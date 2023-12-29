You are here

Tariq Abdulhakim Center opens as celebration of Saudi music, culture

Tariq Abdulhakim Center opens as celebration of Saudi music, culture
The Saudi Ministry of Culture officially unveiled the Tariq Abdulhakim Center (TAHC) on Thursday evening, December 28, with a grand opening ceremony. (Supplied)
Updated 20 sec ago
Afshan Aziz
Tariq Abdulhakim Center opens as celebration of Saudi music, culture

Tariq Abdulhakim Center opens as celebration of Saudi music, culture
  Composer 'greatly contributed' to Kingdom's musical identity, culture ministry says
  Venue will be home to live performances, social events
Updated 20 sec ago
Afshan Aziz
JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Culture on Thursday officially unveiled the Tariq Abdulhakim Center at a grand opening ceremony.

The center aims to preserve and celebrate the Kingdom’s rich musical and intangible cultural heritage.

Located in Al-Balad, Jeddah’s historical area and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the center features a museum dedicated to Saudi composer and musician Tariq Abdulhakim, who died in 2012. During his life he played a crucial role in shaping the Kingdom’s musical identity, including founding the Saudi military band during his time as a soldier.

The exhibits include rare artifacts and personal belongings donated by his family, including costumes, musical notes, photographs and posters, as well as video and audio footage of Abdulhakim performing his compositions and interviews with prominent cultural figures who knew him.

“The objective of the center is to preserve the musical heritage of Saudi Arabia, particularly the intangible cultural aspects. Tariq Abdulhakim was a prominent figure, a musician, researcher and artist who greatly contributed to the development of Saudi Arabia’s national music identity,” said Abdulrahman Almotawa, a spokesperson for the ministry.

“In coordination with his family, the Ministry of Culture acquired his personal collection and belongings to establish the Tariq Abdulhakim Center, which comprises a museum and a music archive and research center.”

The archive and research center, located in a different part of the city, is home to a vast collection of books, studies, articles and media related to the Kingdom and wider region, and provides a resource for researchers from around the world keen to learn more about Saudi culture and music.

Abdulhakim’s granddaughter, Rasha Khayat, attended the opening ceremony and expressed her delight at the new venue.

“As a family, we are deeply honored by this extraordinary museum that has surpassed all our expectations,” she said.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Ministry of Culture for bringing my grandfather’s dream to life. This museum holds immense significance for us and our happiness knows no bounds. Through this museum, we not only celebrate my grandfather’s legacy but also honor the legacy of our nation. He was a passionate collector of the things he held dear and they hold great value for our Kingdom.”

She also encouraged all young people and especially aspiring musicians to “dream big” and never give up on their ambitions.

The opening ceremony featured live music from a number of performers, including Lebanese singer Hiyam Younes.

As well as helping to preserve Saudi Arabia’s musical heritage, the Ministry of Culture said it hoped the new center would “enrich the local artistic and cultural scene.”

This will include hosting festivals, exhibitions and rooftop performances of the music of Abdulhakim and other local and regional artists.

Also, from February, people will be able to take classes in playing an instrument unique to the center called a laser qanun.

Deema Mohammed, who attended the opening ceremony, said: “The ceremony and museum were truly incredible, offering an immersive experience that allowed us to delve into the fascinating world of music and Tariq Abdulhakim’s journey … which left us inspired.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Music culture

NCVC plans to rehabilitate 1000 ‎floodplains and Meadows with 5 Royal Reserves‎

NCVC plans to rehabilitate 1000 ‎floodplains and Meadows with 5 Royal Reserves‎
Updated 12 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari
NCVC plans to rehabilitate 1000 ‎floodplains and Meadows with 5 Royal Reserves‎

NCVC plans to rehabilitate 1000 ‎floodplains and Meadows with 5 Royal Reserves‎
Updated 12 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: National center for vegetation cover development and combating ‎desertification (NCVC)‎ is preparing to plant ‎12 million trees, and shrubs and scattering seeds, which will be irrigated with renewed water, in 2024 in a number of regions of Saudi Arabia, according to Khalid Al-Abdul-Qadir, CEO of the NCVC.

Al-Abdul-Qadir ‎confirmed, during a ceremony held in Buraidah Oasis on the occasion of the completion of the planting of one million trees in the Oasis, that "Implementation of the first phase of rehabilitation of the floodplains and Meadows will witness rehabilitating 1000 floodplains and Meadows by planting 12 million trees, and shrubs and scattering seeds and the use of rainwater harvesting techniques".

"The center seeks to achieve this through its partnership with the Royal Reserves to ‎apply the best ‎practices that guarantee the initiative to achieve its goals successfully", he added.

