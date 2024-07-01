You are here

US expects no 'fundamental change' after Iran election

Vedant Patel. (Twittter @StateDeputySpox)
Vedant Patel. (Twittter @StateDeputySpox)
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP
US expects no ‘fundamental change’ after Iran election

Vedant Patel. (Twittter @StateDeputySpox)
  • “We have no expectation that these elections, and whatever the outcome might be, will lead to a fundamental change in Iran’s direction or lead the Iranian regime to offer more respect for human rights and more dignity for its citizens”
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP
WASHINGTON: The United States said Monday it expected no “fundamental change” from Iran no matter who wins the presidential election runoff and said it did not consider the first round free and fair.
Masoud Pezeshkian, billed as a reformist within the cleric-led Islamic republic, placed first in the election and will go to a runoff Friday against ultraconservative Saeed Jalili.
“These elections in Iran are not free and fair,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.
“We have no expectation that these elections, and whatever the outcome might be, will lead to a fundamental change in Iran’s direction or lead the Iranian regime to offer more respect for human rights and more dignity for its citizens.”
Patel also cast doubt on the official figures on turnout, which were already low.
“Even the Iranian government’s official numbers about turnout, like most other things as it relates to the Iranian regime, are unreliable,” he said.
Iranian authorities said that slightly more than 40 percent of the 61 million electorate took part — a record low turnout for the Islamic republic — and more than one million ballots were spoiled.
The poll had been scheduled to take place in 2025 but was brought forward by the death of ultraconservative president Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.
 

 

Topics: 2024 Iran presidential election Iran US

Escalation in Israel-Hezbollah fighting is ‘serious cause for concern,’ says Russia’s UN envoy

Escalation in Israel-Hezbollah fighting is ‘serious cause for concern,’ says Russia’s UN envoy
Updated 6 sec ago
Escalation in Israel-Hezbollah fighting is ‘serious cause for concern,’ says Russia’s UN envoy

Escalation in Israel-Hezbollah fighting is ‘serious cause for concern,’ says Russia’s UN envoy
  • Vasily Nebenzia tells Arab News he hopes both sides realize the consequences of their belligerent rhetoric and all-out war can be prevented
  • He also laments lack of progress in talks between Moscow and the Taliban on improving women’s rights in Afghanistan
Updated 6 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: Russia’s ambassador to the UN on Monday expressed hope that all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah can still be avoided. But for this to happen, he added, both sides need to “demonstrate understanding of the consequences of that potentially dangerous development.”

Vasily Nebenzia told Arab News: “We hear belligerent rhetoric about Lebanon from the Israeli leadership, and also replies from Hezbollah saying that they are ready to resist any attempts to invade Lebanon. This has been going on for some time and that gives us a serious cause of concern.

“That will be not the first but one of the next spillovers of the crisis that in fact originated in Gaza. In fact, it originated decades ago. Now, it has already spread to the region, be it Yemen and the Red Sea, and now Lebanon.

“I sincerely hope, wish, this war could be prevented.”

Nebenzia was speaking at a press conference during which he set out Moscow’s agenda as it assumes the rotating presidency of the Security Council for the month of July.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the council to discuss Lebanon will take place on July 24. During such meetings the council has for years been discussing the full implementation of Resolution 1701, which it adopted in 2006 with the aim of resolving the war that year between Israel and Hezbollah.

Nebenzia expressed hope that the council will not be forced to have an emergency meeting before then to discuss the present situation along the Blue Line, the demarcation line established by the UN in June 2000 to determine whether Israel had fully withdrawn from Lebanon.

Asked how recent rounds of talks with the Taliban had gone, and in particular whether Moscow had pushed the administration to improve women’s rights in Afghanistan, Nebenzia said the group have their own ideas about the issue and he lamented the lack of progress.

“That’s the reality we are facing with the Taliban and their women and girls’ policies,” he said.

“They justify it by Islamic arguments, which are in fact not Islamic, which many Islamic countries are trying to explain to them, but they would not listen.”

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Lebanon Gaza Hamas Hezbollah UN

Opposition MPs call for state of emergency in southern Lebanon

Opposition MPs call for state of emergency in southern Lebanon
Updated 10 min 35 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Opposition MPs call for state of emergency in southern Lebanon

Opposition MPs call for state of emergency in southern Lebanon
  • UNIFIL mobilizes organizations to support remaining communities in the south
  • Arab League official says Hezbollah no longer to be labeled a terrorist organization
Updated 10 min 35 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Several independent MPs, reformists, and opposition parties urged Lebanon’s caretaker government on Monday to declare a state of emergency in southern Lebanon and hand over control to the military.

