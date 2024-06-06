Neurosurgeons at King Abdulaziz Hospital save life of Indonesian Hajj pilgrim

Hajj minister: Over 1 million pilgrims have arrived in the Kingdom so far

RIYADH: Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al-Rabiah confirmed that over one million pilgrims have arrived in the Kingdom for Hajj season, during a press conference in Riyadh on Thursday.

He stressed the need for pilgrims to adhere to regulations and cooperate with the authorities, adding that Hajj is for worship and “not for any political activities.”

Al-Rabiah said that the ministry is committed, through the Makkah Road Initiative, to deliver pilgrims' luggage to their residences.

The Saudi government “bears all costs” of the initiative to facilitate pilgrims and enable them to perform Hajj easily and conveniently, he added.

The minister pointed out that an international campaign has been launched to raise awareness about the danger of fake Hajj packages, adding that the Hajj Nusuk App provides more than 120 services for pilgrims.

He also underlined that pilgrims from 126 countries around the world could apply electronically for Hajj without an intermediary or travel agents, to prevent fraud.

The minister said that about 11 new buildings were built in Mina to accommodate 37,000 pilgrims.

Al-Rabiah revealed that about 10,000 volunteers would join this year’s pilgrimage.

He also announced that the Sacred Sites Metro Line would operate during this pilgrimage season, with a transfer capacity of 72,000 pilgrims per hour.