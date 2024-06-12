Saudi envoy sends off first group of King Salman’s Palestinian Hajj guests from Jordan

You are here

Pilgrims wait to pass through immigration they arrive for the annual Hajj in Makkah at Jeddah International Airport on June 10, 2024.
Updated 12 June 2024
Arab News
Updated 12 June 2024
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Ambassador to Jordan Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairi Tuesday bid farewell to the first group of 1,000 Palestinian pilgrims, who are staying in Jordan, who were invited by King Salman to perform Hajj this year.
Al-Sudairi saw off the pilgrims, who are the families and relatives of Palestinian martyrs, prisoners and wounded, at Queen Alia International Airport in Amman.
He said that the Palestinian martyrs, prisoners and wounded deserved the ‘paternal attention’ from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and added that the gesture was part of the government’s “continuous and generous support for serving Islam and Muslims in general and the brotherly Palestinian people in particular.”
The Palestinians are performing their pilgrimage under the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program.

Topics: Hajj 2024

Jazan club organizes workshop to enhance tourism experience

Jazan club organizes workshop to enhance tourism experience
Updated 16 September 2024
Arab News
Jazan club organizes workshop to enhance tourism experience

Jazan club organizes workshop to enhance tourism experience
Updated 16 September 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The Jazan Tourist Guides Club organized a workshop on museum guidance for guides at Al-Alia Museum in Al-Dagharir, Samtah governorate.

The workshop, held under the National Portal for Hobbies, or Hawi, showed the importance of cultural museums and their role in displaying the region’s heritage, traditions, and the preservation of history, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The guides toured the museum, which contributes to the preservation of cultural heritage, enriching the knowledge of the current generation, and providing information for researchers and people interested in history through its collection of artifacts.

The workshop was part of the club’s efforts to prepare tour guides for the job market and train them in museum guiding techniques.

The club holds training sessions at various tourist attractions throughout Jazan, preparing guides for real-life situations.

Its goal is to prepare tour guides to accompany tourists, plan well-organized tours, and create enjoyable tour itineraries for guests of all nationalities, ages, and interests, the report noted.

The workshops also enrich tour guides’ knowledge of the landmarks in Jazan and train them on how to handle different circumstances in which tourists may find themselves, provide accurate information, and create an exciting experience that reflects the beauty and charm of Jazan. 

Topics: Jazan

Madarik program trains 1,000 for space sector growth

Madarik program trains 1,000 for space sector growth
Updated 16 September 2024
Arab News
Madarik program trains 1,000 for space sector growth

Madarik program trains 1,000 for space sector growth
Updated 16 September 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The Communications, Space and Technology Commission has concluded the Madarik program, which trained 1,000 participants with the aim of furthering Saudi Arabia’s space sector growth.

Participants received intensive training in three tracks: space business, space software and data, and space engineering, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The three-month program was held in partnership with the International Space University in France, the Georgia Institute of Technology, the Thunderbird School of Global Management in Arizona, and BAE Systems Saudi Development and Training, with Al-Yamama University in Riyadh as an educational partner.

Courses were conducted in Riyadh and Jeddah, helping participants refine their skills and deepen their knowledge in specialized fields of space science, the commission said.

The program aimed to equip participants to keep pace with Saudi space sector advancements and contribute to a sustainable future.

The first track focused on space economics and project success, the second on data and software for satellite applications, and the third on spacecraft design, maintenance, and control.

Launched in May, Madarik targeted recent graduates, professionals, and specialists as part of the commission’s efforts to regulate the space sector, empower national talent, and promote future space professions.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Golden Pen Award invites Arabic writers to compete

Golden Pen Award invites Arabic writers to compete
Updated 16 September 2024
Arab News
Golden Pen Award invites Arabic writers to compete

Golden Pen Award invites Arabic writers to compete
  Top literary works to win cash prizes, movie deals and global recognition
Updated 16 September 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority Turki Al-Sheikh has announced that Arabic-speaking writers can start submitting their works to compete for the Golden Pen Award, granted for the most influential literary work.

The winning scripts may be made into movies by the authority, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

Applications for the award, sponsored by Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, will be accepted until Sept. 30.

A longlist will be announced on Nov. 30, followed by the shortlist on Dec. 30. The awards will be presented at a ceremony scheduled to take place in February 2025, which is expected to draw an elite group of writers, intellectuals, filmmakers and actors.