Prince Faisal bin Mishal, Governor of Al-Qassim Region, inaugurated in February 2020 the "Green Oasis" project in Buraidah, and laid the foundation stone for the first phase of the project at a cost exceeding 77 million riyals, with a total area of 28 million square meters.

The NCVC has signed several agreements with the King Salman bin Abdul ‎Aziz Royal Reserve’s Development Authority, King Abdul Aziz Royal Reserve’s ‎Development Authority, Imam Turkey bin ‎Abdullah Royal Reserve’s Development ‎Authority, Imam Abdul Aziz Bin Muhammad Royal Reserve ‎Development ‎Authority, King Khalid Royal Reserve Development Authority to rehabilitate more ‎than ‎‎1000 floodplains and meadows across the kingdom.‎

In this regard, NCVC organized a ‎workshop to introduce the implementation plan to rehabilitate the floodplains and meadows, the plan’s goals, mechanism, and ‎partnership with the abovementioned Royal Reserves to implement it.‎

The workshop included several main aspects about the goals of the initiative, and the evaluation criteria for the techniques used in the rehabilitation process, the most important ‎evaluation methods for the outcomes of the rehabilitation implementation’s, prominent areas of cooperation and partnership between the NCVC and the Royal Reserves in rehabilitation, targeted development and ‎community partnership.

The area targeted for the rehabilitation exceeds 225 thousand hectares of degraded lands within a single area with a total area that exceeds 1.9 million hectares of floodplains and Meadows, which contributes to enhancing environmental sustainability, improving live quality, and to achieve the kingdom’s vision 2030.

These efforts are part of the Saudi green initiative which aims to plant 10 billion trees. It comes as a contribution of work on rehabilitation initiative of floodplains and meadows which was launched by the minister ‎of environment, water and culture last October, to rehabilitate 1000 floodplains and meadows across the kingdom.

NCVC has also implemented a number of farming projects in the Royal reserve, including planting of 1 million trees in Al-Khafs Meadows in king Abdulaziz Royal Reserve, planting 400,000 saplings of local trees in the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal reserve, and supplying the ‎King Salman Royal Reserve with 1.2 million seedlings to be planted in the Reserve.

In the same context, cooperation efforts between the NCVC and Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Royal Reserve Development Authority also resulted in planting more than 600,000 trees and shrubs in the Imam ‎Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Royal Reserve and the King Khaled Royal Reserve (KKRR).‎

Dr. Talal Al-Harigi, CEO of the Development Authority of Imam Abdulaziz bin ‎Mohammed Royal Reserve, and Khalid Al-Abdul-Qadir, CEO of the NCVC, signed the agreement to implement the initiative in Imam ‎Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Royal Reserve and the KKRR.

This in addition to the memorandum of understanding that was previously signed between the two parties as part of the executive plan for the Fayyad and Kindergarten Development Initiative, which aims to rehabilitate 1000 floodplains and meadows in the regions of the Kingdom.

The agreement includes a strategic plan to develop vegetation in all natural habitats, through rehabilitation based on natural solutions. It stated that the work according to well scientific plans that ensure the sustainability of vegetation cover and achieve natural rehabilitation so that nature regains its balance.

CNVC works to develop, protect, and monitor vegetation sites, rehabilitate the deteriorated ones and detect violations against them and combat logging. This in addition to supervising the pasture lands, protecting and investing in forests and national parks ‎which enhances a sustainable development and an improved the quality of life.

 

Captions:
1. (From right): Ahmed Al-Maliki, Deputy CEO of the KSRNR’s Development Authority; Talal Al-Harigi, CEO of the Imam Abdulaziz ‎bin ‎Mohammed Royal Reserve Development Authority; Khalid Al-Abdul-Qadir, CEO of the NCVC; Mohammed Alshaalan, CEO the Imam Turki Bin Abdullah Royal Nature Reserve Development Authority; and Maher Al-Gothmi, CEO of the King Abdulaziz Royal Nature Reserve Development Authority.
2. Talal Al-Harigi, CEO of the Development Authority of Imam Abdulaziz ‎bin ‎Mohammed Royal Reserve (left), and Khalid Al-Abdul-Qadir, CEO of the NCVC (right), signing ‎an agreement to plant trees and shrubs in the Imam ‎Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Royal Reserve and the KKRR. 

3. A large number of specialists and interested parties attended the workshop ‎organized by the NCVC to introduce the implementation plan to ‎rehabilitate the ‎floodplains and meadows, the plan’s goals, mechanism, ‎and ‎partnership with the ‎Royal Reserves to implement it.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Riyadh exhibition unveils literary and artistic career of Prince Khalid Al-Faisal

Riyadh exhibition unveils literary and artistic career of Prince Khalid Al-Faisal
Updated 6 min 7 sec ago
Dhai Al-Mutairi
Riyadh exhibition unveils literary and artistic career of Prince Khalid Al-Faisal

Riyadh exhibition unveils literary and artistic career of Prince Khalid Al-Faisal
Updated 6 min 7 sec ago
Dhai Al-Mutairi

Riyadh: A politician, an avid painter, a poet and a patron of the arts, Prince Khalid Al-Faisal redefined creativity in his cultural work, defining its components while serving the Kingdom and its people as the governor of Aseer region, minister of education, and currently as the governor of Makkah region.

