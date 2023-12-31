KSrelief steps up aid, medical projects in 5 countries

RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief has stepped up relief efforts in Yemen, Lebanon, Turkiye, Somalia and Pakistan.
KSrelief’s prosthetics center in Yemen has provided help to hundreds of people in the war-torn country through physical therapy and other services.
The rehabilitation center in Marib governorate provided 2,121 services to 375 beneficiaries in one month, including the manufacture, fitting, delivery and maintenance of prosthetic limbs for 82 patients.
Other treatments, including physical therapy and consultation sessions, were provided for 293 patients.
In Lebanon, KSrelief distributed winter clothing vouchers benefiting 1,506 Syrian and Palestinian refugees as part of the center’s Kanaf 2023 project.
In Turkiye, the aid agency implemented the Saudi Volunteer Life Program to help those affected by the Syria and Turkiye earthquakes. The center’s volunteer medical team assessed 319 cases and performed 17 urology surgeries.
In Somalia, KSrelief’s Kidney Dialysis Center at Banadir Hospital in Mogadishu provided medical services to 81 patients in a month. The center also concluded the Noor Saudi Arabia voluntary project in Puntland to combat blindness and diseases that damage sight.
In partnership with the Al-Basar International Foundation, medical teams examined 3,645 patients, performed 397 surgeries, and distributed medical glasses.
In Pakistan, KSrelief distributed 200 food baskets in flood-affected areas of Sibi, Balochistan province, benefiting 1,400 individuals. The initiative is part of its 2023-24 Food Security Support Project.
Since its inception in 2015, KSrelief has implemented 2,670 projects worth more than $6.5 billion in 95 countries, in cooperation with 175 local, regional and international partners.
According to a report by the agency, the bulk of the support has gone to Yemen ($4.3 billion), Syria ($391 million), Palestine ($370 million) and Somalia ($227 million).
KSrelief’s programs cover food security, health, sanitation, shelter, nutrition, education, telecommunications and logistics.