They asked parliament to adopt a “roadmap to de-escalate and spare Lebanon a war that the Lebanese do not want, and the official legitimate Lebanese institutions have not decided to wage.”

Ashraf Rifi MP called for immediate action to stop all “unauthorized military activities and its apparatuses” in southern Lebanon. 

At a press conference held by the MPs, Rifi, speaking on the group’s behalf, also said the Lebanese Armed Forces should be deployed to confront any threats.

The MPs urged the government to step up diplomatic moves to return to the armistice agreement signed in 1949 and to implement UN Resolution 1701 in full.

Their appeal comes amid fears of military escalation in the region by Israel against Hezbollah.

Rifi said the ongoing war has cost “us the lives of hundreds of Lebanese, thousands of destroyed residential units, in addition to the economic and environmental damages caused by daily Israeli attacks.”

He said that he and his fellow MPs “strongly oppose Lebanon’s participation in a war it has no connection to, and they (represent) the majority of Lebanese.”

Rifi emphasized “the need to separate the Lebanese and Palestinian tracks regarding what is happening in Gaza.”

He added: “We strongly condemn Israel’s actions at all levels, including systematic killing, displacing people, and colonization.

“We want to protect our country and prevent it from being dragged into a broader war that has no goal other than strengthening Iran’s position in the regional equation, does not benefit the Palestinian cause, and destroys Lebanon.

“We will not accept that armed groups, whether local or foreign, operating on Lebanese territory, impose the logic of the unity of the arenas, which is rejected by the majority of the Lebanese, as it brings hostility to Lebanon from the Arab and international communities, the latest of which is Cyprus and the EU.”

He also stressed “the importance of implementing UN Resolution 1701 in all its aspects by all parties, supporting the Lebanese Army and security institutions to control the international borders in the south, east, and north, and implementing international resolutions 1559, 1680, and other international treaties and related Taif Agreement provisions.”

Rifi urged opposition MPs to “convene a parliamentary debate on the ongoing war in the south and its potential escalation and to endorse the points of the initiative they put forward.”

The appeal came as UNIFIL and various other organizations met in Shama to discuss security and support for communities affected by fighting in southern Lebanon.

UNIFIL said the needs of displaced people “are great and require a comprehensive approach.”

It added said the meeting was strongly supported by UNIFIL Sector West Commander Brig. Gen. Enrico Fontana, who stressed the importance of “complementarities between humanitarian organizations and UNIFIL in efforts to support both the displaced and the remaining communities in southern Lebanon.”

Fontana spoke about improving essential services such as waste management, water, electricity, and education.

He said there was a noticeable upward trend in demand for firefighting equipment, humanitarian aid, medical services and medicines.

The meeting included five UN agencies, the representative of the Humanitarian Forum of Lebanese International Non-Governmental Organizations and 11 international NGOs including Mouvement Social, Oxfam, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children and American East Refugee Aid.

Three national non-governmental organizations — Imam Sadr Foundation, NUSANED, Najee, and the International Committee of the Red Cross — also participated.

In another development, a top Arab League official confirmed that the bloc “no longer classifies Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.”

Hossam Zaki, the league’s assistant secretary-general, made the announcement in a televised statement broadcast by Al-Qahira news channel on Saturday evening.

Zaki, who visited Lebanese officials last week, said that “previous decisions of the Arab League labeled Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, resulting in a communication breakdown. However, the agreement of member states not to use this language allowed for communication with the party.”

The Arab League “does not have official terrorist lists, and its efforts do not involve categorizing entities as terrorist organizations,” said Zaki.

In March 2016, the Arab League labeled Hezbollah as a terrorist organization and “urged them to stop promoting extremism and sectarianism, meddling in other countries’ internal affairs, and backing terrorism in the region.”

The decision was met with reservations from the governments in Lebanon and Iraq.

Zaki’s visit to Lebanon last week, which aimed to contain the escalation in the south, included a meeting with the head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc, Mohammed Raad. 

Also on Monday, Israeli aircraft violated Lebanese airspace over Beirut and its suburbs as well as Mount Lebanon.