The journey of this politically-minded poet-prince is showcased in an exceptional exhibition held by the Visual Arts Commission, titled “Home of My Thoughts” at Hittin Palace in Riyadh.

The exhibition sheds light on the rich legacy of a prominent national figure, influencing Saudi culture with distinguished literary and artistic creations.

“This exhibition celebrates the prince of art and culture, it celebrates the inspired and inspiring prince, his inspirations in nature, poetry, literature, and art, and how he inspired other poets and artists,” said Raghad Amin, the general manager of program delivery at the Saudi Visual Arts Commission.

The show artistically narrates the journey of Prince Khalid through two main themes, the inspired and the inspiring.

“It has been a great honor to be the curator of this exhibition, but it was a big challenge to celebrate his royal highness’s legacy in one exhibition as he is a multi-faceted figure and an inspiration to all of us,” said Lulwah Al-Homoud, Saudi artist and curator of the exhibition.

“To have a simple yet rich narrative, there were two themes complementing each other in the exhibition: The inspired and the inspiring. We were working intensely for six months.”

The inspiring theme of the exhibition narrates the journey of a figure who derives his creativity by employing language in formulating poetry and literature, prompted by the spirit of the homeland and the originality of its people.

The inspired theme of the exhibition is represented by the prince who contributed to inspiring generations of thinkers, artists, poets, and music pioneers in the Arab world and beyond.

The inspired theme, meanwhile, includes testimonies of three artists greatly influenced by Prince Khalid: Ahmed Mater, a significant cultural voice documenting the realities of contemporary Saudi Arabia; Abdullah Hammas, whose paintings are acquired in several ministries, airports, government departs, and international museums; and Zena Amer, the director of art residencies and programs at Al-Muftaha fine arts village.

Al-Muftaha village is located in Abha, and is one of the most significant tourist destinations in the Aseer region, particularly for artists as it provides them with a space to express and share their creativity.

Founded in 1989 by Prince Khalid, then governor of the Aseer region, Al-Muftaha incorporates artists’ studios and accommodation, exhibition galleries, shops, and a bookstore.

“One of his most prominent contributions was the establishment of Al-Muftaha fine arts village, a center for artists and is considered one of the first centers in the Arab world for art,” said Amin.

Among the many projects founded by Prince Khalid are the literary club of Abha, the Abha singing festival, and the Abha Prize for Cultural Excellence.

From 1971 to 2007, Prince Khalid served as governor of Aseer, and his love for it is showcased in his poetry and paintings displayed in the “Country and its People” section of the exhibition.

Other paintings reflect renowned poems and poets from the pre-Islamic period, a period which greatly influenced the work of Prince Khalid.

“The strategy was to have a holistic approach by introducing sound and written words beside his paintings as well as an immersive digital installation that takes the audience into the world of his paintings,” said Al-Homoud.

She added: “I was really touched by the amount of interaction with the paintings by the audiences and proud to show the diversity of his great talents.”

The exhibition enriches visitors’ experience with a range of activities, unique discussions, and artistic and cultural programs and workshops, including one on the influence of the environment on color choices.

Some of the dialogue sessions scheduled include meetings between artists from Al-Muftaha, and discussions on the impact Prince Khalid had on them.

The exhibition opens daily from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will continue until Jan. 3.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Prince Khalid Al-Faisal Riyadh

Saudi Arabia Museum of Contemporary Art hosts third Bienalsur exhibition in Diriyah

Saudi Arabia Museum of Contemporary Art hosts third Bienalsur exhibition in Diriyah
Updated 34 min 11 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi
Saudi Arabia Museum of Contemporary Art hosts third Bienalsur exhibition in Diriyah

Saudi Arabia Museum of Contemporary Art hosts third Bienalsur exhibition in Diriyah
  The exhibition, titled "Imagine: Fantasia, Dreams, Utopia," offers imaginative creations by 26 renowned Saudi and foreign artists
Updated 34 min 11 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Culture and the National University of Tres de Febrero in Argentina are staging the Bienalsur contemporary art exhibition in Diriyah.

In its third season, the traveling Bienalsur, the International Contemporary Art Biennial of South America, is being held in the temporary hall of the Saudi Arabia Museum of Contemporary Art in Jax, Diriyah, and will run until Dec. 31.

