Man United misery mounts in Nottingham Forest defeat
Nottingham Forest's English midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White celebrates their win on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United at The City Ground in Nottingham, central England, on Dec. 30, 2023. Forest won the game 2-1. (AFP)
Updated 31 December 2023
AFP
  • United’s fourth loss in their last six games in all competitions left them languishing in seventh place in the Premier League, nine points adrift of the top four
  • INEOS’s head of sport Dave Brailsford was watching alongside the club’s former boss Alex Ferguson at the City Ground as United were beaten by Forest for the first time since 1994
Updated 31 December 2023
AFP
NOTTINGHAM: Manchester United’s miserable season hit a new low as they crashed to a dismal 2-1 defeat at Premier League strugglers Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Erik ten Hag’s side produced a wretched display that was punished by Morgan Gibbs-White’s late winner at the City Ground.

Nicolas Dominguez had put Forest ahead in the second half before Marcus Rashford equalized with just his third goal of a woeful campaign.

United’s fourth loss in their last six games in all competitions left them languishing in seventh place in the Premier League, nine points adrift of the top four.

United’s stirring fightback from two goals down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 on Tuesday had been heralded as the start of a new era just days after Jim Ratcliffe’s investment in the troubled club.

British billionaire Ratcliffe purchased a 25 percent stake in United for around £1.03 billion ($1.3 billion) on Christmas Eve.

Ratcliffe’s INEOS Group will take control of United’s football operations from unpopular owners the Glazer family.

But despite Ten Hag’s claim on Friday that Ratcliffe wants to work with him, this was the latest evidence that the new regime might consider dismissing the beleaguered Dutchman.

INEOS’s head of sport Dave Brailsford was watching alongside the club’s former boss Alex Ferguson at the City Ground as United were beaten by Forest for the first time since 1994.

Ten Hag will have to oversee a significant improvement in United’s results and performances to avoid the axe.

Forest moved five points clear of the relegation zone after Nuno Espirito Santo masterminded his second successive high-profile victory.

Nuno’s first win as Forest boss after replacing the sacked Steve Cooper came against Newcastle, but this was an even bigger scalp.

After their slow start against Villa, Ten Hag’s men once again labored to find any rhythm as passes went astray with alarming regularity.

Forest had conceded more goals than any other Premier League team in 2023, but it took 32 minutes for United to muster their first shot.

Even then, Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s deflected effort trickled tamely to Forest keeper Matt Turner.

Ten Hag’s furrowed brow as he stood glumly on the touchline painted a vivid picture of United’s struggles.

Elanga was allowed to leave United in the close-season, while the underachieving Antony, hand-picked by Ten Hag from his old club Ajax, remains in the team.

However, it was Elanga, playing with a point to prove, who looked the more dynamic force and it was no surprise when Antony was hauled off after 53 minutes, leaving the Brazilian without a goal or assist in 21 appearances.

United striker Rasmus Hojlund, who scored his first Premier League goal to seal the Villa victory, was sidelined due to illness.

Rashford, playing as United’s central striker in Hojlund’s absence, might have ended up on the scoresheet, but he hardly looked convincing in the role.

Diogo Dalot fired against the post from 25 yards as United finally pieced together an incisive attack.

But United’s turgid display got what it deserved in the 64th minute when Gonzalo Montiel’s pass picked out Dominguez and he slotted a cool finish past Andre Onana from 12 yards.

As Forest fans serenaded Ten Hag with chants of “you’re getting sacked in the morning,” United’s Alejandro Garnacho looped a half-volley onto the roof of the net from Bruno Fernandes’ corner.

Turner gifted United an equalizer with 12 minutes left when his woeful pass was intercepted by Garnacho, who teed up Rashford to fire past the red-faced keeper from 10 yards.

But even that belated Christmas present wasn’t enough to save United, who combusted again in the 82nd minute.

Undone by sloppy marking as Elanga provided the assist, United stood statuesque as Gibbs-White curled a superb strike past Onana from the edge of the area.

Making amends for his earlier mistake, Turner saved from Fernandes in stoppage-time to leave United in turmoil.

Topics: Man United Nottingham Forest English Premier League (EPL) Erik ten Hag

‘Don’t write us off,’ Howe says ahead of Newcastle’s trip to Anfield
Sport
‘Don’t write us off,’ Howe says ahead of Newcastle’s trip to Anfield

‘Don’t write us off,’ Howe says ahead of Newcastle’s trip to Anfield

‘Don’t write us off,’ Howe says ahead of Newcastle’s trip to Anfield
Updated 30 December 2023
Arab News
  • Magpies have been in poor form ahead of game against Liverpool on Monday
  • ‘No part of me doubts the ability in the squad,’ Newcastle United coach says
Updated 30 December 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has not given up hope Newcastle United can make an instant return to the Champions League and warned critics not to write off his players.

