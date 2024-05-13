You are here

  • Home
  • Japan’s military build-up strained by sexual harassment issues

Japan’s military build-up strained by sexual harassment issues

Japan’s military build-up strained by sexual harassment issues
Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) soldiers participate in a seminar to prevent harassment at JGSDF Camp Asaka, in Tokyo, Japan April 16, 2024. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jn3m7

Updated 13 May 2024
Reuters
Follow

Japan’s military build-up strained by sexual harassment issues

Japan’s military build-up strained by sexual harassment issues
  • Calls to root out harassment and increase the number of servicewomen come as aging Japan faces rising threats from China, North Korea and Russia and navigates the burdensome legacy of its wartime past
Updated 13 May 2024
Reuters
Follow

TOKYO: As Japan embarks on a major military build-up, it’s struggling to fill its ranks with the women that its forces need and its policymakers have pledged to recruit. Following a wave of sexual harassment cases, the number of women applying to join the Self-Defense Forces (SDF) decreased by 12 percent in the year ending March 2023, after several years of steady growth. Some victims have said an entrenched culture of harassment could deter women from signing up.
But nine months after the defense ministry pledged to take drastic measures, it has no plans to take action on a key recommendation issued by an independent panel of experts — implementing a national system for reviewing anti-harassment training standards — according to two ministry officials responsible for training.
The government-appointed panel had identified in a report published in August that the military’s superficial harassment education — which made only limited mention of sexual harassment — and a lack of centralized oversight of such training were contributing factors to cultural problems within the institution.
The head of the panel, Makoto Tadaki, said some training sessions — one of which Reuters attended — were at odds with the gravity of the situation.
A servicewoman who is suing the government over an alleged sexual harassment incident also said in an interview that the education she received over the past 10 years was ineffective.
Calls to root out harassment and increase the number of servicewomen come as aging Japan faces rising threats from China, North Korea and Russia and navigates the burdensome legacy of its wartime past.
Women make up just 9 percent of military personnel in Japan, compared to 17 percent in the United States, Tokyo’s key security ally.
The SDF referred Reuters’ questions to the defense ministry, which said in an emailed response that harassment “must never be allowed, as it destroys mutual trust between service members and undermines their strength.”
The ministry said it had hosted harassment prevention lectures by external experts since 2023, made sessions more discussion-based and planned to invite specialists to review its training this year.
It did not respond to questions on whether it would implement the panel’s recommendation to centralize oversight of training. After ex-soldier Rina Gonoi went public with allegations of sexual assault in 2022, the defense ministry conducted a survey that year that uncovered more than 170 alleged sexual harassment incidents in the SDF. Another alleged victim was an Okinawa-based servicewoman who accused a senior of making lewd remarks toward her in 2013. She was then publicly named in harassment training materials distributed to her colleagues in 2014, she told Reuters. The alleged perpetrator was not identified in the materials.
Reuters does not name alleged victims of sexual harassment. Her allegations were corroborated with documents in the lawsuit she filed last year, after she said she exhausted an internal complaints process.

HAPHAZARD TRAINING
The defense ministry offers an annual online module on general harassment. It also provides training materials to officers for in-person sessions, but doesn’t offer training on delivering harassment education and doesn’t track how or when the officers carry out harassment training, the two defense officials said.
The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, justified the existing system as offering flexibility to commanders.
The six experts concluded in their review that existing training amounted to “generic, superficial statements” that were “not effective in helping people apply the training in the real world.”
In April, Reuters attended a harassment prevention course delivered by an external instructor to over 100 mid-ranking military officers at a base on the outskirts of Tokyo.
Instructor Keiko Yoshimoto presented harassment as a communication issue and focused discussions on generational differences and how they played out in preferences for types of cars and flavours of crisps.
“Generational differences make it hard for people to communicate,” she said, adding that people should understand the basics of communication before they could deal with specifics around sexual harassment.
Law professor Tadaki, who separately witnessed part of Yoshimoto’s session, said it “did not feel like the sort of training you would expect against a backdrop of there being so many cases of harassment surfacing.”
He added that it would likely take more time to increase oversight over the quality of training.
Two months after the panel issued its report, local media reported that a sailor had in 2022 been ordered against her will to meet a superior that she had accused of sexual harassment. She later quit the SDF.
Gonoi and the Okinawa-based servicewoman have criticized the system as inadequate.
“People would say ‘everyone put up with that kind of behavior, it was normal back in our time,’ – but these issues are being passed down to my generation because nothing was done to stop it,” the servicewoman told Reuters in March.
She added that the harassment training she has since received was often poorly conducted and that more centralized oversight was needed: “Rather than trying to make a point about sexual harassment, (officers) pick materials that are easy to teach, something that will fit into the time they have.”

