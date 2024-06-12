KSrelief announces three health projects to support hospitals in Sudan

RIYADH: Saudi aid group KSrelief inaugurated three health projects in Port Sudan, Red Sea State that provide necessary medical equipment to hospitals, the Saudi Press Agency said.
The first project aims to support Al-Abyadh Specialist Hospital for Children with an oxygen station to generate and distribute oxygen, benefiting 25,000 individuals.
The second project seeks to support government hospitals affiliated with the Sudanese Ministry of Health with dialysis machine, benefiting 3,960 individuals.
The third project provides medical equipment to children’s hospitals affiliated with the Patient Support Fund, filling a major shortage of medical equipment in Kasla Hospital and Al-Obeid Hospital. It is expected to benefit 200,000 individuals directly and indirectly.
The projects were announced in the presence of Saudi Ambassador to Sudan Ali bin Hassan Jafar, Sudanese Federal Minister of Health Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, Sudanese Sovereignty Council member Lieutenant-General Bahri Ibrahim Jaber Ibrahim, and a KSrelief team.
Saudi, US military officials discuss ways to strengthen partnership
Updated 16 September 2024
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Commander of the Joint Forces, Lieutenant General Fahad bin Hamad Al Salman, received a delegation from the US armed forces in Riyadh on Sunday and discussed ways to strengthen the two countries' military partnership, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.
General Fahad met with the delegation led by Vice Admiral Charles Bradford Cooper II, deputy chief of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), at the Joint Forces Command headquarters in Riyadh, the report said.
The reception was also attended by senior Saudi officers led by Major General Abdullah Al-Ghamdi, deputy commander of the Joint Forces.
CENTCOM, one of the 11 unified commands of the US Department of Defense, covers the Middle East, Northeast Africa, Central Asia and parts of South Asia.
We take a look at Saudi cafes keeping it fresh with creative marketing campaigns
Updated 15 September 2024
Waad Hussain
RIYADH: In a market saturated with options, standing out is key, and some Saudi coffee shops have turned to quirky, attention-grabbing marketing strategies to attract customers.
From asking patrons to dance for their coffee to surprising communities with clever stunts, these marketing ideas are as creative as they are crazy. Here’s a look at some of the most intriguing promotions that have stirred up a buzz in the Kingdom.
Dance for your coffee
At Daily Cup, a Riyadh coffee spot known for its lively atmosphere, customers are not just greeted with the aroma of freshly brewed coffee but with an unusual challenge: dance for your coffee. The concept is simple yet effective. Anyone willing to bust a move in the front of store can earn themselves a free cup of coffee.
This lighthearted promotion quickly became a hit with younger customers, who relished the chance to show off their moves in exchange for a free drink.
“Honestly, it’s a lot of fun,” Deemah Mohammed, a local customer, told Arab News. “At first it was a bit embarrassing, but once you see others doing it, you realize it’s all about having a good time. Plus, who doesn’t love free coffee?”
When Nas in Dammam prepared to open a new branch in a quiet residential neighborhood, they decided to introduce themselves in an unexpected way. Residents found a polite note in their mailboxes that appeared to be from a new family moving into the area.
The message, written with warmth and sincerity, apologized for any noise or disruption caused by the “housewarming party” preparations and assured neighbors that they were doing their best to minimize any disturbance.
What made this marketing strategy even more effective was its effect on social media. A post featuring the message quickly went viral on X, gaining nearly 17,000 likes.
At first glance, the note seemed to be from a friendly new family. But as residents soon discovered, this was in fact a marketing tactic by Nas, cleverly designed to create a sense of community and goodwill before the coffee shop officially opened its doors.
This inventive approach not only generated buzz but also endeared Nas to the neighborhood, setting the stage for a welcome launch.
With this campaign, Nas demonstrated how a personal touch and a bit of creativity can go a long way in building customer loyalty, even before the first cup is served.
Free cuppa for ’90s kids
Namq, a modern coffee concept with a knack for connecting with the youth, launched a special promotion offering free coffee to anyone born in the 1990s. The targeted campaign sparked excitement, with millennials flocking to Namq outlets throughout the Kingdom for their free drink.
