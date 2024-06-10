You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia highlights regulations for safe Hajj
Hajj 2024
Hajj 2024

Saudi Arabia highlights regulations for safe Hajj

Obtaining a Hajj permit is the most crucial step before embarking on the journey. (AN photo by Abdulrhman Bin Shalhoub)
Obtaining a Hajj permit is the most crucial step before embarking on the journey. (AN photo by Abdulrhman Bin Shalhoub)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5rpzg

Updated 10 June 2024
Rahaf Jambi
Follow

Saudi Arabia highlights regulations for safe Hajj

Obtaining a Hajj permit is the most crucial step before embarking on the journey. (AN photo by Abdulrhman Bin Shalhoub)
  • From Hajj permits to proper ihram, pilgrims urged to follow government’s guidelines for peace of mind
Updated 10 June 2024
Rahaf Jambi
Follow

RIYADH: Muslims embarking on the sacred pilgrimage of Hajj this year have been urged by the government to be mindful of the guidelines and regulations in place to protect the well-being of all.

Obtaining a Hajj permit is the most crucial step before embarking on the journey. This requirement applies to citizens, residents and visitors. Failure to have a valid permit can result in substantial fines and even deportation for expatriates.

At a press conference in Riyadh recently, Hajj and Umrah Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah launched the “Pilgrimage Without A Permit” campaign with the Ministry of Interior. The minister emphasized the importance of pilgrims adhering to the regulations and cooperating with the authorities.




The ihram for men is two unstitched, undecorated white garments known as izaar and rida’.

In addition, an awareness campaign was launched in 20 countries warning of the penalties for violating Hajj regulations, including trying to perform the pilgrimage using tourist visas.

During the Hajj, pilgrims are expected to dress modestly and respectfully while at the holy sites. This is not only a matter of following the rules, but also a way to show reverence for the sanctity of the occasion. In the past, some pilgrims were fined for not adhering to the prescribed dress code.

Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, head of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, has emphasized that pilgrims should adhere to the proper dress code.




Obtaining a Hajj permit is the most crucial step before embarking on the journey. (Supplied)

The ihram is a central part of the Hajj and Umrah rituals, as it symbolizes the state of ritual consecration and equality among all pilgrims before Allah.

The ihram for men, reiterated Al-Sudais, is two unstitched, undecorated white garments known as izaar and rida’, which are for the upper and lower parts of the body. And men must not cover their heads.

Meanwhile, women must wear modest, loose-fitting clothing that covers the entire body except the face and hands. They are not required to wear the izaar and rida’, but their attire should be free of decorations.

During the Hajj, it is also important for pilgrims to avoid contravening crowd-safety regulations. They should follow the designated routes outlined by the authorities.

Furthermore, the government has warned that there would be severe penalties for those who bring drugs, alcohol or weapons into the holy sites.

To counter criminals claiming to be tour operators, and those trying to enter Makkah without proper visas, pilgrims are encouraged to report any suspicious activities by calling 911 in the Makkah region.

Mohammed Al-Bassami, director of Public Security in the region, said at a recent press conference: “Some violators want to employ tourism visas for the purpose of performing Hajj but every person who came to Makkah signed an electronic pledge that this visa does not enable him to perform Hajj.

He said the government has closed down more than 140 fake companies and added that “no one will escape punishment. The system is clear, and we urge all visitors to the Kingdom to respect its policies and regulations.”

 

Topics: Hajj 2024 Makkah arafat Muzdalifah Madinah Saudi Arabia

Related

7,000 Palestinians in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj
Saudi Arabia
7,000 Palestinians in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj
Civil Defense gears up for Hajj in Muzdalifah
Saudi Arabia
Civil Defense gears up for Hajj in Muzdalifah

Saudi Arabia pushes for environmental cooperation

Saudi Arabia pushes for environmental cooperation
Updated 58 min 24 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia pushes for environmental cooperation

Saudi Arabia pushes for environmental cooperation
  • Minister Mansour Al-Mushaiti urged GCC countries to ratify the Middle East Green Initiative charter and set national targets for tree planting and land rehabilitation
  • Al-Mushaiti said that GCC meetings had advanced environmental efforts and sustainable development in the region
Updated 58 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has emphasized the need for regional and international cooperation to tackle environmental challenges, particularly in rehabilitating degraded lands and boosting resilience to drought.

