprises, aligning with a clear vision to solidify the UAE’s position as a leading destination for local, regional, and global family companies, the Emirates News Agency, also known as WAM, reported.  

Abdullah Al-Marri, the UAE’s minister of economy, stressed the pivotal role of family businesses in global economic growth. He emphasized their significance as a main driver supporting the national economy’s growth and sustainability, facilitating the country’s transition toward a knowledge-based, innovative future economy. 

The minister further noted that the launch of the unified registry for the sector is “an important step forward” in strengthening its governance and regulating registration procedures.   

Privately-owned companies in the UAE contribute 40 percent to the national gross domestic product, representing 90 percent of the total number of private companies, underlining their importance in achieving the national goal of doubling the GDP to 3 trillion dirhams ($816 billion) by the next decade in accordance with the “We the UAE 2031” vision. 

Minister Al-Marri emphasized the UAE’s commitment to ensuring the sustainable growth of family enterprises through legislation, proactive policies, and initiatives, including the “Thabat” program.  

This program is designed to support family enterprises, encouraging expansion into new economic sectors and fostering growth across successive generations. 

He added: “This is necessary to build an integrated work system for family enterprises in the UAE in addition to the advanced legislation and technology infrastructure they currently benefit from.”  

The economy minister emphasized that the introduction of the Family Charter is crucial for the success and continuity of future generations of family companies. “It defines rules of family ownership, goals, values, including mechanisms for assessing quotas and distributing profits.” 

The new registry will facilitate the registration of family-owned companies, issuance and revocation of leadership certificates, and provide continuous updates on the businesses’ status. 

“The UAE continues to develop sustainable economic policies for the development of the family businesses sector given its significance as a key driver of national economic growth, while also strengthening its competitiveness regionally and globally,” said Abdullah Ahmed Al-Saleh, under-secretary of the Ministry of Economy. 

Topics: UAE family businesses

