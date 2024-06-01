You are here

Turkish drone strikes in Syria kill 4 US-backed fighters, wound 11 civilians

Turkish drone strikes in Syria kill 4 US-backed fighters, wound 11 civilians
The Kurdish-led autonomous administration that controls northern and eastern parts of Syria has announced plans to hold municipal elections June 11. (File/AFP)
Updated 01 June 2024
AP
Turkish drone strikes in Syria kill 4 US-backed fighters, wound 11 civilians

Turkish drone strikes in Syria kill 4 US-backed fighters, wound 11 civilians
  • There was no immediate comment from Turkiye
  • The SDF said drone strikes hit its positions eight times as well as civilian homes and vehicles
Updated 01 June 2024
AP
QAMISHLI, Syria: Turkish drone strikes in northeastern Syria on Friday evening killed four US-backed fighters and wounded 11 civilians, the Kurdish-led force said.
The strikes on areas held by the US-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces came a day after Turkiye’s president said his government won’t hesitate to act against Kurdish-led groups in northern Syria if they proceed with plans to hold local elections. It accuses the groups of having links to outlawed Kurdish militants in Turkiye.
The SDF said drone strikes hit its positions eight times as well as civilian homes and vehicles in and near the northern city of Qamishli. Such Turkish strikes are not uncommon in northeastern Syria.
The Kurdish Red Crescent said that as its paramedics were trying to reach the attacked areas, a Turkish strike hit one of its ambulances, putting it out of service. It said the attack occurred near the town of Amouda, west of Qamishli.
There was no immediate comment from Turkiye.
The Kurdish-led autonomous administration that controls northern and eastern parts of Syria has announced plans to hold municipal elections June 11. The vote to choose mayors will be held in the provinces of Hassakeh, Raqqa, Deir Ezzor and the eastern part of Aleppo province.
On Friday, State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel posted on X that “we don’t think that the conditions for such elections are in place in NE Syria in present time.”
The comments appeared to be a message to Kurdish-led authorities not to hold the elections.
Turkiye, which has conducted military operations in Syria in the past, considers the move a step by Syrian Kurdish militants toward the creation of an independent Kurdish entity across its border. It has described the planned polls as a threat to the territorial integrity of both Syria and Turkiye.
“We are closely following the aggressive actions by the terrorist organization against the territorial integrity of our country and of Syria under the pretext of an election,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday.
Turkiye considers the Kurdish militia group, known as the People’s Protection Units, as a terrorist group linked to an outlawed Kurdish group that has led an insurgency in Turkiye since 1984. That conflict with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party has killed tens of thousands of people.
The People’s Protection Units provide the backbone of the Syrian Democratic Forces, which is a key US ally in the fight against the Daesh group. American support for the SDF has infuriated Turkiye and remains a major source of friction in their relations.

Syria’s main insurgent group blasts the US Embassy over its criticism of crackdown on protesters
Middle-East
Syria’s main insurgent group blasts the US Embassy over its criticism of crackdown on protesters
Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei hosts Syria’s Assad in Tehran
Middle-East
Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei hosts Syria’s Assad in Tehran

UN nuclear agency’s board votes to censure Iran for failing to cooperate fully with the watchdog

UN nuclear agency’s board votes to censure Iran for failing to cooperate fully with the watchdog
Updated 05 June 2024
AP
Follow

UN nuclear agency’s board votes to censure Iran for failing to cooperate fully with the watchdog

UN nuclear agency’s board votes to censure Iran for failing to cooperate fully with the watchdog
  • The vote by the 35-member board at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna sets the stage for a likely further escalation of tensions between the agency and Iran
  • Twenty members voted for the resolution, while Russia and China opposed it, 12 abstained and one did not vote
Updated 05 June 2024
AP

