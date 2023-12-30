KSrelief helping train Yemeni girls for brighter future

RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief recently launched an education program in Yemen as part of a project to train girls who fell out of the school system.

The program offers orphan caregivers’ families a choice of 14 courses, covering skills like sewing, embroidery, incense and perfume production, food industries, technology and photography.

Aligned with Saudi Arabia’s efforts to enhance Yemen’s education sector, the project has already benefited 280 trainees in Lahj, Abyan, Marib, Hadramout and Socotra.

Elsewhere in Yemen, KSrelief is continuing to develop a dialysis center in the Al-Dhale governorate, which provides medicines and other essential supplies to people with kidney problems.

It is also building a desalination plant and has recruited a nephrology specialist to oversee patient treatment.

In Lebanon, KSrelief is funding the Al-Amal Charitable Bakery project, which provides 25,000 bread bags a day to Syrian and Palestinian refugee families and local people in Akkar governorate and Al-Minieh district.

In Pakistan, the aid agency distributed 1,500 food baskets in flood-affected areas of Sibi and Qalat, Balochistan province, benefiting 10,500 individuals. The initiative is part of its 2023-24 Food Security Support Project.

Since its inception in 2015, KSrelief has implemented 2,670 projects worth more than $6.5 billion in 95 countries and worked with 175 local, regional and international partners.

According to a report by the agency, the bulk of the support has gone to Yemen ($4.3 billion), followed by Syria ($391 million), Palestine ($370 million) and Somalia ($227 million).

KSrelief’s programs cover food security, health, sanitation, shelter, nutrition, education, telecommunications and logistics.