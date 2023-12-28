Saudi aid agency signs relief programs with civil societies in Gaza, Sudan

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) signed a joint executive program on Wednesday with a civil society organization to provide urgent relief assistance to displaced families in the Gaza Strip, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
KSrelief’s Assistant General Supervisor for Operations and Programs Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz signed the program at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh.
The project aims to distribute 11,000 dry food baskets, 5,000 health and personal hygiene supplies, and 7,720 clothes and blankets.
It will also organize urgent psychological support activities for children, benefiting 117,720 displaced Palestinian individuals.
These efforts are part of the Kingdom’s humanitarian and relief projects, which it provides through the KSrelief, to support the Palestinian people during their current humanitarian crisis.
Meanwhile, KSrelief signed remotely a joint executive program with a civil society organization to deliver immediate relief aid to those affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Sudan for 2023-2024.
Al-Baiz signed the agreement in Riyadh on Wednesday.
The project aims to distribute 40,000 relief bags and 40,000 personal care kits, benefiting 400,000 people in need during the crisis.
