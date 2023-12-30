Saudi Arabia issues guidelines to streamline customs system

RIYADH: The Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority issued new regulatory guidelines to streamline customs procedures, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

The guidelines aim to clarify the workings of the customs system, and educate clients, taxpayers and stakeholders involved in the import, export, and transit of goods.

New regulations provide explanations of customs procedures related to importing, exporting, and transiting goods, including specifying documents for import, modifying customs data, pre-clearance of goods, and commitments regarding non-disposal of goods.

The guidelines also cover transit and temporary admission procedures, exemptions for personal baggage and used household items, and conditions for exempting commercial samples, guarantees, refunds, and other general rules and terms.

The authority offers over 130 instructional guides on its website, which cover various zakat, tax, and customs services, including guides for freight forwarders, shipping agents, procedures for issuing a certificate of origin, exporting shipments through express transport companies, registering for road transport services, a simplified guide for deposit areas, electronic traveler declaration via the ZATCA application, a guide for printing the customs card, guidelines for booking truck appointments at land ports, and guidelines and penalties for the customs brokerage profession.