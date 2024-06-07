You are here

Energy investment in Middle East to hit $175bn in 2024: IEA report

Energy investment in Middle East to hit $175bn in 2024: IEA report
The International Energy Agency’s analysis highlighted that clean energy investment in the announced pledges scenario is expected to more than triple by 2030 compared to 2024. Shutterstock
Updated 07 June 2024
ARAB NEWS  
Energy investment in Middle East to hit $175bn in 2024: IEA report

Energy investment in Middle East to hit $175bn in 2024: IEA report
Updated 07 June 2024
ARAB NEWS  
RIYADH: Energy investment in the Middle East is projected to reach approximately $175 billion in 2024, with clean resources accounting for around 15 percent of the total, a new report disclosed. 

The International Energy Agency’s analysis highlighted that clean energy investment in the announced pledges scenario is expected to more than triple by 2030 compared to 2024. 

The report indicated that by the end of the decade, every dollar invested in fossil fuels in this scenario would be matched by 70 cents going to clean energy. 

At present, spending on fossil fuel supply predominates; for every dollar invested in fossil fuels, only 20 cents is allocated to clean energy investment, representing approximately one-tenth of the average global ratio of clean resources to fossil fuel investment. 

Five of the 12 countries in the region have set net zero emission targets. The UAE and Oman aim to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, while Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Kuwait have set a target for 2060. 

Additionally, the UAE has committed to reducing emissions by 19 percent by 2030 from 2019 levels. It also pledged $30 billion in catalytic capital to launch a climate-focused investment initiative at the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference, or COP28. 

Furthermore, the region’s power sector holds a distinct opportunity for increasing investment in clean energy technologies, notably for solar. 

Harnessing these resources could substantially decrease reliance on both oil and gas in the power sector. 

Saudi Arabia, for example, is targeting 130 gigawatts of renewable capacity by 2030, up from less than 5 GW today. 

Similarly, projects are underway, including the large Al-Shuaibah Solar Power Plant in Saudi Arabia and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Solar Park in the UAE. 

Various countries have also announced blue and green hydrogen investments and intensified funding for critical minerals. 

Saudi Arabia, for instance, has established a $182 million mineral exploration incentive program. 

The UAE is also expanding its efforts in the sector, including through a $1.9 billion mining partnership in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and securing new agreements in copper-rich Zambia. 

A global shift 

Global energy investment is set to exceed $3 trillion for the first time in 2024, with $2 trillion going to clean energy technologies and infrastructure, the report noted. 

Investment in clean energy has accelerated notably since 2020, and spending on renewable power, grids, and storage is now higher than total spending on oil, gas, and coal. 

As the era of cheap borrowing comes to an end, higher financing costs are holding back certain kinds of investment. 

However, the impact on project economics has been partially offset by easing supply chain pressures and falling prices. 

For example, solar panel costs have decreased by 30 percent over the last two years, and prices for minerals and metals crucial for energy transitions, especially the metals required for batteries, have also sharply dropped. 

Clean energy investments are set to approach $320 billion in 2024, up by more than 50 percent since 2020. 

This is similar to the growth seen in advanced economies, which recorded a 50 percent increase, although trailing China, which witnessed a surge of 75 percent in renewable investments since 2020. 

The report noted that the gains primarily come from higher investments in renewable power, representing half of all power sector investments in these economies. 

Progress in India, Brazil, parts of Southeast Asia, and Africa reflects new policy initiatives, well-managed public tenders, and improved grid infrastructure, it added. 

Africa’s clean energy investments in 2024, at over $40 billion, are nearly double those in 2020, the IEA further explained. 

Yet, according to the report, much more needs to be done. In most cases, this growth comes from a very low base, and many of the least-developed economies need to be included, with disadvantaged nations facing acute problems due to high levels of debt. 

