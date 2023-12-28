US sanctions network financing Houthi Red Sea shipping attacks

You are here

Houthi military helicopter flies over the Galaxy Leader cargo ship in the Red Sea. (File/Houthi Military Media/Reuters)
  • The Houthis have been attacking vessels in the region with drones and missiles since shortly after the Israel-Hamas war broke out
WASHINGTON: The US Treasury Department unveiled sanctions Thursday against a network involved in financing the growing number of attacks by Yemen’s Houthi militia against international shipping in the Red Sea.
The Iran-backed group has been attacking vessels in the region with drones and missiles since shortly after the Israel-Hamas war broke out in October, forcing cargo ships to avoid the Suez Canal — one of the world’s busiest shipping routes.
In response, the United States announced an international coalition to protect ships passing through the Red Sea in a bid to ensure freedom of navigation through the busy waterway.
In a statement, the US Treasury said it had sanctioned the head of the Currency Exchangers Association in Sana’a, along with three exchanges in Yemen and Turkiye responsible for “facilitating the flow of Iranian financial assistance” to the Houthis.
It added that these people facilitated the transfer of “millions of dollars” to the Houthis at the direction of Sa’id Al-Jamal, a group linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp. 
Unlike the Houthis, the IRGC has been designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the United States.
“Today’s action underscores our resolve to restrict the illicit flow of funds to the Houthis, who continue to conduct dangerous attacks on international shipping and risk further destabilizing the region,” Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in a statement.

UN force in Lebanon urges probe after peacekeeper wounded

UN force in Lebanon urges probe after peacekeeper wounded
Updated 28 December 2023
AFP
Follow

UN force in Lebanon urges probe after peacekeeper wounded

UN force in Lebanon urges probe after peacekeeper wounded
  • UNIFIL was set up in 1978 to monitor the withdrawal of Israeli forces after they invaded Lebanon in reprisal for a Palestinian attack
  • The UN force has itself been hit by fire, without causing any deaths among peacekeepers
Updated 28 December 2023
AFP

Beirut: The United Nations’ peacekeeping mission in Lebanon on Thursday called on authorities to investigate an attack in the country’s south that left one of the force’s members wounded.
Groups of young men in Lebanon’s south — a stronghold of the powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah group, where the UN force had previously suffered attacks — blocked UNIFIL patrols twice since Wednesday, it said.
“A peacekeeper was hurt after a patrol was attacked by a group of young men in Taybeh” near the Israeli border late Wednesday, UNIFIL said in a statement, adding that “a vehicle was also damaged.”
“We call on the Lebanese authorities to undertake a full and swift investigation, and for all perpetrators to be brought to justice,” it said.
The UN force said such “attacks... are not only condemnable, but they are violations of (UN Security Council) Resolution 1701 and Lebanese law.”
UNIFIL was set up in 1978 to monitor the withdrawal of Israeli forces after they invaded Lebanon in reprisal for a Palestinian attack.
It was bolstered in Resolution 1701 after Hezbollah and Israel fought a devastating war in 2006, and its roughly 10,000 peacekeepers are tasked with monitoring the cease-fire between the two sides.
Thursday’s statement said peacekeepers’ freedom of movement “is vital as we work to restore security and stability along the Blue Line,” the frontier demarcated by the UN in 2000 after Israeli troops withdrew from southern Lebanon.
Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA) said Wednesday that unidentified individuals stopped and attacked a patrol of the UN force’s Indonesian contingent, breaking car windows and injuring one of the troops.
In a separate incident on Thursday, peacekeepers were “blocked for about four minutes as they traveled through” the border village of Kfar Kila, UNIFIL deputy spokeswoman Kandice Ardiel said.
The NNA said the Lebanese group of men forced a patrol of the French contingent to retreat after beating their vehicle with an iron stick.
Since October 8, the day after the Israel-Hamas conflict started, the frontier between Lebanon and Israel has seen escalating cross-border fire, mainly between the Israeli army and Hezbollah, which says it is acting in support of Hamas.
The UN force has itself been hit by fire, without causing any deaths among peacekeepers.
Last year, Private Sean Rooney, 23, was killed and three others were wounded after a UNIFIL convoy came under fire in south Lebanon.

