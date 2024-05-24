Porsche becomes third manufacturer to commit to Formula E GEN4 until 2030

SHANGHAI: Porsche has committed to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship until at least 2030.

Ahead of the 2024 Shanghai E-Prix, Porsche AG and Porsche Motorsport, alongside Formula E and the FIA, have confirmed the news for seasons 13 to 16.

This decision ensures that the Stuttgart-based manufacturer will be on the grid when the next generation of vehicles, known as GEN4, debuts in the all-electric racing series.

“Like Formula E, we want to add innovative technologies and increased sustainability to motorsport — and be at the cutting edge of new developments,” Thomas Laudenbach, vice president, Porsche Motorsport, said.

“The world championship offers a first-class stage for this: racing at the highest level, public interest worldwide and high technological relevance. The knowledge from racing flows directly into our sports cars: motorsport engineers sit shoulder-to-shoulder with colleagues from road projects. After all, we don’t develop technology for the sake of technology — it has to benefit our customers.”

With features like all-wheel drive that can be activated at certain points in the race, the new generation presents an additional technical challenge for the teams. GEN4 will be introduced in season 13 (2026/2027), providing manufacturers with greater scope for development and offering valuable insights for their series production.

Other technology promised in the GEN4 era will be focused on significant breakthroughs in energy efficiency, race performance, and safety standards. This next-gen platform will introduce features such as regeneration capacity reaching up to 700 kW and a power-output surge up to 600 kW.

The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team boast a legacy few of their rivals can match. Since their entry into Formula E in season six, they have amassed eight victories, 16 podium finishes, and six pole positions — all in just 68 race starts.

“With their unwavering commitment and innovative spirit, we are thrilled to announce that Porsche will continue to be a cornerstone of our championship for at least another four years,” Jeff Dodds, CEO of Formula E, said.

“Their dedication to the highly anticipated GEN4 era not only pushes the boundaries of technology and performance but also sets a new standard for excellence in worldwide motorsport.

“With Porsche’s expertise and high-performance powertrains as one of the world’s most revered automotive manufacturers, this renewed partnership bolsters an exciting future for Formula E, filled with even more groundbreaking achievements and unforgettable racing moments.”

Meanwhile Michael Steiner, executive board member for research and Development at Porsche AG, said: “Right from the outset, we regarded our Formula E commitment as long-term. The evolution of racing vehicles shows how much development potential there is in e-mobility.

“Going forward, we want to glean even more knowledge from Formula E that we can transfer to our road sports cars. As one of the most competitive series in motor racing, it’s already pushing us to achieve technological excellence. We look forward to continuing to shape the championship and contributing to the advancement of e-mobility.”