Bellingham, Kane rescue England from shock Euro 2024 exit to Slovakia

England’s Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring their first goal with Harry Kane, Declan Rice and Ivan Toney. (Reuters)
England’s Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring their first goal with Harry Kane, Declan Rice and Ivan Toney. (Reuters)
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP
  • Three Lions looked set to go out with a whimper to Ivan Schranz’s 25th minute goal
GELSENKIRCHEN: England escaped an embarrassing last-16 exit at Euro 2024 thanks to Jude Bellingham’s overhead kick before Harry Kane struck in extra-time to grab a 2-1 win over Slovakia on Sunday.
The Three Lions have been hyped as one of the favorites as they bid to end a 58-year wait for major tournament glory but looked set to go out with a whimper to Ivan Schranz’s 25th minute goal.
However, Bellingham’s moment of inspiration five minutes into six added on in stoppage time breathed new life into Gareth Southgate’s reign as England boss.
Kane then headed in just a minute into extra-time to set up a quarter-final meeting with Switzerland on Saturday.
“That’s the desire and the attitude from the boys. It looked tough for a second there but you keep going,” said Kane. “Jude does what Jude does and what an unbelievable goal.”
Southgate looked set to fall on his sword after steadfastly refusing to make changes to a side that stumbled through as winners of Group C despite scoring just two goals in three games.
Kobbie Mainoo was introduced for his first competitive start in Southgate’s only change and he paid the price with another lacklustre display lacking in any speed or invention for long spells.
“We want to be better,” said Southgate. “I’m not going to hide from that but the spirit and character was there for everybody to see and we’re still in there fighting.”
The one saving grace of England’s performances in the group stage was that a makeshift defense had held up well, conceding just once in three games.
However, they were torn to pieces early on by a Slovakia side ranked 45th in the world.
England did not heed a couple of warnings as David Hancko and Lukas Haraslin were wasteful with big chances.
Slovakia finally punished their more illustrious opponents when David Strelec was given acres of room to turn and play in Schranz, who confidently stroked past Jordan Pickford for his third goal of the tournament.
The half-time whistle was met with a chorus of boos but Southgate still stuck to his guns and did not make a change until 25 minutes to go.
England did at least improve on a dismal first half and had the ball in the net within five minutes of the restart.
Phil Foden turned in Kieran Trippier’s cross but was caught offside after a VAR review.
Slovakia should have doubled their lead shortly afterwards when England gave away possession and Strelec saw Pickford well off his line but failed to hit the target from the halfway line.
Southgate’s hand was finally forced on 66 minutes by an injury to Trippier.
But England still struggled to create and looked down and out when Kane headed wide a golden opportunity and Declan Rice smashed the post with a long-range pot shot.
Southgate was even derided by the England support for bringing on Ivan Toney deep into stoppage time with chants of “you don’t know what you’re doing.”
However, there was an incredible twist as Bellingham acrobatically turned home Guehi’s flick-on from a throw-in the final moments of added-on time.
“It’s a feeling that is like no other,” said Bellingham.
“You’re 30 seconds from going home and having to listen to all the rubbish and feeling like you’ve let a nation of people down. In 30 seconds or one kick of the ball everything can change.”
Slovakia were suddenly rattled and Toney was to have a telling contribution.
The Brentford striker headed Eberechi Eze’s mishit shot back across goal for Kane to power home his second goal of the tournament.
Slovakia should still have taken the game to penalties when full-back Peter Pekarik failed to turn in a dangerous driven cross from point-blank range.
But England live to fight another day come the quarter-final against an impressive Switzerland, who comfortably knocked out holders Italy 2-0 on Saturday.

Topics: football soccer Euro 2024 England Slovakia

Saudi gamers express pride at representing Kingdom at Esports World Cup in Riyadh

Saudi gamers express pride at representing Kingdom at Esports World Cup in Riyadh
  • Tournament will feature world’s best clubs and players and a record-breaking tournament prize pool of $60 million
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s star gamers have spoken of their pride at participating in the upcoming Esports World Cup in Riyadh.

The pinnacle of gaming and esports, featuring the world’s best clubs and players and a record-breaking tournament prize pool of $60 million, the tournament is being hosted at Boulevard Riyadh City from July 3 to August 25.

The inaugural Esports World Cup will feature a unique cross-game structure pitting 1,500 elite gamers from around the world head-to-head across 22 competitions in 21 leading games.

Ibrahem Alali, who will be representing Twisted Minds’ Overwatch 2 and was Overwatch World Cup 2023 champion, said representing the Kingdom was “one of the biggest honors” of his life, let alone his gaming career.