FEAR OF COMPLAINTS
The defense ministry officials said that training on sexual harassment largely takes place within a broader anti-harassment curriculum. At the two-hour training session attended by Reuters, about two minutes were dedicated to sexual harassment.
When Reuters asked about sexual harassment incidents during interviews with the officials, as well as two senior uniformed officers, they responded by speaking about general harassment.
The officials said it was challenging to give standardised training on harassment because service members in high-stress environments may give orders in a direct way that is unusual in other circumstances.
The two officers said there were concerns within the military that too much focus on harassment could create operational issues and one suggested it might lead to unfair complaints.
The defense ministry said in a statement that it does not tolerate abuse and that its training aims to ensure commanders do not “hesitate to give necessary guidance on the job because they are concerned about harassment.”
Tadaki, the professor, said Japan could learn from other militaries.
“The US, UK, and France have a much clearer focus on preventing harassment from its root causes so its prevention program is structured around improving the internal climate and culture of its organization,” he said.

Topics: Japan military Self-Defense Forces (SDF) sexual harassment Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF)

Related

Tens of thousands protest over Japanese military law
World
Tens of thousands protest over Japanese military law
Japan military member arrested after fatal shooting
World
Japan military member arrested after fatal shooting

3 men charged in the UK with assisting the Hong Kong intelligence service

3 men charged in the UK with assisting the Hong Kong intelligence service
Updated 59 min 48 sec ago
AP
Follow

3 men charged in the UK with assisting the Hong Kong intelligence service

3 men charged in the UK with assisting the Hong Kong intelligence service
  • The men will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court charged under the National Security Act
Updated 59 min 48 sec ago
AP

LONDON: Three men have been charged with allegedly assisting Hong Kong intelligence services and with foreign interference, London’s Metropolitan Police said Monday.
The men will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court charged under the National Security Act.
Chi Leung (Peter) Wai, 38, Matthew Trickett, 37, and Chung Biu Yuen, 63, have each been charged with assisting a foreign intelligence service.
“While these offenses are concerning, I want to reassure the public that we do not believe there to be any wider threat to them,” said Commander Dominic Murphy, Head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.
“This investigation remains ongoing, but now that charges have been brought, I urge people not to speculate or comment further in relation to this case.”
Hong Kong’s security bureau, Hong Kong police and the office of China’s foreign ministry in Hong Kong did immediately respond to requests for comment.

Topics: UK Hong Kong United Kingdom

Related

UK investigating Hamas’ claim that British hostage killed in Gaza
World
UK investigating Hamas’ claim that British hostage killed in Gaza
Sadiq Khan, Pakistani immigrant bus driver’s son, makes history by winning third term as London mayor
World
Sadiq Khan, Pakistani immigrant bus driver’s son, makes history by winning third term as London mayor

Floods kill 43 in Indonesia’s West Sumatra, 15 missing

Floods kill 43 in Indonesia’s West Sumatra, 15 missing
Updated 13 May 2024
Reuters
Follow

Floods kill 43 in Indonesia’s West Sumatra, 15 missing

Floods kill 43 in Indonesia’s West Sumatra, 15 missing
  • Torrential rain on Saturday evening triggered flash floods, landslides, and cold lava flow in three districts in West Sumatra province
  • Around 400 personnel, including rescuers, police, and military, were deployed to search for the missing people on Monday
Updated 13 May 2024
Reuters

