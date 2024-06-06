Saudi FM discusses developments in Gaza with Canadian counterpart

RIYADH: The Ministry of Energy, in partnership with the King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language, unveiled a comprehensive dictionary of energy terminology on Thursday in both Arabic and English.
The Saudi Press Agency reported that the first edition of the dictionary features over 1,500 terms, organized into eight categories: oil and gas, atomic and nuclear energy, sustainability, electricity, renewable energy, units of measurement, names of entities and initiatives, and common abbreviations. This dictionary provides a reliable reference for all terminology used in the energy sector, facilitating the standardization of their use across various forms of content.
Notable features include an easy-to-use interactive digital version and alphabetical organization in both languages.
The dictionary was prepared by national experts in the energy sector and reviewed and approved by a specialized linguistic team from KSGAAL.
In developing the dictionary, a comprehensive methodology consisting of six main stages was employed. First, English terms were collected from various specialized energy sources. These terms were then translated into Arabic, adhering to the principles of accurate translation. Next, the terms were classified according to different energy fields and subsequently reviewed both technically and linguistically by experts in energy and linguistics. The terms were then arranged alphabetically. Finally, terms with varying usage across different regions and countries were standardized according to common usage in the energy sector within the Kingdom.
Ongoing efforts will ensure the dictionary evolves to keep pace with developments in the field.
The dictionary can be accessed through the following link: https://www.moenergy.gov.sa/ar/Pages/Dictionary.aspx.
It can also be searched on the digital dictionary platform Siwar at: siwar.ksaa.gov.sa.