War on Gaza

Police dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment at DePaul University in Chicago

Police dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment at DePaul University in Chicago
Crews disassemble the pro-Palestinian protest encampment in the quad at DePaul University’s Lincoln Park campus in Chicago on May 16, 2024. (AP)
Police dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment at DePaul University in Chicago
Chicago police officers keep watch as protesters rally on Fullerton Avenue while crews disassemble the pro-Palestinian encampment in the quad at DePaul University’s Lincoln Park campus in Chicago on May 16, 2024. (AP)
Police dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment at DePaul University in Chicago
Chicago police officers keep watch as crews disassemble the pro-Palestinian encampment in the quad at DePaul University’s Lincoln Park campus in Chicago, on May 16, 2024. (AP)
Updated 16 May 2024
AP
Police dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment at DePaul University in Chicago

Police dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment at DePaul University in Chicago
  All of the protesters at the encampment "voluntarily left" the area when police arrived early Thursday
  The move to clear the campus comes less than a week after the school's president said public safety was at risk
Updated 16 May 2024
AP
CHICAGO: Police began dismantling a pro-Palestinian encampment early Thursday at DePaul University in Chicago, hours after the school’s president told students to leave the area or face arrest.
Officers and workers in yellow vests cleared out tents and camping equipment at the student encampment, leaving behind yellow squares of dead or dying grass where the tents had stood. Front-loaders were being used to remove the camping equipment.
Just across the street from where the encampment was spread across a grassy expanse of DePaul’s campus known as “The Quad,” a few dozen protesters stood along a sidewalk in front of a service station, clapping their hands in unison as an apparent protest leader paced back and forth before them, speaking into a bullhorn.
All of the protesters at the encampment “voluntarily left” the area when police arrived early Thursday, said Jon Hein, chief of patrol for the Chicago Police Department.
“There were no confrontations and there was no resistance,” he said at a news briefing. “As we approached, all the subjects voluntarily left the area.”
Hein said, however, that two people, a male and female in their 20s, were arrested outside the encampment “for obstruction of traffic.”
The move to clear the campus comes less than a week after the school’s president said public safety was at risk.
The university on Saturday said it had reached an “impasse” with the school’s protesters, leaving the future of their encampment on the Chicago campus unclear. Most of DePaul’s commencement ceremonies will be held the June 15-16 weekend.
In a statement then, DePaul President Robert Manuel and Provost Salma Ghanem said they believe that students intended to protest peacefully, but “the responses to the encampment have inadvertently created public safety issues that put our community at risk.”
Efforts to resolve the differences with DePaul Divestment Coalition over the past 17 days were unsuccessful, Manuel said in a statement sent to students, faculty and staff Thursday morning.
“Our Office of Public Safety and Chicago Police are now disassembling the encampment,” he said. “Every person currently in the encampment will be given the opportunity to leave peacefully and without being arrested.”
He said that since the encampment began, “the situation has steadily escalated with physical altercations, credible threats of violence from people not associated with our community.”
Students at many college campuses this spring set up similar encampments, calling for their schools to cut ties with Israel and businesses that support it, to protest lsrael’s actions in the war with Hamas. The protests began as schools were winding up their spring semesters and are now holding graduation ceremonies.
Separately, some students and faculty were detained Wednesday after police removed an encampment and pro-Palestinian protesters briefly took over a lecture hall at the University of California, Irvine. There was a large law enforcement response when demonstrators demanding the university divest from Israel blocked the building’s entrance with a makeshift barricade. Police declared an unlawful assembly, cleared the building and took an unknown number of people into custody.
Also Wednesday, 11 members of a group protesting at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville who did not vacate the area despite repeated warnings were arrested for trespassing, the university said in a statement. Those arrested included three students and eight people who are not affiliated with the university. Any students who were arrested will also be referred to student conduct, officials said.
“The University of Tennessee respects individual’s rights to free speech and free expression and is committed to managing the campus for all,” the university said in the statement. “We will continue to be guided by the law and university policy, neutral of viewpoint.”
Tensions at DePaul flared the previous weekend when counterprotesters showed up to the campus in the city’s Lincoln Park neighborhood and prompted Chicago police to intervene.
The student-led DePaul Divestment Coalition, who are calling on the university to divest from Israel, set up the encampment April 30. The group alleged university officials walked away from talks and tried to force students into signing an agreement, according to a student statement late Saturday.
“I don’t want my tuition money to be invested in my family’s suffering,” Henna Ayesh, a Palestinian student at DePaul and Coalition member, said in the statement.
DePaul is on the city’s North Side. Last week, police removed a similar encampment at the University of Chicago on the city’s South Side.
The Associated Press has recorded at least 79 incidents since April 18 where arrests were made at campus protests across the US More than 2,900 people have been arrested on the campuses of 60 colleges and universities. The figures are based on AP reporting and statements from universities and law enforcement agencies.

