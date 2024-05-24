You are here

  • Home
  • Shoura Council speaker heads to Algiers for Arab parliamentary forum

Shoura Council speaker heads to Algiers for Arab parliamentary forum

Shoura Council speaker heads to Algiers for Arab parliamentary forum
Speaker of the Saudi Shoura Council Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Al-Sheikh will lead the Kingdom’s delegation to the 36th Conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, Saudi Press Agency reported. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vx2qk

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Shoura Council speaker heads to Algiers for Arab parliamentary forum

Shoura Council speaker heads to Algiers for Arab parliamentary forum
  • The conference will be held in Algiers on May 26-27
  • Al-Sheikh said that the Shoura Council’s participation in the conference stems from the Kingdom’s commitment to supporting joint Arab action
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Speaker of the Saudi Shoura Council Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Al-Sheikh will lead the Kingdom’s delegation to the 36th Conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The conference will be held in Algiers on May 26-27, and will be attended by heads of parliaments and councils from Arab countries.
In a statement, Al-Sheikh said that the Shoura Council’s participation in the conference stems from the Kingdom’s commitment to supporting joint Arab action, and its continued interest in establishing security, stability, and peace in Arab countries and the world.
The council seeks to support official diplomacy by taking part in regional and international parliamentary meetings and conferences, or through reciprocal visits to enhance parliamentary cooperation with various parliaments around the world, he said.
A consultative meeting between heads of parliaments before the conference will discuss several topics to be presented by its permanent committees, the Palestine Committee; the Social Affairs, Women, Children, and Youth Committee; and the Political Affairs and Parliamentary Relations Committee.
The Shoura Council delegation includes council member and member of the Executive Committee of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union Bandar bin Mohammed Asiri, council members Issa bin Mohammed Al-Issa and Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Yahya, and several council staff members.

Topics: Saudi Shoura Council Algiers Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Al-Sheikh Conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union

Related

Saudi Shoura Council Speaker Abdullah Al-Asheikh meets Jordan’s King Abdullah II. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Shoura Council speaker meets king of Jordan in Amman
Saudi Shoura Council speaker meets Bangladesh’s president
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Shoura Council speaker meets Bangladesh’s president

Saudi Theater and Performing Arts Commission launches Star Program to support productions

Saudi Theater and Performing Arts Commission launches Star Program to support productions
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Theater and Performing Arts Commission launches Star Program to support productions

Saudi Theater and Performing Arts Commission launches Star Program to support productions
  • The program is designed to support drama companies, institutions, associations, theater groups
  • It aims to elevate the feasibility of local productions across financial, administrative, and artistic dimensions
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Theater and Performing Arts Commission has announced the launch of the Star Program, part of the Production Support Initiative, the Saudi Press Agency Reported.
The program is designed to support drama companies, institutions, associations, theater groups, and amateur clubs operating in the performing arts sector.
According to SPA, the program aims to elevate the feasibility of local productions across financial, administrative, and artistic dimensions. It seeks to encourage investment in the sector, develop and manage support programs for theatrical productions, and mitigate risks for entities looking to invest in the industry.
Submitted works will be reviewed by several committees to ensure they meet eligibility conditions and comparison criteria. Once approved, the selected applicants will begin implementing their projects in theater and performing arts.
The program aims to enhance beneficiaries’ technical, financial, and administrative skills, stimulate sustainable theatrical productions, and expand the expertise of practitioners in the theater and production sectors.
Works benefiting from the Star Program have the opportunity to be nominated for participation in the second edition of the Riyadh Theater Festival.
Those interested in participating in the program are encouraged to read the general terms and conditions via the following link: https://engage.moc.gov.sa/tpa/

Topics: Theater and Performing Arts Commission Star Program Production Support Initiative

Related

Saudi Theater and Performing Arts Commission celebrates announcement of first Arab opera show in London photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Theater and Performing Arts Commission celebrates announcement of first Arab opera show in London
The Theater and Performing Arts Commission is gearing up to introduce the Actor Training and Improvisation Program.
Saudi Arabia
Theater and Performing Arts Commission launches acting program in three Saudi cities 

UNOPS official commends Masam work in Yemen

UNOPS official commends Masam work in Yemen
Updated 11 min 21 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

