NCVC plans to rehabilitate 1000 ‎floodplains and Meadows with 5 Royal Reserves‎

NCVC plans to rehabilitate 1000 ‎floodplains and Meadows with 5 Royal Reserves‎
A large number of specialists and interested parties attended the workshop ‎organized by the NCVC to introduce the implementation plan to ‎rehabilitate the ‎floodplains and meadows, the plan’s goals, mechanism, ‎and ‎partnership with the ‎Royal Reserves to implement it.‎ (Source: NCVC)
Updated 44 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari
NCVC plans to rehabilitate 1000 ‎floodplains and Meadows with 5 Royal Reserves‎

NCVC plans to rehabilitate 1000 ‎floodplains and Meadows with 5 Royal Reserves‎
Updated 44 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: The National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification is preparing to plant ‎12 million trees and shrubs in 2024 across Saudi Arabia.

This is according to Khaled bin Abdullah Al-Abdul Qadir, CEO of the NCVC, who said that recycled water would be used for all the projects.

Al-Abdul Qadir made the comments at a ceremony in Buraidah Oasis recently to mark the completion of a 1 million tree-planting project.

“Implementation of the first phase of rehabilitation of the floodplains and meadows will witness rehabilitating 1,000 floodplains and meadows by planting 12 million trees and shrubs and scattering seeds, and the use of rainwater-harvesting techniques,” he said.

The center would be working with the nation’s royal reserves to ‎ensure the initiative is successful, he added.

Qassim’s Governor Prince Faisal bin Mishaal, inaugurated in February 2020 the Green Oasis project in Buraidah, at a cost exceeding SR77 million ($20.5 million), over an area of 28 million square meters.

The NCVC has signed several agreements with the King Salman, King Abdulaziz, Imam Turki bin ‎Abdullah, Imam Abdulaziz bin Muhammad, and the King Khalid royal reserve authorities.

The area targeted for rehabilitation covers 225,000 hectares of degraded lands in a single area, and 1.9 million hectares of floodplains and meadows.

These efforts are part of the Saudi Green Initiative’s goal to plant 10 billion trees in the country.

The NCVC has also implemented several other projects, including planting 1 million trees in Al-Khafs Meadow in the King Abdulaziz royal reserve, and 400,000 saplings of local trees in the Imam Turki bin ‎Abdullah reserve.

In addition, the NVC supplied the ‎King Salman reserve with 1.2 million seedlings, and 600,000 trees and shrubs were planted in the Imam ‎Abdulaziz bin Mohammed reserve.

Talal Al-Harigi, CEO of the Imam Abdulaziz bin ‎Mohammed reserve, and Al-Abdul Qadir had signed the agreement to implement the initiative.

 




Ahmed Al-Maliki, Deputy CEO of the KSRNR’s Development Authority; Talal Al-Harigi, CEO of the Imam Abdulaziz ‎bin ‎Mohammed Royal Reserve Development Authority; Khalid Al-Abdul-Qadir, CEO of the NCVC; Mohammed Alshaalan, CEO the Imam Turki Bin Abdullah Royal Nature Reserve Development Authority; and Maher Al-Gothmi, CEO of the King Abdulaziz Royal Nature Reserve Development Authority. (Source: NCVC)

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Riyadh exhibition unveils literary and artistic career of Prince Khalid Al-Faisal

Riyadh exhibition unveils literary and artistic career of Prince Khalid Al-Faisal
Updated 9 sec ago
Dhai Al-Mutairi
Follow

Riyadh exhibition unveils literary and artistic career of Prince Khalid Al-Faisal

Riyadh exhibition unveils literary and artistic career of Prince Khalid Al-Faisal
Updated 9 sec ago
Dhai Al-Mutairi

Riyadh: A politician, an avid painter, a poet and a patron of the arts, Prince Khalid Al-Faisal redefined creativity in his cultural work, defining its components while serving the Kingdom and its people as the governor of Aseer region, minister of education, and currently as the governor of Makkah region.

The journey of this politically-minded poet-prince is showcased in an exceptional exhibition held by the Visual Arts Commission, titled “Home of My Thoughts” at Hittin Palace in Riyadh.

The exhibition sheds light on the rich legacy of a prominent national figure, influencing Saudi culture with distinguished literary and artistic creations.

“This exhibition celebrates the prince of art and culture, it celebrates the inspired and inspiring prince, his inspirations in nature, poetry, literature, and art, and how he inspired other poets and artists,” said Raghad Amin, the general manager of program delivery at the Saudi Visual Arts Commission.

The show artistically narrates the journey of Prince Khalid through two main themes, the inspired and the inspiring.

