KSrelief helping train Yemeni girls for brighter future

KSrelief helping train Yemeni girls for brighter future
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News
KSrelief helping train Yemeni girls for brighter future

KSrelief helping train Yemeni girls for brighter future
  • Scheme offers courses in sewing, embroidery, technology, photography
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief recently launched an education program in Yemen as part of a project to train girls who fell out of the school system.

The program offers orphan caregivers’ families a choice of 14 courses, covering skills like sewing, embroidery, incense and perfume production, food industries, technology and photography.

Aligned with Saudi Arabia’s efforts to enhance Yemen’s education sector, the project has already benefited 280 trainees in Lahj, Abyan, Marib, Hadramout and Socotra.

Elsewhere in Yemen, KSrelief is continuing to develop a dialysis center in the Al-Dhale governorate, which provides medicines and other essential supplies to people with kidney problems.

It is also building a desalination plant and has recruited a nephrology specialist to oversee patient treatment.

In Lebanon, KSrelief is funding the Al-Amal Charitable Bakery project, which provides 25,000 bread bags a day to Syrian and Palestinian refugee families and local people in Akkar governorate and Al-Minieh district.

In Pakistan, the aid agency distributed 1,500 food baskets in flood-affected areas of Sibi and Qalat, Balochistan province, benefiting 10,500 individuals. The initiative is part of its 2023-24 Food Security Support Project.

Since its inception in 2015, KSrelief has implemented 2,670 projects worth more than $6.5 billion in 95 countries and worked with 175 local, regional and international partners.

According to a report by the agency, the bulk of the support has gone to Yemen ($4.3 billion), followed by Syria ($391 million), Palestine ($370 million) and Somalia ($227 million).

KSrelief’s programs cover food security, health, sanitation, shelter, nutrition, education, telecommunications and logistics.

Topics: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief)

Saudi authorities arrest 18,553 illegals in one week

Saudi authorities arrest 18,553 illegals in one week
Updated 30 December 2023
Arab News
Saudi authorities arrest 18,553 illegals in one week

Saudi authorities arrest 18,553 illegals in one week
  • The report showed that among the 1,121 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 28 percent were Yemeni
Updated 30 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested 18,553 people in one week for breaching residency, work and border security regulations, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

According to an official report, a total of 11,503 people were arrested for violations of residency laws, while 4,315 were held over illegal border crossing attempts, and a further 2,735 for labor-related issues.

The report showed that among the 1,121 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 28 percent were Yemeni, 70 percent Ethiopian, and 2 percent were of other nationalities.

A further 73 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and 12 were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.

So far, authorities have transferred 46,077 offenders to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 1,808 were transferred to complete their travel reservations and 9,542 were deported.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to be facilitating illegal entry to the Kingdom, including providing transportation and shelter, could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($260,000), as well as confiscation of vehicles and property.

Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Initiative to cancel fines for Saudi taxpayers extended to June

Initiative to cancel fines for Saudi taxpayers extended to June
Updated 30 December 2023
Arab News
Initiative to cancel fines for Saudi taxpayers extended to June

Initiative to cancel fines for Saudi taxpayers extended to June
  • The fines to be canceled include those for late registration in all tax systems, late payment, late submission of tax returns, correcting the return for value-added tax, and other general provisions for value-added tax.
Updated 30 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority announced it has extended the deadline for an initiative to cancel fines and exempt taxpayers from financial penalties until June 30, 2024, the state-run SPA news agency reported on Friday.

ZATCA said that the deadline, which was previously Dec. 31, has been extended to enable taxpayers who meet the conditions to benefit from the initiative and to mitigate the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, among other objectives.

The fines to be canceled include those for late registration in all tax systems, late payment, late submission of tax returns, correcting the return for value-added tax, field control violations related to the application of electronic invoicing provisions, and other general provisions for value-added tax.

ZATCA said that to benefit from the initiative, the taxpayer must be registered in the tax system, all required returns must be submitted to the authority, all taxes must be properly disclosed, and the entire principal of the tax debt related to the returns must be paid.

Taxpayers are eligible provided that they submit the application and correctly disclose the tax obligations due. It is also possible to submit a request to the authority to pay taxes in installments, provided that the request is submitted while the initiative is valid and that a commitment is made to pay all due installments within the deadline approved by the authority.

ZATCA confirmed that the initiative does not apply to fines related to tax evasion or those that were paid before the date the initiative took effect.

ZATCA called on taxpayers to review the details of the initiative through its simplified guide, which is available on its website.

The authority urged all taxpayers to take advantage of the extension of the deadline and to contact ZATCA with any inquiries.

