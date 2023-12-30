You are here

Gil de Ferran, Indianapolis 500 winner and Brazilian icon, dies while racing with his son

Gil de Ferran, Indianapolis 500 winner and Brazilian icon, dies while racing with his son
This picture taken on Jan. 28, 2004, shows Brazilian icon Gil de Ferran chatting with a reporter during media day at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP/File)
Updated 30 December 2023
AP
Gil de Ferran, Indianapolis 500 winner and Brazilian icon, dies while racing with his son

Gil de Ferran, Indianapolis 500 winner and Brazilian icon, dies while racing with his son
  • Fellow Brazilian driver Tony Kanaan said de Ferran apparently suffered a heart attack
  • De Ferran won the 2000 and 2001 Champ Car titles driving for Penske, and the 2003 Indy 500 with Roger Penske, as well
Updated 30 December 2023
AP
NEW YORK: Gil de Ferran, the 2003 Indianapolis 500 winner and holder of the closed-course land speed record, died Friday while racing with his son at The Concourse Club in Florida, multiple former colleagues confirmed to The Associated Press. He was 56.

Fellow Brazilian driver Tony Kanaan said de Ferran was with his son, Luke, at the private course in Opa-Locka, Florida, when he pulled over and said he wasn’t feeling well. Kanaan said de Ferran apparently suffered a heart attack and could not be revived.

When de Ferran won the 2003 Indy 500 for Roger Penske, it was the third-consecutive win in the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” for Penske, who has now amassed a record 19 victories in the iconic Memorial Day weekend race.

“We are terribly saddened to hear about the tragic loss of Gil de Ferran. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Angela, Anna, Luke and the entire de Ferran family,” Penske said in a statement. “Gil defined class as a driver and a gentleman. As an IndyCar Champion and an Indianapolis 500 winner, Gil accomplished so much during his career.

“He was beloved by so many and he was a great friend to the Team Penske family and to the entire international motorsports community. It’s a tragic loss and he will be deeply missed.”

Kanaan said he was “devastated” at the loss of the Brazilian icon.

“He was one of my best friends and we grew up together and lately and we worked together at McLaren,” Kanaan told The Associated Press. “In the beginning of this year he was a mentor, helping me out. I lost a dear friend. I am devastated. I have to say, he went in Gil style, driving a racecar. If I could choose a way to go, that’s what I could do.”

Marco Andretti posted on social media a photo of de Ferran that said “My friend. One of the real ones. One of the reasons for my F1 tests. Loved your passion and love for our sport, Thank you for what you contributed to my life.”

The French-born Brazilian was rehired at McLaren as a consultant in May. He had been sporting director of McLaren’s failed effort to qualify Fernando Alonso for the 2019 Indy 500.

De Ferran won the 2000 and 2001 Champ Car titles driving for Penske, and the 2003 Indy 500 with Roger Penske, as well. He was runner-up in LMP1 class of the American Le Mans Series in 2009 driving for his self-owned de Ferran Motorsports.

In 2000 at California Speedway, de Ferran set the closed-course land speed record during CART qualifying with a lap of 241.428 mph — a mark that stands today.

De Ferran was inspired to race by fellow Brazilian Emerson Fittipaldi and started his career in karting before embarking on a career in the European ladder system. He lost the British Formula Three title to countryman Rubens Barrichello and David Coulthard in 1991, but won the title the next season.

He won seven CART races and five IndyCar races, finishing second in the 2003 standings. He joined Team Penske with its iconic Marlboro sponsorship in 2000.

De Ferran is survived by his wife, Angela, daughter Ana, and son, Luke. Ana has become a DJ at Formula One races around the world and the entire family had been posting festive Christmas photos over the last week.

Three-time Dakar winner says rally raid is 'very different to any other event'

Three-time Dakar winner says rally raid is ‘very different to any other event’
Updated 28 December 2023
Arab News
Three-time Dakar winner says rally raid is ‘very different to any other event’

Three-time Dakar winner says rally raid is ‘very different to any other event’
  • “One thing has been clear to me since I was very young … my passion for motor sport was extremely high,” said Sainz
Updated 28 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Double World Rally champion and three-time winner of the Dakar Rally, Carlos Sainz may be better known to a younger generation of motor sports fan as the father of Ferrari’s Formula One star Carlos Sainz Jr., but his record speaks for itself and clearly marks him out as a true rally legend.

