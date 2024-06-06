Saudi FM discusses developments in Gaza with Canadian counterpart

Saudi crown prince congratulates India PM on coalition’s election win

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his coalition’s election win on Thursday.

Modi claimed victory for his alliance on Tuesday in India’s general election.

In a cable of congratulations, the crown prince expressed his best wishes for the success and prosperity of India and its people, Saudi Press Agency reported.

On Thursday, Modi was deep in negotiations with alliance partners to form his cabinet after an unexpectedly close election forced his party into a coalition government.

Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, which ruled for the past decade with an outright majority, had been expecting another landslide win.

But results of the six-week election released on Tuesday ran counter to exit polls, seeing the BJP lose its majority and sending it into quick-fire talks to lock in a 15-member coalition that would allow it to govern.

That grouping, the National Democratic Alliance, announced late Wednesday that they had agreed to form a government, “unanimously” choosing Modi as their leader.

The alliance holds 293 seats in parliament, giving it control of the 543-seat body.