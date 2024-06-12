Hajj minister praises men who helped lost pilgrim/node/2528791/saudi-arabia
Hajj minister praises men who helped lost pilgrim
Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al-Rabiah underscored the importance of the Nusuk Card, which also grants pilgrims access to all holy sites and facilitates their Hajj journey with various services. (SPA/File)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Hajj minister praised a group of kind-hearted individuals for aiding a distressed pilgrim in Makkah.
A group of men were seen assisting the pilgrim who had become lost and ended up on a highway in the holy city. The men, depicted in a viral video, then drove the pilgrim back to his residence.
Pilgrims are issued an ID card, known as the Nusuk Card, which allows others to assist them if they get lost or separated from their group. The men were observed scanning the barcode on his name tag to find his residence information.
During the drive back to his residence, he attempted to express his gratitude by offering them money, but they declined.
The man in the video mentioned that this was the second time he had encountered such a situation, with the first involving an Indian pilgrim. The clip concluded with the thankful pilgrim entering his residence.
The card must be carried throughout the entire Hajj period, from arrival and within the holy sites until departure, according to the ministry.
Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam, mandating every adult Muslim to undertake the journey to the holy Islamic sites in Makkah at least once in their lifetime, provided they are financially and physically able.
RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief continues to provide humanitarian assistance in several regions.
In Sudan, the agency distributed 500 food baskets in the Dongola region, Northern State, on Thursday, benefiting 5,105 individuals affected by flash floods and heavy rains. The action formed part of the second phase of the 2024 food security support project.
In Yemen, KSrelief provided 158 shelter bags and 92 tents to 948 individuals in Al Sabran camp, Al-Madina District of Marib Governorate, as part of the emergency shelter aid project.
Al-Ja’dah Health Center in Yemen’s Hajjah Governorate, supported by KSrelief, provided medical services to 2,164 people from Aug. 21-27. Clinics treated patients in departments including emergency, internal medicine, pediatrics, and obstetrics, while 1,992 individuals received medications.
In northern Lebanon, KSrelief funded 59 ambulance missions in the Miniyeh district through the Subul Al Salam Social Association. These missions involved patient transport and emergency services in refugee areas and host communities.
These efforts are part of KSrelief's ongoing assistance to needy communities in Sudan, Yemen and Lebanon.
Asir is home to a wide range of avian life, including endemic species such as the Asir magpie, a rare bird found only in this region of Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: Asir, a region renowned for its natural beauty, is also a sanctuary for a range of migratory birds.
These feathered visitors, some of which have inhabited the region for millennia, contribute significantly to the area’s rich biodiversity. The region’s diverse habitats, from highlands to plains, provide ideal conditions for a variety of bird species to thrive, the Saudi Press Agency reports.
In the spring, the forests of Asir come alive with the vibrant colors and songs of these avian guests. The region’s blend of climate and topography attracts birds from around the world, including species from Africa, Europe and Asia.
HIGHLIGHTS
• Asir’s blend of climate and topography attracts birds from around the world, including species from Africa, Europe and Asia.
• The endemic species such as the Asir magpie is a rare bird found only in this region of the Kingdom.
• European species such as the European bee-eater also visit the region during the spring and summer.
The SPA team, accompanied by bird enthusiast Ahmed Niazi, recently embarked on a journey to witness the natural spectacle of gathered birds.
According to Niazi in an interview with SPA, Asir appeals to migratory birds through its diverse tree species and varying temperatures. The acacia, juniper and natural flowers provide suitable habitats for different bird species.
Asir is home to a wide range of avian life, including endemic species such as the Asir magpie, a rare bird found only in this region of the Kingdom.
The fall and spring seasons are peak migration periods in Saudi Arabia, as birds traverse the region on their journeys between the northern and southern hemispheres.
Migratory birds from Africa, such as the African paradise flycatcher, pied cuckoo and gray-headed kingfisher, find suitable breeding grounds in Asir’s humid southwestern highlands. European species such as the European bee-eater also visit the region during the spring and summer.
The book, “Birds of Saudi Arabia,” published by Aramco in 2020, highlights the Kingdom’s rich avian diversity; 499 species are recorded, including 401 resident or migratory birds and 11 rare species.
Saudi artist adds local twist to French art movements
Vibrant artworks are a ‘rebellion against dull landscapes of the past,’ says Mohammed Al-Aameri
RIYADH: In his latest exhibition, Saudi artist Mohammed Al-Aameri is presenting his own take on cubism and fauvism — with a Saudi twist.
“Red Line” at Kenz Gallery in the Al-Mousa Center, Riyadh, is on show until Sept. 20. The works on display draw particular inspiration from fauvism, an early 20th-century art movement known for its bold colors and expressive brushwork, favoring emotional expression through color over strict adherence to realism.