Topics: energy IEA clean energy

Bapco Energies sells minority stake in Saudi Bahrain Pipeline Co. to BlackRock

Bapco Energies sells minority stake in Saudi Bahrain Pipeline Co. to BlackRock
Updated 23 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Follow

Bapco Energies sells minority stake in Saudi Bahrain Pipeline Co. to BlackRock

Bapco Energies sells minority stake in Saudi Bahrain Pipeline Co. to BlackRock
Updated 23 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Bapco Energies has sold a minority stake in Saudi Bahrain Pipeline Co. to a BlackRock Diversified Infrastructure fund, marking the company’s first asset monetization.

According to the press release, the transaction involves BlackRock acquiring a minority interest in SBPC, which operates a 112 km pipeline transporting crude oil from Saudi Aramco to Bapco Refining. Despite this sale, Bapco Energies will maintain majority ownership and control of SBPC.

This strategic move is part of Bapco Energies’ broader efforts to support Bahrain’s goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2060. It highlights the company's commitment to investing in decarbonization initiatives across energy and utility sectors owned by the government.

Additionally, the deal underscores Bahrain’s growing role as a leader in innovative energy solutions by attracting significant global investors like BlackRock.

Mark Thomas, group CEO, Bapco Energies, said: “As we strive in Bapco Energies to maximize value across our investment portfolio, we are implementing a range of projects and initiatives that support comprehensive national development and capitalizing on our asset and operations management.”

He added: “These efforts are designed to not only enhance our economic resilience but also to foster innovation and sustainability within the energy sector. By doing so, we are contributing significantly to the national economy.” 

The release also revealed that the proceeds from the sale will be reinvested into Bapco Energies' capital.

In conjunction with the sale of SBPC shares, Bapco Energies and BlackRock have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore potential future collaborations on infrastructure and decarbonization projects in Bahrain.

The MoU outlines joint efforts to advance initiatives such as renewable energy development, electric vehicle charging networks, carbon capture, and biofuel operations.

The signing ceremony, held in Bahrain, was attended by Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, chairman of Bapco Energies, and Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Daina, Bahrain’s minister of oil and environment. Senior representatives from both BlackRock and Bapco Energies were also present.

This agreement underscores the commitment of both organizations to reducing Bahrain’s carbon footprint and advancing sustainable energy solutions in the region.

“We are thrilled to partner with Bapco Energies. This investment in Saudi Bahrain Pipeline Company not only gives our investors exposure to a critical, contracted infrastructure asset, it also supports the modernization of a strategic asset for Bahrain as it seeks to achieve its decarbonization goal,” said Edward Winter, managing director, head of EMEA for Diversified Infrastructure at BlackRock. 

The partnership is seen as a key move to enhance foreign direct investment and support Bahrain’s sustainable development goals. 

Topics: energy

Islamic banks to outperform conventional banks in GCC, predicts Moody’s

Islamic banks to outperform conventional banks in GCC, predicts Moody’s
Updated 10 min 42 sec ago
Miguel Hadchity
Follow

Islamic banks to outperform conventional banks in GCC, predicts Moody’s

Islamic banks to outperform conventional banks in GCC, predicts Moody’s
Updated 10 min 42 sec ago
Miguel Hadchity

RIYADH: Islamic financing in the Gulf Cooperation Council is expected to grow faster than conventional banking, according to a report by Moody’s Investors Service.

The report attributes this anticipated growth to rising demand for Shariah-compliant financial products and the inherent stability of Islamic banks’ net profit margins, which are shielded from potential shifts in US Federal Reserve monetary policy due to their fixed-rate retail financing models.

Consequently, GCC Islamic banks are projected to maintain a net profit margin advantage and superior returns on assets compared to conventional banks.

The report indicates that the profitability of Islamic banks in the GCC will remain robust over the next 12 to 18 months, driven by steady oil prices, large-scale economic diversification plans by governments, and strong business confidence. In particular, Saudi Arabia is expected to see pronounced growth in its non-oil sectors.

In a separate forecast, Moody’s predicts strong expansion in the global sukuk market for 2024, with issuance projected to reach $200 to $210 billion, an increase from under $200 billion in 2023. This growth is largely attributed to substantial sovereign issuance within the GCC, with Saudi Arabia leading the surge. The Kingdom saw a 138 percent increase in sukuk issuance in the first half of 2024, representing 37 percent of the global total.

