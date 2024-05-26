You are here

  • Home
  • Ahead of another donor conference for Syria, humanitarian workers fear more aid cuts

Ahead of another donor conference for Syria, humanitarian workers fear more aid cuts

Ahead of another donor conference for Syria, humanitarian workers fear more aid cuts
Aid organizations are making their annual pitches to donors ahead of a fundraising conference in Brussels for Syria on Monday, May 27. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wt9wx

Updated 26 May 2024
AP
Follow

Ahead of another donor conference for Syria, humanitarian workers fear more aid cuts

Ahead of another donor conference for Syria, humanitarian workers fear more aid cuts
  • Meanwhile, millions of Syrians have been pulled into poverty, and struggle with accessing food and health care as the economy deteriorates across the country’s front lines
  • id organizations are making their annual pitches to donors ahead of a fundraising conference in Brussels for Syria on Monday
Updated 26 May 2024
AP
Follow

BEIRUT: Living in a tent in rebel-held northwestern Syria, Rudaina Al-Salim and her family struggle to find enough water for drinking and other basic needs such as cooking and washing. Their encampment north of the city of Idlib hasn’t seen any aid in six months.
“We used to get food aid, hygiene items,” said the mother of four. “Now we haven’t had much in a while.”
Al-Salim’s story is similar to that of many in this region of Syria, where most of the 5.1 million people have been internally displaced — sometimes more than once — in the country’s civil war, now in its 14th year, and rely on aid to survive.
UN agencies and international humanitarian organizations have for years struggled with shrinking budgets, further worsened by the coronavirus pandemic and conflicts elsewhere. The wars in Ukraine and Sudan, and more recently Israel’s war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip are the focus of the world’s attention.
Syria’s war, which has killed nearly half a million people and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of of 23 million, has long remained largely frozen and so are also efforts to find a viable political solution to end it. Meanwhile, millions of Syrians have been pulled into poverty, and struggle with accessing food and health care as the economy deteriorates across the country’s front lines.
Along with the deepening poverty, there is growing hostility in neighboring countries that host Syrian refugees and that struggle with crises of their own.
Aid organizations are now making their annual pitches to donors ahead of a fundraising conference in Brussels for Syria on Monday. But humanitarian workers believe that pledges will likely fall short and that further aid cuts would follow.
“We have moved from assisting 5.5 million a year to about 1.5 million people in Syria,” Carl Skau, the UN World Food Program’s deputy executive director, told The Associated Press. He spoke during a recent visit to Lebanon, which hosts almost 780,000 registered Syrian refugees — and hundreds of thousands of others who are undocumented.
“When I look across the world, this is the (aid) program that has shrunk the most in the shortest period for time,” Skau said.
Just 6 percent of the United Nations’ appeal for aid to Syria in 2024 has so far been secured ahead of Monday’s annual fundraising conference organized by the European Union, said David Carden, UN deputy regional humanitarian coordinator for Syria.
For the northwestern region of Syria, that means the UN is only able to feed 600,000 out of the 3.6 million people facing food insecurity, meaning they lack access to sufficient food. The UN says some 12.9 million Syrians are food insecure across the country.
The UN hopes the Brussels conference can raise more than $4 billion in “lifesaving aid” to support almost two-thirds of the 16.7 million Syrians in need, both within the war-torn country and in neighboring countries, particularly Turkiye, Lebanon and Jordan.
At last year’s conference, donors pledged $10.3 billion — about $6 billion in grants and the rest in loans — just months after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkiye and much of northern Syria, killing over 59,000 people, including 6,000 in Syria.
For northwestern Syria, an enclave under rebel control, aid “is literally a matter of life and death” this year, Carden told the AP during a recent visit to Idlib province. Without funding, 160 health facilities there would close by end of June, he said.
The International Rescue Committee’s head for Syria, Tanya Evans, said needs are “at their highest ever,” with increasing numbers of Syrians turning to child labor and taking on debt to pay for food and basics.
In Lebanon, where nearly 90 percent of Syrian refugees live in poverty, they also face flagging aid and increasing resentment from the Lebanese, struggling with their own country’s economic crisis since 2019. Disgruntled officials have accused the refugees of surging crime and competition in the job market.
Lebanon’s bickering political parties have united in a call for a crackdown on undocumented Syrian migrants and demand refugees return to so-called “safe zones” in Syria.
UN agencies, human rights groups and Western governments say there are no such areas.
Um Omar, a Syrian refugee from Homs, works in a grocery store in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli — an impoverished community that once warmly welcomed Syrian refugees.
For her work, she gets to bring home every day a bundle of bread and some vegetables to feed her family of five. They live rent-free in a tent on a plot of land that belongs to the grocery store’s owners.
“I have to leave the kids early in the morning without breakfast so I can work,” she said, asking to be identified only by her nickname, Arabic for “Omar’s mother.” She fears reprisals because of heightened hostilities against Syrians.
The shrinking UN aid they receive does not pay the bills. Her husband, who shares her fears for their safety, used to work as a day laborer but has rarely left their home in weeks.
She says deportation to Syria, where President Bashar Assad’s government is firmly entrenched, would spell doom for her family.
“If my husband was returned to Syria, he’ll either go to jail or (face) forced conscription,” she explains.
Still, many in Lebanon tell her family, “you took our livelihoods,” Um Omar said. There are also those who tell them they should leave, she added, so that the Lebanese “will finally catch a break.”

