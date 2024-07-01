You are here

Arabic Language Month in India organized by Saudi Arabia

Arabic Language Month in India organized by Saudi Arabia
The India Gate in New Delhi. (Wikimedia Commons)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
Arabic Language Month in India organized by Saudi Arabia

Arabic Language Month in India organized by Saudi Arabia
  Program will run in New Delhi and Kerala until July 26
  Aims to teach the Arabic language to non-native speakers
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: The King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language has launched Arabic Language Month in India, reported Saudi Press Agency.

The program will run in New Delhi and Kerala until July 26. It features activities aimed at developing the country’s Arabic language education curricula, improving teachers’ performance, building a positive image and promoting the language.

Additionally, it will highlight Saudi Arabia’s efforts in this field in line with the objectives of the Human Capability Development Program, one of the Saudi Vision 2030 realization programs.

Secretary-General Abdullah bin Saleh Al-Washmi said the academy undertook various initiatives in line with its strategies and the directives of Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, the Saudi minister of culture, to further the Arabic language locally and globally.

This program was one of those, he said. It was hoped to teach the Arabic language to non-native speakers, highlight the Kingdom’s efforts to take the Arabic language and its sciences around the world, directly work on training teachers and raise their competency.

Topics: King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language (KSAA) India Abdullah bin Saleh Al-Washmi Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Saudi Ministry of Culture (MoC)

Saudi, Bangladeshi foreign ministers chair political consultations in Riyadh

The Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Bangladeshi counterpart Hasan Mahmud meet in Riyadh.
The Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Bangladeshi counterpart Hasan Mahmud meet in Riyadh.
Updated 40 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi, Bangladeshi foreign ministers chair political consultations in Riyadh

The Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Bangladeshi counterpart Hasan Mahmud meet in Riyadh.
  Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Hasan Mahmud discussed strengthening bilateral and political relations
Updated 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh chaired a second round of political consultations between the two countries on Monday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Hasan Mahmud discussed strengthening bilateral and political relations and intensifying bilateral and multilateral coordination on issues of common concern.

Prince Faisal also held a luncheon in honor of his Bangladeshi counterpart and his accompanying delegation.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Bangladesh

‘Many challenges’ in combating Islamophobia, protecting human rights: top OIC official

‘Many challenges’ in combating Islamophobia, protecting human rights: top OIC official
Updated 01 July 2024
Nada Hameed
‘Many challenges’ in combating Islamophobia, protecting human rights: top OIC official

‘Many challenges’ in combating Islamophobia, protecting human rights: top OIC official
Updated 01 July 2024
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: The 23rd regular session of the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation began on June 30 and will continue until July 4 in Jeddah.

All OIC member and observer states are attending, including their national human rights institutions, experts from international and regional organizations, and senior officials of the OIC General Secretariat.

Noura bint Zaid Al-Rashoud, OIC-IPHRC executive director, said in her opening speech: “The commission faces many significant challenges, especially in combating Islamophobia and protecting the human rights guaranteed to Muslim minorities, women and children.

“In this context, it is necessary to note that the OIC region is grappling with a number of complex human rights issues, and it is our duty to engage in cooperative efforts to address each of these emerging issues appropriately.

“The most urgent and emerging issue today is the human rights and humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which requires us to pay more attention,” Al-Rashoud added.

She said that the secretariat will draft a comprehensive statement that highlights the results of the high-level meeting and the deliberations that will take place during the closed sessions of the working group on Palestine.

Hissein Brahim Taha, OIC secretary-general, said that “humanity stands on the brink of a new revolution” due to artificial intelligence, which will “transform our approach to life, living, thinking and working.”

AI is revolutionizing almost every aspect of human existence, from healthcare and education, to transportation and communication, Taha added.

He said that Islamic history is rich in scientific heritage, with Muslims pioneering study in a range of fields. The complex algorithms that form the foundation of today’s AI are a result of the sophisticated equations that Muslim scholars, such as Al-Khwarizmi, endeavored to build and develop, he added.

Jassem Al-Budaiwi, Gulf Cooperation Council secretary-general, highlighted the areas of cooperation between the GCC and OIC in safeguarding human rights. The collaboration spans agreements, joint efforts and consultations in human rights, complemented by political coordination to address crises and conflicts in the Islamic world.

Addressing the daily atrocities committed by Israeli occupation forces against Palestinians, particularly in Gaza, Al-Budaiwi highlighted the international community’s failure to protect those in dire need.

He urged renewed joint efforts to confront challenges, notably the Palestinian plight and escalating tensions in Gaza.

The Arab League’s assistant secretary-general, Haifa Abu Ghazaleh, highlighted the transformative potential of artificial intelligence AI in daily life, alongside the pressing challenges that the technology presents.

