Oil Updates – prices climb on summer demand optimism

Brent crude futures rose 54 cents, or 0.64 percent, to $85.55 a barrel by 2:05 p.m. Saudi time. Shutterstock
Updated 2 min 56 sec ago
Reuters
SINGAPORE: Oil prices climbed on Monday, supported by forecasts of a supply deficit stemming from peak summer fuel consumption and OPEC+ cuts in the third quarter, although global economic headwinds and rising non-OPEC+ output capped gains, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures rose 54 cents, or 0.64 percent, to $85.55 a barrel by 2:05 p.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 49 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $82.03.

Both contracts gained around 6 percent in June, with Brent settling above $85 a barrel in the past two weeks, after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, a group known as OPEC+, extended most of its deep oil output cuts well into 2025.

That led analysts to forecast supply deficits in the third quarter as transportation and air-conditioning demand during summer draw down fuel stockpiles.

On Friday, the Energy Information Administration’s reported that oil production and demand for major products rose to a four-month high in April, supporting prices.

“We continue to hold a supportive view toward Brent, although there are concerns around demand, such as US gasoline demand and Chinese apparent demand,” ING analysts led by Warren Patterson said in a note.

Factory activity among smaller Chinese manufacturers grew at the fastest pace since 2021 due to overseas orders, a private index showed, even as a broader survey indicated weak domestic demand and trade frictions had led to another industrial sector contraction. China is the world’s second-highest consumer and top crude importer.

Hopes of an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve and rising geopolitical concerns in Europe and between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah have also kept a floor under prices, IG analyst Tony Sycamore said in a note.

WTI’s recent rally may extend toward $85 a barrel if prices remain above the 200-day moving average at $79.52, he said.

Traders are watching out for the impact from hurricanes on oil and gas production and consumption in the Americas.

The Atlantic hurricane season started with Hurricane Beryl on Sunday. Beryl, the earliest Category 4 hurricane on record, headed toward the Caribbean’s Windward Islands where it is expected to bring life-threatening winds and flash flooding on Monday, the US National Hurricane Center said. 

RIYADH: Cotton trade and food prices were among the topics discussed when officials from the International Islamic Trade Finance Corp. and the World Trade Organization held talks in Switzerland. 

Held on the sidelines of the ninth WTO Global Review of Aid for Trade in Geneva, Hani Sonbol, CEO of ITFC, met with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director-general of WTO, to reiterate cooperation on global initiatives, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

Sonbol confirmed the ITFC’s commitment to supporting the WTO’s Cotton Initiative, particularly in transforming the cotton industry into textiles and creating an environment conducive to the initiative’s success.  

The WTO Cotton Initiative is a comprehensive program aimed at addressing the challenges faced by cotton-producing countries, particularly in Africa.  

The undertaking seeks to enhance the global fiber market’s stability and sustainability by promoting fair trade practices, improving market access, and supporting the development of the resource’s value chains.  

The meeting also focused on enhancing trade opportunities for the least developed countries, where Okonjo-Iweala emphasized the WTO’s Aid for Trade initiative for Arab States, which has allocated $14.5 million to assist eight member countries of the IsDB Group. 

She further examined potential areas of cooperation, including the alignment of the Islamic Development Bank Group with the WTO’s strategy to reduce food prices through the Food Security Response Program.  

The WTO Global Review of Aid for Trade is a biennial event that serves as an international platform to highlight areas where developing economies and least-developed countries need support to overcome supply-side constraints. 

The review gathers high-level representatives from governments, international organizations, and the private sector to evaluate how Aid for Trade is contributing to economic growth, poverty reduction, and sustainable development.  

Okonjo-Iweala also highlighted support for national strategies related to the African Continental Free Trade Area initiative.  

In a separate meeting, Sonbol met with Ratnakar Adhikari, head of the European Investment Fund, to discuss their strong partnership in promoting economic development in the least developed countries through regional cooperation.  

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing trade and sustainable development for member states.  

The ITFC is a member of the IsDB Group and was established with the primary objective of advancing trade among the Organization of Islamic Cooperation member countries. 

RIYADH: The global market for carbon removal credits could reach $100 billion annually between 2030 and 2035, up from just $2.7 billion last year, driven by increasing interest from corporate purchasers, an analysis showed. 

According to the US-based consultancy firm Oliver Wyman, $32 billion is currently deployed in carbon dioxide removal projects, with approximately $21 billion invested in engineered solutions and $11 billion in nature-based ones.  

Out of the $32 billion invested in carbon dioxide removal projects, $15 billion is from public spending, and $17 billion from private investors, with Oliver Wyman noting a need for carbon dioxide removal project demand to scale three to five times to match current investment levels. 

A carbon credit, or offset credit, allows companies to emit a specific amount of carbon dioxide or other harmful gasses — with one credit the equivalent of 1 tonne of emissions.

They are seen as instrumental in facilitating a smooth energy transition and helping countries meet their Paris Agreement targets, contributing to global efforts to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. 

