Neurosurgeons at King Abdulaziz Hospital save life of Indonesian Hajj pilgrim

Makkah: Neurosurgeons at King Abdulaziz Hospital in Makkah saved the life of an elderly Hajj pilgrim who fell into a coma.
The Indonesian woman, said to be in her 70s, was suffering from acute hydrocephalus, a serious condition commonly referred to as “water on the brain,” the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
After X-rays confirmed the problem, caused by a tumor exerting pressure on the woman’s brainstem, the neurosurgery team performed a delicate, life-saving operation during which they inserted a shunt to drain the cerebrospinal fluid that had accumulated and alleviate the pressure in her brain.
The woman regained partial consciousness and then completely emerged from the coma. Health authorities said hospital staff continue to monitor her progress and she is receiving therapeutic care to aid her recovery.
