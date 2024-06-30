Sudan’s RSF says it has taken capital of southeastern state

PORT SUDAN, Sudan: Paramilitary forces battling Sudan’s regular army for more than a year said Saturday they had taken a key state capital in the southeast, prompting thousands to flee, witnesses said.
“We have liberated the 17th Infantry Division from Singa,” the capital of Sennar state, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) announced on X.
Residents confirmed to AFP: “The RSF have deployed in the streets of Singa,” and witnesses reported aircraft from the regular army flying overhead and anti-aircraft fire.
Earlier Saturday, other witnesses said there was fighting in the streets and “rising panic among residents seeking to flee.”
Sudan has been gripped by war since April 2023, when fighting erupted between forces loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and the RSF led by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.
The conflict in the country of 48 million has killed tens of thousands, displaced millions and triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.
The latest RSF breakthrough means the paramilitaries are tightening the noose around Port Sudan on the Red Sea, where the army, government and UN agencies are now based.
The RSF controls most of the capital Khartoum, Al-Jazira state in the center of the country, the vast western region of Darfur and much of Kordofan to the south.
Sennar state is already home to more than one million displaced Sudanese. It connects central Sudan to the army-controlled southeast.
Posts on social media showed thousands of people fleeing in vehicles and on foot, and witnesses told AFP “thousands of people have taken refuge on the east bank of the Blue Nile” river east of Singa.
RSF forces are also besieging the town of El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state.
On Thursday, a report cited by the United Nations said nearly 26 million people in war-torn Sudan are facing high levels of “acute food insecurity.”
The reasons behind the thawing of ties between Ankara and Damascus
Gaza war creates new regional dynamics for Assad regime, necessitates closer relations with Turkiye, says expert
Erdogan signals possible policy shift as Turkiye considers rapprochement with Syria
Updated 23 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY
ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has signaled a possible restoration of relations with Syria’s Assad regime in a surprising move that marks a significant departure from years of hostility between the two nations.
Erdogan’s comments, which were made after Friday prayers, suggest a willingness to revive diplomatic ties with Damascus, emphasizing historical precedent and family ties as potential foundations for future engagement.
“There is no reason why it should not happen,” Erdogan said.
“Just as we kept our relations very lively in the past, we even had talks between our families with Assad. It is certainly not possible to say that this will not happen in the future. It can happen; the Syrian people are our brothers.”
The Turkish leader’s comments echo similar sentiments recently expressed by Syrian President Bashar Assad, who has indicated his willingness to pursue steps toward normalization, provided they respect Syria’s sovereignty and contribute to counter-terrorism efforts.
The remarks came during a meeting with Alexander Lavrentiev, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy to Syria.
The concurrent statements are seen as part of a broader effort to reconcile Ankara and Damascus, but the path to rapprochement remains fraught with uncertainty and complexity.
Erdogan, then prime minister of Turkiye, hosted Assad in 2009 for a family holiday in the Aegean resort of Bodrum, and they enjoyed amicable visits to nurture their friendship.
But since severing all ties with the Assad regime in 2011, Turkiye has been a vocal supporter of his opponents in Syria and called for the ousting of Assad from power.
Ankara’s involvement has escalated with several cross-border military operations and the establishment of a safe zone in northern Syria, in which Turkish troops are stationed.
The Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers met in Moscow last year, marking the highest-level contact between the two countries since the start of the Syrian Civil War.
But the talks, along with an earlier meeting between the two countries’ defense ministers, did not bring about any change in bilateral relations.
Oytun Orhan, coordinator of Levant studies at the Ankara-based think tank ORSAM, says there is a glimmer of hope for a resumption of the dialogue process.
He told Arab News: “There have been some developments in recent weeks. It is said that Turkish and Syrian officials could meet in Baghdad with the mediation of Iraq, and surprising developments in Turkish-Syrian relations are expected in the coming period.”
Efforts were being made to bring the parties together, he added.
Orhan believes that with Russia’s softening position in Ukraine, the Kremlin has begun to pay more attention to Turkish-Syrian relations, and the Gaza conflict also requires new regional dynamics and presents new security challenges for the Assad regime, which necessitates closer Turkish-Syrian relations.
He said: “Discussions about a possible US withdrawal after the upcoming presidential elections are another factor to consider.”