UNOPS official commends Masam work in Yemen

UNOPS official commends Masam work in Yemen
  • The praise came during Frizby’s visit to Project Masam’s Team 22 in Taiz
  • The delegation was also briefed on the progress of the Masam teams working in 18 districts
Updated 11 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The mine action adviser at the UN Office for Project Services, Charles Frizby, has commended the work of Masam teams in Taiz governorate, Yemen.
The praise came during Frizby’s visit to Project Masam’s Team 22 in Taiz, where he was accompanied by Abdul-Qawi Al-Mekhlafi, the deputy governor of Taiz.
Masam is one of several Saudi initiatives set up to clear routes for humanitarian aid to reach Yemen’s citizens.
During the visit, Aref Al-Qahtani, the supervisor of Masam’s demining teams in Taiz, explained to the visiting delegation the nature of the areas where the teams are working.
The delegation was also briefed on the progress of the Masam teams working in 18 districts of Taiz governorate that are contaminated with mines, unexploded ordnance and improvised explosive devices.
They also discussed the extent of the damage to schools in the governorate caused by mines and IEDs, where the number of affected schools stands at 84, either completely or partially destroyed.

Topics: UNOPS Masam Project Yemen Taiz mines

Related

Yemen’s president honors Saudi Project Masam
Saudi Arabia
Yemen’s president honors Saudi Project Masam
Masam project clears 835 Houthi mines in Yemen
Middle-East
Masam project clears 835 Houthi mines in Yemen

Robotics festival in Sabya to boost student skills

Robotics festival in Sabya to boost student skills
Updated 21 min ago
SPA
Follow

Robotics festival in Sabya to boost student skills

Robotics festival in Sabya to boost student skills
  • The event was attended by Sabya Gov. Sultan bin Ajami bin Munikhar
  • The festival also included artistic performances, films, speeches, and various other activities
Updated 21 min ago
SPA

JAZAN: The General Administration of Education in the Jazan region, represented by the Education Department of Sabya governorate, organized the Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Festival on Friday.
The event was attended by Sabya Gov. Sultan bin Ajami bin Munikhar.
It showcased the experiences of participating students, featuring robotics challenges, competitive rounds, creative designs, and research projects.
The festival also included artistic performances, films, speeches, and various other activities.
Malhi bin Hassan Aqdi, director general of education in Jazan region, emphasized the importance of the festival in enhancing the learning process, making it more enjoyable and effective. He said such festivals help students learn scientific concepts, develop experiments and discoveries, enhance social skills and cooperation, and acquire various programming skills.
Othman bin Mohammed Masli, director of education in Sabya, highlighted the strong connection between the sector, robotics and AI.
He said these fields drive growth and innovation while contributing to the Kingdom’s sustainable development goals. The festival offers a platform to showcase students’ creativity, highlight their participation, and inspire them to represent their nation in various forums.

Topics: Jazan Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Festival Education Department of Sabya

Related

Saudi minister discusses robotics, space exploration with Japan’s aerospace agency chief
Saudi Arabia
Saudi minister discusses robotics, space exploration with Japan’s aerospace agency chief
Robotics registrations in Saudi Arabia surge 52% to hit over 2k in Q2   
Business & Economy
Robotics registrations in Saudi Arabia surge 52% to hit over 2k in Q2   

Al-Sudais launches presidency’s largest plan yet for Hajj season

Al-Sudais launches presidency’s largest plan yet for Hajj season
Updated 24 May 2024
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
Follow

Al-Sudais launches presidency’s largest plan yet for Hajj season

Al-Sudais launches presidency’s largest plan yet for Hajj season
  • Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, President of Religious Affairs, described it as the largest religious operational plan yet undertaken by the presidency
  • The plan is focused on serving pilgrims, enriching their religious experience, creating a devotional atmosphere, and launching 120 religious enrichment initiatives during the Hajj season
Updated 24 May 2024
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: The Presidency of Religious Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque on Thursday launched its operational plan for the 2024 Hajj season.

Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, President of Religious Affairs, described it as the largest religious operational plan yet undertaken by the presidency. The plan is focused on serving pilgrims, enriching their religious experience, creating a devotional atmosphere, and launching 120 religious enrichment initiatives during the Hajj season.

In his opening speech during the inauguration of the plan at the headquarters of the presidency in Makkah, Al-Sudais said: “This year’s plan is the largest since the establishment of the presidency with its purely religious specializations.”