Topics: War on Gaza pro-Palestine protests Chicago encampment Israel Hamas

US, South Korea kick off major joint military drills

Updated 7 sec ago
US, South Korea kick off major joint military drills

US, South Korea kick off major joint military drills
Updated 7 sec ago
SEOUL: The United States and South Korea kicked off their major annual joint military drills on Monday, Seoul said, with new exercises aimed at containing the nuclear-armed North, including fighting cyberattacks.
The Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise runs until August 29, with drills this year set to “reflect realistic threats across all domains,” including from North Korean missiles and GPS jamming, Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
The exercises will boost the allies’ “capability and posture to deter and defend against weapons of mass destruction,” the military added.
This year’s drills will involve about 19,000 South Korean troops participating by land, sea and air, as well as in the cyber and space domains, according to the defense ministry, which declined to offer details of the US’s participation.
Pyongyang has floated thousands of trash-carrying balloons across the border in recent months, and sought to jam South Korean GPS signals as part of its protest against balloons carrying anti-regime propaganda sent northwards by activists in the South.
In Seoul, the city government will be simultaneously conducting civil defense exercises designed to better prepare for any future trash balloons, as well as North Korean drone attacks.
“We are currently facing the most reckless and irrational North Korean provocations and threats in the world,” South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said at a cabinet meeting Monday, according to his office.
“In recent years, they have not hesitated to launch GPS jamming attacks and make low-grade provocations such as launching trash balloons.”
US-South Korea drills typically infuriate the North, which views them as rehearsals for invasion and has frequently conducted weapons tests in retaliation.
On Sunday, North Korean state media slammed the drills, saying they were “dangerous and grave.”
Last year, North Korean state media warned the drills could trigger a “thermonuclear war,” launching a number of cruise missiles and ballistic missiles in protest.
Kim Myung-soo, head of Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, said last week that Pyongyang was “likely to use the exercise as a pretext to conduct deceitful and blitz provocations.”
Kim ordered troops to “closely monitor and analyze the activities of the DMZ” and “retaliate immediately if the enemy provokes.”
Washington is Seoul’s key security ally and stations about 28,500 troops in South Korea to protect it from its nuclear-armed neighbor.
Topics: US-South Korea military drills North Korea

China and Vietnam’s top leaders meet in Beijing

China and Vietnam’s top leaders meet in Beijing
Updated 2 min 40 sec ago
Reuters
China and Vietnam's top leaders meet in Beijing

China and Vietnam’s top leaders meet in Beijing
  The meeting signals the close ties between the two communist-run neighbors
Updated 2 min 40 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING: China’s President Xi Jinping held talks on Monday with Vietnam’s new leader To Lam in Beijing on his first state visit since he took office, Chinese official media Xinhua said.
The meeting signals the close ties between the two communist-run neighbors, which have well-developed economic and trade relations despite the occasional boundary clashes in the energy-rich South China Sea.
China, displaying exuberance over Lam’s choosing China for his first official trip, said last week it “fully reflects the great importance he attaches to the development of ties between both parties and countries.”
Lam arrived in China’s southern province Guangzhou on Sunday for a three-day visit that would include meetings with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and other Chinese top officials.
While in Guangzhou, he visited some Chinese locations where former President Ho Chi Minh conducted revolutionary activities.
Last December, China and Vietnam signed more than a dozen agreements when Xi visited Vietnam.
The agreements, specifics of which were not announced, covered strengthening railway cooperation and development, investments in various fields and establishing communication to handle unexpected incidents in the South China Sea.
In a lengthy joint declaration, both countries said they would work on cross-border railway connectivity, naming three rail projects that included one connecting through mountainous Lao Cai in the Vietnam’s northwest to the port city Haiphong and a potential one linking two coastal cities to Haiphong.
The statement mentioned continued support for both countries’ railway companies to further cooperate to improve the efficiency of Vietnamese goods transiting through China.
It also mentioned working on other projects under China’s flagship infrastructure program, the Belt and Road Initiative, and emphasized investment cooperation in agriculture, infrastructure, energy, digital economy, green development and other fields.
China and Vietnam forged diplomatic ties in 1950 and established a comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation in 2008 that was jointly fortified five years later to extend to more shared international and regional issues of concern.

