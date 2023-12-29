You are here

Virat Kohli’s Team Blue Rising recruits Monaco’s Lisa Caussin Battaglia as official pilot

Virat Kohli's Team Blue Rising recruits Monaco's Lisa Caussin Battaglia as official pilot
Monaco’s Lisa Caussin Battaglia has joined Team Blue Rising as official pilot. (Supplied)
Arab News
  • The UAE-based team pick up the renowned water motorsports champion ahead of the start of the UIM E1 World Championship
Arab News
Team Blue Rising, co-owned by Indian cricket star Virat Kohli and sports tech entrepreneur Adi K. Mishra, has announced the signing of one of Monaco’s most renowned female water motorsport champions, Lisa Caussin Battaglia, as its official pilot for the upcoming UIM E1 World Championship.

This addition comes on the heels of Team Blue Rising partnering with Princeton Electric — from Princeton University — who recently broke the speed record for the fastest electric speed boat in the world.

Kohli, a strong advocate of sustainability and gender equality, emphasized this achievement in a statement.

“Onboarding Lisa as the first official pilot at Team Blue Rising is a proud moment for both Adi and myself,” he said. “It symbolises our commitment to creating a more sustainable and inclusive future in sports, echoing the environmental and social ethos of both India and Monaco.”

Battaglia, known for her outstanding achievements in racing and her advocacy for environmental causes, joins Team Blue Rising with an impressive track record.

Among her notable accomplishments are becoming the vice champion at the 2015 World Cup Doncaster, securing top positions in the French Championship across various years, and achieving commendable ranks in the UIM World Championships.

Her exceptional performance in the World Series IJSBA and recognition as a two-time gold medallist by the mayor of Monaco further underscore her racing credentials, while Team Blue Rising will see her appointment as a reflection of their commitment to sustainability and gender equality in sports.
Battaglia’s home of Monaco has also been at the forefront of global efforts towards Ocean Conservation, especially by Prince Albert II. His recent highlighting of this crucial issue at COP28 in Dubai, in partnership with OceanX, mirrors Team Blue Rising’s dedication to this cause.

The Foundation Prince Albert II de Monaco, under Prince Albert’s leadership, has made notable strides in areas like marine conservation and climate change mitigation, showcasing the importance of these initiatives in global environmental efforts.

“I am honored to be part of such a forward-thinking team,” Battaglia said. “This role not only aligns with my professional goals in water sports but also with my personal commitment to promoting sustainability and gender equality.”

Didier Gamerdinger, the ambassador of Monaco to India, also remarked on the significance of this alliance. “I am very happy that Lisa Caussin Battaglia, a young lady from Monaco, is now an important member of the prestigious Team Blue Rising. I’m sure she will compete with many abilities and a good spirit. I wish her every success in this competition,” he said.

Having joined the ranks of teams led by Rafael Nadal, Tom Brady, Checo Perez, Didier Drogba and Steve Aoki as the latest high-profile outfit in the all-electric UIM E1 World Championship, Team Blue Rising are committed to the twin pillars of sustainability and gender equality.

Eduardo Campos Lima
  • ‘It’s very important that we, footballers and coaches, always talk about the enormous injustice that’s happening in Palestine now,’ manager tells Arab News
Eduardo Campos Lima

SAO PAULO: With sizable Middle Eastern communities and historic ties to the region, Latin America has seen football as an avenue to express support for the Palestinian people amid the Gaza war.

Palestinian flags have been seen in stadiums during matches, something that has at times been repressed by police.

That was the case with a game in Buenos Aires between River Plate and Talleres on Oct. 8. A River Plate fan waving a Palestinian flag was detained for entering the stadium with unauthorized material.

On the same day, a Palestinian flag was spotted during a match between Cruz Azul and Pumas in Mexico.

In Brazil, Palestinian flags have been seen in stadiums on several occasions. On Nov. 1, members of the Flamengo Antifascista movement waved Palestinian flags during a match with Santos in Brasilia. On Nov. 26, fans of Sao Paulo waved Palestinian flags during a game with Cuiaba.

“On social media, groups connected to Sao Paulo’s fans’ organizations received posts in support of Palestine,” Bruno Mitsu Ferreira, who manages a Sao Paulo fan page on social media, told Arab News.

“A major leader of one of the most important fans’ organizations is a vocal supporter of the Palestinian people.”

Outside the stadiums, football fans’ organizations have joined pro-Palestinian demonstrations — wearing the colors of their clubs — in major Latin American cities such as Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo and Santiago.

The strongest manifestations of solidarity with Palestine in Latin American football have been in Chile, where an estimated 500,000 people of Palestinian descent live.

It is the home country of Club Deportivo Palestino, founded in Santiago in 1920 by members of the Palestinian community.