Topics: Syria refugees

Related

Saudi plans to decarbonize are ‘important’ for future, says Marubeni CEO
Business & Economy
Saudi plans to decarbonize are ‘important’ for future, says Marubeni CEO
Saudi finance minister discusses current global economic outlook with French counterpart
Saudi Arabia
Saudi finance minister discusses current global economic outlook with French counterpart

Tunisia groups urge inclusion of rejected candidates in poll

Tunisia groups urge inclusion of rejected candidates in poll
Updated 33 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Tunisia groups urge inclusion of rejected candidates in poll

Tunisia groups urge inclusion of rejected candidates in poll
Updated 33 sec ago
AFP

TUNIS: A petition signed by prominent Tunisians and civil society groups was published on Saturday urging that rejected candidates be allowed to stand in the October 6 presidential election.
Signed by 26 groups including Legal Agenda, Lawyers Without Borders and the Tunisian Human Rights League, it welcomed an administrative court decision this week to reinstate three candidates who had been disqualified.
They are Imed Daimi, who was an adviser to former president Moncef Marzouki, former minister Mondher Zenaidi and opposition party leader Abdellatif Mekki.
The three were among 14 candidates barred by the Tunisian election authority, ISIE, from standing in the election.
If they do take part, they will join former parliamentarian Zouhair Maghzaoui and businessman Ayachi Zammel in challenging incumbent President Kais Saied, whom critics accuse of authoritarianism.
Saied was democratically elected in 2019 but orchestrated a sweeping power grab in 2021.
A number of his political opponents and critics are currently in jail or being prosecuted.
Saturday’s petition was also signed by more than 180 civil society figures including Wahid Ferchichi, dean of the public law faculty at Carthage University.
It called the administrative court “the only competent authority to adjudicate disputes related to presidential election candidacies.”
The petition referred to statements by ISIE head Farouk Bouasker, who on Thursday indicated that the authority will soon meet to finalize the list of candidates, “taking into consideration judicial judgments already pronounced.”
This has been interpreted as suggesting the ISIE may reject new candidacies if they are the subject of legal proceedings or have convictions.
The administrative court’s rulings on appeals “are enforceable and cannot be contested by any means whatsoever,” the petition said.
It called on the electoral authority to “respect the law and avoid any practice that could undermine the transparency and integrity of the electoral process.”
Last week, Human Rights Watch said Tunisian authorities “have prosecuted, convicted or imprisoned at least eight prospective candidates” for October’s vote.
HRW said that the North African country was “gearing up for a presidential election amid increased repression of dissent and free speech, without crucial checks and balances on President Saied’s power.”