The Assad regime has recently been in talks with the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units and “is trying to corner Turkiye by signaling that it could reach an agreement with the YPG if Turkiye does not accept its conditions, while at the same time opening channels with Turkiye,” he added.
Ankara considers the Kurdish People’s Protection Units, or YPG, a terrorist group closely linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which has been waging a decades-long insurgency in southeast Turkiye.
Experts say that both parties are trying to consolidate their positions in line with regional changes and consider their red lines for domestic security concerns.
But Orhan does not expect Turkish troops to withdraw in the short term, and added: “First, there may be an agreement between the parties on how to deal with the YPG.
“At that point Turkiye may have to take some steps regarding its relationship with the opposition. However, there will not be a situation where the Syrian opposition is completely abandoned or its support is cut off. A gradual road map can be agreed.”
Orhan expects that a mechanism of guarantees involving Russia or even Iran could be agreed upon for a road map for withdrawal from Syria.
He said: “Gradual steps will be taken based on criteria such as the complete elimination of the PKK/YPG threat and the creation of conditions for the safe return of Syrian refugees to their country.
“A common will against the PKK is not very likely at this stage because the Syrian regime still wants to use the YPG as a trump card against Turkiye. It believes that after a possible US withdrawal, it can reach an agreement with the YPG and solve this problem with minor concessions.”
Experts believe a partnership between Ankara and Damascus, like the one between Iraq and Turkiye, is unlikely at the moment.
But Orhan believes common ground can be found in the fight against the PKK, depending on the gradual steps taken by Turkiye.
He said: “Instead of a joint military operation, Turkiye’s continued military moves against the YPG, followed by an agreement on areas that Syrian regime forces can retake and control, can be agreed upon.”
Turkiye currently hosts 3.1 million Syrian refugees, according to official figures. One of Ankara’s expectations from a possible rapprochement between Turkiye and Syria would be the safe return of these refugees to their homeland.
Orhan said: “The return of Syrian refugees can only be possible after a lasting solution in Syria.
“It is a long-term, difficult problem to solve. From the Assad regime’s point of view, it sees this as a bargaining chip and a burden on Turkiye’s shoulders.”
He added that the return of Syrian refugees was also seen as providing a risk factor for the Assad regime.
The refugees are seen as “people who fled the country, and it is questionable how willing Assad is to repatriate them,” said Orhan.
Sinan Ulgen, a former Turkish diplomat and current chairman of the Istanbul-based think tank EDAM, has spoken of the profound shifts in regional security dynamics in the wake of the war in Gaza and amid uncertainties surrounding US policy in the Middle East, particularly in Syria.
He told Arab News: “For Syria, which now faces an even more unpredictable security environment, this forces the Syrian leadership to reassess its position for negotiations with Turkiye in response to the evolving geopolitical realities.”
Ulgen believes that from Turkiye’s point of view, this represents a potentially favorable opportunity, provided that Syria is willing to reconsider the terms of engagement that have so far prevented meaningful dialogue.
He added: “Until now, these conditions have been a major obstacle to starting a substantive negotiation process.”
Ulgen said that Syria’s willingness to revise these conditions will be crucial in determining whether formal negotiations can begin.
He added: “The critical question now is whether Damascus will stick to its preconditions, some of which may prove untenable, such as the demand for an immediate withdrawal of Turkish troops from border areas.”
Progress in reconciliation efforts would depend on the lifting of such conditions, Ulgen said.
How a sarcophagus fragment helped solve an ancient Egyptian mystery
A humble piece of granite in the floor of a monastery was found to bear the name of one of Egypt’s most famous rulers
Ramses II, who ruled from 1279 to 1213 B.C., is regarded as one of the most powerful warrior-pharaohs of ancient Egypt
Updated 54 min 16 sec ago
Jonathan Gornall
LONDON: During excavations carried out at the ancient site of Abydos in Egypt in 2009, archaeologists made an unexpected discovery — the remains of a lost Coptic monastery, believed to have been founded in the fifth century by the leader of the Coptic church, Apa Moses.
That was fascinating enough, but even bigger surprises would emerge.
Deep within the excavated ruins of the monastery, archaeologists from the Egyptian Ministry of State for Antiquities made a discovery that shone a light on the tensions that existed between the early Coptic church and the remnants of Egypt’s “pagan” past.
Pressed into service as a humble doorstep within the monastery was a piece of red granite, 1.7 meters long and half as wide.
