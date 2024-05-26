Oman’s banking sector sees 2.9% rise in credit to $80bn by end of March

You are here

In its monthly review of banking and monetary developments, the Central Bank of Oman disclosed that credit to the private sector rose by 3.6 percent year-on-year, reaching 25.9 billion rials by the end of March. Shutterstock
26 May 2024
RIYADH: Oman’s banking sector experienced a 2.9 percent rise in total credit, reaching 30.8 billion Omani rials ($80 billion) by the end of March, official data showed. 

In its monthly review of banking and monetary developments, the Central Bank of Oman disclosed that credit to the private sector rose by 3.6 percent year-on-year, reaching 25.9 billion rials by the end of March. 

Non-financial corporations held the largest share of the total private sector credit, accounting for approximately 45.4 percent by the end of March, followed closely by households at 45 percent. 

Financial corporations constituted 5.8 percent of the total, while the remaining 3.8 percent was allocated to other sectors. 

Total deposits held with other depository corporations witnessed a significant year-on-year growth of 11.7 percent, reaching 30.3 billion rials at the end of March, while total private sector deposits grew by 13.7 percent to 20.2 billion rials. 

The increase in private sector credit and deposits reflects robust economic activity and confidence in the financial system. 

Regarding the sector-wise composition of private sector deposits, household holdings contributed the most at 49.8 percent, followed by non-financial corporations at 30.9 percent, financial corporations at 16.5 percent, and other sectors at 2.8 percent. 

The combined balance sheet of conventional banks showed a year-on-year growth of 0.8 percent in total outstanding credit as of the end of March. 

Credit to the private sector increased by 1.6 percent, reaching 20.3 billion rials, while overall investments in securities surged by 28.0 percent to 5.7 billion rials. 

Investment in government development bonds decreased by 17.1 percent to 1.8 billion rials, while investments in foreign securities saw a dramatic increase of 139.0 percent to 2.3 billion rials. 

Moreover, aggregate deposits in conventional banks experienced significant growth, while government deposits declined. Public enterprise holdings increased substantially, and private sector deposits rose. 

Simultaneously, Islamic banks and windows witnessed notable growth in total assets, financing, and deposits, underscoring their expanding role within the banking system. 

The report further highlighted that the nation’s nominal gross domestic product declined by 2.8 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to a significant drop in the hydrocarbon sector despite growth in the non-hydrocarbon sector. 

However, real GDP increased by 1.3 percent during the same period. Both the average oil price and daily production saw decreases, while inflation remained minimal. 

Egypt uncovers major oil deposit in Western Desert, signaling boost in energy production

Egypt uncovers major oil deposit in Western Desert, signaling boost in energy production
Updated 11 sec ago
MANAL AL-BARAKATI
Follow

Egypt uncovers major oil deposit in Western Desert, signaling boost in energy production

Egypt uncovers major oil deposit in Western Desert, signaling boost in energy production
Updated 11 sec ago
MANAL AL-BARAKATI

RIYADH: Egypt has uncovered a significant new oil deposit in the Western Desert, which officials believe could substantially boost the country’s energy production. 

The discovery, made in the West Fewebs-1 area of the Kalabsha Development Area, revealed a substantial reserve of high-quality oil, according to a statement. 

Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi emphasized the importance of this find, noting that the well has already shown promising results. 

“We have successfully drilled into the Paleozoic sands, and early tests have yielded an impressive 7,165 barrels of oil per day, alongside 23 million cubic feet of natural gas,” Badawi said. 

The oil is of particularly high quality, with a rating of 44 degrees, which could make it highly sought after on international markets, he added. 

This discovery highlights Egypt’s ongoing efforts to tap into its energy potential, particularly in the Western Desert, a region long recognized for its oil and gas prospects. 

Khalda Petroleum Co., which conducted the drilling on behalf of Apache and the Egyptian General Petroleum Corp., confirmed a substantial presence of hydrocarbons in the area. 

