You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia Museum of Contemporary Art hosts third Bienalsur exhibition in Diriyah

Saudi Arabia Museum of Contemporary Art hosts third Bienalsur exhibition in Diriyah

Saudi Arabia Museum of Contemporary Art hosts third Bienalsur exhibition in Diriyah
1 / 5
The artwork in the exhibition aims to alter how the viewer perceives space to reveal fresh or unexpected details that illuminate imagination and creativity (AN/Rahaf Jambi)
Saudi Arabia Museum of Contemporary Art hosts third Bienalsur exhibition in Diriyah
2 / 5
The artwork in the exhibition aims to alter how the viewer perceives space to reveal fresh or unexpected details that illuminate imagination and creativity (AN/Rahaf Jambi)
Saudi Arabia Museum of Contemporary Art hosts third Bienalsur exhibition in Diriyah
3 / 5
The artwork in the exhibition aims to alter how the viewer perceives space to reveal fresh or unexpected details that illuminate imagination and creativity (AN/Rahaf Jambi)
Saudi Arabia Museum of Contemporary Art hosts third Bienalsur exhibition in Diriyah
4 / 5
The artwork in the exhibition aims to alter how the viewer perceives space to reveal fresh or unexpected details that illuminate imagination and creativity (AN/Rahaf Jambi)
Saudi Arabia Museum of Contemporary Art hosts third Bienalsur exhibition in Diriyah
5 / 5
Short Url

https://arab.news/n9n5f

Updated 22 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi
Follow

Saudi Arabia Museum of Contemporary Art hosts third Bienalsur exhibition in Diriyah

Saudi Arabia Museum of Contemporary Art hosts third Bienalsur exhibition in Diriyah
  • The exhibition, titled “Imagine: Fantasia, Dreams, Utopia,” offers imaginative creations by 26 renowned Saudi and foreign artists
Updated 22 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi
Follow

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Culture and the National University of Tres de Febrero in Argentina are staging the Bienalsur contemporary art exhibition in Diriyah.

In its third season, the traveling Bienalsur, the International Contemporary Art Biennial of South America, is being held in the temporary hall of the Saudi Arabia Museum of Contemporary Art in Jax, Diriyah, and will run until Dec. 31.

The exhibition, titled “Imagine: Fantasia, Dreams, Utopia,” offers imaginative creations by 26 renowned Saudi and foreign artists.

The artwork in the exhibition aims to alter how the viewer perceives space to reveal fresh or unexpected details that illuminate imagination and creativity.

Through the artworks on display, visitors can view the surroundings through a fusion of creativity and fantasy, taking them on an alternating voyage between reality and imagination.

The oldest palm tree in Saudi Arabia, a giant desert rose, and a display of other plants and archeology gathered from throughout the Kingdom, were on show at the exhibition, in which King Saud University Museum highlighted its expertise in flora and archeology.

One of the displays was the Biosphere Project, which has a mission to raise awareness about the fragility of the Earth and the need to take care of it.

The Earth is represented by an ecosystem made up of plants and other creatures contained in tightly sealed spheres producing their own food and releasing oxygen into the medium used by other creatures. This creates a symbiotic relationship in which the survival of each organism depends on the other.

One of the viewers of the exhibition, Shahad Alghamdi, who was visiting for the second time, thinks that it is important to have such art displays in Saudi Arabia and have generations growing up watching it.

“As a 25-year-old, I find great pleasure in entering art exhibitions such as this one, as they inspire me to think beyond my usual boundaries and explore other worlds. This is my second visit to the show, and I’m thrilled to see Saudi art among the other international pieces,” Alghamdi said.

In 2019, Saudi Arabia made history as the first Middle Eastern country to host the exhibition at the National Museum in Riyadh.

In 2021, Bienalsur returned to Saudi Arabia with installations at Jax District in Riyadh and Khuzam Palace in Jeddah, welcoming more than 20 artists from five continents, including five artists from Saudi Arabia.

Related

Food Truck Festival is fueling foodie appetites in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Food Truck Festival is fueling foodie appetites in Riyadh
OIC thanks Saudi Arabia for granting new, bigger headquarters in Jeddah photos
Saudi Arabia
OIC thanks Saudi Arabia for granting new, bigger headquarters in Jeddah

Food Truck Festival is fueling foodie appetites in Riyadh

Food Truck Festival is fueling foodie appetites in Riyadh
Updated 29 December 2023
Rahaf Jambi
Follow

Food Truck Festival is fueling foodie appetites in Riyadh

Food Truck Festival is fueling foodie appetites in Riyadh
  • 100 operators offering fare from US, Asia and Latin America
  • Large selection of coffee, pizza, noodles, beef and chicken dishes
Updated 29 December 2023
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: The Food Truck Festival’s 100 operators here are fueling the appetites of foodies with a myriad of offerings from the US, Asia and Latin America.

The festival, which began on Dec. 26 in Hittin district, is a part of the fourth edition of Riyadh Season, titled “Big Time.”

In addition to a large selection of coffee, there is also pizza, noodles, beef and chicken dishes on offer.

The Zee New York Gyro Platter food truck, a business founded in 1980 in New York, provides meat sandwiches from more than 50 food trucks across the country.

Pasta is served by the Prince of Venice food truck, which is based in Southern California.

The Korean food truck, Seoul Street Cafe, which is making its debut this year, serves traditional drinks and ice cream with a modern twist.

The TOOK LOOK Mexican food truck offers a distinctive Latin twist to rice, meat, and chicken dishes.

The Dinand by Ferdi food truck combines the flavors of French and Latin cuisines.

There was a big demand for American cuisine at the festival.