A partial inscription revealed it was part of the sarcophagus of Menkheperre, the high priest of Amun-Ra, the ancient Egyptian god of the sun and the air, who ruled the south of Egypt between 1045 and 992 B.C.
The find seemed to solve one mystery — where Menkheperre had been buried. Previously it was thought that he must have been entombed near his power base at Thebes, in a grave yet to be discovered. Now, it seemed, he had been laid to rest in Abydos.
The existence of a fragment of his sarcophagus, set within the floor of the monastery, as the authors of a paper published in 2016 surmised, owed something to Apa Moses’ “persecution of local pagan temples,” and was “perhaps the result of the fervor with which his followers dismantled pagan structures and tombs throughout Abydos.”
And that is where the story might have ended, but for Frederic Payraudeau, an Egyptologist at Sorbonne University in Paris.
Ayman Damrani and Kevin Cahail, the Egyptian and American archaeologists who had discovered the fragment, recognized from the outset that the sarcophagus had another occupant before Menkheperre.
They saw that earlier inscriptions had been overwritten and suggested the original owner might have been an unknown royal prince.
The fragment, made of hard red granite, represented “a much greater allocation of time and resources involved in its construction,” they wrote, than would have been expended on the sarcophagus of even a high official.
This suggested the original owner “had access to royal-level workshops and materials,” and might, they concluded, have been a prince by the name of Meryamunre or Meryamun.
“When I read this article, I was very interested because I am a specialist of this period,” said Payraudeau, “and I was not really convinced by the reading of the inscriptions.”
He added: “I already suspected that this fragment was from the sarcophagus of a king, partly because of the quality of the object, which is very well carved, but also because of the decoration.”
This consisted of scenes from the Book of Gates, an ancient Egyptian funerary text reserved almost exclusively for kings.
“It is known in the Valley of the Kings on the walls of the tombs, and on the sarcophagi of the kings, and it was used only by one person, who was not a king, in a later period.
“But this is an exception, and it would have been very strange for a prince to have used this text — and especially a prince that we hadn’t heard of.”
The photographs published with the paper were of too low quality to confirm his suspicions, so he asked the author to send him high-resolution copies. “And when I saw the enlarged photographs of the objects, I could clearly see the cartouche of a king.”
A cartouche is an oval frame, underscored at one end and containing a name written in hieroglyphics, that was used to indicate royalty. This one read “User-Maat-Ra Setep-en-Ra.”
Translated roughly as “The justice of Ra is powerful, Chosen of Ra,” it was the throne name of one of the most famous rulers of ancient Egypt — Ramses II.
Ramses II, who ruled from 1279 to 1213 B.C., is regarded as one of the most powerful warrior-pharaohs of ancient Egypt, famed for having fought many battles and created many temples, monuments and cities, and known to generations of subsequent rulers and their subjects as the “great ancestor.”
His was the longest reign in Egyptian history, and he is depicted in more than 300 often colossal statues found across the ancient kingdom.
On his death, after a reign that lasted 67 years, he was buried in a tomb in the Valley of the Kings. Because many of the tombs were later looted, one of his successors, Ramses IX, who ruled from 1129 to 1111 B.C., had many of the remains moved for safekeeping to a secret tomb in Deir El-Bahari, a necropolis on the Nile opposite the city of Luxor.
There they lay undisturbed for almost 3,000 years until their chance discovery by a goat-herder in about 1860.
It was not until 1881 that Egyptologists got wind of the extraordinary find, and there among the more than 50 mummies of pharaohs, each labeled with the details of who they were and where they had been originally buried, was Ramses II.
He was in a beautifully carved cedar-wood coffin. Originally, this would ordinarily have been placed inside a golden coffin — lost to antiquity — which in turn would have been housed within an alabaster sarcophagus, which itself was then placed inside a stone sarcophagus.
Small fragments of the alabaster sarcophagus, which had presumably been shattered by looters, were found in his original tomb in the Valley of the Kings. Of the granite sarcophagus, however, there was no sign — until now.
The looting of graves and the reusing of sarcophagi was a result of social and economic upheaval in ancient Egypt. “The sarcophagus was intended to be used by the owner for eternity,” said Payraudeau.
But with the death of Ramses XI in 1077 B.C., at the end of a long period of prosperity, there was a civil war and then a long period of unrest, he said.
“This was the Third Intermediate Period, which saw much looting of the necropolizes because the Egyptians knew that there was gold, silver and other valuable materials, such as wood, in the tombs.”