Palestino and its fans have been demonstrating against Israel’s attacks on Gaza since October. But they are not alone.

Fans and athletes of other teams have also expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people on different occasions.

“Despite FIFA’s prohibition, many people in Chile have been exhibiting banners with pro-Palestinian messages and waving flags in the stadiums,” Nicola Hadwa, a Palestinian-born football manager in Chile who has trained Palestine’s national team in the past, told Arab News.

In a match with Nublense, Palestino’s players got onto the field wearing keffiyehs and black ribbons.

Before the game, they observed a moment of silence and got on their knees. Nublense’s athletes accompanied them.

In another match, Palestino’s leaders decided to leave part of the stadium’s seats empty. A banner in front of them read: “In memory of those who are not here anymore.” 

Jose Sabat, manager of Club Deportivo Palestino’s academy, told Arab News: “It’s very important that we, footballers and coaches, always talk about the enormous injustice that’s happening in Palestine now.”

On Dec. 20, Palestino won the national junior league championship after defeating Magallanes.

Sabat, who is of Palestinian descent, dedicated the victory to the Palestinian people in an interview after the match.

“I’m immensely proud of exhibiting the Palestinian colors on our club’s jersey. I always try to make a small contribution and mention the events in Gaza (during interviews). We can’t get used to them,” he added.

Sabat visited Palestine in June in order to offer workshops to the young athletes who were training in academies linked to Palestino.

“It’s a shame to see so many children being victimized now. The effects of that catastrophe will be felt for a long time,” he said.

Sabat, who is a FIFA instructor, said: “Many people fear displeasing the football authorities by mentioning the Palestinian issue, but one needs to overcome that fear.

“I think more and more people will dare to talk about it. Football is part of our lives, as is Palestine. If I come to lose something for talking about Palestine, I won’t regret it.”

Updated 29 December 2023
AFP
Follow

MELBOURNE: A fired-up Pat Cummins bagged five wickets and 10 in the match to earn Australia a nail-biting 79-run win in the second Test and clinch the series against a battling Pakistan Friday.

Set 317 for victory, the visitors put up a stellar fight as they chased their first Test triumph in Australia since 1995.

But they were dismissed for 237, with the last five wickets falling for 18 runs.

Cummins was the chief destroyer, taking 5-49 to go with his first innings 5-48 — only the second 10-wicket haul of his Test career.

Mitchell Starc chipped in with 4-55 as the tail collapsed after Shan Masood (60), Agha Salman (50) and Babar Azam (41) gave them a fighting chance.

It was always going to be a tough task, with the highest-ever successful fourth innings run chase at the Melbourne Cricket Ground the 332-7 England managed in 1928, with no other team getting past 300.

Opener Abdullah Shafique departed for four during a tricky session before lunch, caught by Usman Khawaja in the slips off Starc following a period of intense pressure.

Iman-ul-Haq survived the initial blitz, but was no match after the break for Cummins, who sent down a probing ball that nipped back and trapped him lbw for 12.

Masood was given out lbw by the umpire on 12, but it was overturned on review and he quickly got back in his stride.

He took a nasty ball to the ribs that needed treatment, but was undeterred and raced to a gutsy 50 before Cummins again came to Australia’s rescue, enticing an edge to Steve Smith.

There was plenty resting on the shoulders of Azam as the side’s premier batter and he looked in good nick.

But after reaching 41, Josh Hazlewood got a ball to jag back and it clattered into his off stump.

Mohammad Rizwan also looked dangerous on his way to 35 before Cummins again worked his magic, with Alex Carey collecting a catch behind the stumps after the ball went off the batsman’s glove.

Cummins then removed Aamer Jamal and Shaheen Shah Afridi in quick succession before Starc cleaned up.

The Pakistanis padded up after the hosts were all out in their second innings for 262, after resuming on 187-6.

Mir Hamza was the best of the bowlers with 4-32, while Afridi took 4-76.

Carey slammed 53 to help Australia build their overnight lead and quieten chatter about his form after losing his place in the one-day side to Josh Inglis.

He resumed on 16 after Australia had bounced back from 16-4 thanks to an attacking 96 from Mitchell Marsh and Smith’s gutsy 50.

Carey, who made his first and only Test hundred in Melbourne a year ago, hit consecutive fours in his first over from Hasan Ali to build confidence.

At the other end, Starc lived dangerously and fell for nine with the impressive Afridi getting the breakthrough on a pitch still offering a bit for the bowlers.

Azam took the sharp chance at slip after Starc miscued a drive.

Cummins made a breezy 16 but was caught behind by Rizwan off Jamal, while Lyon crunched two straight fours off Jamal, then was bowled for 11 three deliveries later.

Carey brought up his sixth Test half-century before being the last man out, lbw to Hamza.

