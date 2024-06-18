You are here

Patchi founder and chocolate industry titan Nizar Choucair dies

Patchi founder and chocolate industry titan Nizar Choucair dies
Nizar Choucair, founder of Lebanese chocolate brand Patchi. Patchi
Updated 18 June 2024
Miguel Hadchity
Patchi founder and chocolate industry titan Nizar Choucair dies

Patchi founder and chocolate industry titan Nizar Choucair dies
Updated 18 June 2024
Miguel Hadchity
RIYADH: Founder of the globally recognized Lebanese chocolate brand Patchi, Nizar Choucair, has died, leaving behind a legacy in the industry.

Choucair transformed his childhood love for chocolate into a global brand, boasting more than 200 branches worldwide.

In a message on social media, Patchi announced Choucair’s death, posting: “It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Mr. Nizar Choucair, our beloved founder. Mr. Choucair was a man whose warmth and generosity touched everyone who knew him.”

Patchi added: “His visionary approach transformed chocolate into an art that evokes emotions and creates cherished memories. His legacy lives on through Patchi, a brand that has reached hearts across cultures and celebrations. We honor his memory and the extraordinary heritage he built.” 

Choucair was renowned for saying: “In every piece of chocolate, there is a story to be told and a memory to be made.”

The brand’s story began in 1974 when Choucair, driven by his passion for chocolate since the age of 11, introduced the concept of chocolate gifting.

This approach elevated the food to new dimensions, enhancing customer engagement and brand loyalty.

Born in Beirut, Choucair moved to Kuwait at 18, initially working for a gas manufacturing company before returning to Lebanon to launch Patchi.




Patchi employs more than 5,000 people. Shutterstock

In 1990, he received a significant boost when Banque Du Liban gave him an interest-free loan, enabling him to modernize his factory with new machinery.

Starting with a single shop in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, Choucair’s vision and entrepreneurial spirit saw Patchi expand worldwide.

Patchi, now a household name in luxury chocolates, has 203 stores globally, with a strong presence in Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, as well as Qatar, the UAE, and the UK.

The brand entered the EU market in 1995 with boutiques in Paris and London. By 1999, the company expanded to Africa with a boutique in the Ivory Coast and opened a store in the US in 2000. 

Recognized by Forbes in 2005 as the top luxury brand in the Middle East and the 15th top brand in the region, Patchi continued to grow. 

In 2008, Patchi Silver boutique at Harrods in London was launched, featuring a box of chocolates wrapped in genuine leather and silk, selling for £5,000.

The brand, boasting as many as 62 branches in Saudi Arabia, is celebrated for its premium ingredients and distinctive packaging, all produced in-house. 

In a 2009 interview with The National, Choucair reflected on Patchi’s accessibility: “Our chocolates are not expensive at all. We sell to people who want more expensive, elaborate boxes, but we also sell to the chauffeur who comes to pick it up.”

This inclusive approach helped Patchi become a beloved brand across various demographics, according to Choucair.

The founder’s journey was marked by resilience and adaptability, navigating the challenges of the Lebanese civil war by relocating his family and operations multiple times. Despite these hurdles, his commitment to his brand never wavered. The chocolateries’ expansion continued, with Choucair personally overseeing the opening of new stores worldwide.

Under his leadership, Patchi grew to employ more than 5,000 people, maintaining a family-oriented business ethos. His five children have played active roles in the company, with three of them working alongside him..

Oussama Choucair is currently the CEO of Patchi in the UAE and sits on the board of the company’s conglomerate, which his father founded in Beirut during the 1970s.

Nizar Choucair’s passion for premium chocolate gifting has been passed down to his son, who oversees operations in the crucial UAE market. 

One of Oussama Choucair’s key projects is the construction of a new factory in Dubai Industrial Park, which will become Patchi’s largest manufacturing plant worldwide.

The family remains dedicated to expanding the business into new markets by forming strategic alliances with Armenia, Azerbaijan and Brunei as well as Egypt, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, and East Asia.

In 2012, Patchi launched a new brand identity to refresh its profile and reaffirm its commitment to the values that have made it the top choice for premium chocolate lovers.

The new brand identity was presented in a creative and modern style, reflecting the distinctive and fine quality that Patchi offers through its network of boutiques across Saudi Arabia.

The unveiling event occurred at the Patchi Boutique in Jeddah, attended by Zahid Nuri, then-general manager and co-founder of Patchi in Saudi Arabia.

Nuri stated: “The launch of Patchi’s new identity embodies the company’s dedication to its customers in Saudi Arabia and highlights our commitment to providing the best services, highest quality, and a variety of the most exquisite and finest chocolate gifts. This new identity marks a breakthrough that aligns with Patchi’s significant international expansion, solidifying its position as one of the largest global brands in the chocolate industry.”