“I feel privileged that Saudi Arabia has such incredible ambitions for esports and gaming – it is amazing what is being done here. I truly feel I can achieve all my dreams as a professional esports athlete in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

“Of course, the Esports World Cup will be tough – but that’s what playing against the best in the world is all about. Every single one of us has been training so hard for this moment and will give our absolute best,” he added.

Rae’f Alturkistani, a Tekken 8 player who competes as Luminous Rage for the Dragons team, and the winner of the best FGC (fighting game community) player award in Saudi Arabia for 2023, echoed Alali’s sentiment. 

“When I heard about the Esports World Cup, I can’t begin to tell you how happy and excited I was. This is where I’ve worked my entire life to be and where I’m determined to shine,” he said.

“There’s no fear from me or the team. We know what we have to do. Saudi Arabia’s support of esports athletes is excellent and only going to get bigger and better – it’s up to us now to get out there and be the best that we possibly can be,” he added.

Topics: eSports Esports World Cup Saudi Arabia

Martinez puzzles as Portugal face Slovenia in Euros last 16

Martinez puzzles as Portugal face Slovenia in Euros last 16
  • Their performance raises questions on how far the team can go
AFP

FRANKFURT: Concerns are building among Portugal supporters over Roberto Martinez’s approach as his side take on Slovenia in the Euro 2024 last 16 on Monday.

Portugal arrived in Germany among the contenders to win the tournament for a second time, but despite topping Group F, their performances lowered expectations over how far the Selecao can go.

They scraped a last-gasp 2-1 win over the Czech Republic, impressed in a 3-0 victory against Turkiye and then fell to a shock 2-0 defeat by debutants Georgia.

Martinez deployed a 3-5-2 formation against the Czechs and Georgia which his players struggled to get to grasps with, while their more familiar 4-3-3 worked well against Turkiye.

After qualifying for the Euros with a 100 percent record, Portugal’s form since has been far patchier, with Georgia inflicting the first competitive defeat in Martinez’s reign.

Slovenia were the first side to beat Martinez’s Portugal in a March friendly, with his 3-5-2 system failing again that day.

But veteran Portugal defender Pepe said that the team needs to step up and follow Martinez’s instructions better.

“I think we lost when we should have lost and now we need to learn from that,” said the center-back ahead of the clash with Slovenia in Frankfurt.

“(We must learn) from what we didn’t do as players, whether we followed what the coach asked us to do in general, and of course, try not to make mistakes in the next game.”

However, some in Portuguese media believe the players are puzzled by Martinez’s plans and therefore are struggling to execute them.

“We are left wondering whether Roberto Martinez has understood what went wrong against Georgia, and the Czech Republic, for that matter,” read a column in newspaper A Bola.

“It’s hard to see in the faces of (many players) a team that knows what it is doing, and perhaps more importantly, believes in it.”

There are also concerns Martinez is too deferential to 39-year-old striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who did not score in any of the three group games.

Despite rotating virtually his whole team for the defeat by Georgia, Ronaldo still started and Martinez’s reasoning did not particularly stand up to scrutiny.

“I think that to continue with the competitive rhythm it’s not good to stop and then (have to) reactivate in six days’ time,” explained the coach ahead of Portugal’s capitulation.

Martinez left Belgium after the 2022 World Cup where his team were eliminated in the group stage, scoring just one goal.

In that tournament his selection of Eden Hazard was questioned given his struggles for fitness and form at Real Madrid, with the winger later saying he felt younger players had deserved his spot. Portugal fans hope the Georgia result will be a wake-up call for Martinez, but the coach claimed his squad was now set up well for the knock-out rounds after sharing around minutes to reserves.

“The focus was on preparing all the players and now we are better prepared for the round of 16,” said Martinez.

“We had players on the bench that had to play. “We don’t like losing — it’s the first competitive game that we have lost — but the aim was achieved because now we are better prepared.”

In Slovenia, Portugal face tricky opponents who reached the knock-outs for the first time in their history by holding England to a draw.

With Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak in goal against his former Real Madrid nemesis Ronaldo and striker Benjamin Sesko on the prowl at the other end, Matjaz Kek’s side could prove thorny opposition for a Portugal team struggling to hit their stride.