  • Israeli forces raided foreign exchange and money transfer agencies, operation also targeted cryptographic currencies
RAMALLAH: Israeli forces raided foreign exchange and money transfer agencies in Ramallah and other cities in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, seizing millions of dollars suspected of being intended to fund the Islamist group Hamas, the military said.
At least one person was killed and 14 others were wounded in a clash between Israeli troops and Palestinians in the center of Ramallah, the main city in the West Bank and the seat of the Palestinian Authority, the Palestinian health ministry said.
An Israeli military statement said police, army and Shin Bet security personnel carried out the raids across the West Bank, making 21 arrests in Ramallah as well as Tulkarm and Jenin, in the northern West Bank and Hebron in the south.
“During the operation, terrorist funds were found and tens of millions of shekels, safes, documents, recording systems and telephones were confiscated,” it said.
As well as financial service providers, the operation also targeted cryptographic currencies, with a special cybercrimes unit taking part in the investigation, the military said.
Clashes also broke out in several other locations. The Israeli military said its soldiers opened fire after explosives, petrol bombs and rocks were thrown at them.
In Jenin, an Israeli aircraft fired on militants who had attacked troops, it said.
Israeli security forces have stepped up raids across the West Bank since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas in southern Israel and the subsequent Israeli offensive now raging in the Gaza Strip.
Hamas, which seized power in the Gaza Strip in 2007, and other militant groups such as Islamic Jihad have steadily increased their reach in the West Bank, where they have growing popular support and millions of dollars in funding from Iran, according to Israeli officials.
Prior to Oct. 7, Hamas militants had carried out a series of attacks on Israelis around West Bank settlements and Israeli forces had been carrying out raids on an almost daily basis but the level of intensity has picked up sharply in recent weeks.
Attacks by Jewish settlers on Palestinians have also increased, drawing concern from the United States and other Western countries.
According to the United Nations office for Human Rights (OHCHR) at least 4,785 Palestinians have been arrested since Oct. 7, with at least 291 killed in clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
An OHCHR report published on Thursday said there had been a “rapid deterioration” of human rights in West Bank. Most of the killings occurred during operations by Israeli security forces or confrontations with them, it said.
OHCHR said it had also recorded mass arbitrary detentions, unlawful detentions, and cases of reported torture and other forms of ill-treatment of Palestinian detainees.
A spokesperson for the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office dismissed the report as “ridiculous” and “outrageous.” She said Israel faced a major security threat in the West Bank and it would continue to arrest people to protect itself.
The West Bank had already been experiencing the highest levels of unrest in decades during the 18 months preceding the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas.
US-brokered peace talks aimed at establishing a Palestinian state in the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem broke down almost a decade ago. Prospects of their revival had already been dim before the war in Gaza.

  • UN report demands immediate end to the use of military weapons and means during law enforcement operations
GENEVA: The United Nations on Thursday said the human rights situation in the occupied West Bank was rapidly deteriorating and urged Israel to “end unlawful killings” against the Palestinian population.
A report released Thursday demanded an immediate end to the use of military weapons and means during law enforcement operations, an end to arbitrary detention and ill-treatment of Palestinians, and the lifting of discriminatory movement restrictions.
“The use of military tactics and weapons in law enforcement contexts, the use of unnecessary or disproportionate force, and the enforcement of broad, arbitrary and discriminatory movement restrictions that affect Palestinians are extremely troubling,” UN rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement.
“The intensity of the violence and repression is something that has not been seen in years.”
The report looked at the human rights situation in the occupied West Bank and annexed East Jerusalem since October 7.
The bloodiest-ever Gaza war erupted when Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7 and killed about 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
They took 250 hostages, of whom 129 remain inside Gaza, according to Israeli officials, in the worst attack in the country’s history.
Israel launched extensive aerial bombardment and a siege followed by a ground invasion. The campaign has killed at least 21,110 people, mostly women and children, according to Hamas-run Gaza’s health ministry.
Report insights
The report, which looked in detail at October 7 to November 20, documented a “sharp increase” in air strikes as well as incursions into refugee camps and other densely-populated areas, resulting in “deaths, injuries and extensive damage” to civilian infrastructure.
In the weeks following October 7, the report documented a “sharp rise in settler attacks” including “shootings, burning of homes and vehicles, and uprooting of trees.”
Turk asked Israel to end “settler violence against the Palestinian population, to investigate all incidents of violence by settlers and Israeli security forces, to ensure effective protection of Palestinian communities against any form of forcible transfer, and to ensure the ability of herding communities displaced due to repeated attacks by armed settlers to return to their lands.”
The UN Human Rights Office said it had verified the deaths of 300 Palestinians from October 7 to December 27 in the occupied West Bank and annexed East Jerusalem. The deaths included 79 children.
Of the 300 deaths, “Israeli security forces killed at least 291 Palestinians, settlers killed eight, and one Palestinian was killed either by Israeli security Forces or settlers.”
The rights office said that prior to October 7, 200 Palestinians had already been killed in the area in 2023, which it said was the highest number in a 10-month-period since the UN began keeping records in 2005.
Turk urged Israel to grant his office access to Israel, adding that it was ready to report in a similar manner on the October 7 attacks.