Oil Updates – prices set to end week higher after US rate cut

Oil Updates – prices set to end week higher after US rate cut
Updated 26 sec ago
Reuters
Oil Updates – prices set to end week higher after US rate cut

Oil Updates – prices set to end week higher after US rate cut
Updated 26 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices, which eased on Friday, were on track to end higher for a second straight week following a large cut in US interest rates and declining global stockpiles.

Brent futures, which were trading 26 cents or 0.4 percent lower at $73.62 a barrel at 8:27 a.m. Saudi time on Friday, gained 4.3 percent this week.

US WTI crude futures, which were down 15 cents, or 0.2 percent at $71.80 a barrel, registered weekly gains of 4.8 percent.

The benchmarks have been recovering after they fell to near three year-lows on Sept. 10, and have registered gains in five of the seven sessions since then.

Prices pared some gains on Friday, after rising more than 1 percent on Thursday following the US central bank’s decision to cut interest rates by half a percentage point on Wednesday. Interest rate cuts typically boost economic activity and energy demand, but some also it as a sign of a weak US labor market.

“Prices had been under pressure in recent months amid concerns demand would weaken, as tight monetary policies stifled economic activity,” analysts at ANZ Research said in a note.

“Easing monetary policy helped reinforce expectations that the US economy will avoid a downturn,” ANZ said.

Also supporting prices were a decline in US crude inventories, which fell to a one-year low last week.

A counter-seasonal oil market deficit of around 400,000 barrels per day will support Brent crude prices in the $70 to $75 a barrel range during the next quarter, Citi analysts said on Thursday, but added prices could plunge in 2025.

Crude prices were also being supported by rising tensions in the Middle East. Walkie-talkies used by Lebanese armed group Hezbollah exploded on Wednesday following similar explosions of pagers the previous day.

Security sources said Israeli spy agency Mossad was responsible, but Israeli officials did not comment on the attacks.

Weak demand from China’s slowing economy was weighing on prices, with refinery output in China slowing for a fifth month in August. China’s industrial output growth also slowed to a five-month low last month, and retail sales and new home prices weakened further. 

Saudi Arabia’s expat fee waiver fuels industrial growth, boosting GDP by 14.7%

Saudi Arabia’s expat fee waiver fuels industrial growth, boosting GDP by 14.7%
Updated 19 September 2024
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Saudi Arabia’s expat fee waiver fuels industrial growth, boosting GDP by 14.7%

Saudi Arabia’s expat fee waiver fuels industrial growth, boosting GDP by 14.7%
Updated 19 September 2024
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s decision to waive fees for expatriate workers in the industrial sector has significantly contributed to a robust 14.7 percent increase in gross domestic product, soaring from SR392 billion ($104.5 billion) in 2019 to SR592 billion in 2023.

According to a report by the Economic Studies Center at the Federation of Saudi Chambers, this policy has not only spurred GDP growth but also enhanced non-oil exports, which have climbed to approximately SR208 billion, marking a 12 percent increase since 2019.

Effective until Dec. 31, this initiative is part of the Kingdom’s broader strategy to stimulate growth and attract investment in its industrial sector. The report also notes that the opening of new markets and the signing of various trade agreements have played crucial roles in this upward trend, with the local content value in non-oil sectors reaching SR1.14 trillion by the end of 2023.

Over 8,000 industrial firms have benefited from the waiver, which eliminated around SR5 billion in expatriate labor fees. The analysis highlights that this policy has encouraged industrial establishments to adopt innovative business models, localize advanced technologies, and attract skilled professionals, ultimately increasing the availability of products to meet local demand.

The number of products bearing the Saudi quality mark has also seen a rise, reflecting enhanced product quality. A comprehensive analysis conducted by the Saudi Press Agency evaluates the decision’s impact based on seven economic indicators, including GDP contribution, the growth of industrial establishments, and investment volumes.

Key findings indicate that the industrial sector’s GDP surged from SR392 billion in 2019 to SR592 billion in 2023, with a 14.7 percent contribution rate. The number of industrial establishments grew from 7,625 in 2019 to 11,868 in 2024, a growth rate of 55.6 percent, while investments in the sector increased by 54 percent, reaching SR1.5 trillion compared to SR992 billion.

Moreover, the report reveals a substantial rise in foreign investments due to government support measures, such as covering financial fees and implementing the local content system. The number of foreign factories jumped from 622 to 1,067, reflecting a 71.5 percent growth rate, while invested capital soared from SR43 billion to SR93 billion, marking a staggering 116.2 percent increase.

In terms of employment, the industrial sector employed around 1.2 million workers by the end of the first quarter of 2024, with 358,000 being Saudi nationals, resulting in a 28 percent Saudization rate. Workers in this sector accounted for 12.9 percent of all nationals employed in the private sector.