For those looking for vegetarian fare, Ramen Hood, which is inspired by Los Angeles’ famous Central Market, has such offerings.

Flowers Cafe, a specialty coffee truck, is one of several offering variety for caffeine lovers.

“This is our first time participating in Riyadh, and the turnout is beautiful, to be in a place with about 100 food trucks from around the world. People love our coffee from special lavender and flowers latte which is a signature drink,” Abdulrahim, owner of Flowers Cafe told Arab News. “We have a concept of delivering a flower with every order.”

The festival also has areas for children to play and win stuffed toys. 

The festival opens at 4 p.m. and trucks stop taking orders at 11:30 p.m. Tickets can be booked through https://webook.com/ar/zones/food-truck-park.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Food

Related

Saddle’s Mohammed Al-Falasi turns food truck operation into a global gastronomic sensation  
Lifestyle
Saddle’s Mohammed Al-Falasi turns food truck operation into a global gastronomic sensation  
Canadian Chef Joe Thottungal accepts the Gourmand Award at the Saudi Feast Food Festival in Riyadh.
Corporate News
Award-winning Canadian chef honored at food festival in Riyadh

Saudi environmental center warns against logging

Saudi environmental center warns against logging
Updated 28 December 2023
SPA
Follow

Saudi environmental center warns against logging

Saudi environmental center warns against logging
Updated 28 December 2023
SPA

RIYADH: The National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification warned against logging as it harms the environment and biodiversity.

Logging violations include transporting, selling, or storing firewood or local charcoal and collecting local firewood.

The center noted that the fine for these violations starts at SR5,000 ($1,333) for every cubic meter of firewood or local charcoal for the first violation. The amount doubles to SR10,000 for the second violation and reaches SR16,000 for the third violation.

The center’s protection teams monitor vegetation regions across the Kingdom by relying on the latest technologies and artificial intelligence to prevent violations and preserve green spaces.

The center seeks to develop and protect vegetation regions and rehabilitate degraded ones. This includes managing and investing in grazing lands, forests and national parks, along with fighting practices that harm the environment, including logging, and preserving natural resources and biodiversity.

Anti-terrorism center signs deal to boost cooperation on counterterrorism

Anti-terrorism center signs deal to boost cooperation on counterterrorism
Updated 28 December 2023
SPA
Follow

Anti-terrorism center signs deal to boost cooperation on counterterrorism

Anti-terrorism center signs deal to boost cooperation on counterterrorism
Updated 28 December 2023
SPA

RIYADH: The Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition and the Saudi Red Crescent Authority have signed an agreement to foster cooperation between the IMCTC and various Arab, Islamic and international organizations.

The deal was signed by Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Moghedi, secretary-general of the IMCTC, and Jalal bin Mohammed Al-Owaisi, president of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority.

Al-Moghedi said the agreement aimed to ease the exchange of expertise and knowledge in international humanitarian law.

It will also foster research and academic cooperation, enabling the development of skills in areas of mutual interest.

Al-Moghedi highlighted the crucial role of the Permanent Committee of International Humanitarian Law, particularly in addressing issues related to international armed conflicts and the impact of terrorism on nations.

Hail undersecretary welcomes high-tech traveler

Hail undersecretary welcomes high-tech traveler
Updated 29 December 2023
SPA
Follow

Hail undersecretary welcomes high-tech traveler

Hail undersecretary welcomes high-tech traveler
Updated 29 December 2023
SPA

HAIL: The undersecretary of the governorate of Hail, Adel bin Salih Al-Sheikh, on Thursday received Italian Matteo Bersani, a professor with a spinal injury who is currently touring the Kingdom on range of high-tech vehicles.

Bersani, who is affiliated with the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, injured his spinal cord in a car accident and is trying to raise awareness of the problems faced by people with disabilities.

His trip will cover several regions of the Kingdom, with each leg using a new technology developed by researchers and scientists at KAUST.

Joint Saudi, Omani stamp issued

Saudi Post and Oman Post have issued a stamp to mark the inauguration of the new road that connects the two countries. (@SPL_KSA
Saudi Post and Oman Post have issued a stamp to mark the inauguration of the new road that connects the two countries. (@SPL_KSA
Updated 28 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Joint Saudi, Omani stamp issued

Saudi Post and Oman Post have issued a stamp to mark the inauguration of the new road that connects the two countries. (@SPL_KSA
Updated 28 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Post and Oman Post have issued a joint commemorative stamp to mark the inauguration of the new road that connects the two countries.
The stamp highlights their strong bilateral relations, and contains a picture of Saudi King Salman and Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Oman Stamp

Related

Saudi passport directorate launches 93rd National Day stamp
Saudi Arabia
Saudi passport directorate launches 93rd National Day stamp
New Saudi Post stamp commemorates AlUla World Archeology Summit
Art & Culture
New Saudi Post stamp commemorates AlUla World Archeology Summit

Latest updates

North Korea's new reactor at nuclear site likely to be formally operational next summer, Seoul says
North Korea's new reactor at nuclear site likely to be formally operational next summer, Seoul says
Jerusalem’s Armenians vow to keep up fight against ‘settler’ project
Jerusalem’s Armenians vow to keep up fight against ‘settler’ project
UN aid agency: Gaza convoy came under Israeli fire
UN aid agency: Gaza convoy came under Israeli fire
Food Truck Festival is fueling foodie appetites in Riyadh
Food Truck Festival is fueling foodie appetites in Riyadh
Turkiye detains 29 people with suspected Daesh ties planning attacks, says minister
Turkiye detains 29 people with suspected Daesh ties planning attacks, says minister

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.