“It has been a great honor to be the curator of this exhibition, but it was a big challenge to celebrate his royal highness’s legacy in one exhibition as he is a multi-faceted figure and an inspiration to all of us,” said Lulwah Al-Homoud, Saudi artist and curator of the exhibition.

“To have a simple yet rich narrative, there were two themes complementing each other in the exhibition: The inspired and the inspiring. We were working intensely for six months.”

The inspiring theme of the exhibition narrates the journey of a figure who derives his creativity by employing language in formulating poetry and literature, prompted by the spirit of the homeland and the originality of its people.

The inspired theme of the exhibition is represented by the prince who contributed to inspiring generations of thinkers, artists, poets, and music pioneers in the Arab world and beyond.

The inspired theme, meanwhile, includes testimonies of three artists greatly influenced by Prince Khalid: Ahmed Mater, a significant cultural voice documenting the realities of contemporary Saudi Arabia; Abdullah Hammas, whose paintings are acquired in several ministries, airports, government departs, and international museums; and Zena Amer, the director of art residencies and programs at Al-Muftaha fine arts village.

Al-Muftaha village is located in Abha, and is one of the most significant tourist destinations in the Aseer region, particularly for artists as it provides them with a space to express and share their creativity.

Founded in 1989 by Prince Khalid, then governor of the Aseer region, Al-Muftaha incorporates artists’ studios and accommodation, exhibition galleries, shops, and a bookstore.

“One of his most prominent contributions was the establishment of Al-Muftaha fine arts village, a center for artists and is considered one of the first centers in the Arab world for art,” said Amin.

Among the many projects founded by Prince Khalid are the literary club of Abha, the Abha singing festival, and the Abha Prize for Cultural Excellence.

From 1971 to 2007, Prince Khalid served as governor of Aseer, and his love for it is showcased in his poetry and paintings displayed in the “Country and its People” section of the exhibition.

Other paintings reflect renowned poems and poets from the pre-Islamic period, a period which greatly influenced the work of Prince Khalid.

“The strategy was to have a holistic approach by introducing sound and written words beside his paintings as well as an immersive digital installation that takes the audience into the world of his paintings,” said Al-Homoud.

She added: “I was really touched by the amount of interaction with the paintings by the audiences and proud to show the diversity of his great talents.”

The exhibition enriches visitors’ experience with a range of activities, unique discussions, and artistic and cultural programs and workshops, including one on the influence of the environment on color choices.

Some of the dialogue sessions scheduled include meetings between artists from Al-Muftaha, and discussions on the impact Prince Khalid had on them.

The exhibition opens daily from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will continue until Jan. 3.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Prince Khalid Al-Faisal Riyadh

Saudi Arabia Museum of Contemporary Art hosts third Bienalsur exhibition in Diriyah

Saudi Arabia Museum of Contemporary Art hosts third Bienalsur exhibition in Diriyah
Updated 28 min 13 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi
Follow

Saudi Arabia Museum of Contemporary Art hosts third Bienalsur exhibition in Diriyah

Saudi Arabia Museum of Contemporary Art hosts third Bienalsur exhibition in Diriyah
  • The exhibition, titled “Imagine: Fantasia, Dreams, Utopia,” offers imaginative creations by 26 renowned Saudi and foreign artists
Updated 28 min 13 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Culture and the National University of Tres de Febrero in Argentina are staging the Bienalsur contemporary art exhibition in Diriyah.

In its third season, the traveling Bienalsur, the International Contemporary Art Biennial of South America, is being held in the temporary hall of the Saudi Arabia Museum of Contemporary Art in Jax, Diriyah, and will run until Dec. 31.

The exhibition, titled “Imagine: Fantasia, Dreams, Utopia,” offers imaginative creations by 26 renowned Saudi and foreign artists.

The artwork in the exhibition aims to alter how the viewer perceives space to reveal fresh or unexpected details that illuminate imagination and creativity.

Through the artworks on display, visitors can view the surroundings through a fusion of creativity and fantasy, taking them on an alternating voyage between reality and imagination.

The oldest palm tree in Saudi Arabia, a giant desert rose, and a display of other plants and archeology gathered from throughout the Kingdom, were on show at the exhibition, in which King Saud University Museum highlighted its expertise in flora and archeology.

One of the displays was the Biosphere Project, which has a mission to raise awareness about the fragility of the Earth and the need to take care of it.

The Earth is represented by an ecosystem made up of plants and other creatures contained in tightly sealed spheres producing their own food and releasing oxygen into the medium used by other creatures. This creates a symbiotic relationship in which the survival of each organism depends on the other.

One of the viewers of the exhibition, Shahad Alghamdi, who was visiting for the second time, thinks that it is important to have such art displays in Saudi Arabia and have generations growing up watching it.