Deputy Minister of Environment Mansour Al-Mushaiti highlighted these points at the 26th GCC meeting on environmental affairs in Qatar, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Mushaiti urged GCC countries to ratify the Middle East Green Initiative charter and set national targets for tree planting and land rehabilitation.

He also called for increased support from GCC national development funds for vegetation projects.

Al-Mushaiti said that GCC meetings had advanced environmental efforts and sustainable development in the region.

He stressed the importance of addressing environmental protection, climate change, and balancing development with resource preservation.

Al-Mushaiti expressed the hope that Saudi Arabia’s hosting of COP16 in December would significantly impact global efforts to combat land degradation and drought.

He called for active participation from all GCC countries, international and regional organizations, the private sector, and civil society.

Topics: Saudi Ministry of Environment Water and Agriculture (MEWA) Mansour Al-Mushaiti

Related

Special Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign memorandum of understanding for environmental cooperation
Pakistan
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign memorandum of understanding for environmental cooperation
KSA, Egypt discuss environmental cooperation
Saudi Arabia
KSA, Egypt discuss environmental cooperation

Saudi crown prince receives China’s PM

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang in the Kingdom on Wednesday. (SPA)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang in the Kingdom on Wednesday. (SPA)
Updated 32 min 40 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi crown prince receives China’s PM

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang in the Kingdom on Wednesday. (SPA)
Updated 32 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang in the Kingdom on Wednesday.

A welcoming ceremony was held in the premier’s honor and the two leaders held an official session of talks shortly afterwards.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang hold talks on Wednesday. (SPA)

Li is in the Kingdom to attend a meeting of the High-Level Saudi-Chinese Committee. He is also due to visit the UAE this week.

Topics: Saudi Arabia China

Related

China’s Prime Minister Li Qiang arrives in Riyadh on Tuesday. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
China’s PM arrives in Riyadh
Saudi players arrive in China ahead of World Cup qualifier
Sport
Saudi players arrive in China ahead of World Cup qualifier

Riyadh forum to discuss best practices in corporate social responsibility

Riyadh forum to discuss best practices in corporate social responsibility
Updated 11 September 2024
Nada Hameed
Follow

Riyadh forum to discuss best practices in corporate social responsibility

Riyadh forum to discuss best practices in corporate social responsibility
  • Experts from around world to share strategies for sustainable business models, community empowerment 
Updated 11 September 2024
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Riyadh will host the Global CSR Forum on Oct. 28-29, promoting social responsibility and sustainability worldwide.

The forum aims to share global experiences, encourage discussions, and identify solutions to enhance innovation and competitiveness in the social responsibility sector.

The two-day event will feature more than 100 speakers and experts from across the world. It seeks to deepen understanding of corporate social responsibility and empower sectors to excel locally and internationally.

Mubarak Al-Bogami, director general of the social responsibility department at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, said: “The forum is poised to deliver a powerful impact both locally and globally.”

He said: “On the home front, it promises to enhance corporate social responsibility efforts, while on the global stage, it will serve as a vibrant hub for showcasing and sharing best practices in CSR.”

Al-Boqami added: “The core message is clear: The Global CSR Forum is a catalyst for change. It is a space where companies from around the world can connect, share insights, and collaborate to advance social responsibility on a global scale. This collaborative approach not only benefits the environment and communities but also empowers businesses to thrive and achieve their goals.”

Mubarak Al-Bogami, director general of the social responsibility department at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

The forum’s diverse program will highlight key CSR themes, including the public sector’s role in supporting CSR initiatives, responsible business models, capacity building, and using technology to enhance social and environmental impact. It will also cover principles, standards, best practices for CSR compliance, and share experiences from various sectors.

Al-Boqami said that the forum would contribute to the knowledge economy in social responsibility by sharing the latest advancements and improving best practices.

“It aims to embed a culture of social responsibility across global sectors, share successful experiences, build strategic partnerships, and support individuals in developing specific social responsibility skills.”

He added that the forum would facilitate the exchange of global best practices for Saudi companies.

“Saudi Arabia is making significant strides in global indicators, securing leading positions in many areas. The 2024 Competitiveness Report from the IMD World Competitiveness Center highlights this progress, particularly in social responsibility, where the Kingdom now ranks 16th globally,” Al-Boqami said.

Saudi Arabia has launched several initiatives to promote social responsibility, including designating March 23 as Social Responsibility Day, which has gained international recognition for its impact on global efforts.