VIENNA: The UN nuclear watchdog’s board on Wednesday censured Iran for failing to cooperate fully with the agency, diplomats said, calling on Tehran to provide answers in a long-running investigation and reverse its decision to bar several experienced UN inspectors.
The development comes just over a week after a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran has further increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels, he latest in Tehran’s attempts to steadily exert pressure on the international community.
The vote by the 35-member board at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna sets the stage for a likely further escalation of tensions between the agency and Iran, which has reacted strongly to similar previous resolutions.
Twenty members voted for the resolution, while Russia and China opposed it, 12 abstained and one did not vote, according to diplomats. They spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the outcome of the closed-doors vote. The resolution was put forward by France, Germany and Britain.
Censure resolutions by the IAEA board are not legally binding but send a strong political and diplomatic message.
The resolution, a draft of which was seen by The Associated Press, called on Tehran to implement a joint statement between Iran and the IAEA from March 2023. In that statement, Iran pledged to resolve issues surrounding sites where inspectors have questions about possible undeclared nuclear activity, and to allow the IAEA to “implement further appropriate verification and monitoring activities.”
Inspectors have said two sites near Tehran bore traces of processed uranium. The IAEA has urged Iran to provide “technically credible” answers about the origin and current location of the nuclear material in order for it “to be in a position to provide assurance that Iran’s nuclear program is exclusively peaceful.”
While the number of sites about which the IAEA has questions has been reduced from four to two since 2019, those lingering questions have been a persistent source of tensions.
The IAEA has identified the sites as Turquzabad and Varamin. The IAEA has said inspectors believe Iran used the Varamin site from 1999 until 2003 as a pilot project to process uranium ore and convert it into a gas form. The IAEA said buildings at the site had been demolished in 2004.
Tehran insists its program is peaceful, though the West and the IAEA say Iran had an organized military nuclear program until 2003.
Turquzabad is where the IAEA believes Iran took some of the material at Varamin amid the demolition, though it has said that alone cannot “explain the presence of the multiple types of isotopically altered particles” found there.
In an apparent attempt to raise the pressure on Tehran, the resolution approved Wednesday states that IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi may need to prepare a “comprehensive and updated assessment” on unresolved issues surrounding Iran’s nuclear program, if there is “a continued failure by Iran to provide the necessary, full and unambiguous co-operation” to resolve the unanswered questions.
The IAEA board last censured Iran in November 2022. Iran retaliated by beginning to enrich uranium to 60 percent purity at its Fordo nuclear plant. Uranium enriched at 60 percent purity is just a short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90 percent.
Iran responded to a previous resolution in June 2022 by removing IAEA cameras and monitoring equipment from its nuclear sites.
Iran in September barred several experienced UN inspectors from monitoring the country’s nuclear program. Grossi said at the time that the decision constituted “a very serious blow” to the agency’s ability to do its job “to the best possible level.”
Under a 2015 deal with world powers, Tehran agreed to limit enrichment of uranium to levels necessary for generating nuclear power in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. At the time, UN inspectors were tasked with monitoring the program.
However, tensions steadily grew between Iran and the IAEA since 2018, when then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the nuclear deal. Since then, Iran has abandoned all limits the deal put on its program and quickly stepped up enrichment.

Iran’s near-bomb-grade uranium stock grows, talks stall, IAEA reports say
Middle-East
Iran’s near-bomb-grade uranium stock grows, talks stall, IAEA reports say
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi meets with Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Tehran, Iran, May 6, 2024.
Middle-East
IAEA chief in Iran as concern grows over nuclear activity

US dismisses Houthi claims of Eisenhower carrier damage

US dismisses Houthi claims of Eisenhower carrier damage
Updated 05 June 2024
Saeed Al-Batati
Follow

US dismisses Houthi claims of Eisenhower carrier damage

US dismisses Houthi claims of Eisenhower carrier damage
  • US-funded Voice of America quoted US Central Command source that neither USS Eisenhower nor any other US Navy ship targeted by the Houthis
Updated 05 June 2024
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The US military has denied the Houthis’ claim that their most recent missile and drone attacks in the Red Sea struck and damaged the US aircraft carrier Eisenhower.