The Magpies have slid down the Premier League table in recent weeks having suffered six defeats in seven. It is a run that has also seen them exit the Champions League and the Carabao Cup at the quarterfinal stage.

That sequence of results has seen critics round on Howe for the first time in his tenure on Tyneside. And there is no guarantee things will not get worse before they get better, with a trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool on Monday on the horizon. That is swiftly followed by a first Tyne-Wear derby in nearly a decade against Sunderland in the FA Cup, then Manchester City at home and Aston Villa away in the top flight.

“The intention is to finish as high as we can and, of course, European football will always be a target for us,” Howe said.

“I can’t speak on behalf of other people in terms of a minimum expectation. My minimum expectation is to achieve the best that we can, and we’ll work toward that on a daily basis. We’re still very ambitious for this season and we haven’t given up hope or belief that we are capable of fighting back, for sure.”

On his team’s chances of finishing in a top four, Champions League, place, Howe said: “If that’s possible then we will go for it. We haven’t written anything off. We’re frustrated with the last two results in particular, because if we’d won those we’d be right back in the mix. I see that as a missed opportunity and I know the players feel the same way. But we can’t look back, we can only look forward. It’s a challenging and busy month but one that we need to embrace.”

The coach, whose side lost to Nottingham Forest and Luton Town in their last two, said critics should write his players off at their peril, because under his stewardship, they have always bounced back.

“Yes, I think so (dangerous to write players off). No part of me doubts the ability in the squad. No, not at all.

“I just think we’ve had a difficult few weeks, and it happens. But what you can’t do is allow those difficult few weeks to hang over and become a difficult few months, so the challenge for us is to bring our best qualities back to the football pitch,” he said.

“I don’t think it’s wrong to criticize the players, because when you play for this football club, you are in a position where you have to consistently prove yourself. The players are no different to myself, to everyone — you’re in a job where you’re there to be questioned and you have to continually try and find the right answers, and that’s what we’ll do.

“Certainly you can question a lot of things but I don’t think you can question the character and attitude of the group. And even in a disappointing defeat against Nottingham Forest, we kept going until the end. I didn’t think it was due to a lack of effort but we didn’t perform.

“Of course we know we need to play better. But the attitude and character of the players for two and a bit years has been of the highest level.”

Howe said he did not yet know if he would have any cash to spend in the January transfer window.

After a massively faltering December, the winter window feels like the perfect opportunity for the club to strengthen their hand. But Howe, although not ruling anything out, said any spending would have to be in line with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability criteria, commonly referred to as Financial Fair Play.

“No, we haven’t had those assurances (that there will be money to spend.) It’s a difficult month as we always say when January comes around. I apologize if I sound like I’m saying the same things but it’s a very difficult month to bring in quality players. Financial Fair Play continues to play a part in our decision-making but let’s wait and see.”

Clubs are only allowed to make certain losses against their three-year rolling balance sheet and at present, as per the end of the summer window in 2023, the Magpies are right at the limit of what they can spend.

“FFP is something that I’m still coming to terms with, to understand myself, I think everyone is related to the game because there are so many parts to it that are always moving,” Howe said.

“I’m not going to give you a clear answer to that. I think FFP is very active in our thoughts, we’re trying to navigate it and work around it. So we’ll wait and see.”

The coach is understood to be keen to strengthen in three key areas in the next two windows, with a goalkeeper increasing in priority due to the long-term injury suffered by Nick Pope. He also wants a versatile forward to compete with the front three, as well as a central midfielder. As things stand, the large loan fee being asked by Manchester City for Kalvin Phillips, as well as a strong interest from Juventus, is scuppering that one getting done.

On the injury front, skipper Jamaal Lascelles is in with a chance of making the bench for the trip to Merseyside, but the game is expected to come around too soon for the likes of Joe Willock and Harvey Barnes, both of whom are back in training.

As well as Willock and Barnes, the Magpies continue to be without Pope, Matt Targett, Javier Manquillo, Jacob Murphy and Elliot Anderson.

Topics: football soccer England Premier league Newcastle United Liverpool

Beyond 90 minutes: How Gen Z audiences are changing the way football is consumed

Beyond 90 minutes: How Gen Z audiences are changing the way football is consumed
Updated 30 December 2023
Alfonso De Stefano
  • Lega Serie A managing director for MENA region writes for Arab News about how connecting to young football fans in the region has become a priority
Updated 30 December 2023
Alfonso De Stefano

Modern football has never been as dynamic and fast-flowing as the wonderful spectacle played out in stadiums around the world each week, and the way fans keep pace with the modern game is also changing at a rapid rate.