Topics: China-Vietnam ties Vietnam China

Philippines, China trade blame after vessels collide in the South China Sea

Philippines, China trade blame after vessels collide in the South China Sea
Updated 43 min 5 sec ago
Reuters
Philippines, China trade blame after vessels collide in the South China Sea

Philippines, China trade blame after vessels collide in the South China Sea
  China's Coast Guard said a Philippine vessel "deliberately collided" with a Chinese vessel in an "unprofessional and dangerous" manner
  Manila said it was the Chinese vessels that made "unlawful and aggressive maneuvers" against the Philippine ships on their way to supply Filipino personnel stationed in two occupied islands
Updated 43 min 5 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING/MANILA: The Philippines and China accused each other on Monday of ramming vessels and performing dangerous maneuvers in the South China Sea, the latest flare-up after the two nations had agreed to try to ease tensions and manage disagreements at sea.
China’s Coast Guard said in a statement a Philippine vessel which had ignored its repeated warnings “deliberately collided” with a Chinese vessel in an “unprofessional and dangerous” manner in the disputed waterway early on Monday.
The Philippines disputed Beijing’s account, saying two of its coast guard vessels “encountered unlawful and aggressive maneuvers” from Chinese vessels near Sabina Shoal while on their way to supply Filipino personnel stationed in two occupied islands.
“These dangerous maneuvers resulted in collisions, causing structural damage to both PCG (Philippine Coast Guard) vessels,” said Jonathan Malaya, a spokesperson for the national security council and Manila’s South China Sea task force.
Manila said coast guard vessels Cape Engano and Bagacay were on their way to resupply personnel stationed in Flat Island which Manila calls Patag and Lawak Island and which China calls Nanshan, when the at-sea confrontation happened near Sabina Shoal.
A collision occurred between Cape Engano and a Chinese coast guard ship at around 3:24 a.m. on Monday (1924 GMT on Sunday), Manila said.
Around 16 minutes later, the Philippine coast guard ship Bagacay “was rammed twice” by a Chinese coast guard vessel, which resulted to “minor structural damage,” Manila added.
The Chinese coast guard posted a short video of the incident which showed the collision with what it said was one of their vessels.
China’s maritime security said the same Philippine vessel involved in the collision then entered waters near Second Thomas Shoal after being prevented from entering Sabina Shoal waters.
Sabina Shoal is in the Spratly Islands, which are claimed by China, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.
Two Philippine Coast Guard vessels “illegally intruded” into waters adjacent to Sabina Shoal without permission in the early hours on Monday, according to China Coast Guard spokesperson Gan Yu.
“The Philippines has repeatedly provoked and caused trouble, violated the temporary arrangements between China and the Philippines,” Gan said, referring to Philippines’ supplies missions to a vessel grounded on Second Thomas Shoal.
China’s Coast Guard said it took control measures against the Philippine ships in accordance with the law in the incidents early Monday, and warned the Philippines to “immediately stop infringement and provocation” or “bear all consequences.”
The Philippine task force said both of its vessels will continue with their mission to supply personnel in Flat Island.
“The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea urges restraint and adherence to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and other relevant international laws to prevent further escalations and ensure the safety of all vessels operating in the region,” it said.
The incident came less than two weeks after an air incident between the Chinese and Philippines militaries in Scarborough Shoal.
The two countries reached a “provisional agreement” in July after repeated altercations near the Second Thomas Shoal. China has been sharply criticized by Western nations for aggression in blocking Philippine efforts to resupply troops aboard a navy ship it intentionally grounded 25 years ago.
Beijing claims almost all of the South China Sea, including both shoals, rejecting a 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague that Beijing’s expansive claims had no basis under international law.