Sudanese RSF leader visits Ethiopia during rare trip abroad

Sudanese RSF leader visits Ethiopia during rare trip abroad
Updated 28 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Sudanese RSF leader visits Ethiopia during rare trip abroad

Sudanese RSF leader visits Ethiopia during rare trip abroad
  • Mohamed Hamdan Daglo’s visits to Ethiopia and Uganda come as regional diplomats scramble to broker a meeting between the RSF commander and his rival
Updated 28 December 2023
AFP

NAIROBI: The leader of Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) arrived Thursday in Ethiopia on the second stop of his first trip abroad since war erupted with Sudan’s army in April.
Mohamed Hamdan Daglo’s visits to Ethiopia and Uganda come as regional diplomats scramble to broker a meeting between the RSF commander and his rival, Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.
The warring generals have not met face-to-face since the outbreak of fighting between their forces that has killed over 12,000 people by some conservative estimates, and forced million to flee.
Daglo was greeted upon arrival in Addis Ababa by Ethiopia’s Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen, according to a post on X by the country’s foreign ministry that didn’t provide any further details.


On Wednesday, Daglo visited Uganda and met with President Yoweri Museveni, the RSF leader and Museveni’s office said.
Daglo said he “put forward our vision to engage in negotiations, cease hostilities, and rebuild the Sudanese state based on new, just foundations.”
He is also expected to visit Kenya in coming days, a source close to the RSF told AFP.
“After having visited Uganda and Ethiopia, Hemeti will go to Nairobi in order to try to rally the member states of IGAD to his cause before going to Djibouti to meet General Al-Burhan,” the source said, referring to Daglo by another commonly used name.
IGAD, a bloc representing eight countries in the wider East Africa region, has been trying to bring Al-Burhan and Daglo together since war erupted on April 15.
On Wednesday, Djibouti’s foreign ministry said a meeting between the rivals planned for December 28 had been “postponed to early January 2024 for technical reasons.”
The UN Security Council last week voiced “alarm” at the growing violence in Sudan and the spread of fighting to areas previous considered a haven for those displaced by the conflict.
By the end of November, at least 12,190 people had been killed in the fighting, according to a conservative estimate from the Armed Conflict and Location Event Data project.
The United Nations says more than seven million people have been internally displaced by the war, while another 1.5 million have fled into neighboring countries.
Both sides have been accused of war crimes.

 

Road accident kills 11 in northwestern Turkiye -media

Road accident kills 11 in northwestern Turkiye -media
Updated 28 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Road accident kills 11 in northwestern Turkiye -media

Road accident kills 11 in northwestern Turkiye -media
Updated 28 December 2023
Reuters

ANKARA: Eleven people were killed and more than 50 injured in a road accident in northwestern Turkiye on Thursday, local media reported.
The crash involved seven vehicles, including three buses and a truck on the North Marmara highway near the Dagdibi neighborhood of Sakarya province, according to the state-owned Anadolu news agency.
The cause of the accident has not yet been determined, Anadolu said. Private news channel NTV said the area was covered with heavy fog and visibility was low.
The governor of Sakarya province told local media that 57 people were injured and taken to hospital.