The US-funded Voice of America quoted a US Central Command source on Wednesday as saying that neither the USS Eisenhower nor any other US Navy ship was targeted by the Houthis, accusing the Houthis of employing misinformation propaganda to back up their allegations.

“There is no truth to the Houthi claim of striking the USS Eisenhower or any US Navy vessel. This is an ongoing disinformation campaign that the Houthis have been conducting for months,” the US Central Command told the VOA.

Yemen’s Houthi militia has claimed responsibility for targeting the Eisenhower carrier in the Red Sea twice in less than a week in reaction to US and UK bombings that killed at least 16 people in the Houthi-held Hodeidah, western Yemen, on Thursday.

The Houthis claimed that their missiles and drones “precisely” targeted the US carrier, and they posted photographs of the damaged ship on social media to support their claim.

In a post on X, Houthi leader Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi asked that the US military permit journalists to visit the US carrier to disprove their allegations, promising not to target US Navy ships during the visit.

“We asked you to allow a media mission and identify when it will visit the American warships. We pledge not to conduct any bombing operations during the visit,” Al-Houthi said.

At the same time, the US Central Command reported on Tuesday night that the Houthis launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles into the Red Sea from regions under their control in Yemen in the previous 24 hours, but none of them struck any navy or commercial ships.

Over the last eight months, the Houthis have seized one commercial ship, destroyed another, and launched hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at commercial and navy ships in the international sea lanes off Yemen, as well as the Indian Ocean and the Mediterranean.

The Houthis claim they exclusively target ships connected or traveling to Israel in order to push Israel to cease its assault in Gaza, and they attacked the US and US ships after the two countries struck Yemen.

Meanwhile, five Yemeni troops were killed on Wednesday morning while repelling a Houthi assault in the southern province of Lahj, local media and officials said.

Mohammed Al-Naqeeb, a spokesperson for pro-independence southern forces, told Arab News that the Houthis assaulted his men in the Kirsh district of Lahj on Wednesday morning, resulting in three hours of severe battle that killed five separatist forces and an unknown number of Houthis.

“This demonstrates that any peace plan cannot work in light of the Houthi militia’s ongoing military aggression on many fronts,” Al-Naqeeb said.

The Houthis’ attack on Wednesday is the latest in a series of deadly military actions by the Houthis aimed against government soldiers and pro-independence southerners in various areas.

On Sunday, two Yemeni troops were killed in a Houthi strike in northern Dhale province.

The Houthi military escalation comes as foreign mediators and diplomats continue diplomatic shuttles between Yemen and other regional countries in an attempt to restart peace talks to end the war in Yemen.

A number of EU ambassadors to Yemen concluded on Wednesday a visit to Yemen’s port city of Aden, the country’s temporary capital, after meeting with Aidarous Al-Zubaidi, a member of the Presidential Leadership Council, ministers, the governor of the central bank, and other officials.

The ambassadors said they urged the Yemeni government and the PLC to work together to solve economic difficulties such as increasing revenues and improving public services, and they also voiced support for UN-brokered peace talks.

“They underscored the importance of ensuring respect for fundamental rights and a conducive operating environment for humanitarian and development actors helping Yemenis,” the EU ambassadors to Yemen said in a statement.

Houthis fire barrage of drones, missiles at ships, including US destroyer 
Middle-East
Houthis fire barrage of drones, missiles at ships, including US destroyer 
Houthis launch second wave of attacks on Red Sea vessels after deadly British-US airstrikes
Middle-East
Houthis launch second wave of attacks on Red Sea vessels after deadly British-US airstrikes

Turkiye urges Chinese authorities to protect the cultural rights of minority Muslim Uyghurs

Turkiye urges Chinese authorities to protect the cultural rights of minority Muslim Uyghurs
Updated 05 June 2024
AP
Follow

Turkiye urges Chinese authorities to protect the cultural rights of minority Muslim Uyghurs