As El Matador prepares to take on the Dakar Rally with Audi next month — the world’s most famous endurance race is being staged for the fifth successive time in the Kingdom — the 61-year-old has spoken about how he first got involved in motor sport, his experience of competing in the Dakar, the value of Saudi Arabia as a host venue and how he felt when his son won the 2023 F1 Singapore Grand Prix.

Q. You were talented in sports when you were young, both as a national squash champion and a footballer who caught the attention of Real Madrid, so why did you choose to pursue a motor sport career? Where did the interest start?

Carlos Sainz Sr: “Since I was young, I was always passionate about cars and I had a small go-kart that I would play with. What really triggered my interest though, was when I was 11 years old, my sister met her future husband and he was a very good rally driver. I started to follow the rallies that he participated in and then soon after my brother, who is four years older than me, also started to compete in rallying.

“But you are correct, sports were a strong aspect of my school and I played tennis and squash, becoming Spanish champion. I also played a lot of football, especially between the ages of 14 and 18. I used to play as a No. 5 or in midfield, but as soon as I got my driving license, I began competing in rallies as that was where my passion lay.”

Q. What advice would you give to young drivers that look up to you and want to get behind the wheel? Should they consider following in your footsteps and look at other sports beforehand?

CS: “I would say that having a sporting background did help my physical condition when I was behind the wheel and it still does. Squash is a really great sport. If I had to recommend to someone a sport to help them to become fit for competing in motor sport, I’d say squash is the best option. To play it you need to be very fit from a cardiovascular point of view. You need good hand-eye co-ordination, good reflexes, peripheral 360-degree vision and good reactions. Squash helped me to achieve a strong physical condition for when I started driving.

“But the other aspect that I had, was a mission to win. The fact that my brother was four years older than me, meant I played a lot of sports with him and he always beat me. But that gave me a lot of motivation to keep practicing and keep improving so that one day I could beat him. All of that probably put me in a good place to be competitive when I started participating in motor sport.”

Q. After your successful career, in which you won the World Rally Championship with Toyota in 1990 (and were runner-up four times) did you find competing in the Dakar Rally continued to satisfy the interest you had for the sport?

CS: “One thing has been clear to me since I was very young and that continued with the way I approached my world championship career — my passion for motor sport was extremely high. My dreams about achieving different goals in my life, along with my self-confidence, was also high.

“When I decided to stop driving in the World Rally Championship, in that final year I was still victorious in Argentina and we won the manufacturers’ title with Citroen. Then I wanted to become the first Spaniard to win the Dakar in cars and luckily, a few years later, I managed it.

“I think life is about dreams, targets and passion. I woke up this morning and was disappointed from my previous rally that I did in Morocco. But I went to the gym, put it behind me and started my physical training for the Dakar. I’m still motivated because my passion is strong and I want to continue to be successful. I still want to do a good job, despite now, being what you might call a veteran driver.”

Q. You won your first two Dakar Rallies in 2010 and 2018 in South America, before winning a third in 2020 in Saudi Arabia. How different is the Dakar to the World Rally Championship?

CS: “The Dakar is unique, it’s very different to any other event. Firstly, the duration takes two weeks and that makes it really tough. The challenge of driving for four to five hours a day — blind, because you have never been through the road before — at the speed we are going makes the challenge really high. Just to give you an idea, your heart rate is 140-165bpm for up to four hours at a time. So physically, it’s very demanding. That’s why I prefer to suffer at my home in the gym on a daily basis, so that I suffer a little bit less when I’m on the event.

“All of these combinations, the endurance factor, the challenge of driving and with a lack of sleep in a difficult environment means that if you are not well prepared, then after a few days your performance will suffer. When you consider who can realistically win the Dakar, it’s probably only three or four drivers that are able to achieve the outright victory. Other drivers will win individual stages, but it’s another thing to be able to fight across two weeks. That’s what makes the Dakar a special competition.”