“This discovery underscores the richness of Egypt’s natural resources,” said an official from Khalda Petroleum. “The Paleozoic layer alone has shown a net thickness of 462 feet, indicating that there is much more to be uncovered.” 

The timing of this discovery is crucial as Egypt pushes for greater energy independence. Badawi has recently announced a series of new incentives aimed at boosting the country’s oil and gas production. 

These measures are designed to attract further investment and increase exploratory activities across the country. “We are committed to enhancing Egypt’s energy sector,” Badawi stated, “and this discovery is just one example of what can be achieved with the right support and collaboration.” 

In addition to the oil find, the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources has launched a new global bid for natural gas exploration. 

This initiative, which targets 12 areas in the Mediterranean and the Nile Delta, is part of Egypt’s broader strategy to capitalize on its natural gas reserves. “Our focus is on attracting international partners who can bring in the technology and expertise needed to fully realize Egypt’s energy potential,” Badawi said. 

 

Qatar's foreign merchandise trade balance hits $5.52 bn, up 2.5% year-on-year

Qatar's foreign merchandise trade balance hits $5.52 bn, up 2.5% year-on-year
Updated 7 min 20 sec ago
REEM WALID 
Follow

Qatar's foreign merchandise trade balance hits $5.52 bn, up 2.5% year-on-year

Qatar's foreign merchandise trade balance hits $5.52 bn, up 2.5% year-on-year
  • Total exports amounted to around 30.2 billion riyals in July and imports reached an estimated 10.1 billion riyals
  • China was the top destination for Qatar’s exports, followed by South Korea and India
Updated 7 min 20 sec ago
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: Qatar’s foreign merchandise trade balance recorded a surplus of 20.1 billion Qatari riyals ($5.52 billion) in July, up 2.5 percent year-on-year, according to new figures. 

The foreign merchandise trade balance represents the difference between total exports and imports. 

Data released by the country’s National Planning Council further showed that the total exports of products, including goods of domestic origin and re-exports, amounted to around 30.2 billion riyals in July, reflecting an increase of 3.9 percent compared to the same month in 2023.

The Gulf nation’s imports of goods in July reached an estimated 10.1 billion riyals, showing an increase of 6.8 percent compared to the corresponding period a year earlier.

Since the launch of Qatar’s Vision 2030 in 2008, the country’s economy has experienced a solid 5 percent average annual growth. During this period, the nation has consolidated its position among the top three global exporters of liquified natural gas, established a world-class infrastructure backbone, and substantially grown the size of its sovereign wealth fund.

The data further revealed that the year-on-year surge in total exchanges was mainly due to higher exports of petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons like LNG, condensates and propane, among others, reaching around 17.6 billion riyals in July, an increase of 3.7 percent. 

Crude petroleum oils and oils from bituminous minerals amounted to nearly 4.9 billion riyals, representing an 8.3 percent decline year on. year.

The statement also revealed a 5.2 percent decrease in non-crude petroleum oils and oils from bituminous minerals, reaching 2.6 billion riyals in the previous month. 

In July, China was the top destination for Qatar’s exports with close to 5.9 billion riyals, a share of 19.6 percent of total exchanges, followed by South Korea with almost 3.8 billion riyals and a share of 12.6 percent, and India with about 3.7 billion riyals, a share of 12.2 percent.  

The group “Turbojets, Turbopropellers & Other Gas Turbines; Parts Thereof” was at the top of the imported group of commodities, with 600 million riyals in July, showing a decrease of 31.4 percent year on year.

In second place was “Parts of Balloons Etc; Parts of Aircraft; Spacecraft Etc” with 270 million riyals recorded during the month, a decrease of 41.9 percent year on year.

In third place was “Medicaments Mixed or not, In Dosage Etc. Form,” with 260 million riyals recorded during July, reflecting a surge of 34.4 percent when compared to the same month in 2023.