“We are witnessing a significant increase in attention and investment toward CDR projects, highlighting the growing recognition of their role in the transition,” said James Davis, partner and co-head of Climate and Sustainability, Europe at Oliver Wyman.  

He added: “The demand for carbon credits generated by these removal projects is not yet sufficient to support even current levels of investment, let alone the level required to meet climate goals.” 

The report noted that achieving significant growth hinges on addressing barriers to scaling the market, such as the lack of guidance on removals in decarbonization targets and the absence of universally agreed standards on quality. 

It underscored that the carbon dioxide removal market will realize only 10 percent of its identified potential without targeted interventions. 

However, countries like Saudi Arabia are contributing to the market's growth by launching initiatives such as the Regional Voluntary Carbon Market Co., funded with an initial capital of $133 million in 2022. 

Since its inception, the firm has successfully conducted two auctions in 2023, selling 3.6 million tonnes of carbon credits to domestic companies, including Saudi Aramco, NEOM, SABIC, and others. 

In October last year, Riham ElGizy, CEO of RVCMC, said that carbon trading is crucial for mitigating the risks associated with climate change.

“Carbon trading can become a very powerful tool to scale and finance the export of voluntary carbon credits from the Global South, to mitigate the impacts of climate change globally while providing the Global South with financial resources to support their development and address the impacts of climate change,” she said.

Other companies in the Kingdom are also making use of this environmental instrument, with plastic and wax specialists Saudi Top for Trading Co. signing an agreement with the Voluntary Carbon Market – effectively a stock exchange for offset credits – to help expand the system across the Middle East.

Untapped potential 

A carbon dioxide removal credit signifies the permanent removal of a tonne of CO2 equivalent from the atmosphere. These credits can be obtained through various removal techniques, typically categorized into nature-based solutions, such as afforestation, and engineered solutions, such as direct air capture. 

“Carbon dioxide removal is attracting mounting interest from potential corporate purchasers in search of a solution for hard-to-abate residual greenhouse gas emissions, as well as investors and project developers looking to participate in a high-growth emerging industry,” said Oliver Wyman.  

“It reflects a growing recognition that carbon removals must scale substantially to limit global warming to tolerable levels,” it added. 

The report highlighted key actions to accelerate market growth, including providing guidance to companies on their roles, establishing clear monitoring thresholds, and supporting the development of the carbon dioxide removal financial market ecosystem. 

Oliver Wyman also identified supply-side constraints, such as uncertainty regarding future demand for carbon dioxide removal credits and unclear public sector policies for scaling these projects. 

“There is also ambiguity around the extent of removals in transition plans and whether high price points will hinder large-scale purchasing,” said the US-based consulting firm.  

It added that there is currently no clear consensus among climate standard setters regarding the appropriate balance between carbon removals and emission reductions necessary to achieve net zero. 

“But there’s no doubt carbon removal needs to be part of the equation, with all major scenarios that set out a path to successfully limiting global temperatures require a massive scaling of the market.”  

Carbon removal insurance 

The report highlighted that carbon removal insurance services are gaining momentum and are emerging as significant enablers for project financing in the sector. 

“Insurance solutions are also emerging to address some of the risks inherent in VCM projects, with policies designed for both investors and credit purchasers that cover when projects fail to be delivered,” said Oliver Wyman.  

The US-based firm further noted that well-designed insurance offerings would be a significant enabler of increased investment and purchasing.  

“Insurers are looking to develop policies around the risk of reversal, although some fundamental challenges persist given potentially long time horizons for real permanence, extending to millennia in the case of geological storage,” the report added.  

Oliver Wyman noted that dedicated sustainable investment funds have also started to emerge and focus on the carbon market.  

“Most have focused on nature-based investments, often combining income from sustainable forestry with income from carbon credits. Other investment strategies offer clients access to investments in nature-based carbon projects, in return for high-impact carbon credits,” said the report.  

In March, another report released by the International Energy Forum echoed similar views, noting that carbon markets are poised to play a pivotal role in achieving climate goals and facilitating the energy transition. 

Joseph McMonigle, secretary-general of the IEF, emphasized that the growth of carbon markets will also contribute to funding clean energy projects, crucial for a sustainable future. 

The IEF added that markets can effectively reduce costs associated with carbon removal by connecting local project owners capable of removing carbon, potentially at a lower cost, with international buyers seeking to offset their emissions. 

“Carbon markets play an important role in aligning resources to achieve our global climate, energy security and affordability goals. The promotion of cross-border trade in carbon credits between nations will bolster net-zero carbon balances, consequently boosting both supply and demand,” said IEF at the time. 

RIYADH: Loans by Saudi Arabia’s banking sector increased to SR2.72 trillion ($726.44 billion) in May, marking an annual 11.14 percent rise, official data showed. 

Data released by the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, showed that corporate credit, which accounted for 53 percent of the total lending in the month, experienced higher growth rates compared to personal loans, which made up the remaining 47 percent. 

McKinsey also noted in a June report that mortgage lending is a leading growth factor in banking sector expansion in the Kingdom, despite high interest rates.

