GCC housing ministers discuss joint action in Qatari capital

RIYADH: Gulf Cooperation Council countries are set to have better coordination in their housing projects as top ministers met in Doha to discuss the Joint Housing Action Plan for 2024.

Saudi Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majid Al-Hogail headed the Kingdom’s contingent at the 22nd meeting of the GCC Housing Ministers Committee in the Qatari capital, where leaders deliberated over key housing issues and made multiple decisions.

These included the approval of the Real Estate Incentive Guide, which aims to link landowners with developers and financial entities.

They also approved the guide for evaluating the flexibility of cities in the field of housing in GCC countries, as well as the economic framework for partnership with private institutions to encourage investment in the real estate sector.

The meeting also announced the launch of the sixth edition of the GCC Housing Work Award under the theme “Smart Digital Applications and Technologies in Housing Projects and Programs.”

The monetary value of the award was increased to SR375,000 ($99,987) instead of SR100,000, emphasizing the importance of ministries and relevant institutions in the Gulf countries promoting the new award cycle to expand participation.

Ministers emphasized the importance of continued participation in regional and international activities and meetings related to accommodation to showcase the region’s efforts.

The UAE was nominated for membership in the Executive Bureau of the Asian-Pacific Assembly and the upcoming presidency of the UN Human Settlements Programme General Assembly. Additionally, the committee highlighted the necessity of activating the mechanism for exchanging experts among GCC countries.

Furthermore, discussions were held regarding the General Secretariat’s proposal to sign agreements with various specialized organizations serving the residency sector, including the International Federation for Housing and Planning and the International Housing Association.

Following the meeting, the dignitaries toured the accompanying exhibition, where the ministries in the Gulf countries showcased their prominent efforts and projects through their participating pavilions.

At the end of the tour, Qatar’s Minister of Social Development and Family Mariam Al-Misnad honored the GCC ministers.