Turkiye urges Chinese authorities to protect the cultural rights of minority Muslim Uyghurs
  • Türkiye has cultural and ethnic ties to the Uyghurs and many members of the community, fleeing human rights violations in the region, have found sanctuary in Türkiye
  • China is accused of sending more than a million Uyghurs and other largely Muslim minorities into prisons and detention camps
Updated 05 June 2024
AP

ANKARA: Türkiye’s foreign minister has urged Chinese authorities to protect the cultural rights of minority Muslim Uyghurs in China’s western Xinjiang province and allow them to “live their values,” a Turkish official said Wednesday.
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday concluded a three-day visit to China, where he met with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, Vice President Han Zheng and other officials. He also traveled to the cities of Urumqi and Kashgar in Xinjiang province, becoming the first Turkish official to travel to the region since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited in 2012.
Türkiye has cultural and ethnic ties to the Uyghurs and many members of the community, fleeing human rights violations in the region, have found sanctuary in Türkiye.
China is accused of sending more than a million Uyghurs and other largely Muslim minorities into prisons and detention camps. Beijing denies human rights abuses and says the centers were for vocational training.
The Turkish government, which once vehemently criticized China’s treatment of Uyghurs, has moderated its criticism as it developed stronger economic relations with Beijing.
Fidan told Chinese officials during his meetings that Türkiye respects China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Turkish official said. But the minister added that the Turkish people and the Islamic world have “sensitivities” concerning the protection of Uyghurs’ cultural rights, according to the official.
Fidan conveyed the message that removing the concerns “would be of great benefit to everyone,” according to the official, who provided the information on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly on the issue.
China is Türkiye’s third-largest trading partner. Ankara is trying to reduce a trade imbalance that is in China’s favor by urging it to import more Turkish agricultural goods, increase investments and motivate more Chinese tourists to visit Turkiye, the official said.

US bars imports from 26 Chinese textile firms over suspected Uyghur forced labor
World
US bars imports from 26 Chinese textile firms over suspected Uyghur forced labor
Biden expresses 'solidarity' With China's Muslim Uyghurs ahead of Ramadan
World
Biden expresses 'solidarity' With China's Muslim Uyghurs ahead of Ramadan

Netanyahu says Israel ‘prepared for very intense operation’ on Lebanon border

Netanyahu says Israel ‘prepared for very intense operation’ on Lebanon border
Updated 05 June 2024
AFP
Follow

Netanyahu says Israel ‘prepared for very intense operation’ on Lebanon border

Netanyahu says Israel ‘prepared for very intense operation’ on Lebanon border
  • “One way or another, we will restore security to the north,” Netanyahu said
  • In past weeks, Israel has ramped up its targeting of Hezbollah fighters
Updated 05 June 2024
AFP

JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that Israel was “prepared for a very intense operation” along the border with Lebanon, where Israeli troops have exchanged near-daily fire with Hezbollah fighters.
Almost eight months of exchanges between Israel and the Iran-backed movement, a Hamas ally, have intensified over the past week, with Israel striking deeper into Lebanese territory.
“We are prepared for a very intense operation in the north. One way or another, we will restore security to the north,” Netanyahu said during a visit to the border area.
Hezbollah said later it launched several attacks on Israeli positions during the day, including a “guided missile” strike on an “Iron Dome platform in the Ramot Naftali barracks.”
In past weeks, Israel has ramped up its targeting of Hezbollah fighters and allied Palestinian and Lebanese militants in cars and on motorbikes in Lebanon.
Netanyahu’s far-right coalition partners National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich have both called in recent days for urgent action to restore security to northern Israel.
“They burn us here, all Hezbollah strongholds should also burn and be destroyed. WAR!” Ben Gvir said on Tuesday in a Telegram post.
Smotrich said on Monday: “We must move the security strip from inside Israeli territory in the Galilee to southern Lebanon, including a ground invasion, occupation of the territory and distancing Hezbollah terrorists and hundreds of thousands of Lebanese among whom Hezbollah hides to the other side of the Litani river,” nearly 30 kilometers (20 miles) north of the border.
The violence since early October has killed at least 455 people in Lebanon, mostly fighters but including 88 civilians, according to an AFP tally.
On the Israeli side, at least 14 soldiers and 11 civilians have been killed, according to the army.