Q. How different are the conditions and the terrain in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia compared to South America? And what do you like about the variety of territory and landscape in the Dakar today?

CS: “After Africa and South America, we’ve now had Dakar in Saudi for the past four years. It’s a great country to host the rally, as it’s a perfect environment in which to host such a challenging event. And we were very lucky that Saudi Arabia came to host Dakar after the South American events came to an end.

“What’s great about the place is that you have the desert, a good combination of terrain — gravel, rocks, sand dunes — while retaining the same characteristics of the rally from its past, when it was held in North Africa. The marriage between Dakar and Saudi couldn’t be better for the participants. On top of that, Saudi Arabia does a great job in welcoming so many motor sport activities, whether that is Formula E, Formula One or Extreme E too.”

Q. Having taken part in each edition of the Dakar Rally in Saudi over the past four years, and now returning for the fifth time, what has surprised you most about the Kingdom?

CS: “First of all I would say there is a big change today from when I first visited the country, it’s much more open and progressive. The people in Saudi Arabia are very welcoming and it’s clear they are working hard at becoming more international. There are certain things you need to respect with any country, with regards to local customs and traditions, and Saudi in no different in that respect. Plus I always feel very welcome there.”

Q. There are more successful female drivers taking part in Dakar today, such as Saudi driver Dania Akeel and Spanish drivers Cristina Gutierrez and Laia Sanz. The latter competes in your Acciona I Sainz XE team in Extreme E. How do you think the landscape is changing for women competing in motor sports and what more needs to be done from your perspective?

CS: “Depending on the category, motor sport has traditionally not been easy for female participation, but Extreme E has been a fantastic example of how women can perform at a very high standard. Extreme E offers a great opportunity for women to compete at the same level as men. There has not been another discipline that offers that same example in the world of motor sport. I believe that Extreme E is an excellent category in enabling females to take that next step into other avenues of which Dakar is a good example of that progression. It’s not an easy transition, because of the physicality of the rally, but female drivers have proved they can do it.”

Q. You became the oldest winner of the Dakar Rally in 2020 at the inaugural event in Saudi Arabia. How do you continue to stay fit and competitive at this stage of your career?

CS: “You need to be in top physical condition to be able to perform for five hours, full attack, for up to two weeks. You have to know yourself well, when you perform at a certain level at a given age. You need to be aerobically strong because of the high pulse rate achieved when driving in extreme conditions at speed over a long time.

“As important as the cardio part is the muscle strength. You need to be strong in your neck and back. And generally, in your body because of the many bumps and jumps you hit on the route for long periods and for many days. When you are a veteran driver like me, you know your body well, but at the same time, you need to do more preparation than you did when you were younger — so it is not easy.”

Q. What are your thoughts going into the Dakar with Audi again in 2024? Do you think you’ll be more competitive this year?

CS: “We think we have been working in the right direction with the suspension, which was one of the key points to improve. But another factor is the extra 15 kilowatts we will get, because when you analyze the data, with our weight we are accelerating less than the competition because we are 100 kg heavier, so the extra power will compensate for this.

“This is very welcome, as over the past two years it’s something I’ve been pushing for. As you know, the two key things in motor sport are weight and power and if you have the same power and 100 kg more you are not going to be as competitive as the opposition. For next year, with a bit more power — if we get our reliability under control — then we have a strong team to compete with and hopefully we’ll score a decent result.”

Q. Finally, how proud are you watching your son Carlos at Ferrari and how tense were you watching the final laps of the Singapore Grand Prix — when he came through to win?

CS: “I wasn’t at the race in Singapore, as I was watching in Sardinia as we were there with Extreme E. First of all, I was very happy for him and very proud. All weekend he looked good, as he was quick through practice and qualifying and then the way he managed the race was great too. It was unbelievable in those last five laps, knowing that his only chance to win was to give Lando Norris behind him the DRS (drag reduction system.)

“Not only was he smart to think of it, but he was brave enough to try the trick, because if he got it wrong then he would have looked silly. So, the way he looked in his mirrors and calculated each lap how to execute it in the perfect way to maintain the gap resulted in a very special win and I was obviously very happy.