The report also highlights that asset quality for Islamic banks will remain stable, supported by conservative lending practices and a focus on secure, low-risk financing, particularly in government-backed projects. Moderate regional inflation is expected to further reduce financing risks. However, the report notes that Saudi banks might face higher funding costs as non-interest-bearing deposits struggle to keep up with rising credit demand.

Saudi Arabia’s substantial government spending is anticipated to be sustained by oil prices over the next 12 to 18 months. As the largest Islamic banking system in the GCC and globally, Saudi Arabia will benefit from continued business, consumer, and investor confidence in non-oil sectors, particularly in the UAE.

The report also anticipates further consolidation within the Islamic banking sector, with smaller banks likely seeking mergers to enhance revenue and reduce costs. Recent examples include the merger of Kuwait Finance House with Ahli United Bank B.S.C. and a proposed merger between Boubyan Bank and Gulf Bank, which are expected to boost Islamic banking’s market share.

Topics: Finance

Pakistan central bank cuts key rate by 200 bps to 17.5%

Pakistan central bank cuts key rate by 200 bps to 17.5%
Updated 46 min 23 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Pakistan central bank cuts key rate by 200 bps to 17.5%

Pakistan central bank cuts key rate by 200 bps to 17.5%
  • Thursday’s move follows cuts of 150 bps in June, 100 bps in July that brought down the rate from an all-time high of 22% to 17.5%
  • Pakistan’s annual consumer price inflation rate slowed to 9.6% in August from a high of nearly 40% in May last year
Updated 46 min 23 sec ago
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s central bank cut its key policy rate by 200 basis points to 17.5% on Thursday, it said in a statement, making it the third straight reduction since June as the country looks to spur growth as inflation eases.

Most respondents in a Reuters poll this week expected a cut of 150 basis points after inflation fell to single digits in August for the first time in nearly three years.

Thursday’s move follows cuts of 150 bps in June and 100 bps in July that have taken the rate from an all-time high of 22% — set in June 2023 and left unchanged for a year — to the current 17.5 percent.
Pakistan’s annual consumer price inflation rate slowed to 9.6 percent in August from a high of nearly 40 percent in May 2023.
Economic indicators have stabilized in the South Asian nation since last summer when the country came close to a default before a last-gasp bailout from the International Monetary Fund.
But concerns have risen once again with the global lender’s board yet to approve a staff level agreement struck in June for a new, $7 billion, three-year program.
The government initially said it expected the board approval in August, and later said it was likely in September. The issue is yet to be placed on the IMF board’s agenda.

Topics: Pakistan State Bank of Pakistan Interest Rate

Share of non-oil activities in Saudi Arabia’s GDP to surge by 2030: S&P Global

Share of non-oil activities in Saudi Arabia’s GDP to surge by 2030: S&P Global
Updated 12 September 2024
MANAL AL-BARAKATI
Follow

Share of non-oil activities in Saudi Arabia’s GDP to surge by 2030: S&P Global

Share of non-oil activities in Saudi Arabia’s GDP to surge by 2030: S&P Global
Updated 12 September 2024
MANAL AL-BARAKATI

 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil gross domestic product is projected to grow by up to 6 percentage points by the end of the decade, driven by the Vision 2030 initiatives, according to S&P Global.

The international rating agency said over the past decade, the non-oil economy, with a focus on boosting consumer spending in tourism and construction, has solidified its position as a key element in the Kingdom’s strategy for economic diversification.

By 2030, the oil sector’s share of GDP is expected to drop from over 30 percent in early 2024 to between 24 and 26 percent, reflecting a significant shift away from hydrocarbon dependence, it predicted.

This transformation is supported by a substantial array of Vision 2030 megaprojects, with a collective value exceeding $1 trillion. NEOM, a central component of this vision, is expected to attract nearly half of the total investment. Despite potential adjustments to some projects, including NEOM, the overall economic outlook remains favorable, with the non-oil sector continuing to gain importance.