Topics: Euro 2024 Portugal Slovenia

George Russell gifted Austrian Grand Prix victory after Max Verstappen in late collision

George Russell gifted Austrian Grand Prix victory after Max Verstappen in late collision
  • It was the British driver’s second career victory
  • Helped by late collision between series leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull and his nearest rival Lando Norris
AFP

SPIELBERG, Austria: George Russell claimed a dramatic victory for Mercedes on Sunday after a sensational late collision between series leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull and his nearest rival Lando Norris of McLaren in the closing laps of an action-packed Austrian Grand Prix.
It was the British driver’s second career victory, endorsing the improved form of the Mercedes team in recent races, as he made the most of Verstappen’s impulsive and aggressive move against Norris, to finish 1.9 seconds clear of Oscar Piastri in the second McLaren.
“Incredible!” said Russell, who had registered Mercedes’ last win in Brazil in 2022.
“I think it was a tough fight out there at the beginning of the race just to hold on to that third place and I saw on the TV that Max and Lando were getting pretty close — and I knew Lando would want to try to get that race win.
“The team has done an amazing job to put us in this fight and you’ve got to be there in the end to pick up the pieces.”
Carlos Sainz finished third for Ferrari ahead of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton in the second Mercedes and Verstappen, who was fifth, despite collecting a 10-second penalty for causing the crash with Norris, who was forced to retire his damaged car.
On a hot day in the Styrian Alps, with air temperatures touching 29 degrees and the track at 49, Verstappen made his now customary flawless start from pole.
Russell also made a good start from third and fought Norris for second on the opening lap.
Verstappen pitted on lap 23, followed by Norris and the rest, passing the race lead to Piastri until he pitted on lap 25. Piastri rejoined sixth and order was restored with everyone on hards, except Russell who took a second set of mediums.
“He launched straight into me — I couldn’t turn right into the box,” said Norris, complaining about Verstappen’s alleged unsafe release by Red Bull.
“Yeah, we’re on it,” came the reply.
By lap 41 Verstappen was grumbling about his tires.
“I don’t know what’s happening,” said the champion who had only a fresh set of hards or used mediums left to run.
By lap 44, Verstappen’s lead was down to 6.4 seconds before Russell, also struggling, pitted for fresh hards, re-joining sixth. He swiftly set a fastest lap and passed Sainz for fifth behind Hamilton, who was behind the two McLarens.
With the leaders extending their stints to make a two-stop strategy work, back-markers like Leclerc in 12th on three stops were faster on track, but stuck behind Verstappen until he pitted again with Norris on lap 51.
The Dutchman suffered a slow stop due to a ‘sticky’ left rear and Norris on fresh mediums was only 2.2 behind as they rejoined in P1 and P2. Verstappen was on used mediums, delivering the prospect of a thrilling duel to the flag.
Norris was three-tenths adrift before passing him on lap 59, but ran wide and off-track. He gave the position back and received a warning for exceeding track limits before attacking again only for Verstappen to run wide and rejoin.
The battling pair eventually collided on lap 63 at Turn Three where Verstappen moved across to hit Norris’s car and both suffered punctures, gifting the lead to Russell as they limped back to the pits.
Verstappen’s front left was damaged and Norris’s right rear, with sufficient damage for the McLaren to retire as Verstappen rejoined in fifth, only to receive a 10-second penalty for causing the crash which led to a brief Virtual Safety Car.
Nico Hulkenberg came home sixth for Haas ahead of Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull, Kevin Magnussen in the second Haas, Daniel Ricciardo of RB and Pierre Gasly of Alpine.
Leclerc finished 11th in the second Ferrari after a race of four pit-stops following a first lap incident.

Topics: Motorsport Formula One Formula 1 F1 George Russell Mercedes Austria Austrian Grand Prix

End of an era as India faces T20 future without Kohli, Rohit

End of an era as India faces T20 future without Kohli, Rohit
  • Two batting stalwarts have carried dreams of cricket-crazy nation for over 15 years, ended shortest format at their peak
  • Former players say tough to replace them immediately, despite India’s good pool of T20 players in Indian Premier League
AFP