In addition to ordinary grave robbers, even the authorities took part in the looting, recycling sarcophagi for their own use. That is how Menkheperre came to be buried in a sarcophagus previously used by Ramses II.
Payraudeau is not convinced that the use of a fragment of the sarcophagus in the building of the fifth-century Coptic monastery was necessarily an act of disrespect.
“When they built this monastery, they didn’t know that they were reusing the sarcophagus of Ramses, because by this time no one had been able to read hieroglyphs for about 500 years.”
It would be 1799 before the discovery of the Rosetta Stone, which, with a royal decree written in three languages, including ancient Greek, provided the key to deciphering Egyptian hieroglyphic script.
The one remaining mystery now, said Payraudeau, was where in Abydos Menkheperre was originally buried.
“Somewhere there must be the undiscovered remains of the tomb of the high priest,” he said.
“Maybe it was completely destroyed. But I can’t let go of the idea that perhaps they reused the parts of the sarcophagus which were suitable to use as pavements and so on, and that the lid, which would have been far harder to reuse, might still be lying intact somewhere in Abydos.”
In 1817, about 3,000 years after the death of Ramses II, archaeological discoveries in Egypt inspired the English poet Percy Bysshe Shelley to write a sonnet reflecting on how the once seemingly eternal power of the great king the ancient Greeks knew as Ozymandias had turned to dust.
Reflecting on an inscription on the pedestal of a shattered, fallen statue, part of the poem reads: “My name is Ozymandias, king of kings. Look on my works, ye mighty, and despair! Nothing beside remains, round the decay, of that colossal wreck. Boundless and bare, the lone and level sands stretch far away.”
In fact, not only has Ramses II’s fame grown in the 3,236 years since he was entombed in the Valley of the Kings, he has also become the most traveled of the ancient pharaohs.
In 1976, after it was noticed that his mummified remains were starting to decay, Ramses was sent to the Musee de l’Homme in Paris for restoration, along with a whimsical “passport” that gave his occupation as “King (deceased).”
Since then, he has been seen by hundreds of thousands of visitors to numerous exhibitions around the world, including a return visit to Paris last year.
If the lid of his sarcophagus were discovered, it could be reunited with the mummy and its coffin, and the Ozymandias show would doubtless grow ever more popular, continuing to confound Shelley’s poetic prediction that the Great Ancestor would be forgotten, swallowed up by the sands of time.
Lebanese PM hails army as ‘guardian of our homeland’s security,’ during southern visit
Israel’s Defense Minister Gallant says his country is ‘not looking for war’ with Hezbollah
Updated 29 June 2024
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Saturday that the Lebanese army is “the protector and guardian of the nation.”
He assured the army that it has the full support of the government, adding: “I know that you are going through so many difficulties, but, God willing, they will pass.”
Mikati was visiting southern Lebanon for the first time since the beginning of hostilities between Hezbollah and the Israeli army on Oct. 8. The prime minister visited the South Litani Sector army base at the Benoit Barakat barracks in Tyre, where he met with the sector’s commander, Brig. Gen. Edgard Lawandos, and other officials.
“The Israeli threats we are facing are a form of psychological warfare,” Mikati said in a statement after his visit. “Everyone is asking whether or not there will be a war. Yes, we are in a state of war, and there is a large number of martyrs, including civilians and non-civilians, in addition to many destroyed villages, due to the Israeli aggression.”
FASTFACT
The Gaza war has led to soaring tensions on Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, leading Iran on Saturday to warn of an ‘obliterating’ war if Israel attacked Lebanon.
Mikati’s visit to the south coincided with the start of official exams in Lebanon. He and Education Minister Abbas Halabi visited official exam centers in Tyre. Among those sitting their exams are students who have fled with their families from border villages. Mikati said: “Would (we have the) ability to carry out exams in the south without the army’s presence?”
The prime minister’s visit comes at a time when Israel is threatening to expand the war in Lebanon while countries in the region and beyond are cautioning against escalation.
“The psychological warfare is escalating, but, hopefully, our country will overcome this phase and will have permanent stability on the border thanks to your courage, bravery, and sacrifice,” Mikati told the troops.
According to the latest update from the National Early Warning System Platform, which is managed by the National Council for Scientific Research, one Lebanese soldier has been killed and five wounded in Israeli attacks. Hezbollah lost 372 fighters, while 124 civilians have been killed and 355 injured.