Israel hit Lebanon residential buildings with white phosphorous – rights group
Middle-East
Israel hit Lebanon residential buildings with white phosphorous – rights group
Special Tensions rise in Lebanon and Israel amid escalation in use of incendiary bombs
Middle-East
Tensions rise in Lebanon and Israel amid escalation in use of incendiary bombs

Thousands of Israeli police deploy in Jerusalem ahead of flag day march

Thousands of Israeli police deploy in Jerusalem ahead of flag day march
Updated 05 June 2024
Reuters
Follow

Thousands of Israeli police deploy in Jerusalem ahead of flag day march

Thousands of Israeli police deploy in Jerusalem ahead of flag day march
  • Flag day march takes place as the war in Gaza approaches the start of its ninth month, adding to concerns of wider violence
  • Palestinians see the march as a blatant provocation aimed at undermining their claim to East Jerusalem as the capital of a future independent state
Updated 05 June 2024
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Thousands of Israeli police deployed in the streets of Jerusalem on Wednesday ahead of the annual flag day procession that marks Israel’s capture of East Jerusalem in 1967 and has in the past led to clashes between marchers and Palestinians.
The march this year takes place as the war in Gaza approaches the start of its ninth month, adding to concerns of wider violence.
Tens of thousands of marchers carrying blue and white Israeli flags are expected to parade through the narrow streets of the Old City, where many Palestinian shopkeepers shutter their businesses for fear of racist violence.
A police spokesperson said more than 3,000 police would be on duty to “maintain the routine of life as much as possible.”
“Israelis proceeding through Israel with Israeli flags is not incendiary, it’s just a national holiday that’s going to be taking place,” he said.
Israel considers all of Jerusalem, including East Jerusalem, which it seized in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed in a move not recognized internationally, as the “eternal and undivided” capital of the Jewish state.
Palestinians see the march as a blatant provocation aimed at undermining their claim to East Jerusalem as the capital of a future independent state. Last year, the event saw groups of Jewish youths chant slogans including “Death to Arabs!“
The walled Old City of Jerusalem, home to some of the holiest sites of the Jewish, Muslim and Christian religions, has been a regular flashpoint for trouble, often from visitors from outside the area, where the three communities live in close proximity among the narrow alleyways.
This year, there was increased attention on the possibility of tensions flaring and a reaction from Hamas, which issued a statement calling for “general mobilization and confrontation” in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank.
Violence during the march in 2021 helped contribute to the start of a 10-day war between Israel and the Islamist movement which had warned it would react to what it considered incursions at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound and attempts by Jewish settler groups to forcibly displace Palestinian residents from their homes.
The police said the march would not enter the hilltop compound, the third holiest site for Muslims and the holiest place for Jews, who revere it as Temple Mount, the site of two ancient Temples destroyed in antiquity.
Large numbers of Jewish visitors were reported to have entered the compound in the morning, under the arrangement with the Jordanian authority that administers the site which allows them to visit the compound but not to pray there.

Journalists speak out about assaults by Israeli flag marchers
Media
Journalists speak out about assaults by Israeli flag marchers
Special Palestinians attacked as Israeli settlers stage ‘flag march’ through East Jerusalem photos
Middle-East
Palestinians attacked as Israeli settlers stage ‘flag march’ through East Jerusalem

Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup
Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup
Mirra Andreeva defeats No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka to reach the French Open semifinals at age 17
Mirra Andreeva defeats No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka to reach the French Open semifinals at age 17
Qiddiya launches first ESG report on World Environment Day 2024
The Qiddiya Investment Company announced the release of its first environmental, social, and governance report on Wednesday.
PSG are banking on a new direction after Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid
PSG are banking on a new direction after Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid
SAMA partners with international institutions to facilitate cross-border payments
SAMA partners with international institutions to facilitate cross-border payments

