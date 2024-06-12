RIYADH: Saudi Ambassador to Jordan Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairi Tuesday bid farewell to the first group of 1,000 Palestinian pilgrims, who are staying in Jordan, who were invited by King Salman to perform Hajj this year.
Al-Sudairi saw off the pilgrims, who are the families and relatives of Palestinian martyrs, prisoners and wounded, at Queen Alia International Airport in Amman.
He said that the Palestinian martyrs, prisoners and wounded deserved the ‘paternal attention’ from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and added that the gesture was part of the government’s “continuous and generous support for serving Islam and Muslims in general and the brotherly Palestinian people in particular.”
The Palestinians are performing their pilgrimage under the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program.
Saudi envoy sends off first group of King Salman’s Palestinian Hajj guests from Jordan
https://arab.news/mwa7u
Saudi envoy sends off first group of King Salman’s Palestinian Hajj guests from Jordan
RIYADH: Saudi Ambassador to Jordan Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairi Tuesday bid farewell to the first group of 1,000 Palestinian pilgrims, who are staying in Jordan, who were invited by King Salman to perform Hajj this year.