NEW DELHI: Indian cricket on Sunday savoured World Cup victory while also coming to terms with the T20 retirements of modern-day greats, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
Both Rohit and Kohli called time on their T20 careers for India after the cricketing powerhouse edged South Africa to clinch its second T20 World Cup title in Barbados on Saturday.
The two batting stalwarts have carried the dreams of a cricket-crazy nation for over 15 years and ended the shortest format at their peak.
Kohli’s match-winning 76 earned him the player of the final award, and Rohit led the team from the front with three half-centuries in the tournament, in which India remained unbeaten.
“It has been so amazing playing with them for so many years. We all will miss them but... this is the best farewell we can give them,” Hardik Pandya, Rohit’s deputy in the tournament, said after the win.
Roger Binny, who was part of the 1983 World Cup-winning team and is now president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), termed the two stalwarts’ exit a “great loss.”
He said it would be tough to replace them immediately, despite India’s good pool of T20 players in the Indian Premier League.
Kohli, 35, won his second World Cup crown after the 2011 ODI win under M.S. Dhoni, who also led India to title victory in T20’s showpiece event in 2007 at the inaugural edition.
A rookie Rohit, now 37, was part of the first T20 triumph when India beat arch-rivals Pakistan in the final in Johannesburg.
The two stalwarts, who have 45,961 runs between them across three international formats, will stay on in Test and ODI cricket.
The title clash with South Africa was also the last match for outgoing coach Rahul Dravid, a former captain who left the international stage as a player without a World Cup win.
Dravid, 51, said he will miss Rohit as a person more than just as a captain and player who amassed runs and records.
Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir is widely reported to succeed Dravid as coach of the high-profile Indian team.
Gambhir, who remained a key part of India’s 2011 ODI World Cup win at home, coached IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders to their third title this year.
“There was speculation that some senior players will be sent off after Gambhir comes in (as coach), but both Rohit and Kohli ended on a high note,” former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.
“It was a good decision by both. Before anybody sacks them, or creates a doubt about their selection, a big player should decide their own fate.”
The T20 triumph has been redemption for Rohit, who was stripped of his IPL captaincy from Mumbai Indians this year.
Pandya was handed the leadership role, much to the disappointment of many fans.
Kohli proved his big-match credentials, with his 59-ball 76 in the final clash — after he managed just 75 runs in seven innings during the competition until the finale.
All-rounder Pandya will be Rohit’s likely replacement as leader in the T20 format, but batsman Suryakumar Yadav also remains in the fray for the role.
Rohit succeeded Kohli as white-ball skipper in 2021 and became all-format captain months later with BCCI and fans getting uneasy over India’s global title drought since their Champions Trophy win in 2013.
But Pandya said there was “a lot of time” before the next T20 World Cup in 2026 for India to prepare.
“I am very happy for both Rohit and Virat, two giants and legends of Indian cricket, (they) thoroughly deserved this,” he said.

Topics: Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma

Djokovic inspires Osaka at Wimbledon ahead of daughter’s birthday

Djokovic inspires Osaka at Wimbledon ahead of daughter’s birthday
AFP

LONDON: Naomi Osaka said Sunday she hopes to mark her daughter’s first birthday by making a winning return to Wimbledon thanks to a helping hand from Novak Djokovic.
The Japanese superstar, a four-time Grand Slam champion and a former world number one, hasn’t played at the All England Club since 2019.
Osaka takes on Diane Parry of France in her opener on Monday, the day before she celebrates daughter Shai’s first birthday.
“She’s one on Tuesday so it will be very exciting day,” said the 26-year-old.
“It’s been a great journey and I’m lucky and blessed to have happy girl with lots of energy. It’s a dream to be here with her now.”
Osaka’s four majors came on the hard courts of the US Open and Australian Open.
She made the third round at Wimbledon in 2017 and 2018, losing to former champions Venus Williams and Angelique Kerber respectively.
Her most recent appearance in 2019 was brief with a first round loss to Yulia Putintseva.
In order to improve her chances at this year’s tournament, Osaka has sounded out seven-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic.
“I tried to slide on grass. I asked Novak how he did it. I have tried a few times but it has been scary. I think I may have to wait for the grass to get brown a little,” she said.
“But he told me no matter if he falls he keeps getting up and doing it. He said I have to overcome the fear of getting hurt.”
Osaka, who only returned to the tour at the start of the year afer maternity leave, is ranked at 113 in the world and required a wild card to play at Wimbledon.
At the recent French Open, she gave world number one Iga Swiatek a mighty scare, holding a match point in their second round clash before the Pole prevailed.
Since then she made the quarter-finals of the grass-court tournament at ‘s-Hertogenbosch and pushed world number eight Zheng Qinwen to three sets in the opening round in Berlin.
“It’s a little weird as I feel I have been playing really well this year but just not making a lot of quarter-finals,” said Osaka.
“I feel that had I not played Iga, I could have gone a long way in Paris. I just need some luck.”
She added: “I lost first round in Berlin, but I learned lot. I’m feeling pretty good about myself. People tell me I have game for grass.”

Topics: tennis Djokovic Naomi Osaka