The exhibition, titled “Imagine: Fantasia, Dreams, Utopia,” offers imaginative creations by 26 renowned Saudi and foreign artists.

The artwork in the exhibition aims to alter how the viewer perceives space to reveal fresh or unexpected details that illuminate imagination and creativity.

Through the artworks on display, visitors can view the surroundings through a fusion of creativity and fantasy, taking them on an alternating voyage between reality and imagination.

The oldest palm tree in Saudi Arabia, a giant desert rose, and a display of other plants and archeology gathered from throughout the Kingdom, were on show at the exhibition, in which King Saud University Museum highlighted its expertise in flora and archeology.

One of the displays was the Biosphere Project, which has a mission to raise awareness about the fragility of the Earth and the need to take care of it.

The Earth is represented by an ecosystem made up of plants and other creatures contained in tightly sealed spheres producing their own food and releasing oxygen into the medium used by other creatures. This creates a symbiotic relationship in which the survival of each organism depends on the other.

One of the viewers of the exhibition, Shahad Alghamdi, who was visiting for the second time, thinks that it is important to have such art displays in Saudi Arabia and have generations growing up watching it.

“As a 25-year-old, I find great pleasure in entering art exhibitions such as this one, as they inspire me to think beyond my usual boundaries and explore other worlds. This is my second visit to the show, and I’m thrilled to see Saudi art among the other international pieces,” Alghamdi said.

In 2019, Saudi Arabia made history as the first Middle Eastern country to host the exhibition at the National Museum in Riyadh.

In 2021, Bienalsur returned to Saudi Arabia with installations at Jax District in Riyadh and Khuzam Palace in Jeddah, welcoming more than 20 artists from five continents, including five artists from Saudi Arabia.

Food Truck Festival is fueling foodie appetites in Riyadh

Food Truck Festival is fueling foodie appetites in Riyadh
Updated 29 December 2023
Rahaf Jambi
Food Truck Festival is fueling foodie appetites in Riyadh

Food Truck Festival is fueling foodie appetites in Riyadh
  100 operators offering fare from US, Asia and Latin America
  Large selection of coffee, pizza, noodles, beef and chicken dishes
Updated 29 December 2023
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: The Food Truck Festival’s 100 operators here are fueling the appetites of foodies with a myriad of offerings from the US, Asia and Latin America.

The festival, which began on Dec. 26 in Hittin district, is a part of the fourth edition of Riyadh Season, titled “Big Time.”

In addition to a large selection of coffee, there is also pizza, noodles, beef and chicken dishes on offer.

The Zee New York Gyro Platter food truck, a business founded in 1980 in New York, provides meat sandwiches from more than 50 food trucks across the country.

Pasta is served by the Prince of Venice food truck, which is based in Southern California.

The Korean food truck, Seoul Street Cafe, which is making its debut this year, serves traditional drinks and ice cream with a modern twist.

The TOOK LOOK Mexican food truck offers a distinctive Latin twist to rice, meat, and chicken dishes.

The Dinand by Ferdi food truck combines the flavors of French and Latin cuisines.

There was a big demand for American cuisine at the festival.

For those looking for vegetarian fare, Ramen Hood, which is inspired by Los Angeles’ famous Central Market, has such offerings.

Flowers Cafe, a specialty coffee truck, is one of several offering variety for caffeine lovers.

“This is our first time participating in Riyadh, and the turnout is beautiful, to be in a place with about 100 food trucks from around the world. People love our coffee from special lavender and flowers latte which is a signature drink,” Abdulrahim, owner of Flowers Cafe told Arab News. “We have a concept of delivering a flower with every order.”

The festival also has areas for children to play and win stuffed toys. 

The festival opens at 4 p.m. and trucks stop taking orders at 11:30 p.m. Tickets can be booked through https://webook.com/ar/zones/food-truck-park.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Food

Saudi environmental center warns against logging

Saudi environmental center warns against logging
Updated 28 December 2023
SPA
Saudi environmental center warns against logging

Saudi environmental center warns against logging
Updated 28 December 2023
SPA

RIYADH: The National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification warned against logging as it harms the environment and biodiversity.

Logging violations include transporting, selling, or storing firewood or local charcoal and collecting local firewood.

The center noted that the fine for these violations starts at SR5,000 ($1,333) for every cubic meter of firewood or local charcoal for the first violation. The amount doubles to SR10,000 for the second violation and reaches SR16,000 for the third violation.

The center’s protection teams monitor vegetation regions across the Kingdom by relying on the latest technologies and artificial intelligence to prevent violations and preserve green spaces.

The center seeks to develop and protect vegetation regions and rehabilitate degraded ones. This includes managing and investing in grazing lands, forests and national parks, along with fighting practices that harm the environment, including logging, and preserving natural resources and biodiversity.