The total area burned by internationally prohibited phosphorous bombs fired by the Israeli army as of June 13 is 1,698 hectares, according to the update.
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said during his visit to Israeli forces near the northern border with Lebanon on Saturday that “Israel isn’t looking for war with Hezbollah.” But, he added, “The Israeli army is ready for war.”
Gallant continued: “This has always been the best choice, and we are not looking for war, but we are ready for it. If Hezbollah chooses war, we know what to do. If they choose peace, we will respond appropriately.”
Gallant’s remarks came while Israeli hostilities continued.
A military drone targeted a motorcycle on the road between Houla and Mays Al-Jabal, killing its driver, while another raid targeted forests between Habbariyeh and Kfarshouba. Israeli artillery also bombed areas between Dahira and Alma Al-Shaab.
Lebanese Forces MP Ghada Ayoub praised Mikati’s visit to the south.
Ayoub said: “Welcome Prime Minister Najib Mikati to southern Lebanon, even if your visit is late.”
She said his visit showed that there “is no actual sovereignty without the protection of the Lebanese army and that the only legitimacy is for the Lebanese army.”
She added: “There’s also no stability and safety unless the Lebanese army takes over all Lebanese borders under the Taif Agreement, the Lebanese constitution, and the relevant international resolutions.”
Ayoub said that Mikati’s statement regarding the army is “a response to those who doubt the Lebanese army’s strength and readiness.”
The Lebanese-American Coordinating Committee said in a statement: “The escalating fears of an expansion of the war find their roots in the lack of a sustainable solution to the outstanding border issues between Lebanon and Israel, which continues to occupy Lebanese territories, in addition to the failure to implement the provisions of Resolution 1701, which has been widely violated since 2006.”
It added: “This necessitates pushing toward a full operational commitment to its stipulations, as well as its annexes in Resolution 2650, which all members of the UN Security Council approved.”
The committee pointed out its “continuous communication with the US administration,” and called for intensified diplomatic efforts.
It also stated that Resolution 1701 is closely linked to Resolutions 1680 and 1559, all of which stem from “the spirit of the Lebanese constitution and the Taif Agreement affirming the Lebanese state’s right to exercise exclusive sovereignty over all its territories.”
The statement added: “This requires the Lebanese authorities to adhere to the constitution and international resolutions and to empower the legitimate armed forces with the necessary equipment and personnel to perform their duties in this context in coordination with UNIFIL forces, while simultaneously initiating a process to neutralize Lebanon from regional and international conflicts.”
Reform challenges on agenda for new Egyptian government
Country ‘must continue on the path of economic reform,’ economist says
New leadership ‘could lead to tangible changes on the ground,’ researcher says
Updated 29 June 2024
Mohamed Al-Shamaa
CAIRO: The new Egyptian government, which is expected to announce its Cabinet members soon, faces numerous challenges, experts and analysts say.
The recent announcement about changes to the government has sparked optimism and anticipation among Egyptians. People are hopeful of seeing improvements, including better living conditions and enhanced economic prospects.
Experts agree that economic reform is the most difficult challenge facing the government.
These challenges could help reshape and redefine current policies, which are crucial in setting the government’s direction.
This alignment must consider the domestic developments, global economic crises and the deep geopolitical tensions and conflicts surrounding the country externally.
Economist Mohamed Sayed Gamal said: “The state must continue on the path of economic reform, focusing on attracting and increasing local and foreign investments, encouraging private sector growth and making every effort to curb rising prices, inflation and regulate markets.”
The new government must aim to reduce inflation to its lowest levels by the end of 2026, he said.
“A primary goal is to reduce the overall budget deficit and public debt while achieving a surplus by maintaining balanced financial stability amid the current crisis. This includes supporting productive sectors and those most affected by economic crises, improving infrastructure quality, and maintaining fair pricing policies for goods and services.”
Gamal Abdel Hamid, a researcher at the Al-Ahram Center for Studies, said: “Injecting new blood into the Egyptian government could lead to tangible changes on the ground, positively impacting citizens and increasing public support.”
The most critical challenge was national security, he said.
“The Egyptian state is committed to maintaining its national security amid regional and international challenges, focusing on combating terrorism and ensuring stability.
“The new government should continue to engage with the issues previously tackled by the former government, including the recent Gaza conflict, where Egypt played a crucial role as a trusted mediator through its diplomatic mechanisms and relevant state institutions.”