Topics: Saudi Arabia tax

KSrelief, UNHCR sign $6m funding deal for displaced people in Sudan, South Sudan, Chad

KSrelief, UNHCR sign $6m funding deal for displaced people in Sudan, South Sudan, Chad
Updated 30 December 2023
SPA
KSrelief, UNHCR sign $6m funding deal for displaced people in Sudan, South Sudan, Chad

KSrelief, UNHCR sign $6m funding deal for displaced people in Sudan, South Sudan, Chad
Updated 30 December 2023
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief has signed a $6 million cooperative agreement with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to provide shelter and non-food support for displaced people and returnees in Sudan, South Sudan and Chad through 2024.

The document was signed by Ahmed Ali Al-Baiz, KSrelief’s assistant supervisor general of operations and programs, and Khaled Khalifa, senior adviser to the UN refugee agency and its representative to the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

 

 

 

Topics: KSRelief UNHCR

Saudi Arabia issues guidelines to streamline customs system

Saudi Arabia issues guidelines to streamline customs system
Updated 30 December 2023
Arab News
Saudi Arabia issues guidelines to streamline customs system

Saudi Arabia issues guidelines to streamline customs system
  • New regulations provide explanations of customs procedures related to importing, exporting, and transiting goods
Updated 30 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority issued new regulatory guidelines to streamline customs procedures, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

The guidelines aim to clarify the workings of the customs system, and educate clients, taxpayers and stakeholders involved in the import, export, and transit of goods.

New regulations provide explanations of customs procedures related to importing, exporting, and transiting goods, including specifying documents for import, modifying customs data, pre-clearance of goods, and commitments regarding non-disposal of goods.

The guidelines also cover transit and temporary admission procedures, exemptions for personal baggage and used household items, and conditions for exempting commercial samples, guarantees, refunds, and other general rules and terms.

The authority offers over 130 instructional guides on its website, which cover various zakat, tax, and customs services, including guides for freight forwarders, shipping agents, procedures for issuing a certificate of origin, exporting shipments through express transport companies, registering for road transport services, a simplified guide for deposit areas, electronic traveler declaration via the ZATCA application, a guide for printing the customs card, guidelines for booking truck appointments at land ports, and guidelines and penalties for the customs brokerage profession.

Topics: Saudi Arabia zakat

Saudi Arabia to plant 12m trees, shrubs in 2024

Saudi Arabia to plant 12m trees, shrubs in 2024
Updated 30 December 2023
Hebshi Alshammari
Saudi Arabia to plant 12m trees, shrubs in 2024

Saudi Arabia to plant 12m trees, shrubs in 2024
  • Water from rainfall and recycling plants to be used, says NCVC
  • Saudi Green Initiative’s goal is to plant 10bn trees in the country
Updated 30 December 2023
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification is preparing to plant ‎12 million trees and shrubs in 2024 across Saudi Arabia.

This is according to Khaled bin Abdullah Al-Abdul Qadir, CEO of the NCVC, who said that recycled water would be used for all the projects.

Al-Abdul Qadir made the comments at a ceremony in Buraidah Oasis recently to mark the completion of a 1 million tree-planting project.

“Implementation of the first phase of rehabilitation of the floodplains and meadows will witness rehabilitating 1,000 floodplains and meadows by planting 12 million trees and shrubs and scattering seeds, and the use of rainwater-harvesting techniques,” he said.

The center would be working with the nation’s royal reserves to ‎ensure the initiative is successful, he added.

Qassim’s Governor Prince Faisal bin Mishaal, inaugurated in February 2020 the Green Oasis project in Buraidah, at a cost exceeding SR77 million ($20.5 million), over an area of 28 million square meters.

“Implementation of the first phase of rehabilitation of the floodplains and meadows will witness rehabilitating 1,000 floodplains and meadows,” said Khaled bin Abdullah Al-Abdul Qadir, CEO of the NCVC. (Supplied)

The NCVC has signed several agreements with the King Salman, King Abdulaziz, Imam Turki bin ‎Abdullah, Imam Abdulaziz bin Muhammad, and the King Khalid royal reserve authorities.

The area targeted for rehabilitation covers 225,000 hectares of degraded lands in a single area, and 1.9 million hectares of floodplains and meadows.

These efforts are part of the Saudi Green Initiative’s goal to plant 10 billion trees in the country.

The NCVC has also implemented several other projects, including planting 1 million trees in Al-Khafs Meadow in the King Abdulaziz royal reserve, and 400,000 saplings of local trees in the Imam Turki bin ‎Abdullah reserve.

In addition, the NVC supplied the ‎King Salman reserve with 1.2 million seedlings, and 600,000 trees and shrubs were planted in the Imam ‎Abdulaziz bin Mohammed reserve.

Talal Al-Harigi, CEO of the Imam Abdulaziz bin ‎Mohammed reserve, and Al-Abdul Qadir had signed the agreement to implement the initiative.

Topics: deforestation desertification Saudi Arabia Trees tree planting

