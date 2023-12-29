Virat Kohli’s Team Blue Rising recruits Monaco’s Lisa Caussin Battaglia as official pilot

Team Blue Rising, co-owned by Indian cricket star Virat Kohli and sports tech entrepreneur Adi K. Mishra, has announced the signing of one of Monaco’s most renowned female water motorsport champions, Lisa Caussin Battaglia, as its official pilot for the upcoming UIM E1 World Championship.

This addition comes on the heels of Team Blue Rising partnering with Princeton Electric — from Princeton University — who recently broke the speed record for the fastest electric speed boat in the world.

Kohli, a strong advocate of sustainability and gender equality, emphasized this achievement in a statement.

“Onboarding Lisa as the first official pilot at Team Blue Rising is a proud moment for both Adi and myself,” he said. “It symbolises our commitment to creating a more sustainable and inclusive future in sports, echoing the environmental and social ethos of both India and Monaco.”

Battaglia, known for her outstanding achievements in racing and her advocacy for environmental causes, joins Team Blue Rising with an impressive track record.

Among her notable accomplishments are becoming the vice champion at the 2015 World Cup Doncaster, securing top positions in the French Championship across various years, and achieving commendable ranks in the UIM World Championships.

Her exceptional performance in the World Series IJSBA and recognition as a two-time gold medallist by the mayor of Monaco further underscore her racing credentials, while Team Blue Rising will see her appointment as a reflection of their commitment to sustainability and gender equality in sports.

Battaglia’s home of Monaco has also been at the forefront of global efforts towards Ocean Conservation, especially by Prince Albert II. His recent highlighting of this crucial issue at COP28 in Dubai, in partnership with OceanX, mirrors Team Blue Rising’s dedication to this cause.

The Foundation Prince Albert II de Monaco, under Prince Albert’s leadership, has made notable strides in areas like marine conservation and climate change mitigation, showcasing the importance of these initiatives in global environmental efforts.

“I am honored to be part of such a forward-thinking team,” Battaglia said. “This role not only aligns with my professional goals in water sports but also with my personal commitment to promoting sustainability and gender equality.”

Didier Gamerdinger, the ambassador of Monaco to India, also remarked on the significance of this alliance. “I am very happy that Lisa Caussin Battaglia, a young lady from Monaco, is now an important member of the prestigious Team Blue Rising. I’m sure she will compete with many abilities and a good spirit. I wish her every success in this competition,” he said.

Having joined the ranks of teams led by Rafael Nadal, Tom Brady, Checo Perez, Didier Drogba and Steve Aoki as the latest high-profile outfit in the all-electric UIM E1 World Championship, Team Blue Rising are committed to the twin pillars of sustainability and gender equality.