Al-Boqami said that the forum presented a valuable opportunity to align these efforts by fostering communication and sharing successes and best practices.

He added that with participation from experts across all sectors, the forum would support precise knowledge transfer and the refinement of experiences.

Topics: Saudi Arabia forum Riyadh Social responsibility forum

Related

Saudi minister highlights ‘unprecedented’ environmental progress at Riyadh forum
Saudi Arabia
Saudi minister highlights ‘unprecedented’ environmental progress at Riyadh forum
Special Saudi Arabia increasingly attractive to investors: BlackRock official
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia increasingly attractive to investors: BlackRock official

Study finds fish farming wastewater boosts date fruit weight, nutrients

Study finds fish farming wastewater boosts date fruit weight, nutrients
Updated 11 September 2024
Arab News
Follow

Study finds fish farming wastewater boosts date fruit weight, nutrients

Study finds fish farming wastewater boosts date fruit weight, nutrients
Updated 11 September 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Environment has introduced an innovative irrigation technique using fish farming wastewater, significantly increasing date palm productivity across the Kingdom.

Recent research reveals that this method boosts soil nutrient levels and enhances various qualities of dates, improving their economic value, reported the Saudi Press Agency on Wednesday.

Conducted by a specialized team, the study, titled “The Impact of Using Fish Farm Wastewater on Palm Production” highlights this approach as a breakthrough in sustainable agriculture.

Nutrients in fish food residues, especially ammonia, enhance soil health and crop yield, SPA stated.

According to the study, date palms irrigated with fish farming water saw a 26 percent increase in fruit weight, 17 percent in length, and 13 percent in diameter.

Key nutrients in the dates also surged: sugar content increased by 25 percent, zinc by 367 percent, manganese by 112 percent, copper by 9 percent, calcium by 15 percent, phosphorus by 42 percent, and iron by 162 percent.

This research supports a national initiative to expand applied agricultural research, integral to the Kingdom’s transformation strategy.

The study estimates that the Kingdom’s 362 fish farms produce 386 million cubic meters of wastewater annually. Utilizing this for irrigation could significantly improve local date production and quality, aligning with Vision 2030’s sustainability goals.

The study also emphasizes economic benefits, including enhanced soil nitrogen and organic matter, reduced dependence on synthetic fertilizers, water conservation, increased farmer income, and promotion of a circular economy.

Topics: aquaculture Agriculture Saudi Arabia

Related

Special How Saudi Arabia is building a sustainable agricultural sector through innovation photos
Saudi Arabia
How Saudi Arabia is building a sustainable agricultural sector through innovation
Special How Saudi Arabia is acting to stabilize and replenish its groundwater reserves photos
Saudi Arabia
How Saudi Arabia is acting to stabilize and replenish its groundwater reserves

KSrelief supervisor general meets UK development minister

KSrelief supervisor general meets UK development minister
Updated 11 September 2024
Arab News
Follow

KSrelief supervisor general meets UK development minister

KSrelief supervisor general meets UK development minister
Updated 11 September 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Anneliese Dodds, the British minister for development, has praised Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian efforts in various countries of the world through its relief agency KSrelief.
The minister made this comment during a video conference Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, the head of KSrelief, where they also discussed matters of common interest related to humanitarian and relief affairs.
Meanwhile, Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz, KSrelief assistant supervisor for operations and programs, met with Gavi Vaccine Alliance chief executive Sania Nishtar in Riyadh to discuss humanitarian and relief measures and ways to provide essential vaccines to countries assessed in need.
Elsewhere, the aid agency has also awarded an initial approval certificate to the Ain Ophthalmology Association in Jazan, allowing it to conduct operations outside the Kingdom.
In Jordan, KSrelief clinics provided services to 2,551 Syrian refugees in Zaatari Camp.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UK King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief)

Latest updates

Zelensky says Ukraine’s victory ‘depends’ on United States
Zelensky says Ukraine’s victory ‘depends’ on United States
Gulf Theater Festival in Riyadh revives tradition, fosters regional cultural exchange
Gulf Theater Festival in Riyadh revives tradition, fosters regional cultural exchange
Tunisia flag blunder lands 4 behind bars
Tunisia flag blunder lands 4 behind bars
Philippines deadliest place for environmental defenders in Asia, rights group says
Philippines deadliest place for environmental defenders in Asia, rights group says
Manchester United vow to improve on and off pitch after fifth year of losses
Manchester United vow to improve on and off pitch after fifth year of losses

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.