As domestic demand rises due to increased household consumption and a thriving tourism sector, Saudi Arabia is advancing steadily toward reducing its reliance on hydrocarbons.

Decreasing share of oil in GDP

Several factors are contributing to the decreasing share of oil in Saudi Arabia’s GDP.

Firstly, the rise in domestic demand, especially in household consumption, is gradually diminishing the prominence of oil activities. Currently, household consumption in the Kingdom is about 15-20 percentage points lower than in economies with similar GDP per capita, indicating substantial growth potential.

As the nation implements strategies to boost consumer spending, the non-oil sector’s contribution to GDP is expected to increase, further reducing dependence on oil revenues.

The government is also focusing on enhancing recreational spending, which is currently low by international standards.

These shifts are anticipated to lower the oil sector’s share of the economy, even as oil production increases. The Saudi government has announced plans to raise oil production to 11 million barrels per day by 2028, which may counterbalance some of the decline in oil’s GDP contribution. Nonetheless, the overall share of oil in the economy is expected to decrease, aligning more closely with non-Gulf oil exporters such as Norway.

Vision 2030’s key role

The Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform agenda is the primary driver behind its non-oil GDP growth, aiming to diversify the economy by expanding into key sectors such as tourism, entertainment, and retail.

Vision 2030 initiatives are already transforming the country’s economic landscape through high-profile megaprojects and reforms designed to boost domestic consumption. A central goal of Vision 2030 is to enhance the quality of life for Saudi citizens and residents, thereby stimulating consumer spending.

The Quality of Life Program, a crucial element of the reform agenda, seeks to increase interest in cultural, recreational, and entertainment activities. By 2030, household spending on entertainment is projected to rise from the current 2.9 percent to 6 percent, thereby generating new opportunities for growth in the entertainment, tourism, and retail sectors.

Social reforms, particularly the growing participation of women in the workforce, are also expected to drive domestic demand. Women’s labor force participation has already surpassed the initial Vision 2030 target, climbing from 18 percent to over 35 percent. This increase is likely to elevate household earnings, leading to higher disposable income and consumer spending.

Furthermore, the expanding role of women in previously restricted sectors such as sports and entertainment marks a significant milestone in reshaping the labor market and promoting economic inclusion. This transition is further supported by Saudization policies, which emphasize the employment of Saudi nationals and contribute to wage growth.

Tourism and construction sectors

Tourism is emerging as a key sector for economic diversification under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 blueprint. The government has set an ambitious target to attract 150 million visitors annually by 2030, a goal that is poised to significantly enhance the tourism industry.

The introduction of e-visas has simplified access for international tourists, and the completion of major tourism projects, such as the Red Sea Project and AlUla, is expected to further increase tourist arrivals. These initiatives are part of a broader strategy to position Saudi Arabia as a global destination, aiming to diversify the economy and reduce its reliance on oil.

International visitors generally contribute more to total tourist spending compared to domestic travelers, providing a substantial boost to the economy. With government-backed efforts to expand tourism infrastructure, including hotels, resorts, and cultural attractions, the sector is set to become a major driver of non-oil GDP growth.

The dual approach of attracting international travelers and encouraging residents to spend more domestically, particularly in entertainment and leisure, is expected to significantly increase the share of tourism in the national economy.

The construction sector is another major beneficiary of Vision 2030. Gigaprojects such as NEOM, Qiddiya, and Diriyah are transforming the Kingdom’s landscape, creating substantial demand for construction materials and services.

The total cost of Vision 2030 initiatives is estimated to exceed $1 trillion, with NEOM alone accounting for nearly half of this amount. Even if NEOM faces scaling back, as some reports suggest, the ongoing construction of other megaprojects will continue to drive domestic demand, making the sector a key contributor to GDP growth in the coming years. However, the impact of these projects on Saudi GDP may be somewhat moderated by the need to import construction materials and rely on external expertise.