The promotion became a trending topic on social media, but it also left younger customers asking: “What about us?”
The wave of demand from Gen Z was so strong that another coffee shop in Riyadh, Bros, decided to follow suit with a similar offer, this time for customers born in the 2000s. The friendly competition between the two shops added a layer of excitement as coffee lovers compared which generation had the better deal.
Saadeddin, a well-known patisserie in the region, took an unconventional route with one of its promotions. Customers were asked to bring a lemon to the store in exchange for a free cake. While it may sound odd, the idea quickly caught on.
Half Million, another popular coffee chain in the Kingdom, introduced a clever promotion that encouraged repeat visits. Customers who bought a coffee could return later the same day with their invoice and receive a free refill. This strategy not only incentivized customers to come back, but also subtly boosted the shop’s sales and customer loyalty.
“It’s a smart way to keep customers engaged,” said customer Nada Al-Harbi, who frequents Half Million. “You’re more likely to return if you know you can get another cup for free. Plus, it gives you an excuse to take a break in the middle of a busy day.”
Drive-thru surprises
When Cosmo opened a new branch in Dammam, they decided to treat their customers with unexpected gifts when they ring up the bill at their drive-through. Anyone who drove by could receive a free gift. The promotion created a sense of excitement and anticipation, with customers eagerly queuing up to see what surprise awaited them.
“A clever and attractive marketing idea because it feels more like a social experiment than a marketing campaign. Cosmo is known for its reputation and products, but this wasn’t about the product itself, it was a new experience with items you didn’t even know about,” said Wedad Bugrarah, the lucky recipient of a large box of desserts.
Three Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority employees arrested after receiving bribes: Nazaha
Bribes amounted to SR2,232,000 and were received in instalments in exchange for facilitating the smuggling and export of 372 shipping containers of diesel
Updated 15 September 2024
Arab News
RIYADH: Three employees of the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority at the King Abdullah Port in Rabigh have been arrested after receiving bribes from six residents.
The bribes amounted to SR2,232,000 ($594,814) and were received in instalments in exchange for facilitating the smuggling and export of 372 shipping containers of restricted petroleum products (diesel), and using the names of commercial entities in the smuggling process.
Legal procedures against the three employees and six residents are underway in accordance with the laws and regulations, the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) said on Sunday.
The names of the employees, who are citizens, are:
Shoura Council speaker meets newly appointed Saudi ambassadors in Riyadh
Al-Sheikh wished the ambassadors success in performing their diplomatic duties
Updated 15 September 2024
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Shoura Council Speaker Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Sheikh met with the newly appointed Saudi ambassadors of several countries in Riyadh on Sunday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The ambassadors in attendance included Ibrahim Bishan, ambassador to Oman; Mishaal Al-Sulami, ambassador to Mauritania; Mohammed Al-Barakah, ambassador to Ukraine; Fawaz Al-Shabili, ambassador to Cyprus; and Abdullah Sabr, ambassador to Mali.
Al-Sheikh wished the ambassadors success in performing their diplomatic duties in a way that contributes to strengthening relations between the Kingdom and the countries to which they were appointed.
Saudi Arabia condemns knife attack on Comoros president
President of Comoros was “slightly injured” in a knife attack while attending the funeral of a religious leader on Friday
Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry wished the president a speedy recovery
Updated 15 September 2024
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia condemned in the strongest terms on Sunday the attempted assassination of Comoros President Azali Assoumani.
The president of the Indian Ocean island nation was “slightly injured” in a knife attack while attending the funeral of a religious leader on Friday, his office said.
The suspect, who was identified as a 24-year-old male soldier, was then found dead in a police cell on Saturday.
The Kingdom affirmed its support for Comoros and its people in the face of all threats to its security and stability.
The Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry wished the president a speedy recovery and the country’s people safety, stability, and prosperity.
Assoumani’s injuries were not serious and he had returned to his home, his office has said in a statement. It added that the attacker was arrested by security forces and was taken into custody, but authorities said he had been discovered a day later “unresponsive” in a cell where he was being held and was declared dead.