Yemen’s Houthis suspected of firing missiles at a container ship as an oil tanker burns

Yemen’s Houthis suspected of firing missiles at a container ship as an oil tanker burns
Updated 35 min 59 sec ago
AP
Follow

Yemen’s Houthis suspected of firing missiles at a container ship as an oil tanker burns

Yemen’s Houthis suspected of firing missiles at a container ship as an oil tanker burns
  • The attack Friday saw two missiles “exploding in close proximity to the vessel” some 240 kilometers (150 miles) east of Aden
  • All crew are safe
Updated 35 min 59 sec ago
AP

SANAA: Two missiles suspected to have been fired by Yemen’s Houthis targeted a Liberian-flagged container ship in the Gulf of Aden late Friday, splashing down nearby without causing any damage, authorities said.
The attack comes after the Houthis repeatedly assaulted and then boarded a Greek-flagged oil tanker in the nearby Red Sea, planting explosives on it they later detonated. That attack, the worst in weeks, risked a major oil spill as the militia’s campaign disrupts the $1 trillion in goods that pass through the Red Sea each year over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, as well as halting some aid shipments to conflict-ravaged Sudan and Yemen.
The attack Friday saw two missiles “exploding in close proximity to the vessel” some 240 kilometers (150 miles) east of Aden, the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said.
The ship “reports all crew are safe and proceeding to next port of call,” the UKMTO said. “Investigations are ongoing.”
The Joint Maritime Information Center, a multinational body overseen by the US Navy, on Saturday identified the vessel targeted as the Liberian-flagged container ship Groton. The Groton came under attack Aug. 3 as well in a similar Houthi assault off Aden that included two missiles fired at the vessel, with one causing minor damage.
The ship “was targeted due to other vessels within its company structure making recent port calls in Israel,” the center said.
The Houthis did not immediately claim the attack Friday. However, it can take the rebels hours or even days to acknowledge their assaults.
The Houthis have targeted more than 80 vessels with missiles and drones since the war in Gaza started in October. They seized one vessel and sank two in the campaign that also killed four sailors. Other missiles and drones have either been intercepted by a United States-led coalition in the Red Sea or failed to reach their targets.
The militia maintain that they target ships linked to Israel, the US or the UK to force an end to Israel’s campaign against Hamas in Gaza. However, many of the ships attacked have little or no connection to the conflict, including some bound for Iran.
Meanwhile, the US military’s Central Command said Saturday it destroyed two drones over Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen.

Topics: Yemen Red Sea attacks

Related

Houthi video shows the Yemeni militia planted bombs on tanker now threatening Red Sea oil spill
Middle-East
Houthi video shows the Yemeni militia planted bombs on tanker now threatening Red Sea oil spill
Flames and smoke rise from the Greek-flagged oil tanker Sounion, which has been on fire since August 23, on the Red Sea.
Middle-East
EU’s Red Sea mission says still no oil spill from tanker hit by Houthis

Health official says polio vaccine campaign begins in war-torn Gaza

Health official says polio vaccine campaign begins in war-torn Gaza
Updated 39 min 20 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Health official says polio vaccine campaign begins in war-torn Gaza

Health official says polio vaccine campaign begins in war-torn Gaza
  • Health ministry officials in the enclave along with the UN and NGOs “are starting today the polio vaccination campaign in the central region”
  • After beginning in central Gaza, vaccines are set to be administered in southern Gaza and then in northern Gaza
Updated 39 min 20 sec ago
AFP

