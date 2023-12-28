Joint Saudi, Omani stamp issued

You are here

Saudi Post and Oman Post have issued a stamp to mark the inauguration of the new road that connects the two countries. (@SPL_KSA_online)
Updated 28 December 2023
RIYADH: Saudi Post and Oman Post have issued a joint commemorative stamp to mark the inauguration of the new road that connects the two countries.
The stamp highlights their strong bilateral relations, and contains a picture of Saudi King Salman and Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Oman Stamp