A memoranda of understanding was signed between the league and GCC aimed at fostering dialogue and collaboration on global human rights challenges.

During the first session, “International/Standard and Islamic Legal Perspectives on Human Rights Concerning Artificial Intelligence" Scott Campbell, senior human rights officer of the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights; and Dr. Nenden Shanty, director of the training and technical cooperation department at SESRIC, took part.

Shanty said that since many OIC countries are developing national plans to support the adoption and development of AI in their economies.

She provided policy recommendations, saying: “Breaching the digital divide in OIC countries involves a multi-phased approach that begins with assessing the current digital landscape in identifying priority areas, and engaging stakeholders to understand the specific challenges faced by underserved communities.”

Campbell shared the UNHCR’s perspective on these crucial challenges.

“We cannot afford any delay. The world waited too long, for example, on climate change; we should not repeat that mistake. But what can regulation look like? We should begin by addressing the harms that people currently face and are likely to encounter in the future,” he said.

The second session, titled “Institutional Perspectives on Artificial Intelligence: Challenges and Opportunities,” featured speakers including Sheikh Mohammed Ahmed Al-Sabah, president of the Artificial Intelligence Association of Things in Kuwait; Alaa Abdelaal, head of the Digital Foresight Sector at the Digital Cooperation Organization; and Sharon Slater, president of Family Watch International from the US.

Al-Sabah said: “The ethical framework guiding artificial intelligence is of the utmost importance for several reasons, encompassing essential aspects of human rights, societal norms and the potential impacts of AI technology. Constructing AI ethics aims to foster fairness, human justice, trust and equality.”

On Monday, the commission will hold a high-level event titled “International Court of Justice Judgment on Gaza: Implications for the Future and Possible Ways Forward.”

It will analyze the ICJ’s judgment on Gaza, focusing on implementing measures to end the humanitarian crisis and advocating for justice and accountability for human rights violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

Additionally, the commission will sign deals with international and regional organizations to enhance technical cooperation.

From July 2-4, the commission will hold closed meetings of its working groups at the IPHRC Headquarters to discuss civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights in OIC member states, as well as human rights violations in Palestine and India-administered Jammu and Kashmir.

Topics: Saudi Arabia OIC

KSrelief’s Masam Project clears 755 mines across Yemeni governorates

KSrelief’s Masam Project clears 755 mines across Yemeni governorates
Updated 01 July 2024
Arab News
KSrelief’s Masam Project clears 755 mines across Yemeni governorates

KSrelief’s Masam Project clears 755 mines across Yemeni governorates
Updated 01 July 2024
Arab News

 RIYADH: Saudi aid agency KSrelief, has cleared 755 mines across Yemen, reported Saudi Press Agency.

The Masam Project, dedicated to clearing land mines in the country, dismantled 755 devices during the fourth week of June. This included 707 unexploded ordnances, 47 anti-tank mines, and one explosive device.

Since the beginning of the project, a total of 449,068 explosives have been cleared.

Through KSrelief, the Kingdom has committed to ridding Yemeni lands of all explosives.

Topics: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief) Yemen mines Masam Project

KSrelief, UN officials hold talks on Yemen aid

KSrelief, UN officials hold talks on Yemen aid
Updated 01 July 2024
Arab News
KSrelief, UN officials hold talks on Yemen aid

KSrelief, UN officials hold talks on Yemen aid
Updated 01 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Dr. Hana Omar, the director of the Department of Partnerships and International Relations at Saudi Arabia’s aid agency KSrelief, met here on Sunday with Markus Werne, the director of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Yemen.

During the meeting, the officials assessed aid projects in Yemen, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Werne praised the Kingdom for its role in assisting vulnerable people in the Arab nation and around the world.

Topics: KSRelief UN Yemen

Saudi Foreign Ministry highlights women empowerment in diplomacy

Saudi Foreign Ministry highlights women empowerment in diplomacy
Updated 01 July 2024
Arab News
Saudi Foreign Ministry highlights women empowerment in diplomacy

Saudi Foreign Ministry highlights women empowerment in diplomacy
Updated 01 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry held a seminar here on Sunday titled “The Role of Women in Diplomatic Work,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The event at the Prince Saud Al-Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies was held to mark last week’s UN International Day of Women in Diplomacy.

Among those who attended were Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji, female ambassadors to the Kingdom, and members of the foreign diplomatic corps.

The participants discussed the achievements and challenges facing women in the sector.

In his address, Al-Khuraiji highlighted the progress made in empowering women across various sectors in the Kingdom under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, as part of Vision 2030.

He said Saudi Arabia women now serve as ambassadors, leaders of international organizations, and members of foreign missions and delegations.

Topics: Saudi Arabia London