The report underscores that various government incentives have encouraged the private sector to increase Saudization, creating more job opportunities for citizens. The industrial sector emerged as the largest contributor to job creation for Saudis between Jan. 1, 2023, and March 31, witnessing a 59 percent increase with over 82,000 new jobs added.

Saudi EV market poised for significant growth by 2026, Petromin CEO predicts

Saudi EV market poised for significant growth by 2026, Petromin CEO predicts
Updated 19 September 2024
MANAL AL-BARAKATI
Saudi EV market poised for significant growth by 2026, Petromin CEO predicts

Saudi EV market poised for significant growth by 2026, Petromin CEO predicts
Updated 19 September 2024
MANAL AL-BARAKATI

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is preparing for a substantial rise in electric vehicle sales as battery prices fall and infrastructure improves, according to an industry leader. 

In an interview with Arab News at the EV Auto Show in Riyadh, Kalyana Sivagnanam, CEO of Petromin Group—a Saudi-based provider of automotive, lubricant, and EV charging solutions—indicated that EV sales could soon approach parity with internal combustion engine vehicles within the next 12 to 18 months. 

“By 2026/2027, you’re going to see a massive surge in the sales of electric vehicles,” Sivagnanam stated, linking this growth to rapidly changing market conditions and declining battery costs. 

In certain markets like China, the price of EVs is already nearly equivalent to that of traditional vehicles, a trend expected to gain momentum in Saudi Arabia, he added. 

Sivagnanam pointed out that Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 has played a crucial role in nurturing the EV sector, attracting major global players such as Lucid Motors, which has commenced local manufacturing, as well as new entrants like Ceer and Hyundai. 

“The EV industry definitely in Saudi Arabia is looking very, very promising,” he remarked, noting that some forecasts predict EVs could make up 35 to 40 percent of the market by 2030. 

He also discussed the “chicken and egg” challenge of EV adoption, where limited charging infrastructure deters consumers from buying electric vehicles. 

The top executive stressed the significance of initiatives like the Public Investment Fund’s EVIQ program, designed to enhance the country’s EV charging infrastructure. “In the months and years to come, we can see how this will pave the way for more adoption of electric vehicles.” 

Electromin, a subsidiary of Petromin Corp., is closely monitoring the pace of EV sales to inform its expansion of charging stations. “Our ability to install chargers will depend on how fast the vehicles sell,” Sivagnanam explained. 

The CEO highlighted Electromin’s comprehensive services for fleet customers, providing decarbonization strategies as well as EV charger installation and maintenance. 

“For example, if you are a fleet company, you don’t want to go to somebody for chargers, somebody for maintenance, and someone else for your vehicles,” he said, emphasizing the need to streamline the transition to electric vehicles. 

Electromin has already made notable progress, establishing the first national AC charging network in Saudi Arabia, with chargers accessible in 52 cities. “Today, any customer in the Kingdom, doesn’t matter where he drives, he will find an AC charger,” Sivagnanam remarked. 

Although these are not fast chargers, they ensure that drivers can access charging facilities wherever they are, he added. 

The company has also provided Saudi Arabia’s first electric van to Pepsi, the inaugural electric bus to Red Sea, and a passenger bus to Riyadh Air. 

With growing government support and robust corporate initiatives, Saudi Arabia’s EV market is set for considerable expansion in the coming years. 

“What is very exciting about this journey is the way this country is focusing on sustainability and EV adoption,” the executive concluded.

Saudi Arabia’s EV growth outpaces global trends by 10x, says industry leader

Saudi Arabia’s EV growth outpaces global trends by 10x, says industry leader
Updated 19 September 2024
MANAL AL-BARAKATI
Saudi Arabia’s EV growth outpaces global trends by 10x, says industry leader

Saudi Arabia’s EV growth outpaces global trends by 10x, says industry leader
Updated 19 September 2024
MANAL AL-BARAKATI

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is rapidly advancing in the electric vehicle sector for commercial transportation, outpacing many other countries, according to an industry leader. 

In an interview with Arab News during the EV Auto Show 2024, Gary Flom, president and CEO of National Transportation Solutions Co., praised the Kingdom’s swift development, noting that it has achieved in five years what took the US 25 years. 

“The speed of progress here is like light speed,” he remarked. 

“Everything here is accelerated — maybe 10 times when you look at Europe or the United States,” he added. 

As part of its Vision 2030 initiative, Saudi Arabia is focused on creating a comprehensive EV ecosystem to diversify its economy and reduce reliance on oil. The government aims for 30 percent of vehicles in Riyadh to be electrified by 2030. 

To meet this ambitious goal, significant investments are being made in EV infrastructure, including public charging stations and policies favorable to EV adoption. 