He explained that the plan is the result of the efforts of the presidency’s teams through preparation, planning and study, as well as the achievements of past seasons. The plan is designed in harmony and integration with the various agencies working in the Two Holy Mosques, which collaborate and cooperate with the presidency to serve pilgrims.

The plan for the 2024 Hajj season, he said, revolves around various religious enrichment paths, which include numerous events and hundreds of religious programs encompassing scientific and guidance lessons.

Al-Sudais said the presidency’s plan this year is dedicated to promoting volunteer and humanitarian work, recognizing the Two Holy Mosques as attractive environments for such efforts. This focus is based on religious and Saudi values, which highlight the importance of generosity and hospitality.

A digital axis focuses on enhancing the religious digital experience provided by the Two Holy Mosques. This includes integrating religious digital services, investing in technology and artificial intelligence, and using applications and digital media. Specific religious initiatives are being activated to achieve digital leadership and to reduce the barriers of space and time through these applications.

Topics: Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais Hajj pilgrims Saudi Arabia

Related

First pilgrims from Philippines depart for Hajj 2024 video
World
First pilgrims from Philippines depart for Hajj 2024
Hajj pilgrims from Uzbekistan, Morocco, Niger and Iraq latest to arrive in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Hajj pilgrims from Uzbekistan, Morocco, Niger and Iraq latest to arrive in Saudi Arabia

Hajj pilgrims from Uzbekistan, Morocco, Niger and Iraq latest to arrive in Saudi Arabia

Hajj pilgrims from Uzbekistan, Morocco, Niger and Iraq latest to arrive in Saudi Arabia
Updated 24 May 2024
Arab News
Follow

Hajj pilgrims from Uzbekistan, Morocco, Niger and Iraq latest to arrive in Saudi Arabia

Hajj pilgrims from Uzbekistan, Morocco, Niger and Iraq latest to arrive in Saudi Arabia
Updated 24 May 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The first group of pilgrims from Uzbekistan, 950 in total, arrived in Makkah on Thursday ahead of Hajj.

Several expressed “gratitude to the Kingdom’s government for the services and facilities that have been provided to make their pilgrimage safe and reassuring,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Saudi ambassador to Morocco, Sami Al-Saleh, attended a farewell ceremony at Rabat-Sale Airport as the first group of Hajj pilgrims from the country set off for the Kingdom. He was accompanied by the Moroccan minister of endowments and Islamic affairs, Ahmed Toufiq, and other senior government officials.

Similarly, the Saudi ambassador to Niger, Zaid Al-Harbi, saw off the first group of Nigerien pilgrims as they departed from the capital, Niamey. The country’s prime minister, Ali Lamine Zeine, was also present.

Closer to home, a second group of Hajj pilgrims from Iraq arrived at the Arar border crossing in the Northern Borders Province on Thursday, where authorities said they received a warm welcome and benefited from a range of services and procedures designed to streamline entry procedures.

The Iraqi pilgrims expressed their thanks and “commended the Kingdom’s leadership for the generous hospitality and exceptional services provided by the authorities responsible for Hajj affairs,” SPA reported. 

They also praised the facilities at the crossing, which officials said will operate around the clock throughout the Hajj season to provide the best possible pilgrimage experience.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Hajj 2024

Related

First pilgrims from Philippines depart for Hajj 2024 video
World
First pilgrims from Philippines depart for Hajj 2024
Over 31,000 Pakistani pilgrims in Saudi Arabia as special Hajj flight operation continues video
Pakistan
Over 31,000 Pakistani pilgrims in Saudi Arabia as special Hajj flight operation continues

Latest updates

Saudi Theater and Performing Arts Commission launches Star Program to support productions
Saudi Theater and Performing Arts Commission launches Star Program to support productions
UNOPS official commends Masam work in Yemen
UNOPS official commends Masam work in Yemen
Robotics festival in Sabya to boost student skills
Robotics festival in Sabya to boost student skills
Head of UAE national media officer meets with Saudi, GCC ministers
Head of UAE national media officer meets with Saudi, GCC ministers
Yemen’s Houthis say they launch attacks on 3 ships including one in Mediterranean
Yemen’s Houthis say they launch attacks on 3 ships including one in Mediterranean

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.