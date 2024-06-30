You are here

Mawhiba launches summer program for gifted students

The King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, “Mawhiba,” today launched its 2024 summer enrichment initiatives, the Saudi Press Agency reported. (SPA)
The King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, "Mawhiba," today launched its 2024 summer enrichment initiatives, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
Mawhiba launches summer program for gifted students

Mawhiba launches summer program for gifted students
  There are 12,219 students participating in the academic enrichment program
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, “Mawhiba,” today launched its 2024 summer enrichment initiatives, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

These encompass the Mawhiba Academic Enrichment Program, the Mawhiba Research Enrichment Program, the Mawhiba Universal Enrichment Program, and the Mawhiba Ambassadors Program. The programs will be conducted across more than 100 sessions in 16 cities.

The programs, which begin today, will run for three, four, or six weeks, depending on the specifics of each program. About 13,000 students are participating, including 450 students from Arab countries such as Syria, Jordan, Palestine, the UAE, Bahrain, Tunisia, Algeria, Iraq, the Sultanate of Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Libya, Morocco, Mauritania, Yemen, Egypt and South Africa.

According to the SPA, the programs offer intensive scientific enrichment in research, scientific and technical fields. Students will gain numerous scientific and personal skills, as well as engage in activities and field trips at the program’s headquarters and elsewhere.

There are 12,219 students participating in the academic enrichment program, which spans 68 programs in 16 cities. Additionally, 480 students are enrolled in the universal enrichment program, and 485 students are taking part in the research enrichment program, which comprises 14 distinct programs. The ambassadors program, meanwhile, is held in three countries, the US, Great Britain, and Ireland, and has 128 students in 24 programs.

Amal Al-Hazzaa, secretary-general of Mawhiba, said that the summer enrichment programs on offer, in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Saudi universities and research centers, are designed to provide advanced scientific knowledge and experiences.

“These programs aim to enhance students’ abilities and skills, offering them tailored support for their development and refinement.”

Al-Hazza emphasized that students are trained by leading international experts in gifted education. This training provides them with advanced academic knowledge and scientific skills across a range of specialized enrichment units.

Khaled Al-Sharif, director-general of Mawhiba’s Center of Excellence, emphasized that the enrichment programs are distinguished by their ability to expand students’ mental and cognitive horizons, help them identify and explore their scientific interests to set future goals, and develop their personal and social skills while instilling 21st-century competencies.

These programs provide a stimulating scientific environment where students can interact with their peers of the same age group, engage in supervised scientific activities to display their creative abilities, and make the most of their summer vacation.

According to the SPA, through these scientific programs, students gain expertise in conducting research experiments, analyzing data, drawing conclusions, writing scientific reports, and developing original research ideas and proposals.

The programs encompass diverse research fields, including nanotechnology, materials science, environmental sensors, renewable energy, lithium battery engineering, carbon dioxide conversion, hydrogen production, water purification from environmental pollutants, and converting waste into economically viable materials. These initiatives are overseen by a team of experts, faculty members, teachers, scientists and a group of distinguished specialists.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Mawhiba

Saudi virtual court sees 110,000 requests in 2024

110,000 requests were automatically processed and completed by the Kingdom’s Virtual Enforcement Court during 2024.Shutterstock
110,000 requests were automatically processed and completed by the Kingdom’s Virtual Enforcement Court during 2024.Shutterstock
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi virtual court sees 110,000 requests in 2024

110,000 requests were automatically processed and completed by the Kingdom’s Virtual Enforcement Court during 2024.Shutterstock
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Justice has said the Virtual Enforcement Court in the Kingdom has received more than 110,000 requests that were automatically processed and completed during 2024, while the number of services provided to enforcement parties reached more than 2 million.

The Virtual Enforcement Court reduces enforcement procedures from 12 steps to two without human intervention, saving resources and visit times.

It was established in line with Saudi Vision 2030 as part of the ministry’s goal to utilize artificial intelligence to achieve the objectives of the justice system.

The Virtual Enforcement Court takes the basic rights of all parties into account as part of the decision-making process.

By verifying applications without human intervention, applicants can receive swift executive decisions as part of the completion of the enforcement process.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Ministry of Justice Virtual Enforcement Court

Rural farms in Madinah attract visitors

Rural farms in Madinah attract visitors
Updated 6 min 50 sec ago
SPA
Follow

Rural farms in Madinah attract visitors

Rural farms in Madinah attract visitors
Updated 6 min 50 sec ago
SPA

MADINAH: The Madinah region continues to attract visitors to numerous rural farms that have become popular natural retreats.

These locations have been developed to accommodate individuals and groups, providing guided tours and entertainment programs, along with a variety of food outlets.

Visitors to the rural farms can take part in a range of activities and programs. These include educational sessions on farming methods and crop care; insights into daily farm operations; and displays of various date varieties and other agricultural products.

There are also demonstrations of traditional industries and handicrafts, and opportunities to purchase dates directly from the farm shops. The farms also take part in agricultural celebrations and festivals.

The start of the date harvest season has resulted in an increase in the number of visitors, with many enjoying the recreational areas which are specifically designed for families and children.