“When you consider his circuit experience, for many years people thought rally drivers were wild, driving sideways, but the precision you need on either tarmac or in rallying is at such a high level. You need good control and you cannot compare F1 with rallying. The latter is really difficult. I always have big respect for rally drivers, as I do for Formula One drivers.”

Saudi driver Dania Akeel says she is all set for Dakar Rally 2024

Saudi driver Dania Akeel says she is eager to take on the challenge of the Dakar Rally 2024.
Saudi driver Dania Akeel says she is eager to take on the challenge of the Dakar Rally 2024.
Updated 24 December 2023
SALEH FAREED
Saudi driver Dania Akeel says she is all set for Dakar Rally 2024

Saudi driver Dania Akeel says she is eager to take on the challenge of the Dakar Rally 2024.
  • The 45th edition of the Dakar Rally will be held Jan. 5-19 in Saudi Arabia
  • Akeel told Arab News she had gone to Austria to prepare for the Dakar Rally
Updated 24 December 2023
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: As the countdown to the biggest rally event of the year continues, Saudi driver Dania Akeel feels excited and eager to take on the challenge of the Dakar Rally 2024 for the third time in her racing career.

The 45th edition of the Dakar Rally will be held Jan. 5-19 in Saudi Arabia.

Akeel told Arab News she had gone to Austria to prepare for the Dakar Rally, while Red Bull and the Athlete Performance Center, a hub dedicated to pushing athletes to their limits and beyond, had also helped.

She affirmed her full fitness and said she feels more motivated than ever to secure a positive result at the legendary event.

“The whole reason for being (in Austria) is to find my weak points and receive a plan and a report to develop and to strengthen not only my body but mind as well,” Akeel said. “And it’s really nice to be around a bunch of people who really enjoy what they do.”

After driving a T3 car, Akeel switched to a new car for this year’s edition. “I’ve recently changed cars. I was using a T3 car as well but it was a Can-Am. So, it was a great car to learn on and I enjoyed it a lot,” she explained.

“I’ve recently switched to a car that has a sequential gearbox and that means that you are shifting constantly during the stage and this was a skill I wanted to add to my skill set because the bigger classes like T1 and the main category of the event, all of those cars have a sequential gearbox and I wanted to pick up the skill in the T3 category with the lightweight prototypes.”

Akeel had already tested out the car recently at the Rally Du Maroc, and performed really well. “It was really engaging to have this new layer involved where you’re constantly shifting gears up and down. It adds a different stimulant.”

Every athlete who walks through the APC’s doors is treated as their own singular case. The center offers a comprehensive, long-term program that covers physical, mental, and social development. This holistic approach ensures that the athlete not only reaches their peak performance but also maintains and regains it, even after injuries.

“So, in my case as a cross country driver,” Akeel said, “you’re not looking to build an insane level of muscle. You’re thinking more about durability, endurance, but you also have to be strong enough to handle the car and to feel comfortable over long distances.”

Akeel herself lives by the idea of if you “can allow yourself to be a student at any age, then it’s easier to enrich your life, by picking up new activities, new hobbies, new skills.

“When it comes to the mental performance, I found (the training) really interesting. For example, today we worked on reaction times; they have these sets of light that measure how quick you are to tap the right ones, with which arm. Then they have these mental games where you have to throw a ball in the air, in the meantime, catch the second ball that’s thrown at you. They look at multitasking, they try to expand your perception, spatial awareness, they try to stimulate your mind to interact with your surroundings, to do multiple things at the same time.”

With main facilities in Salzburg and Los Angeles and a network that extends globally, the APC provides athletes with the opportunity to train and develop under the best conditions, no matter where they are in the world.

Dania reiterated that it’s “just a really good place to improve, to grow, and to socialize.”

She said: “You’ve got to have a really good overall performance, and maybe on our own time we would focus on the things we enjoy more, find easier. But when you go to APC, you have to do different things and you see the effect in the racing, and once you do it’s motivating to keep building on that and keep improving. And that’s one of the things that I really appreciate about working with Red Bull.”

Akeel’s journey to Austria and her training at the APC epitomizes the synergy between an athlete’s dedication and the unwavering support of organizations like Red Bull.

