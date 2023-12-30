Who’s Who: Adel Bakheet Al-Zahrani, executive director for community development charters at ROSHN

Adel Bakheet Al-Zahrani was appointed executive director for community development charters at the real estate developer ROSHN Group in November 2023.

His responsibilities include ensuring real estate development guidelines support the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program, monitoring global trends, and integrating best practices into local guidelines.

Al-Zahrani previously served as deputy minister for urban planning and lands, and strategic adviser on urban design and livable cities, and has played a pivotal role in shaping national policies related to urban development.

Al-Zahrani has also held a number of influential positions in academia, serving as the vice dean for quality and development at the faculty of architecture and planning at King Abdulaziz University, eventually becoming dean of that department.

From 2020 to 2022, Al-Zahrani was a strategic adviser on urban transformation and initiator of the National Urban Design Studio. During this time he was also entrusted with the deputyship of city planning at the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing.

He began his career in 2007 as a senior architect and urban designer at firms in the US. His scope expanded to North Africa and the Middle East, where he contributed to notable projects including the Shams Central Park and Public Landscape in Abu Dhabi. His portfolio includes projects ranging from co-housing neighborhoods to town master planning and institutional buildings.

Al-Zahrani has been a delegate both internationally and regionally, advocating for urban planning and development. He has represented Saudi Arabia in various capacities, including in the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council, Senior Municipal Leaders Committee for the GCC, and Joint Municipal Action in Kuwait. Notably, he addressed the UN in New York in 2022, underlining his commitment to global urban sustainability.

Al-Zahrani has also participated in numerous international summits and conferences, including the World Urban Forum in Poland, reflecting his dedication to promoting sustainable urban development and combating climate change.

Al-Zahrani holds a bachelor’s degree in architecture from King Abdulaziz University, a master’s degree in city planning from Boston University, and a Ph.D. in architecture and urban design research from Virginia Tech.