Updated 29 December 2023
AFP
Follow

MELBOURNE: A fired-up Pat Cummins bagged five wickets and 10 in the match to earn Australia a nail-biting 79-run win in the second Test and clinch the series against a battling Pakistan Friday. 

Set 317 for victory, the visitors put up a stellar fight as they chased their first Test triumph in Australia since 1995. 

But they were dismissed for 237, with the last five wickets falling for 18 runs. 

Cummins was the chief destroyer, taking 5-49 to go with his first innings 5-48 — only the second 10-wicket haul of his Test career. 

Mitchell Starc chipped in with 4-55 as the tail collapsed after Shan Masood (60), Agha Salman (50) and Babar Azam (41) gave them a fighting chance. 

It was always going to be a tough task, with the highest-ever successful fourth innings run chase at the Melbourne Cricket Ground the 332-7 England managed in 1928, with no other team getting past 300.

Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique edges a ball that will have him caught out against Australia during the fourth day of their cricket test match in Melbourne, on December 29, 2023. (AP)

Opener Abdullah Shafique departed for four during a tricky session before lunch, caught by Usman Khawaja in the slips off Starc following a period of intense pressure. 

Iman-ul-Haq survived the initial blitz, but was no match after the break for Cummins, who sent down a probing ball that nipped back and trapped him lbw for 12. 

Masood was given out lbw by the umpire on 12, but it was overturned on review and he quickly got back in his stride. 

He took a nasty ball to the ribs that needed treatment, but was undeterred and raced to a gutsy 50 before Cummins again came to Australia’s rescue, enticing an edge to Steve Smith. 

There was plenty resting on the shoulders of Azam as the side’s premier batter and he looked in good nick. 

But after reaching 41, Josh Hazlewood got a ball to jag back and it clattered into his off stump. 

Mohammad Rizwan also looked dangerous on his way to 35 before Cummins again worked his magic, with Alex Carey collecting a catch behind the stumps after the ball went off the batsman’s glove. 

Australian slips fields men Mitch Marsh, left, Usman Khawaja, second left, Steve Smith, second right, and David Warner appeal for a decision on the fourth day of the second cricket Test match between Australia and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on December 29, 2023. (AFP)

Cummins then removed Aamer Jamal and Shaheen Shah Afridi in quick succession before Starc cleaned up. 

The Pakistanis padded up after the hosts were all out in their second innings for 262, after resuming on 187-6. 

Mir Hamza was the best of the bowlers with 4-32, while Afridi took 4-76. 

Carey slammed 53 to help Australia build their overnight lead and quieten chatter about his form after losing his place in the one-day side to Josh Inglis. 

He resumed on 16 after Australia had bounced back from 16-4 thanks to an attacking 96 from Mitchell Marsh and Smith’s gutsy 50. 

Carey, who made his first and only Test hundred in Melbourne a year ago, hit consecutive fours in his first over from Hasan Ali to build confidence. 

At the other end, Starc lived dangerously and fell for nine with the impressive Afridi getting the breakthrough on a pitch still offering a bit for the bowlers. 

Azam took the sharp chance at slip after Starc miscued a drive. 

Cummins made a breezy 16 but was caught behind by Rizwan off Jamal, while Lyon crunched two straight fours off Jamal, then was bowled for 11 three deliveries later. 

Carey brought up his sixth Test half-century before being the last man out, lbw to Hamza.

Updated 29 December 2023
AFP
Follow

LOS ANGELES: The Boston Celtics rallied from a 21-point deficit to hand the Detroit Pistons a record-equalling 28th straight NBA defeat 128-122 in overtime on Thursday.

On a night when sensational San Antonio rookie Victor Wembanyama scored 30 points to lead the Spurs to a 118-105 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic was virtually perfect in a Denver Nuggets win, the Pistons were on the wrong side of history again.

The Pistons, already the first team to lose 27 straight games in a single season, are now the second team to lose 28 in a row — joining the Philadelphia 76ers who had a 28-game skid spanning the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

Kristaps Porzingis’s dunk — after Jayson Tatum grabbed the rebound of a miss by Detroit’s Isaiah Livers — effectively sealed it, putting Boston up 123-117 with 45.2 seconds left in overtime.

Boston escaped with their perfect home record intact at 15-0, improving their league-leading record to 24-6.

For a while, however, it looked like a desperate Detroit might take advantage of a Celtics squad expecting an easy win — something Boston coach Joe Mazzulla had warned was a danger for his team.

“Each loss they’re actually playing harder because they want to win,” Mazzulla said. “It’s going to happen.”

The Pistons had 31 second-chance points and with Cade Cunningham scoring 22 of his 31 points in the first half led by as many as 21 on the way to a 66-47 lead at the break.