As she prepares for the Dakar Rally, her story serves as an inspiration to all aspiring athletes, showing that with the right backup and a commitment to excellence, anything is possible. And Akeel’s future in motorsports is undoubtedly a thrilling one to watch.

In her first attempt at the Dakar, Akeel finished a creditable eighth in her class in the 2022 race, while she finished in 28th in the T3 group in 2023.

The 2024 Dakar Rally covers 14 stages through the desert of Saudi Arabia before. This year’s edition features a new 48-hour, 584 km “Chrono Stage” where competitors will be split across eight different bivouacs overnight.

All systems go for Dakar Rally 2024

All systems go for Dakar Rally 2024
Updated 21 December 2023
Arab News
All systems go for Dakar Rally 2024

All systems go for Dakar Rally 2024
  • 46th edition of the world’s most formidable rally attracts 778 participants representing 72 countries from around the globe
  • Rally unfolds across 12 main and one prologue stage, where drivers and vehicles alike will face a challenge of their endurance
Updated 21 December 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Dakar Rally 2024 Saudi Arabia is nearing its highly anticipated start, with preparations entering their concluding phase.

Dakar Rally, recognized as the world’s biggest challenge in motorsports and the most challenging rally on the planet, is slated to begin in 15 days. The Kingdom will serve as the sole host from Jan. 5-19, for the fifth consecutive year.

Recently, there have been dedicated efforts to maintain the momentum of advanced preparations, ensuring that all logistical aspects are addressed to unveil an updated version of the prestigious rally and to demonstrate the Kingdom’s adeptness and potential to organize major international events.

Efforts are underway to apply the final touches to the course and fit it with the necessary technical equipment for timing measurements, checkpoint inspections, and the construction of the temporary bivouac accommodation camps in the early stages hosted by AlUla.

The 46th edition of the world’s most formidable rally attracts 778 participants representing 72 countries from around the globe, with France having the highest representation of participants at 163, followed by Spain with 119, and Italy with 72 across all categories of the rally. There are 135 newcomers competing in the race for the first time, along with 129 legends and 31 participants in the Original by Motul category. Additionally, 46 women are participating, 34 of whom are in the Dakar Classic category.

Audiences eagerly anticipate fierce competition across various categories, as all teams and participants continue their preparations to ignite the flame of competition and prepare to embark on an exciting adventure in the heart of the Saudi desert, challenging its hidden terrains and sand dunes.

This season’s rally unfolds across 12 main and one prologue stage, where drivers and vehicles alike will face a challenge of their endurance, the toughest in the world of motorsport. The race pushes participants to their physical and mental limits as they launch into their vehicles, challenging the various terrains of the Kingdom’s desert over a total distance exceeding 7,891 km, including 4,820 km of special stages subject to timing. The course traverses some of the most breathtaking natural scenery and historical sites the Kingdom has to offer.

In this year’s edition, competitors will set off with a prologue stage from the AlUla base camp, then proceed on a route that will take them through numerous cities within the Kingdom. The path for this year will navigate through destinations including Al-Henakiyah, Al-Duwadimi, Al-Salamiya, Al-Hofuf, Shubaytah, Riyadh, Hail and Yanbu.

Dakar Rally Saudi Arabia gears up for its 5th edition

Dakar Rally Saudi Arabia gears up for its 5th edition
Updated 19 December 2023
Arab News
Dakar Rally Saudi Arabia gears up for its 5th edition