Additionally, the government is collaborating with international partners to build an EV supply chain that encompasses sourcing raw materials for batteries and enhancing manufacturing capabilities. 

Flom acknowledged the difficulties in transforming the passenger vehicle market but expressed optimism about the advancements in the commercial sector.

“It’s a lot easier to decarbonize the commercial sector because we know what the customer does,” he said. “We know where the vehicle goes, where it lives, and the payload it carries. We know how to design the charging infrastructure for it,” the executive said.

NTSC is leading these efforts with its decarbonization roadmap. According to Flom, this comprehensive plan aims to assist government and private fleet operators in transitioning from internal combustion engine fleets to electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles. The roadmap is designed to measure the carbon baseline of fleets, provide the necessary ecosystem for charging infrastructure, and manage the maintenance of electric commercial vehicles using advanced software.

“Our decarbonization Roadmap gives government fleets and private fleets a cost-effective, organized way to transition from ICE fleets to new energy fleets,” Flom said. This initiative also provides accredited carbon reduction data, which will be crucial for carbon credit trading in Saudi Arabia as the market for this system continues to grow.

Flom added: “We give them this plan over the next few years on how to decarbonize their fleet. And also we give them the accredited carbon reduction data so they can actually use it to trade carbon credits when that becomes available in Saudi Arabia.”

The roadmap has already resulted in strategic partnerships with key players in the transportation sector, including agreements with J&T Express, Saudi Bulk Transport (SBT-SENDDEX), and UPS. These collaborations, announced at the event, are instrumental in promoting advanced decarbonization strategies across the Kingdom. “Our collaboration with SBT-SENDDEX and Electromin reflects our commitment to advancing sustainable transportation with leading companies in KSA,” Flom said.

“By leveraging innovative decarbonization strategies, we aim to make a significant impact aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals,” he added.

In addition to strategic partnerships, NTSC has developed innovative technologies such as DarbConnect, a proprietary fleet management software. The platform uses Internet of Things technologies to provide real-time GPS tracking, predictive maintenance, and a range of data services, helping fleet operators enhance efficiency and reduce costs. “DarbConnect has proven to be a huge success,” Flom said.

“In less than two years, we signed up more than 330 B2B and B2G customers and gained about 35 percent market share of the entire commercial units and operation sector,” he added.

While the commercial sector is advancing quickly, Flom noted that decarbonizing the passenger vehicle sector presents more challenges due to the variability in individual vehicle use. Unlike commercial fleets, which have predictable routes and payloads, passenger vehicles are utilized for various purposes, complicating the establishment of a uniform charging infrastructure and user behavior model.

Looking ahead, Flom remarked that the company aims to become a regional leader in sustainable transportation, planning to export its expertise, roadmap, and technologies to the broader Middle East and North Africa region. “NTSC will become not only the leader for fleet management and sustainable multi-modal mobility, but we also look to export the same outside of Saudi Arabia,” said Flom.

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 12,080

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 12,080
Updated 19 September 2024
REEM WALID 
Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 12,080

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 12,080
Updated 19 September 2024
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Thursday, gaining 159.53 points, or 1.34 percent, to close at 12,080.47.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR9.47 billion ($2.52 billion), as 152 of the stocks advanced and 73 retreated. 

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu slipped 25,337.96 points, or 1.01 percent, to close at 25,337.96. 

This came as 30 of the listed stocks advanced, while 41 retreated. 

The MSCI Tadawul Index gained 21.02 points, or 1.41 percent, to close at 1,507.65.  

The best-performing stock of the day was Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co., whose share price surged 7.95 percent to SR95.

Other top performers were Red Sea International Co. as well as Saudi Automotive Services Co.

The worst performer was Al-Baha Investment and Development Co., whose share price dropped by 5.88 percent to SR0.16. 

Other fallers were Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. and Saudi Industrial Development Co.

On the announcements front, the United Cooperative Assurance Co. announced that it had received a confirmation statement that the firm’s activities are consistent with the specifications of Shariah, as stipulated by the relevant supervisory committee. 

Those include separation of accounts and investments for both shareholder and policyholder pools, and insurance policies.

Retal Urban Development Co. announced the selling of its 33.33 percent share of land in Al-Khobar City for SR21 million to Remal Park Fund, an affiliate company, to issue new units in the fund in addition to the existing units owned by the company.

A bourse filing revealed that the purpose of the transaction is to increase the leasable area of the project by merging the entire land of this transaction to the rest of the project’s holdings, which will reflect positively on both the company’s and the fund’s investment.

The transaction is expected to have a positive impact on Retal’s results for 2024 until 2028. This comes as the increase in the company’s investment returns will be a result from both maximizing the fund’s returns and the increase in the development management fees for the firm.