This comes as high oil prices, the government’s economic diversification efforts, increased government spending, and robust non-oil gross domestic product growth are creating substantial growth opportunities for Saudi banks, according to Fitch Ratings. 

Gulf Cooperation Council governments are promoting homeownership and enhancing residential finance as part of a broader trend aimed at developing mortgage markets, impacting regional banks’ retail loan portfolios. 

Globally, banking growth is driven by digital payments and fintech innovations, with artificial intelligence poised to revolutionize banking and asset management in advanced economies, the firm added. 

Personal loans, encompassing all types of credit extended to individuals, totaled SR1.29 trillion, marking a 7.3 percent growth year on year, the SAMA report noted. 

Among corporate loans, those granted for real estate activities comprised the majority, accounting for 20 percent of the total and amounting to SR281.1 billion. This category saw a 24 percent annual increase.

Closely following were loans extended for wholesale and retail trade, comprising 14 percent of corporate holdings and totaling SR196.61 billion. This category of claims saw an 11.64 percent rise from May 2023.

Lending for manufacturing activities constituted a 12 percent share totaling SR170.81 billion, reflecting a 2.43 percent decline compared to the same month last year. 

Meanwhile, the electricity, gas, and water supply sectors accounted for 11 percent of lending, growing by 30 percent during this period. 

In May, the Saudi Electricity Co. announced a SR472 billion capital expenditure program over six years. This initiative aims to enhance the Kingdom’s power generation, transmission, and distribution infrastructure to meet future demand growth. The transmission sector will receive the largest investment of SR351 billion. 

In June, Saudi Arabia also announced the world’s largest renewable energy survey, involving the installation of 1,200 measuring stations. Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Al-Saud launched the Geographic Survey Project for Renewable Energy, which aims to identify optimal sites for solar and wind power projects across the Kingdom. 

These initiatives will likely spur demand for financing across infrastructure development, power generation, and transmission projects. 

In terms of growth rates, lending for professional, scientific, and technical activities recorded the highest annual increase among others at 63 percent, despite comprising a relatively low percentage share of total loans at SR8.16 billion.  

This growth can be driven by increasing demand for specialized services such as consulting, engineering, information technology services, and research and development. 

Government policies and initiatives aimed at diversifying the economy and promoting sectors such as technology and innovation may also be driving increased demand in these fields. These efforts can include incentives for startups, technology parks, and research institutions.

RIYADH: Saudi real estate projects will take center-stage at a two-day summit in Spain featuring over 100 companies, showcasing major developments and new business opportunities in the Kingdom. 

Hosted by consultancy firm GBB Venture, the 15th Real Estate Development Summit Saudi Arabia: Europe Edition is scheduled for July 4 and 5 at Palau de Congressos, Palma de Mallorca, aiming to bring together decision-makers overseeing major Saudi projects with global suppliers. 

This comes as the Saudi real estate market rapidly advances with ambitious urban development projects and substantial infrastructure investments, attracting global interest while emphasizing sustainability and innovation. 

The Kingdom's property market is estimated to be worth $69.51 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach approximately $101.62 billion by 2029, according to India-based Mordor Intelligence. 

Ravi Kumar Chandran, managing director at GBB Venture, said: “Saudi Arabia is transitioning to one of the historic moments of the time and (will) reposition itself as one of the most progressive, high-tech, sustainable and luxurious countries in the world.”   

 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index fell on Sunday, declining 50.12 points, or 0.43 percent, to close at 11,679.50.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.3 billion ($1.416 billion) as 102 of the listed stocks advanced while 119 retreated.

Similarly, the MSCI Tadawul Index slightly decreased by 8.60 points, or 0.58 percent, to close at 1,461.59.

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu also fell by 156.24 points, or 0.59 percent, to close at 26,145.76. This comes as 37 of the listed stocks advanced while as many as 28 retreated. 

The best-performing stock of the day was Al Taiseer Group Talco Industrial Co., whose share price surged 9.92 percent to SR57.60.

Other top performers include Modern Mills for Food Products Co. and Miahona Co., whose share prices soared by 9.90 percent and 8.38 percent, to stand at SR49.95 and SR28.45 respectively.

In addition to this, top performers included Astra Industrial Group and Saudi Manpower Solutions Co.

The worst performer was Saudi Automotive Services Co., whose share price dropped by 5.73 percent to SR52.60.

Other worst performers were Raydan Food Co. as well as Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share prices dropped by 4.74 percent and 3.97 percent to stand at SR29.15 and SR246.80, respectively.

Additional poor performers include Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. and Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co.

In the parallel market, Nomu, Saudi Top for Trading Co. was the highest gainer, with its share price surging by 10.42 percent to SR6.89.

Other top gainers in the parallel market were Enma AlRawabi Co. and Armah Sports Co., with their share prices surging 9.31 percent and 6.93 percent to reach SR20.90 and SR57.10, respectively.

Future Care Trading Co. was the major loser on Nomu, as its share price slipped 11.24 percent to SR15. 

Paper Home Co. and National Building and Marketing Co. were other major losers on Nomu. Their share prices dropped by 7.95 percent and 6.67 percent, reaching SR220 and SR210, respectively. 