The farms also house restaurants and cafes, offering a wide selection of dishes to cater to the tastes of visitors and local residents.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Madinah

Saudi literature commission hosts seminar in Seoul book fair

Saudi literature commission hosts seminar in Seoul book fair
Updated 20 min ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi literature commission hosts seminar in Seoul book fair

Saudi literature commission hosts seminar in Seoul book fair
  Al-Dayel elaborated on Saudi Arabia's extensive efforts to promote Arabic
Updated 20 min ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission organized a seminar on Sunday titled "The Role of Saudi Arabia in Teaching Arabic in Korea” at the Seoul International Book Fair 2024, where Saudi Arabia was the guest of honor.
The event featured Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Dayel, the cultural attache at the Saudi embassy, who emphasized the profound historical importance of the Arabic language, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Al-Dayel elaborated on Saudi Arabia's extensive efforts to promote Arabic, highlighting its roots as one of the Semitic languages. He explained that Arabic diversified into several dialects until the revelation of the Quran in Classical Arabic, the dialect of the Quraysh, Tamim, Hawazin, and Al-Azd tribes, which unified the linguistic variations in the Arabian Peninsula.
Al-Dayel underscored Saudi Arabia's pivotal role in achieving recognition for Arabic as an official global language at the United Nations, one of the six internationally approved languages.
This milestone led to the establishment of World Arabic Language Day, celebrated annually on Dec. 18.
The cultural attaché highlighted the Kingdom's efforts in organizing seminars both domestically and internationally to promote Arabic learning. He noted the availability of institutes and colleges in Saudi universities for those interested in studying Arabic, as well as scholarships and free study programs to spread the language globally.
Among the most significant initiatives, he mentioned the King Salman Global Academy for the Arabic Language, which significantly contributes to promoting the language through poetry competitions, an online Arabic dictionary, and the Arabic Hackathon to support technology and artificial intelligence ideas.
 

Topics: literature Literature Publishing and Translation Commission (LPT) Seoul

Saudi civil defense warns against leaving flammable materials in vehicles

The General Directorate of Civil Defense warned people against keeping flammable materials in their vehicles during the heat.
The General Directorate of Civil Defense warned people against keeping flammable materials in their vehicles during the heat.
Updated 30 June 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi civil defense warns against leaving flammable materials in vehicles

The General Directorate of Civil Defense warned people against keeping flammable materials in their vehicles during the heat.
  Portable chargers, phone batteries, gas canisters, perfumes, bottles of hand sanitizer, and other flammable materials should not be left in vehicles in the heat
Updated 30 June 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The General Directorate of Civil Defense warned people against keeping flammable materials in their vehicles during the Kingdom’s summer heat.

The directorate said that portable chargers, phone batteries, gas canisters, perfumes, bottles of hand sanitizer, and other flammable materials should not be left in vehicles in the heat in order to prevent fires.

Saudi Arabia is witnessing climate change at an accelerated pace compared to other regions, a 2023 report written by the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology has said.

The report said the global average temperature is potentially on track to rise by nearly 3°C by the end of this century (relative to the pre-industrial period of 1850–1900).

However, the report stressed that many of the negative consequences of climate change can still be averted.

The Kingdom is pursuing transformational change and given its vast solar potential, commitment to economic diversification under Saudi Vision 2030, and its strategic importance in the global energy market, it is positioned to become a global leader in climate change mitigation and adaptation.

Topics: Saudi Arabia summer heat climate change Flammable materials

Saudi Film Commission joins Association of Film Commissioners International

The Saudi Film Commission has officially joined the Association of Film Commissioners International. (@FilmMOC)
The Saudi Film Commission has officially joined the Association of Film Commissioners International. (@FilmMOC)
Updated 30 June 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Film Commission joins Association of Film Commissioners International

The Saudi Film Commission has officially joined the Association of Film Commissioners International. (@FilmMOC)
  Through the membership, the Saudi Film Commission gains access to a range of services, including global networking with film authorities
Updated 30 June 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Film Commission has officially joined the Association of Film Commissioners International, a global network of more than 360 film boards from more than 40 countries, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The AFCI aims to support, empower and connect film boards the world over, fostering sustainable and integrated development in the international film industry, according to SPA. Through this membership, the Saudi Film Commission gains access to a range of services, including global networking with film authorities, insights into international best practices, special training and development programs, and the latest updates on industry advancements.

Joining the AFCI allows the Saudi Film Commission to elevate the Kingdom’s film industry and position Saudi cinema on the global stage. This membership also empowers national production companies and local talent, facilitating the exchange of experiences and knowledge with international counterparts.

The AFCI, founded in 1975, is a global non-profit organization and the sole entity of its kind, encompassing film boards from numerous countries on six continents. It is dedicated to empowering industry bodies and stakeholders to foster economic growth within the film production sector.

The association provides a comprehensive network that connects various resources, educational opportunities, and funding from different countries, thereby facilitating international co-productions. This comprehensive support benefits film authorities, production companies and professionals in the film industry.

According to SPA, the Saudi Film Commission’s membership of the AFCI is a strategic step toward realizing its vision of establishing the Kingdom as a global hub for the film industry. This move aims to bolster the national economy and elevate the Saudi film industry on local and international stages.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Film Commission Association of Film Commissioners International