Dakar Rally Saudi Arabia gears up for its 5th edition
  • Participants of the 46th edition of Dakar Rally will embark on a new challenge across Saudi Arabia’s picturesque landscapes
  • This year’s rally course consists of a prologue stage and 12 special stages
Updated 19 December 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Over 1,000 race cars and equipment arrived at Yanbu after the two vessels carrying them berthed at King Fahd Industrial Port as preparations for Dakar Rally’s fifth edition in Saudi Arabia are underway.
The vessels sailed toward the Kingdom from Barcelona, and once the offloading process is completed, rally cars and equipment are poised to proceed to the rally’s launch site, according to a media statement on Tuesday.
Participants of the 46th edition of Dakar Rally, the motorsport world’s most famous and challenging rally, are preparing to embark on a new challenge across Saudi Arabia’s picturesque landscapes and explore its distinctive geographical diversity between Jan. 5 and 19, 2024.
The two vessels were loaded with 864 vehicles, five helicopters, and 39 containers, along with support, media, and event organizer vehicles. The Kingdom is fully hosting the event for the fifth consecutive year, with 778 drivers and co-drivers participating.
This year’s rally course consists of a prologue stage and 12 special stages, beginning with a preliminary journey from AlUla’s desert camp before venturing through Al-Henakiyah, Al-Duwadimi, Al-Salamiya, Al-Hofuf, Shubaytah, Riyadh, Hail, and Yanbu.
Participants are expected to start arriving in the Kingdom on Dec. 29 and 30, 2023, with the scrutineering of the participating vehicles scheduled for Jan. 3 and 4, 2024, at the AlUla camp.
The opening ceremony is set for Jan. 4, the prologue stage for Jan. 5, and the first stage of the rally starts on Jan. 6, 2024.
The Dakar Rally 2024 Saudi Arabia will feature 434 vehicles, including 137 motorbikes, 72 race cars, 46 trucks, 42 T3 and 36 T4 lightweight vehicles, alongside 10 quad bikes, 66 classic cars, and 14 classic trucks. Additionally, 10 vehicles will compete in the Dakar Future — Mission 1000 category, comprising one car, one truck, two T3 category vehicles, and six motorbikes.
The Dakar Rally stands as one of the oldest races in motorsports, recognized for its extensive scale, variety of events, and the intense thrill and passion it consistently delivers. It is organized by the Amaury Sport Organization in collaboration with the Saudi Motorsport Co., which operates under the umbrella of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, in coordination with other local authorities.

Rally Jeddah Toyota 2023 finale champions crowned

Rally Jeddah Toyota 2023 finale champions crowned
Updated 17 December 2023
Arab News
Rally Jeddah Toyota 2023 finale champions crowned

Rally Jeddah Toyota 2023 finale champions crowned
  • SAMF’s head awarded the rally champion Yazeed Al-Rajhi the title in the “T1P” category
  • The Rally Jeddah Toyota is the final round of the 2023 Saudi Toyota Desert Rally Championship
Updated 17 December 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation’s CEO Sattam Al-Hozami has crowned the winners of the Rally Jeddah Toyota 2023, which wrapped up on Saturday.

SAMF’s head awarded the rally champion Yazeed Al-Rajhi the title in the “T1P” category during the closing ceremony, which took place at King Abdullah Economic City.

Lionel Baud was awarded second place.

Khaled Al-Feraihi won the title in the “T1” category, with Almashna Al-Rimali and Abdullah Al-Haydan finishing in second and third places respectively.

Jaafar Al-Qahtani secured the title in the “T2” category against Khaled Al-Hamzani and Abdullah Debshi Al-Sind, while Saleh Abdullah Al-Saif achieved the title in the “T3” category ahead of Dania Akeel and Nicolas Cavigliasso.

Yasir bin Seaidan took the title in the “T4” category, followed by Maha Al-Hamli and Abdullah Al-Shegawi. Teruhito Sugawara clinched the title in the “T5” category ahead of Ibrahim Al-Muhna and Tariq Al-Rammah.

Al-Hozami also crowned the winners in the Bikes categories, which resulted in Haytham Al-Tuwaijri achieving the title in the Quads category, followed by Hani Al-Noumesi and Emiel Stuckens.

Badr Al-Hamdan won the title in the Bikes under 450cc category, ahead of Abdulhalim Al-Mughira and Mishal Al-Ghuneim, while Philip Horelmann led the Bikes over 450cc category.

The Rally Jeddah Toyota is the final round of the 2023 Saudi Toyota Desert Rally Championship, organized by SAMF in cooperation with official partner Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, strategic partner the Saudi Investment Bank, and the Ministry of Sports.

The drivers embarked on the second stage of the rally in Khulais, covering a distance of 208 km (99 km for the liaison stages and 109 km for the special stage), on Saturday morning.

