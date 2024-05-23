Brazil scheduled to host FII Priority Summit in June 

RIYADH: The Future Investment Initiative Institute has expanded its reach by unveiling its inaugural Latin American FII Priority Summit scheduled to take place in Brazil.

The event under the theme “Invest in Dignity” will take place from June 11 to 13 at the Copacabana Palace in Rio de Janeiro, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Rio summit will explore how investing in renewable energy, artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship, and social impact can put people, respect, and dignity at the heart of policymaking.

Moreover, discussions will touch on ensuring that all citizens’ dignity is protected and prioritized, suggesting that this should be a goal for all economic decision-makers.

As per SPA, FII Institute chief executive and board member Richard Attias said the focus will be on responsible investment and economic growth decision-making.

“This summit marks a pivotal moment in shaping a sustainable and technologically advanced future for all,” said Attias.

The FII Priority program is an annual series of summits, reports, and initiatives designed to tackle the world’s biggest challenges and concerns.

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia reaffirms its role as a global hub for discussions on a prosperous future as the FII Institute unveiled the theme “Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow” for its eighth annual FII conference, scheduled to take place from Oct. 29 to 31 at Riyadh’s King Abdulaziz International Conference Centre.

With this theme, the event will ignite talks on how investment can serve as a catalyst for a prosperous and sustainable future, pushing the boundaries of what is possible for humanity.

The discussions at the conference will be data-driven, ensuring that insights are based on facts and actionable strategies, SPA reported.

Attias emphasized the significance of the theme, highlighting that it is a loud call “to expand our collective vision and embrace the limitless prospects of the future.”

He added: “It embodies our commitment to driving conversations that lead to a future where investment knows no bounds and works towards a better tomorrow for all.”

FII8, organized by the FII Institute and founded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, will adopt an innovative format as an exclusive week for FII Institute members, invited delegates, and strategic partners.