China was the leading country of origin of Qatar’s imports with about 1.5 billion riyals in July, a share of 14.8 percent of the imports, followed by the US with almost 1.4 billion riyals, a share of 14.3 percent, and Japan with 0.7 billion riyals, a share of 6.5 percent. 

UK's Islamic banking assets surge 26 percent to $8.2bn in 2023: Fitch Ratings

UK's Islamic banking assets surge 26 percent to $8.2bn in 2023: Fitch Ratings
Updated 44 min 33 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan
Follow

UK's Islamic banking assets surge 26 percent to $8.2bn in 2023: Fitch Ratings

UK's Islamic banking assets surge 26 percent to $8.2bn in 2023: Fitch Ratings
  • UK’s Islamic finance industry to grow to $15 billion in the medium term
  • London Stock Exchange is now the third-largest listing venue for US dollar sukuk globally
Updated 44 min 33 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Islamic banks in the UK saw their assets surge 26 percent in 2023 to $8.2 billion, reinforcing the country’s position as a key Western hub for Shariah-compliant banking. 

Fitch Ratings, in its latest report, expects the UK’s Islamic finance industry to grow to $15 billion in the medium term, up from $10 billion at the end of 2023. 

This growth will be driven by the conversion of a conventional bank to an Islamic bank, continued asset growth in Islamic banks and funds, and supportive regulations. 

It highlighted that the London Stock Exchange is now the third-largest listing venue for US dollar sukuk globally. The LSE holds a 35 percent global share of US dollar sukuk, with around $80 billion outstanding as of the end of the first half of this year. 

Sukuk, also known as Islamic bonds, are Shariah-compliant debt instruments through which investors gain partial ownership of an issuer’s assets until maturity. 

Islamic finance gained traction as a safer alternative following the 2008 global financial crisis, positioning London as a major hub for Shariah-compliant finance in the West. Countries like Luxembourg, the US, and Ireland have also become notable domiciles for sukuk, the report said. 

“English Law is the governing law for most dollar sukuk and Islamic syndications globally. UK banks are among the key sukuk arrangers and Islamic interbank and derivatives counterparts for Islamic banks,” said Fitch. 

It added: “London Metals Exchange is accessed by Islamic banks in many countries to facilitate cash financing through tawarruq contracts.” 

In Islamic finance, tawarruq contracts involve purchasing goods on credit at a marked-up price and then selling them at a lower price to obtain cash. The focus of these transactions is liquidity, not the possession of the goods. 

Fitch affirmed the growth of Islamic finance in the UK, noting that the country is home to four Islamic banks, all owned by Gulf Cooperation Council members. The report also indicated that the UK is set to establish its fifth Islamic bank, likely boosting competition and adding depth to the sector. 

“The conversion of Ahli United Bank to an Islamic bank, following the acquisition of its Bahraini parent by Kuwait Finance House in 2023, is expected to be completed in 2024,” said Fitch. 

The US-based credit rating agency, however, added that the domestic Islamic finance industry in the UK remains niche and is unlikely to achieve mainstream relevance until at least the medium term. 

“Despite their longstanding presence in the UK and supportive regulations, Islamic banks held only 0.1 percent of the UK banking system assets at end-2023,” said Fitch. 

It added: “Demand drivers are low as Muslims are only around 6.5 percent of the UK’s population, with generally limited awareness of Islamic finance, as well as varying levels of shariah-sensitivity and confidence in the product offering.” 

The US-based agency also said that the UK government plans to launch a Shariah-compliant alternative student finance product after 2025, potentially boosting financial inclusion. 

However, the report said that UK-Islamic funds face stiff competition from leading Western jurisdictions such as Luxembourg, Ireland, the US, and Jersey. 