With an array of entertainment options like never before, football has been forced to adapt to stay competitive in an ever-widening sporting arena. There are already an estimated more than 16 million Lega Serie A fans in the Gulf Cooperation Council and generally in the Middle East and North Africa region — half of them under the age of 25 — and connecting with this fan base and with the wider audience of football lovers in the region is our top priority.

Gen Z is the most diverse and tech-savvy band of football lovers yet, which has created a set of unique opportunities and challenges for us as sports marketers. This generation has grown up in the internet era and has not known life without fingertip access to information via their phones. In the football world, this translates into real-time match updates, scores and goals streamed onto mobile devices seconds after they hit the back of the net.

Supporters attending live matches in stadiums will always be the lifeblood of football, as testified by an absence of fans during the COVID-19 pandemic that severely diluted the product as an entertainment spectacle. Despite this, there are only so many match tickets available for a live stadium experience, even in the biggest of venues, leaving significant opportunities to capitalize on a captive audience that can stream live action at home or on mobile devices while on the go.

And Gen Z audiences are looking for football experiences that are more than just watching a game on TV. They want to be able to interact with the game and players and feel like they are a part of the action. Social media has given insider access and behind-the-scenes content, allowing fans to connect directly with players on a new level. As the technology progresses, fans could soon use virtual reality headsets to watch games from the perspective of a player on the pitch or use augmented reality apps to interact with players and coaches in real time.

In the Arab world, the huge success of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 revealed the excitement and passion for the sport, as epitomized by the huge followings for Saudi Arabia’s Green Falcons and Morocco’s Atlas Lions. And as Saudi Arabia prepares to host the World Cup in 2034, that passion is only going to increase.

With the global football market projected to reach $4.0 billion by 2028, this presents an enormous opportunity to connect with Gen Z in the region and reach new audiences who may be developing an early love for the international game.

Italian football is already making sports more relevant by integrating social media into its experiences. Lega Serie A has become the first global football league to provide Arabic content on the platforms that matter most to young fans, launching Snapchat and TikTok accounts dedicated to MENA audiences. This will allow fans to produce unique content and creation tools.

Meanwhile, reality TV shows have offered a never-before-seen look inside the workings of top football clubs. From Middle East-owned clubs like Manchester City and Newcastle United to Italian football giants like Juventus, the football establishment has been lining up to give fans an inside view of their club, vying to capture the attention of an emerging Gen Z audience.

Building on this momentum, while also ensuring we make a contribution to youth talent in the region, Lega Serie A has partnered with on-demand subscription service STARZPLAY, healthcare provider PureHealth, and award-winning film and entertainment studio Image Nation Abu Dhabi, to produce “The Italian Dream” — an original show that aims to unearth the next football prodigy from the MENA region.

Across six episodes, young footballers from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, and Egypt will get the chance to train and play in one of football’s biggest and most storied leagues, Lega Serie A, while honing their skills alongside world-class players, including Lega Serie A legends Francesco Totti, Alessandro Del Piero, Fabio Cannavaro, Marco Materazzi and Luca Antonini.

Lega Serie A has also signed a broadcasting partnership with Starzplay and Abu Dhabi Media to exclusively stream the league’s matches to audiences across 20 countries in the MENA region, offering fans unparalleled access to live games, exclusive content, and in-depth analyses of both the clubs and players.

There’s a reason why Lega Serie A is committed to innovation and is finding new ways to engage with its fans by developing new digital platforms, creating new interactive experiences, and experimenting with new content delivery methods. It’s because our current fans, and our fans of the future, demand it.

A new era of football is upon us. The only thing supporters need to do now is sit back and enjoy the show.

Topics: football Gen Z

Turkish Super Cup final cancelled due to teams not following match regulations - Saudi state TV
Saudi Football
Turkish Super Cup final cancelled due to teams not following match regulations - Saudi state TV

Turkish Super Cup final cancelled due to teams not following match regulations - Saudi state TV

Turkish Super Cup final cancelled due to teams not following match regulations - Saudi state TV
Updated 30 December 2023
Reuters
Updated 30 December 2023
Reuters

The cancelation of the Turkish Super Cup final between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce in Riyadh was a result of the teams not adhering to match regulations, Saudi state TV said on Friday citing a statement by organizers the Riyadh Season.

The prestige game scheduled to be played in the Saudi capital was canceled over what the clubs described as “some problems” with the event’s organization.
“We had been looking forward to holding the match on time and in accordance with the international football rules and regulations, which require presenting the sport without any slogans outside its scope, especially since this was discussed with the Football Federation of Turkiye within the framework of the match’s preparatory meetings,” the statement said.