Topics: South China Sea dispute China-Philippines Spratly Islands

Russia files complaint to Germany over Nord Stream sabotage investigation, RIA reports

Russia files complaint to Germany over Nord Stream sabotage investigation, RIA reports
Updated 50 min 16 sec ago
Reuters
Russia files complaint to Germany over Nord Stream sabotage investigation, RIA reports

Russia files complaint to Germany over Nord Stream sabotage investigation, RIA reports
Updated 50 min 16 sec ago
Reuters

Russia has complained to Germany over its investigation into the 2022 explosions of the Nord Stream pipelines, RIA news agency reported on Monday, after a key suspect escaped arrest in Poland.
German media reported last week that German prosecutors had identified a Ukrainian diving instructor as a key suspect in the Nord Stream sabotage attack and issued a warrant to arrest him in Poland.
Poland received the German warrant but the suspect has left the country as Germany failed to include his name in a database of wanted persons, Polish prosecutors told Reuters.
Moscow believes the German investigation will be closed without identifying those responsible, RIA cited Oleg Tyapkin, the head of a European department at the Russian foreign ministry, as saying.
“We have raised the issue of Germany and other affected countries fulfilling their obligations under the UN anti-terrorist conventions,” Tyapkin said.
“We have officially made corresponding claims on this matter bilaterally, including to Berlin.”
The multi-billion dollar Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines transporting gas under the Baltic Sea were ruptured by a series of explosions in September 2022, seven months after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Topics: Nord Stream Russia Germany Ukraine

Pakistani hero in London stabbing incident calls for unity after far-right unrest

Pakistani hero in London stabbing incident calls for unity after far-right unrest
Updated 19 August 2024
Arab News
Pakistani hero in London stabbing incident calls for unity after far-right unrest

Pakistani hero in London stabbing incident calls for unity after far-right unrest
  Abdullah, a security guard at a tea shop in London's Leicester Square, was honored for tackling a rioter who attacked a 34-year-old mother and her daughter 
Updated 19 August 2024
Arab News

LONDON: A Pakistan-born man who went viral after intervening in a knife attack in London’s busy theater district last week has called for unity following far-right riots that recently swept across the UK.
The unrest, which lasted for a week, erupted following a knife attack on children in Southport. False information quickly spread on social media, wrongly accusing a Muslim asylum seeker of the crime.
“Everyone was concerned, scared. They were scared of going to the mosque. They were not able to do their religious obligations,” Abdullah, who lives in London, told the Guardian. “Especially my friends who are living in Manchester and in the north, they were more concerned because there were more protests over there.”
Abdullah, who only wished to give his first name to media, had recently moved to the UK to pursue a master’s degree in project management after growing up in Abbottabad, Pakistan.
He unexpectedly found himself at the center of another shocking incident just days after the riots subsided.
In London’s Leicester Square, a 34-year-old mother and her 11-year-old daughter were attacked, leaving the child with serious stab wounds. Abdullah, working as a security guard at a nearby tea shop, bravely tackled the 32-year-old attacker, who has since been charged with attempted murder.
Abdullah, who started working as a security guard in December 2023 after struggling to secure a job in project management, expressed his deep concern for his and his community’s safety amid the spread of far-right violence across England, Northern Ireland, and Wales.
“First of all, in that (Southport) incident, it had nothing to do with Muslims, or it had nothing to do with the Pakistani or Asian community. If it’s an individual act, we should deal with it as an individual act, not as a whole community or as a religion,” he told the Guardian.
Abdullah also voiced his concern over the influence of far-right figures like Tommy Robinson, who he said was spreading misinformation: “He needs to be responsible for whatever he’s saying because he has so much [of a] following, it makes it a risk for me as well. It is a security risk for me.”
Since the incident, Abdullah has been widely praised for his bravery, including being recognized by the Pakistani High Commission.
“They’re saying: ‘Well done Abdullah, hero of Leicester Square’,” he said. “All of my relatives, friends are going to my home (in Pakistan) and meeting my parents, my siblings. It’s just like Eid, people are coming there and celebrating like: ‘Your son has made our whole country proud’.”
He added: “After the (Leicester Square) incident, it’s proved that we Muslims, we Pakistanis, we Asians are peaceful. We are here to save people. We are here to protect the English community, our own community. This is our country, we came here as a choice so we are protectors, not attackers.”
Abdullah hopes to apply for indefinite leave to remain in the UK and secure a job in project management. “I would love to stay in this country because I love this country.”
Conservative peer Aamer Sarfraz described Abdullah as a “real-life hero” whose “actions have single-handedly shut down the narrative of the far-right protesters”.
“His bravery also sheds light on the largely unsung workforce of security guards, who protect us every day, without ever really being recognised,” Lord Sarfraz added.


 

Topics: LONDON KNIFE ATTACK