Another significant challenge was human development, Abdel Hamid said.
It tops the new government’s priority list as per President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi’s directives, especially in the health and education sectors.
Abdel Hamid said the new government “must continue to exert more effort to implement developmental projects to improve health, educational and social infrastructure and enhance service delivery mechanisms to meet the population’s growing needs.”
Samira Al-Adl, a researcher at the Family Development Center, said: “One of the important challenges for the upcoming government is building a fair, cohesive society characterized by equality in economic, social and political rights and opportunities, with the highest degree of social integration.
“This can be achieved by enacting laws that establish and expand social protection, empowering the most marginalized groups.”
She referred to plans for a new personal status law ensuring justice for women, and suggested other legislation that combat discrimination and violence against women, such as the early marriage law, in addition to amendments to labor laws.
Sheikh Fath Al-Qadi, an imam at the Ministry of Religious Endowments, said: “I believe that renewing religious discourse is a priority for the next government.
“This can be achieved by increasing interest in initiatives related to creativity and culture and renewing the discourse to combat extremist ideologies and destructive thoughts while harnessing the broad youth base that makes up the majority of the population by training and qualifying them and enhancing the concept of patriotism among them.”
No progress in Gaza ceasefire talks with Israel, says Hamas official
The Palestinian group is still ready to “deal positively” with any ceasefire proposal that ends the war, Hamdan told a news conference in Beirut
Hamdan also blamed the United States for applying pressure on Hamas to accept Israel’s conditions
Updated 29 June 2024
Reuters
CAIRO: A senior official of the militant Islamist group Hamas, Osama Hamdan, said on Saturday there has been no progress in ceasefire talks with Israel over the Gaza war.
The Palestinian group is still ready to “deal positively” with any ceasefire proposal that ends the war, Hamdan told a news conference in Beirut.
Arab mediators’ efforts, backed by the United States, have so far failed to conclude a ceasefire, with both sides blaming each other for the impasse. Hamas says any deal must end the war and bring full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, while Israel says it will accept only temporary pauses in fighting until Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007, is eradicated.
Hamdan also blamed the United States for applying pressure on Hamas to accept Israel’s conditions.
“Once again, Hamas is ready to deal positively with any proposal that secures a permanent ceasefire, a comprehensive withdrawal from Gaza Strip and a serious swap deal,” said Hamdan, referring to a potential swap of hostages held in Gaza for Palestinians in Israeli prisons.
When Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7 they killed around 1,200 people and seized more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.
The Israeli offensive in retaliation has so far killed nearly 38,000 people, according to the Gaza health ministry, and has left the heavily built-up coastal enclave in ruins.
The Gaza health ministry does not distinguish between combatants and non-combatants but officials say most of the dead are civilians. Israel has lost more than 300 soldiers in Gaza and says at least a third of the Palestinian dead are fighters.
Palestinian health officials said Israeli military strikes across the enclave had so far killed at least 35 people and wounded others on Saturday.
The Israeli military on Saturday announced the death of two soldiers killed in combat in northern Gaza, as Israeli forces pressed on with an offensive in the Shejaia neighborhood in Gaza City.
Residents said tanks advanced deeper into several districts including the area around the local market and there was heavy fire from the air and the ground.
The armed wing of Hamas and the allied Islamic Jihad reported fierce fighting, saying fighters fired anti-tank rockets and mortar bombs against the forces operating there.
The Israeli military said dozens of Palestinian gunmen were killed over the past two days in close quarters combat and airstrikes in Shejaia, after forces encircled what it described as a civilian area converted by Hamas into a militant compound.
“In the area, the troops located observation posts, weapons, enemy drones and a long-range rocket launcher near the schools,” the military said in a statement.
Hamas has denied assertions that it operates in civilian areas such as schools and hospitals.
More than eight months into Israel’s air and ground war in Gaza, militants continued to stage attacks on Israeli forces, operating in areas that the Israeli army said it had gained control over months ago.
Israeli leaders have said in the past week that the intense phase of the war is approaching its end, and that the next stage of the offensive will mainly be smaller-scale operations meant to stop Hamas from reassembling.
Meanwhile Israeli forces operating in several districts in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, killed several Palestinians and forced families living in the far western edge of the city along the coastal areas to head northwards, according to Palestinian medical officials and residents.
Israel has said its military operations in Rafah are aimed at eradicating the last armed battalions of Hamas.