KSA to boost women’s role in industry, mining

RIYADH: Saudi Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Human Capacity Development Faris bin Saleh Al-Saqabi said the ministry has successfully formulated a strategy for developing human capabilities in the industrial and mining sectors.

Al-Saqabi added that this strategy, along with the national programs supporting its goals, will be unveiled soon, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

During his visit to the Food Industries Polytechnic in Al-Kharj, Al-Saqabi mentioned that the ministry has initiated discussions with Saudi universities, academies and institutes to qualify and develop capabilities and provide specializations that support the Kingdom’s industrial sector.

He noted that this effort includes the establishment of the mining engineering department at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, along with collaborations with Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University, King Abdulaziz University, and King Saud University to develop specializations that contribute to women's participation in the industrial sector.

Al-Saqabi said that the ministry is committed to reaching 2.1 million jobs in the industrial and modification sector. He emphasized the ministry’s dedication to qualifying and training workers and has already started identifying specific scholarship paths.

Furthermore, the ministry supports and monitors national programs and institutes, including the Food Industries Polytechnic in Al-Kharj. This institute serves as a model for producing qualified personnel who have earned the trust of major companies.

The Food Industries Polytechnic was established in 2011 to train professionals in the food industry sector. Its mission is to offer entry-level employment training that fulfils the labor market’s demand for specialists in the food industry, which is one of the largest in the Kingdom.

The Food Industries Polytechnic is part of the Saudi Center for International Strategic Partnerships, representing a collaboration between the Technical and Vocational Training Corp. and the private sector with support from the Human Resources Development Fund.