Saudi Cabinet approves deal with Iraq on financial intelligence cooperation

Saudi Cabinet approves deal with Iraq on financial intelligence cooperation
Updated 28 August 2024
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Follow

Saudi Cabinet approves deal with Iraq on financial intelligence cooperation

Saudi Cabinet approves deal with Iraq on financial intelligence cooperation
Updated 28 August 2024
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet has approved a memorandum of understanding with Iraq to enhance financial intelligence cooperation focusing on anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing measures.

The agreement, endorsed during the weekly ministerial meeting chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh on Aug. 27, involves exchanging investigations between the Saudi General Directorate of Financial Investigation at the Presidency of State Security and the Iraqi Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism Office, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The deal was initially signed on the sidelines of the Arab Forum of Anti-Corruption Agencies and Financial Intelligence Units, held in Riyadh in May, which brought together around 600 experts and 75 speakers.

The Kingdom has made significant strides in combating money laundering and counter-terrorism financing by establishing comprehensive laws within these sectors.

Saudi Arabia has also formed partnerships and information-sharing agreements with other countries and international organizations, such as the Financial Action Task Force, to bolster global efforts against monetary crimes.

As a founding member of the MENA region’s FATF since November 2004, Saudi Arabia’s full membership reflects its reported “tangible progress” and efforts in implementing FATF guidelines.

Saudi Arabia's point-of-sale transactions drop to $3bn amid declines in key sectors

Saudi Arabia's point-of-sale transactions drop to $3bn amid declines in key sectors
Updated 28 August 2024
MIGUEL HADCHITY 
Follow

Saudi Arabia's point-of-sale transactions drop to $3bn amid declines in key sectors

Saudi Arabia's point-of-sale transactions drop to $3bn amid declines in key sectors
  • Spending on clothing and footwear led to a negative change
  • Education sector has seen a decrease in spending after surging for four consecutive weeks
Updated 28 August 2024
MIGUEL HADCHITY 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s point-of-sale transactions dipped to SR11.6 billion ($3.09 billion) between Aug. 18 and 24, reflecting a 14.1 percent decrease from the previous week, official data showed.

According to the latest figures from the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, spending on clothing and footwear led to a negative change, recording the highest decrease at 35.7 percent, with total transactions reaching SR599.4 million.

This week marks the first time the education sector has seen a decrease in spending after surging for four consecutive weeks, coinciding with the start of the academic year on Aug. 18.

During the Aug. 18-24 period, spending in the education sector saw the second biggest decline at 16.9 percent to SR840.7 million.

Hotel spending followed in third place with a 15.9 percent negative change, reaching SR224.6 million. 

The top three biggest shares of this week’s POS included restaurants and cafes with SR1.59 billion spent, a 14.8 percent decrease from last week; food and beverages with SR1.54 billion spent, down by 11.3 percent compared to the previous week; and miscellaneous goods and services with SR1.25 billion spent, dipping by 14.9 percent from the week before.

Spending in the top three largest categories accounted for 37.7 percent or SR4.38 billion of this week’s total value.

At 5.2 percent, the smallest decline occurred in spending on construction and building materials, reducing the total amount to SR315 million. 

Expenditures on transportation came in second place, dipping 7.2 percent to SR723.4 million. In the third place, recreation and culture declined by 7.6 percent to SR294 million.

Geographically, Riyadh dominated POS transactions, representing 36.4 percent of the total, with spending in the capital reaching SR4.17 billion — a 9.7 percent decrease from the previous week. 

Jeddah followed with SR1.69 billion, accounting for 14.8 percent of the total, and Dammam came in third at SR590 million, down 11.3 percent.

Abha saw the most significant decrease for the second week, down 24.8 percent to SR159.5 million. Hail and Makkah also experienced continuous declines, with expenditure dropping 15.9 percent to SR168.2 million and 18.2 percent to SR445.3 million, respectively. 

Regarding the number of transactions, Abha recorded the highest decrease at 19.5 percent, reaching 2,971, followed by Madinah with a 12.4 percent decrease, reaching 7,453.