TANAH DATAR: Flash floods and mud slides in Indonesia’s West Sumatra province killed at least 43 people over the weekend while a search for 15 missing people continued, authorities said on Monday.
Torrential rain on Saturday evening triggered flash floods, landslides, and cold lava flow — a mud-like mixture of volcanic ash, rock debris and water — in three districts in West Sumatra province, Abdul Malik, chief of the provincial rescue team, said.
The cold lava flow, known in Indonesia as a lahar, came from Mount Marapi, one of Sumatra’s most active volcanoes.
In December, more than 20 people were killed after Marapi erupted. A series of eruptions has followed since.
“The heavy rain swept materials such as ash and large rocks from the Marapi volcano,” said Abdul Malik, who later added in a statement that 43 people had died and 15 remained missing.
“Cold lava flow and flash floods have always been threats to us recently. But the problem is, it always happens late at night until dawn,” he said.
Abdul said around 400 personnel, including rescuers, police, and military, were deployed to search for the missing people on Monday, helped by at least eight excavators and drones.
The national disaster and management agency BNPB said in a statement almost 200 houses were damaged and 72 hectares (178 acres) of lands, including rice fields, were affected. At least 159 people from Agam district were evacuated to nearby schools.
Footage shared by BNPB showed roads and rice fields covered by mud. Video also showed the wreckage of damaged homes and buildings, while the floods brought logs and large rocks into settlements.
Eko Widodo, a 43-year-old survivor, said: “The flooding was sudden and the river became blocked which resulted in the flow of water everywhere and it was out of control.”

Topics: Indonesia

Related

Landslides hit Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, killing at least 18 people
World
Landslides hit Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, killing at least 18 people
In Indonesia, deforestation is intensifying disasters from severe weather and climate change
World
In Indonesia, deforestation is intensifying disasters from severe weather and climate change

German court backs intelligence agency’s designation of far-right party as suspected extremist case

German court backs intelligence agency’s designation of far-right party as suspected extremist case
Updated 13 May 2024
AP
Follow

German court backs intelligence agency’s designation of far-right party as suspected extremist case

German court backs intelligence agency’s designation of far-right party as suspected extremist case
  • The party could still seek to appeal the verdict at a federal court
Updated 13 May 2024
AP

BERLIN: Germany’s domestic intelligence agency was justified in designating the far-right Alternative for Germany as a suspected case of extremism, a court ruled Monday, rejecting an appeal from the opposition party.
The administrative court in Muenster ruled in favor of the BfV intelligence agency, upholding a 2022 decision by a lower court in Cologne, German news agency dpa reported. Alternative for Germany, or AfD, has rejected the designation strongly.
The party could still seek to appeal the verdict at a federal court.
AfD was formed in 2013 and has moved steadily to the right over the years. Its platform initially centered on opposition to bailouts for struggling eurozone members, but its vehement opposition to then-Chancellor Angela Merkel’s decision to allow in large numbers of refugees and other migrants in 2015 established the party as a significant political force.
AfD has been polling strongly in Germany in recent months as discontent is high with center-left Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s three-party coalition government.
However, its support declined somewhat following a media report in January that extremists met to discuss the deportation of millions of immigrants, including some with German citizenship, and that some figures from the party attended. The report triggered mass protests in the country against the rise of the far-right.

Topics: Germany

Related

Germany urged to explain Schengen ban on British Palestinian academic
World
Germany urged to explain Schengen ban on British Palestinian academic
Germany failing to protect Muslims from hate: Human Rights Watch
World
Germany failing to protect Muslims from hate: Human Rights Watch

Two Americans, one Russian citizen among 20 detained in Georgia, Russia’s TASS reports

Two Americans, one Russian citizen among 20 detained in Georgia, Russia’s TASS reports
Updated 13 May 2024
AFP
Follow

Two Americans, one Russian citizen among 20 detained in Georgia, Russia’s TASS reports

Two Americans, one Russian citizen among 20 detained in Georgia, Russia’s TASS reports
  • 20 people detained at protests in Tbilisi while Georgian lawmakers were debating a “foreign agents” bill
Updated 13 May 2024
AFP