“Despite this consensus, it was unfortunate that the two teams did not adhere to what had been agreed upon, which led to the match not being held,” it added.

 

No festive cheer for Arsenal and Tottenham as north London rivals lose in Premier League

No festive cheer for Arsenal and Tottenham as north London rivals lose in Premier League
Updated 29 December 2023
AP
  • A 2-0 home loss to West Ham stopped Arsenal moving back to the top of the Premier League
  • A 4-2 defeat at Brighton prevented Tottenham moving back into the top four
Updated 29 December 2023
AP

LONDON:There was no festive cheer for north London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham on Thursday.

A 2-0 home loss to West Ham stopped Arsenal moving back to the top of the Premier League.

A 4-2 defeat at Brighton prevented Tottenham moving back into the top four.

Arsenal’s setback was more surprising, given it was the team’s first loss at home in any competition in seven months.

And it’s just one win in its last four league games for the Gunners, at a time when Manchester City — the defending champions — have been looking vulnerable with just one win in six before a come-from-behind victory at Everton on Wednesday.

In truth, Arsenal — despite having 30 shots — never looked like getting the better of West Ham once the visitors went ahead through a goal that was less conclusive than the final score.

Cameras did not show definitively whether the ball was out of play when Jarrod Bowen turned it back into the penalty area for Tomas Soucek to force home a finish in the 13th minute. Bowen’s right leg blocked the best sight of whether any of the ball was in play and the referee stayed with the onfield decision of giving the goal.

“The technology we have at the moment is not clear enough if the ball is out,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.

Konstantinos Mavropanos, a former Arsenal player, added the second goal with a glancing header at a corner in the 55th and it could have been worse had David Raya not saved a penalty by West Ham substitute Said Benrahma off virtually the last kick of the game. Declan Rice, sold to Arsenal by West Ham in July, gave away the penalty in what proved to be a miserable night for the midfielder against his former club.

Arsenal stayed in second place, two points behind Liverpool at the halfway stage of the campaign. City has a game in hand over both teams and suddenly is well poised, three points behind Arsenal and five adrift of Liverpool.

West Ham has climbed to sixth place on the back of consecutive wins over Manchester United and now Arsenal either side of Christmas Day.

TOTTENHAM OUTPLAYED

Don’t be fooled by the score line. Tottenham was outplayed by Brighton except for a remarkable final 15 minutes when Spurs had so many chances, they could have come from 4-0 down to equalize.

Before that, a Brighton team missing as many as 10 players because of injuries ripped apart the visitors, who were also without key men in center backs Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven as well as suspended midfielder Yves Bissouma, the main protector in front of the defense.

Jack Hinshelwood and Joao Pedro — from the penalty spot — put Brighton 2-0 ahead by the 23rd minute. Halftime substitute Pervis Estupinan and Pedro — again with a penalty — doubled Brighton’s lead by the 75th and the margin could have been bigger.

Alejo Véliz and Ben Davies scored amid that belated dominant period for Tottenham, whose captain Son Heung-min had no complaints.

“Every team is strong in the Premier League and if we’re not playing like the last 15 minutes in every game, we’re going to struggle,” he said. “This has to be a big wake-up call.”

Tottenham stayed in fifth place, a point behind City in fourth.

Topics: Arsenal Tottenham English Premier League (EPL)

Riyadh to host top clubs for Italian Super Cup in January

Riyadh to host top clubs for Italian Super Cup in January
Updated 29 December 2023
Arab News
  • Kingdom holds event for fourth time since debut in 2019
  • Inter Milan, Napoli, Lazio, Fiorentina confirmed for Jan. 18 to 22
Updated 29 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host the Italian Super Cup for the fourth time, from Jan. 18 to 22, with the participation of Inter Milan, Napoli, Lazio and Fiorentina, the Ministry of Sports announced on Thursday.

In a press statement, the ministry said the tournament will be held at Al-Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh in a knockout format.

Napoli will face Fiorentina on Jan. 18, Inter Milan will play Lazio on Jan. 19, with the final on Jan. 22, the statement said.

The first edition of the Italian Super Cup was held on Jan. 16, 2019, at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, with Juventus defeating AC Milan.

In the second edition in Riyadh on Dec. 22, 2019, Lazio defeated Juventus. The third edition, also hosted in the Saudi Arabia capital, was played on Jan. 18, 2023, at the King Fahad International Stadium, with Inter Milan thumping AC Milan.

The tournament is a part of a series of international championships and events being organized by the Ministry of Sports “in line with achieving the goals of Vision 2030 and as one of the initiatives of the Quality of Life program.”

Topics: Italian Super Cup Riyadh Al-Awwal Park