“As a 25-year-old, I find great pleasure in entering art exhibitions such as this one, as they inspire me to think beyond my usual boundaries and explore other worlds. This is my second visit to the show, and I’m thrilled to see Saudi art among the other international pieces,” Alghamdi said.

In 2019, Saudi Arabia made history as the first Middle Eastern country to host the exhibition at the National Museum in Riyadh.

In 2021, Bienalsur returned to Saudi Arabia with installations at Jax District in Riyadh and Khuzam Palace in Jeddah, welcoming more than 20 artists from five continents, including five artists from Saudi Arabia.

Food Truck Festival is fueling foodie appetites in Riyadh

Food Truck Festival is fueling foodie appetites in Riyadh
Updated 29 December 2023
Rahaf Jambi
Follow

Food Truck Festival is fueling foodie appetites in Riyadh

Food Truck Festival is fueling foodie appetites in Riyadh
  • 100 operators offering fare from US, Asia and Latin America
  • Large selection of coffee, pizza, noodles, beef and chicken dishes
Updated 29 December 2023
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: The Food Truck Festival’s 100 operators here are fueling the appetites of foodies with a myriad of offerings from the US, Asia and Latin America.

The festival, which began on Dec. 26 in Hittin district, is a part of the fourth edition of Riyadh Season, titled “Big Time.”

In addition to a large selection of coffee, there is also pizza, noodles, beef and chicken dishes on offer.

The Zee New York Gyro Platter food truck, a business founded in 1980 in New York, provides meat sandwiches from more than 50 food trucks across the country.

Pasta is served by the Prince of Venice food truck, which is based in Southern California.

The Korean food truck, Seoul Street Cafe, which is making its debut this year, serves traditional drinks and ice cream with a modern twist.

The TOOK LOOK Mexican food truck offers a distinctive Latin twist to rice, meat, and chicken dishes.

The Dinand by Ferdi food truck combines the flavors of French and Latin cuisines.

There was a big demand for American cuisine at the festival.

For those looking for vegetarian fare, Ramen Hood, which is inspired by Los Angeles’ famous Central Market, has such offerings.

Flowers Cafe, a specialty coffee truck, is one of several offering variety for caffeine lovers.

“This is our first time participating in Riyadh, and the turnout is beautiful, to be in a place with about 100 food trucks from around the world. People love our coffee from special lavender and flowers latte which is a signature drink,” Abdulrahim, owner of Flowers Cafe told Arab News. “We have a concept of delivering a flower with every order.”

The festival also has areas for children to play and win stuffed toys. 

The festival opens at 4 p.m. and trucks stop taking orders at 11:30 p.m. Tickets can be booked through https://webook.com/ar/zones/food-truck-park.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Food

Saudi environmental center warns against logging

Saudi environmental center warns against logging
Updated 28 December 2023
SPA
Follow

Saudi environmental center warns against logging

Saudi environmental center warns against logging
Updated 28 December 2023
SPA

RIYADH: The National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification warned against logging as it harms the environment and biodiversity.

Logging violations include transporting, selling, or storing firewood or local charcoal and collecting local firewood.

The center noted that the fine for these violations starts at SR5,000 ($1,333) for every cubic meter of firewood or local charcoal for the first violation. The amount doubles to SR10,000 for the second violation and reaches SR16,000 for the third violation.

The center’s protection teams monitor vegetation regions across the Kingdom by relying on the latest technologies and artificial intelligence to prevent violations and preserve green spaces.

The center seeks to develop and protect vegetation regions and rehabilitate degraded ones. This includes managing and investing in grazing lands, forests and national parks, along with fighting practices that harm the environment, including logging, and preserving natural resources and biodiversity.

Anti-terrorism center signs deal to boost cooperation on counterterrorism

Anti-terrorism center signs deal to boost cooperation on counterterrorism
Updated 28 December 2023
SPA
Follow

Anti-terrorism center signs deal to boost cooperation on counterterrorism

Anti-terrorism center signs deal to boost cooperation on counterterrorism
Updated 28 December 2023
SPA

RIYADH: The Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition and the Saudi Red Crescent Authority have signed an agreement to foster cooperation between the IMCTC and various Arab, Islamic and international organizations.

The deal was signed by Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Moghedi, secretary-general of the IMCTC, and Jalal bin Mohammed Al-Owaisi, president of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority.

Al-Moghedi said the agreement aimed to ease the exchange of expertise and knowledge in international humanitarian law.

It will also foster research and academic cooperation, enabling the development of skills in areas of mutual interest.

Al-Moghedi highlighted the crucial role of the Permanent Committee of International Humanitarian Law, particularly in addressing issues related to international armed conflicts and the impact of terrorism on nations.