The six award categories are — the grand prize, the novel, the screenplay, the best translated novel, the best Arab publisher, and the audience award, with a total prize value of $740,000.

For both the grand prize and the screenplay categories, the first-place prizes will be $100,000 and the production of a movie, the second-place prizes will be $50,000 and the production of a movie, while the third-place prizes will be $30,000.

In the novel category, there will be eight prizes worth $25,000 each, including the best suspense and thriller novel, the best mystery and crime novel, the best romance novel, the best fantasy novel, the best comedy novel, the best historical novel, the best horror novel, and the best realistic novel.

The best translated novel will receive $100,000, while the best Arab publisher will be awarded $50,000, and the audience award will be $30,000, with public voting to open on the award website at a later date.

Last week, at the inauguration of the Golden Pen Award website, Al-Sheikh said that the website would serve as a comprehensive repository of Arabic novels, screenplays and related content, aligning with large-scale productions underway across the Arab world, particularly in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Sheikh said the Golden Pen Forum would be a special gathering place for writers with free membership. He added that there would be specific criteria for selecting beneficiary members, making it a vibrant focal point throughout the year in the Arab world.

Chairman of the Golden Pen Award Saad Al-Bazei encouraged all Arab writers and authors to participate in the competition, which aims to enrich Arabic content with high-value works.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Makkah imam meets Islamic leaders in Africa

Makkah imam meets Islamic leaders in Africa
Updated 16 September 2024
Arab News
Makkah imam meets Islamic leaders in Africa

Makkah imam meets Islamic leaders in Africa
  Al-Dosari discussed the virtues of Islamic teachings and Saudi Arabia's role in serving Islam
Updated 16 September 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Sheikh Yasser Al-Dosari, imam of the Grand Mosque, visited South Africa and met leaders of Islamic associations, scholars, preachers and students.

His visit was part of a program by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs that organizes international visits for imams of the Two Holy Mosques, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

Al-Dosari discussed the virtues of Islamic teachings, Saudi Arabia’s role in serving Islam, promoting moderation, tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

He emphasized the importance of Muslims embodying the true message of Islam through actions, morals and kind treatment of others.

Al-Dosari also highlighted the role of Islamic associations in protecting youth from radicalism and educating them about their faith.

He attended the 14th National Qur’an Memorization Competition at Nurul Islam Masjid in Lenasia, where nine male and seven female winners received prizes totaling SR200,000 ($53,000).

In his speech, Al-Dosari stressed that the Qur’an is the foundation of the Muslim nation, a source of pride and guidance.

He reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s dedication to supporting Qur’an reciters and promoting its memorization, recitation and teaching.

Topics: Grand Mosque Saudi Arabia

Saudi authorities sign deal to broaden access to cultural content for the visually impaired

Saudi authorities sign deal to broaden access to cultural content for the visually impaired
Updated 16 September 2024
Arab News
Saudi authorities sign deal to broaden access to cultural content for the visually impaired

Saudi authorities sign deal to broaden access to cultural content for the visually impaired
Updated 16 September 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission has signed a cooperation agreement with the Authority for the Care of People with Disabilities aimed at enabling visually impaired people to access cultural and literary content through digital platforms.

The agreement facilitates access to digital content and aligns with the Marrakesh Treaty, which promotes such access for visually impaired individuals, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The commission and the authority will periodically review the platforms and involve visually impaired individuals and experts, considering global experiences in this area to ensure the project’s success.

Commission CEO Mohammed Hasan Alwan and authority CEO Hisham Al-Haidary signed the agreement at the authority’s headquarters in Riyadh. The signing ceremony was attended by several visually impaired people.

Alwan said the agreement is part of the “Books for All” initiative, launched by the commission to widen access to books, and to revitalize and promote reading through projects that increase the diversity and scope of available books, catering to all segments of society.

He emphasized the importance of enabling people with disabilities to access content, noting that all local and international regulations guarantee this right.

The collaboration is an extension of the leadership’s support for people with disabilities and the opportunities created by the government to ensure their empowerment and inclusion.

Recently, the Museums Commission and the Authority for the Care of People with Disabilities also signed a memorandum of understanding to develop joint policies and strategies to empower people with disabilities in museum-related fields.

The MoU underscores the commitment of both entities to provide a safe, inclusive environment that upholds the rights of people with disabilities and enhances their participation in society.

It also aims to highlight the Kingdom’s cultural and historical identity while addressing the physical and emotional needs of people with disabilities, ensuring their full access to museums and cultural programs. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