Sustainable economic growth

While Vision 2030 is poised to drive strong economic growth over the next decade, the long-term success of Saudi Arabia’s diversification efforts will hinge on improving labor productivity.

Historically, Saudi Arabia’s labor productivity has lagged behind that of both developed and emerging economies. This is partly due to limited diversification into high-efficiency sectors and an overemphasis on less productive industries such as construction.

As the megaprojects approach completion, the initial boost to domestic consumption and economic growth is expected to moderate.

To sustain momentum, Saudi Arabia will need to focus on enhancing productivity, particularly in non-oil sectors. The Kingdom’s ability to foster innovation, improve education, and develop workforce skills will be critical in driving productivity gains and ensuring long-term economic growth.

Ongoing government initiatives to enhance education and vocational training, along with reforms aimed at increasing workforce participation, are anticipated to improve productivity over time. However, these improvements will likely be gradual, with the full impact of these reforms taking several years to materialize. In the interim, the expansion of the non-oil sector, bolstered by Vision 2030 megaprojects, will continue to be the main driver of economic growth.

Topics: main

Oman’s wealth fund to launch IPOs across key sectors over next 5 years

Oman’s wealth fund to launch IPOs across key sectors over next 5 years
Updated 12 September 2024
Nirmal Narayanan
Follow

Oman’s wealth fund to launch IPOs across key sectors over next 5 years

Oman’s wealth fund to launch IPOs across key sectors over next 5 years
  • OIA will focus on energy, services, and logistics assets to boost revenues
  • Steering committees will be set up in various companies to oversee the divestment process
Updated 12 September 2024
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oman’s sovereign wealth fund plans to launch initial public offerings in key sectors from 2024 to 2028 as part of its divestment strategy to raise additional market funds. 

The Oman Investment Authority will focus on energy, services, and logistics assets, aiming to boost revenues over the next five years, it said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

OIA generated 1 billion Omani rials ($2.59 billion) from divestments in subsidiaries and affiliated companies during 2022 and 2023. 

The wealth fund plays a crucial and strategic role in implementing the economic diversification goals outlined in the sultanate’s Vision 2040 program.

In its annual report released in August, the government-controlled fund revealed that its assets under management rose to 19.2 billion rials by the end of 2023, representing a rise of 11.6 percent compared to the previous year. 

“The divestment plan of OIA continues to achieve its national targets. In 2022 and 2023, it successfully generated revenues exceeding 1 billion rials after divesting from 12 investments, while continuing to establish an institutional approach by updating the plan and creating steering committees to ensure its effective management,” OIA said in its statement. 

The wealth fund added that the steering committees will be set up in various companies to oversee the divestment process. 

OIA also plans to roll out private placements, encouraging investment in agriculture, aquaculture, and mining to support business development. 

Launched in 2022, OIA’s divestment strategy aims to attract foreign investment, expand the Muscat Stock Exchange, and restructure capital for greater efficiency. Other goals include repaying debts, localizing new technologies, fostering partnerships with international investors, and reinvesting revenues from divested assets. 

Oman’s state energy firm OQ announced on Sept. 9 that it plans to offer a 25 percent stake in its exploration and production business through an IPO next month, subject to regulatory approvals. 

Oman’s decision to boost IPO activity comes as the Gulf Cooperation Council region experiences a surge in public offerings. 

In August, the Kuwait Financial Center, also known as Markaz, reported that the region raised $3.6 billion through 23 offerings in the first half of the year, with Saudi Arabia leading the market, raising $2.1 billion, a 141 percent increase year on year. 

Topics: Oman IPO Oman Investment Authority main initial public offerings (IPOs) oman economy

Related

Oman state-run oil firm OQ will make initial public offering and potentially seek billions
Business & Economy
Oman state-run oil firm OQ will make initial public offering and potentially seek billions
Oman’s credit grows to $81.6bn in July, up 3.8% yearly
Business & Economy
Oman’s credit grows to $81.6bn in July, up 3.8% yearly