GAZA: A health official said a polio vaccination campaign had begun in Gaza on Saturday after the war-torn territory recorded its first case of the disease in a quarter of a century.
Local health officials along with the UN and NGOs “are starting today the polio vaccination campaign in the central region,” Moussa Abed, director of primary health care at the Gaza health ministry, told AFP.
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday that Israel had agreed to a series of three-day “humanitarian pauses” in Gaza to facilitate vaccinations, though officials had earlier said the campaign was expected to start on Sunday.
After beginning in central Gaza, vaccines are set to be administered in southern Gaza and then in northern Gaza.
The campaign, which involves two doses, aims to cover more than 640,000 children under 10.
Michael Ryan, WHO deputy director-general, told the UN Security Council this week that 1.26 million doses of the oral vaccine had been delivered in Gaza, with another 400,000 still to arrive
The Ramallah-based Palestinian health ministry said earlier this month that tests in Jordan had confirmed polio in an unvaccinated 10-month-old baby from central Gaza.
Poliovirus is highly infectious, and most often spread through sewage and contaminated water — an increasingly common problem in Gaza as the Israel-Hamas war drags on.
The disease mainly affects children under the age of five. It can cause deformities and paralysis, and is potentially fatal.
Bakr Deeb told AFP on Saturday that he brought his three children — all under 10 — to a vaccination point despite some initial doubts about its safety.
“I was hesitant at first and very afraid of the safety of this vaccination,” he said.
“After the assurances of its safety, and with all the families going to the vaccination points, I decided to go with my children as well, to protect them.”
Abed, the health official, stressed on Saturday that the vaccine was “100 percent safe.”
The war in Gaza was triggered by Hamas’s unprecedented attack on southern Israel on October 7 which resulted in the deaths of 1,199 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.
Israel’s retaliatory military campaign has killed at least 40,691 people in Gaza, according to the territory’s health ministry. The UN rights office says most of the dead are women and children.
Incessant Israeli bombardment has also caused a major humanitarian crisis and devastated the health system.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

UAE President allocates vaccines, funding for polio vaccination drive in Gaza
Middle-East
UAE President allocates vaccines, funding for polio vaccination drive in Gaza
UN’s Gaza polio vaccinations will rely on pauses in fighting
Middle-East
UN’s Gaza polio vaccinations will rely on pauses in fighting

Dozens of exotic animals seized at Turkish border

Dozens of exotic animals seized at Turkish border
Updated 31 August 2024
AP
Follow

Dozens of exotic animals seized at Turkish border

Dozens of exotic animals seized at Turkish border
  • Mid-sized sedan with Greek license plates was carrying three kangaroos, three alpacas and one Patagonian mara in the trunk
  • Photos from the scene show the larger animals bound and squeezed together in tight confinement
Updated 31 August 2024
AP

ISTANBUL: Turkish customs officials in the northwestern city of Edirne discovered dozens of exotic animals being smuggled into Turkiye from Greece.
State-run Anadolu Agency reported that the mid-sized sedan with Greek license plates was carrying three kangaroos, three alpacas and one Patagonian mara in the trunk, and 12 parrots and 23 flying squirrels inside the vehicle. Many of the animals are juveniles.
Photos from the scene show the larger animals bound and squeezed together in tight confinement, while the smaller ones were crowded in cages.
The private Demiroren News Agency identified the driver of the vehicle as Yuksel D., who was subsequently detained by authorities.
All the animals survived and will be delivered to the Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks.

Topics: Turkiye

Related

King Salman, crown prince congratulate Erdogan on Turkish Victory Day
Saudi Arabia
King Salman, crown prince congratulate Erdogan on Turkish Victory Day
Turkiye’s top diplomat attends EU meeting after 5 years in bid to boost ties
World
Turkiye’s top diplomat attends EU meeting after 5 years in bid to boost ties

Israel’s deadly West Bank raid enters fourth day

Israel’s deadly West Bank raid enters fourth day
Updated 31 August 2024
AFP
Follow

Israel’s deadly West Bank raid enters fourth day

Israel’s deadly West Bank raid enters fourth day
  • At least 20 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli army since Wednesday
  • Violence has surged in the West Bank since Hamas’s October 7 attack
Updated 31 August 2024
AFP

