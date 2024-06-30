Saudi literature commission hosts seminar in Seoul book fair

Saudi civil defense warns against leaving flammable materials in vehicles

RIYADH: The General Directorate of Civil Defense warned people against keeping flammable materials in their vehicles during the Kingdom’s summer heat.

The directorate said that portable chargers, phone batteries, gas canisters, perfumes, bottles of hand sanitizer, and other flammable materials should not be left in vehicles in the heat in order to prevent fires.

Saudi Arabia is witnessing climate change at an accelerated pace compared to other regions, a 2023 report written by the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology has said.

The report said the global average temperature is potentially on track to rise by nearly 3°C by the end of this century (relative to the pre-industrial period of 1850–1900).

However, the report stressed that many of the negative consequences of climate change can still be averted.

The Kingdom is pursuing transformational change and given its vast solar potential, commitment to economic diversification under Saudi Vision 2030, and its strategic importance in the global energy market, it is positioned to become a global leader in climate change mitigation and adaptation.