Tbilisi: Some 1,000 protesters stood firm outside parliament in Georgia on Monday, vowing not to back down in their fight against a Russia-styled “foreign agent” bill, a day before it’s due to be adopted.
Protests have gripped the small Caucasus nation for weeks over the bill, which critics say will erode democracy and derail the ex-Soviet republic’s long-held ambition of joining the European Union.
Critics say the measure, which resembles one Russia has used to crack down on dissent, will steer Tbilisi back under Moscow’s influence.
The ruling Georgian Dream party has portrayed it as necessary for Georgia’s sovereignty, saying it will boost transparency of civil groups’ funding.
The bill is due to go for a third and final reading in parliament on Tuesday.
On Monday, it passed a committee vote, a final step before it goes for a vote in parliament.
The bill targets NGOs that receive foreign funding, with Georgian Dream’s billionaire backer Bidzina Ivanishvili accusing them of working on foreign orders and plotting a revolution.
Part of Tbilisi’s main Rustaveli Avenue was closed off around parliament on Monday.
Hundreds of riot police officers lined a street behind parliament, and some scuffles broke out between them and protesters.
Authorities a day earlier warned that they would arrest people who blocked parliament, but thousands defied the warning and came to the parliament’s gates anyway.
“We are planning to stay here for as long as it takes,” 22-year-old Mariam Kalandadze told AFP.
“This law means not joining Europe,” she said, adding that “this is something that I have wanted my whole life.”

Topics: Russia US Georgia

Related

Georgian police disperse protesters as parliament approves ‘foreign bill’ on second reading
World
Georgian police disperse protesters as parliament approves ‘foreign bill’ on second reading
Thousands protest in Georgia as parliament votes on so-called ‘Russian law’ targeting media
World
Thousands protest in Georgia as parliament votes on so-called ‘Russian law’ targeting media

Russia downs 16 Ukraine-launched missiles, 31 drones

Russia downs 16 Ukraine-launched missiles, 31 drones
Updated 13 May 2024
Reuters
Follow

Russia downs 16 Ukraine-launched missiles, 31 drones

Russia downs 16 Ukraine-launched missiles, 31 drones
  • Russian defense ministry: 12 guided missiles were launched from a Ukrainian Vilkha multiple rocket launcher
  • Four Storm Shadow aircraft guided missiles and seven drones were downed over Crimea
Updated 13 May 2024
Reuters

The Russian defense ministry said on Monday its air defense systems destroyed 16 missiles and 31 drones that Ukraine launched at Russian territory overnight, including 12 missiles over the battered border region of Belgorod.
Five houses were damaged in Belgorod, but according to preliminary information, there were no injuries, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
On Sunday, 15 people were killed in Belgorod when a section of an apartment block collapsed after being struck by fragments of a Soviet-era missile, launched by Ukraine and shot down by Russian forces, Russia said.
The Russian defense ministry said on Monday the 12 guided missiles were launched from a Ukrainian Vilkha multiple rocket launcher.
The ministry also said four Storm Shadow aircraft guided missiles and seven drones were downed over Crimea, eight drones were destroyed over the Kursk region and four were intercepted over the Lipetsk region.
A drone sparked a short-lived fire at an electrical substation in the Kursk region, Igor Artamonov, the governor of the region in Russia’s south, wrote on Telegram.
“There are no casualties. The fire in the territory of the electrical substation is being extinguished,” Artamonov said.
Reuters could not independently verify the reports.
There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Kyiv says that targeting Russia’s military, transport and energy infrastructure undermines Moscow’s war effort and is an answer to the countless deadly attacks by Russia.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Related

Civilians evacuated from northeast Ukraine as Russia steps up assault
World
Civilians evacuated from northeast Ukraine as Russia steps up assault
US announces a new $400 million package of weapons for Ukraine to try to hold off Russian advances
World
US announces a new $400 million package of weapons for Ukraine to try to hold off Russian advances

Latest updates

Arab Summit preparing to key economic, social challenges
Arab Summit preparing to key economic, social challenges
Saudi Arabia’s Asir region partners with Almosafer to boost tourism potential
Saudi Arabia’s Asir region partners with Almosafer to boost tourism potential
US students stage walkout to protest Jerry Seinfeld’s ceremony speech
US students stage walkout to protest Jerry Seinfeld’s ceremony speech
Philippines to tighten guard at locations in South China Sea
Philippines to tighten guard at locations in South China Sea
IFC investments in Egypt near $9bn, says minister
IFC investments in Egypt near $9bn, says minister

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.