Mawhiba launches summer program for gifted students

RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, “Mawhiba,” today launched its 2024 summer enrichment initiatives, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

These encompass the Mawhiba Academic Enrichment Program, the Mawhiba Research Enrichment Program, the Mawhiba Universal Enrichment Program, and the Mawhiba Ambassadors Program. The programs will be conducted across more than 100 sessions in 16 cities.

The programs, which begin today, will run for three, four, or six weeks, depending on the specifics of each program. About 13,000 students are participating, including 450 students from Arab countries such as Syria, Jordan, Palestine, the UAE, Bahrain, Tunisia, Algeria, Iraq, the Sultanate of Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Libya, Morocco, Mauritania, Yemen, Egypt and South Africa.

According to the SPA, the programs offer intensive scientific enrichment in research, scientific and technical fields. Students will gain numerous scientific and personal skills, as well as engage in activities and field trips at the program’s headquarters and elsewhere.

There are 12,219 students participating in the academic enrichment program, which spans 68 programs in 16 cities. Additionally, 480 students are enrolled in the universal enrichment program, and 485 students are taking part in the research enrichment program, which comprises 14 distinct programs. The ambassadors program, meanwhile, is held in three countries, the US, Great Britain, and Ireland, and has 128 students in 24 programs.

Amal Al-Hazzaa, secretary-general of Mawhiba, said that the summer enrichment programs on offer, in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Saudi universities and research centers, are designed to provide advanced scientific knowledge and experiences.

“These programs aim to enhance students’ abilities and skills, offering them tailored support for their development and refinement.”

Al-Hazza emphasized that students are trained by leading international experts in gifted education. This training provides them with advanced academic knowledge and scientific skills across a range of specialized enrichment units.

Khaled Al-Sharif, director-general of Mawhiba’s Center of Excellence, emphasized that the enrichment programs are distinguished by their ability to expand students’ mental and cognitive horizons, help them identify and explore their scientific interests to set future goals, and develop their personal and social skills while instilling 21st-century competencies.

These programs provide a stimulating scientific environment where students can interact with their peers of the same age group, engage in supervised scientific activities to display their creative abilities, and make the most of their summer vacation.

According to the SPA, through these scientific programs, students gain expertise in conducting research experiments, analyzing data, drawing conclusions, writing scientific reports, and developing original research ideas and proposals.

The programs encompass diverse research fields, including nanotechnology, materials science, environmental sensors, renewable energy, lithium battery engineering, carbon dioxide conversion, hydrogen production, water purification from environmental pollutants, and converting waste into economically viable materials. These initiatives are overseen by a team of experts, faculty members, teachers, scientists and a group of distinguished specialists.