JENIN: Israel pressed on with a large-scale military operation in the occupied West Bank for a fourth day on Saturday, as fierce fighting raged in the nearly 11-month Gaza war.
As clashes and explosions persisted in the northern city of Jenin, the Israeli military said two Palestinians were killed while preparing to carry out bombings overnight in the south of the West Bank.
Palestinian militant group Hamas, whose October 7 attack on Israel sparked the Gaza war, hailed a “heroic operation” at what it called a “sensitive time” during the Israeli operations in the north.
Hamas ally Islamic Jihad, which has a strong presence in the northern West Bank, similarly said it “congratulates” the perpetrators of what it called a “coordinated attack.”
The Israeli army described a vehicle explosion at a petrol station in the Gush Etzion settlement bloc as “an attempted car bombing by a terrorist” who was later killed.
An army officer “was moderately injured, and a reservist officer responsible for the security in a nearby community sustained minor injuries,” it said in a statement.
In the second incident, the head of security in the Israeli settlement of Karmei Zur engaged in a car chase with a “terrorist” who had infiltrated the settlement compound, leading to a collision and “the terrorist being neutralized shortly after,” the statement said.
“During the confrontation, an explosive device in the terrorist’s car detonated,” it added.
At least 20 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli army since Wednesday, most of them militants, in simultaneous raids in several cities in the northern West Bank.
Since Friday, soldiers have concentrated their operations on the city of Jenin and its refugee camps, long a bastion of Palestinian armed groups fighting against Israel.
On Saturday morning, an AFP photographer in Jenin heard ongoing clashes in the city, where the streets were mostly empty save for armored vehicles, including one that blocked access to the government hospital.
“I think it’s the worst day since the start of the raid... We hear from time to time clashes and sometimes there is big bombing,” said the hospital’s director, Wisam Bakr.
Water and electricity were cut off from the hospital during the raid, forcing it to rely on a generator and water tank, he told AFP.
Rising violence
Violence has surged in the West Bank since Hamas’s October 7 attack.
The United Nations said on Wednesday that at least 637 Palestinians had been killed in the territory by Israeli troops or settlers since the Gaza war began.
Nineteen Israelis, including soldiers, have been killed in Palestinian attacks or during army operations over the same period, according to Israeli official figures.
Of the 20 Palestinians reported dead since Wednesday, Hamas and its ally Islamic Jihad have said at least 13 were members of their armed wings.
The dead included an 82-year-old man, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, and two teenagers, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent, which said another 55 had been wounded since the launch of the Israeli operation.
In Gaza, Israel pushed forward with its deadly offensive in response to Hamas’s October 7 attack.
Gaza’s civil defense agency said its rescuers pulled 29 bodies from the rubble since dawn and transported dozens of wounded to hospitals across the devastated Palestinian territory.
On Friday, a medical source at the southern Nasser Hospital said an Israeli strike killed three people near the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis.
Israeli shelling in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza killed two people on the same day, the civil defense agency said.
International condemnations
Britain, France and Spain expressed concerns Friday about the Israeli operation in the West Bank, with the latter denouncing “an outbreak of violence which is clearly unacceptable.”
The World Health Organization said Israel had agreed to at least three days of “humanitarian pauses” in parts of Gaza, starting Sunday, to facilitate a vaccination drive after the territory recorded its first case of polio in a quarter of a century.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the measures were “not a ceasefire.”
Hamas’s October 7 attack resulted in the deaths of 1,199 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.
Palestinian militants also seized 251 hostages, 103 of whom are still captive in Gaza including 33 the Israeli military says are dead.
Israel’s retaliatory military campaign has killed at least 40,602 people in Gaza, according to the territory’s health ministry. The UN rights office says most of the dead are women and children.
The war has devastated Gaza, repeatedly displaced most of its 2.4 million people and triggered a humanitarian crisis.
“In August, the number of humanitarian missions and movements within Gaza that have been denied access by Israeli authorities has almost doubled, compared with July,” the UN humanitarian office said on Friday.

Topics: West Bank

Related

Israeli military says it killed local Hamas commander in West Bank
Middle-East
Israeli military says it killed local Hamas commander in West Bank
Israeli forces kill two attackers in West Bank, military says
Middle-East
Israeli forces kill two attackers in West Bank, military says

Latest updates

Tunisia groups urge inclusion of rejected candidates in poll
Tunisia groups urge inclusion of rejected candidates in poll
Why Ivan Toney’s move to Al-Ahli is one of Saudi Pro League’s biggest statements yet
Why Ivan Toney’s move to Al-Ahli is one of Saudi Pro League’s biggest statements yet
Yemen’s Houthis suspected of firing missiles at a container ship as an oil tanker burns
Yemen’s Houthis suspected of firing missiles at a container ship as an oil tanker burns
Health official says polio vaccine campaign begins in war-torn Gaza
Health official says polio vaccine campaign begins in war-torn Gaza
Saudi minister meets Tonga's crown prince at Pacific leaders meeting
Saudi minister meets Tonga's crown prince at Pacific leaders meeting

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.