Cunningham added six rebounds and nine assists and Jaden Ivey scored 22 points with 10 rebounds. But 19 Detroit turnovers led to 27 Celtics points.

The Celtics out-scored the Pistons 35-16 in the third quarter to head into the fourth tied at 82-82.

Detroit twice took a four-point lead in the fourth. A Tatum layup followed by a Porzingis three-pointer put Boston up by six with 1:56 left in the fourth, but Bojan Bogdanovic’s tip-in for Detroit tied it up at 108-108.

Porzingis scored 35 points and Tatum scored 31 with 10 assists for the Celtics, who were without injured Jaylen Brown.

Once again, Pistons coach Monty Williams was full of praise for his players.

“They bring a spirit and integrity and toughness to the gym every single day,” he said. “As bad as they hurt right now, I hurt for them.”

In Portland, French prodigy Wembanyama scored 30 points with six rebounds, six assists and seven blocked shots — and he did it all in less than 25 minutes on the floor.

Wembanyama joined former Spurs great David Robinson as the only rookies to put up such a stat line.

The Spurs led by as many as 28 in the first quarter and never trailed as they notched their fifth win of the season.

In Denver, Jokic connected on all 11 of his shots and all three of his free-throws on the way to a triple-double of 26 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in the Nuggets’ 142-105 victory over Memphis.

His 12th triple-double of the season saw him join Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in NBA history to record a triple-double on 100 percent shooting in multiple games.

Elsewhere, Anthony Edwards scored 44 points to lead Western Conference leaders Minnesota in a 118-110 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, who were without stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton handed out 20 assists without a turnover and scored 21 points in the Pacers’ 120-104 victory over the Bulls in Chicago.

The Miami Heat, missing star Jimmy Butler as well as Caleb Martin, Josh Richardson and Kyle Lowry, kicked off a five-game road trip with a 114-102 victory over the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.

Tyler Herro scored 26 points, Jamal Cain added 18 off the bench and Bam Adebayo and rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 17 apiece for the Heat.

Warriors star Stephen Curry was held without a basket until late in the second quarter. He and Klay Thompson scored 13 points each to lead Golden State.

In Los Angeles, Davis scored 26 points to fuel the Lakers’ 133-112 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. LeBron James, two days shy of his 39th birthday, had 17 points and 11 assists.

Updated 29 December 2023
AP
Follow

BRISBANE: Rafael Nadal is not putting a lot of pressure on himself ahead of his first tournament in more than a year.
The 37-year-old Spanish lefthander is set to return at the Brisbane International next week after almost a year out with a hip injury. The 22-time Grand Slam singles champion’s last match was a second-round loss at the Australian Open in January, and Nadal eventually decided to have surgery on his troublesome hip in June.
Thousands queued for a glimpse of Nadal on Friday at a fan appearance in downtown Brisbane when Nadal was keen to play down the prospect of a title in the Queensland state capital — or a third Australian Open crown beginning Jan. 14 in Melbourne.
“It’s impossible to think about winning tournaments today,” he said. “What’s really possible is to enjoy the comeback. I don’t expect much — one year without being on the court.”
But he was quick to mention his Melbourne Park wins when prompted, two against-the-odds titles won in 2009 and 2022 that set aside the current world No. 672’s low expectations.
In 2009 he outlasted countryman Fernando Verdasco over five hours in the semifinal before beating Roger Federer two days later in a four-hour final. Thirteen years later, after six months sidelined with a foot injury, he came from two sets behind to beat Daniil Medvedev in the final.
“I still don’t know,” he said of how he won that 2009 title. “Before the match it was impossible to imagine myself winning that match.”
Nadal has said 2024 is “probably going to be my last year on the professional tour.”
But he said he was encouraged by his fitness, confessing he feels “much better than what I expected a month ago.”
“I can’t have super long-term goals because I don’t see myself playing a super long time,” he said on Friday. “I don’t know how things are going to keep going. I’m not a player who tries to predict what can happen in the short term, and it’s even tougher in the medium period of time.”
No. 8-ranked Holger Rune is the highest-ranked player in the 32-man Brisbane field, while Andy Murray, Ben Shelton, Grigor Dimitrov and Sebastian Korda headline the other internationals.
Former No. 1 and new mom Naomi Osaka is in the women’s field and will will make her WTA comeback at the tournament. A two-time Australian Open and US Open champion, Osaka pulled out of last year’s Australian Open in Melbourne before later revealing she was pregnant.
The US-based Japanese player and her American rapper boyfriend Cordae became parents to daughter Shai in Los Angeles in July.
Reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Jelena Ostapenko, Victoria Azarenka, Sofia Kenin and Sloane Stephens are also in the 54-player women’s draw.