Al-Aameri told Arab News, “My exhibition focuses on expressing feelings and emotions as an alternative to realistic photography, while mixing my own style with techniques inspired by fauvism and cubism. Although fauvism was short-lived, it laid the groundwork for many modern-art movements.”
“Red Line” is the result of an artistic journey that spans decades. Al-Aameri’s paintings encapsulate stories, emotions, and cultural heritage.
Through my research, travel, and interaction with many (international) artists, I aim to revive the innovative spirit of these schools in my own style, presenting it in a new and distinctive way in Saudi Arabia.
Mohammed Al-Aameri, Saudi artist
“Through my research, travel, and interaction with many (international) artists, I aim to revive the innovative spirit of these schools in my own style, presenting it in a new and distinctive way in Saudi Arabia,” the 55-year-old artist said.
“Red Line” consists of 20 works, including paintings that feature figures in traditional Saudi attire rendered in a vibrant palette that contrasts sharply with the muted colors typically associated with historical representations of the region.
“I love colors, and aim to express a spectrum in my paintings,” he said. “It’s a form of rebellion against the past, where we were often limited to dull landscapes of brown and green.”
Al-Aameri’s work is also deeply inspired by his childhood memories. These recollections provide a backdrop to his artistic expression, allowing him to weave personal history into his works.
At 19, Al-Aameri became enamored with Picasso’s art after seeing it in a magazine. “His work touched me and encouraged me to explore cubism,” he said. “I had been drawing in a classical style, but Picasso’s art showed me the potential to break boundaries. Cubism requires a deep understanding of geometry, which fascinated me.”
This newfound passion led to opportunities for training with international artists in France and Florence, enriching his artistic perspective.
Al-Aameri’s goal is to challenge the status quo and inspire emerging artists to think beyond conventional methods. “I aim to elevate the concept of art in Saudi Arabia, as many artists are still confined to traditional approaches,” he said.
His own artistic journey began at a young age. “I discovered my love for drawing at eight, inspired by my mother … my first portrait was of King Khaled, which amazed everyone and ignited my passion for art,” he said.
At 16, Al-Aameri sold his first painting—a watercolor depicting a Bedouin woman spinning wool. “The piece was filled with warm colors representing the Saudi environment,” he recalls. This artwork caught the attention of a British collector and was sold for SR3,500 ($933).
“Red Line” marks a pivotal moment in Al-Aameri’s artistic journey, showcasing not only his skill but also his vision for the future of art in Saudi Arabia.
“The exhibition is a celebration of art’s power to transcend limitations and connect with deeper truths,” he said.
Saudi delegation meets UK’s National Audit Office to boost cooperation, expertise
Talks focused on enhancing quality and efficiency through the value-for-money methodology
LONDON: A delegation from Saudi Arabia’s General Auditing Bureau met with officials from the UK’s National Audit Office in London to discuss strengthening cooperation and exchange expertise in the field of public sector auditing, Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
During the meeting, both parties explored opportunities for collaboration on performance reviews, financial statement analysis, technical capabilities, and risk management frameworks, SPA added.
They also focused on enhancing quality and efficiency through the value-for-money methodology, from the planning stage to measuring impact.
This comes as Saudi Arabia shifts from cash-based to accrual-based accounting in its public sector.
The delegation also held discussions with Gareth Davies, the UK’s comptroller and auditor general.
He emphasized the importance of the meeting in fostering closer ties between the two bodies.
Davies highlighted the significance of exchanging knowledge and expertise in areas such as accounting, auditing, and professional oversight, and noted that these efforts would contribute to improving the performance and efficiency of both institutions.
Who’s Who: Haneen Al-Saleh, managing director of Bosch’s regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia
Haneen Al-Saleh is the managing director of Bosch’s regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia.
She spearheads the company’s commitment to the country by driving innovation and collaboration across key sectors, including mobility, consumer goods, and energy.
Al-Saleh leads the team’s efforts in evolving the business of hydrogen, digitalization, and energy diversification while fostering regional development in the mobility sector.
Prior to joining Bosch, she had a number of jobs in the energy and engineering sectors. She has more than 10 years of experience, including as a global project intervention and operation leader, project manager, and strategic marketing analyst.
She began her career as a mechanical design engineer in the UK. After returning to the Kingdom, she took on various roles including strategic marketing manager and global execution and intervention leader at General Electric.
Her previous positions also include project mechanical engineer at Acumen Project in Nottingham, England, building services advisor at Ideal Design in Jeddah, and part-time sales at 3mobile in Edinburgh.
Al-Saleh was reportedly the first Saudi woman to work on a construction site while leading a team and completing the delivery of Waad Al-Shamal, the first integrated solar combined cycle power plant of the MENAT region, driving innovation and change in the energy landscape.
Al-Saleh holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering and a master’s degree in energy engineering and carbon management from the UK.