Three Hezbollah members were also killed an Israeli strike that targeted a house in the border town of Houla.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Lebanon Gaza Hamas

Turkiye mediating Somalia-Ethiopia talks on port deal

Turkiye mediating Somalia-Ethiopia talks on port deal
Updated 01 July 2024
Reuters
Turkiye mediating Somalia-Ethiopia talks on port deal

Turkiye mediating Somalia-Ethiopia talks on port deal
Updated 01 July 2024
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkiye has begun mediating talks between Somalia and Ethiopia over a port deal Addis Ababa signed with the breakaway region of Somaliland earlier this year, according to four officials familiar with the matter.

The negotiations are the latest attempt to mend diplomatic ties between the East African neighbors, whose relationship soured in January when Ethiopia agreed to lease 20 km of coastline from Somaliland in exchange for recognition of its independence.

Mogadishu called the agreement illegal and retaliated by expelling the Ethiopian ambassador and threatening to kick out thousands of Ethiopian troops stationed in the country helping battle insurgents.

Spokespeople for the Somali government, Turkiye’s Foreign Ministry, Ethiopia’s Foreign Ministry, and the government and intelligence service did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A spokesperson for Somaliland, which has struggled to gain international recognition despite governing itself and enjoying comparative peace and stability since declaring independence in 1991, said it was not involved in the talks. The goal of the negotiation was unclear, and expectations of a resolution were low, two officials said.

“Despite rumors that Somalia has softened its stance on refusing to engage in dialogue until Ethiopia withdraws the (agreement), it seems unlikely,” one of the officials said.

Topics: Turkiye Somalia Ethiopia

Israel PM condemns release of Gaza hospital chief who claimed torture

Israel PM condemns release of Gaza hospital chief who claimed torture
Updated 53 min 34 sec ago
AFP
Israel PM condemns release of Gaza hospital chief who claimed torture

Israel PM condemns release of Gaza hospital chief who claimed torture
  • Netanyahu said he had ordered the Shin Bet intelligence agency to conduct an investigation into the release and provide him with the results by Tuesday
Updated 53 min 34 sec ago
AFP

DEIR EL-BALAH, Palestinian Territories: Israel on Monday freed the head of Gaza’s biggest hospital who said he was tortured during seven months in detention, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu soon after criticized the release as a “serious mistake.”
Tensions over the freeing of Al-Shifa hospital director Mohammed Abu Salmiya became public almost as soon as he was sent back to Gaza with dozens of other Palestinians held since the October 7 attacks that sparked the Israel-Hamas war.
The World Health Organization expressed concern after Abu Salmiya was detained on November 23 with other hospital staff.
Israel’s military has accused Hamas of using hospitals, including Al-Shifa, as a cover for military operations, which the militant group denies.
Netanyahu said he had ordered the Shin Bet intelligence agency to conduct an investigation into the release and provide him with the results by Tuesday.
“The release of the director of Shifa Hospital is a serious mistake and a moral failure. The place of this man, under whose responsibility our abductees were murdered and held, is in prison,” Netanyahu said in a statement.
The decision was made “without the knowledge of the political echelon,” he added.
The agency had said earlier that it had decided on the release with the Israeli military “to free up places in detention centers.”
It said it “opposed the release of terrorists” who had taken part in attacks on Israeli civilians “so it was decided to free several Gaza detainees who represent a lesser danger.”
National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, a hard right member of Netanyahu’s coalition, earlier called Abu Salmiya’s release “with dozens of other terrorists” a “security abandonment.”
Israeli raids and a weeks-long battle earlier this year have devastated Al-Shifa. Other clinics and medical institutions have also suffered damage, leading to condemnation from UN agencies, NGOs and foreign governments.
Abu Salmiya said he and other prisoners were put through “severe torture” in Israeli prisons during their detention.
“Several inmates died in interrogation centers and were deprived of food and medicine,” according to Abu Salmiya, who said his thumb was still broken.
“For two months no prisoner ate more than a loaf of bread a day,” he added.
“Detainees were subjected to physical and psychological humiliation.”
The medical chief said no charge had ever been made against him.

After crossing back to Gaza, five detainees were admitted to Al-Aqsa hospital at Deir Al-Balah and the others were sent to hospitals in Khan Yunis, a medical source said.
An AFP correspondent at Deir Al-Balah saw some detainees in emotional reunions with their families.
Hamas denied that it used hospitals as a shield for its operations. It called in a statement on the United Nations and countries to “stop this massacre” of prisoners in Israeli jails. It called on the International Committee of the Red Cross to “reveal the fate of thousands of Palestinian detainees” in Israel.
Abu Salmiya was not the only top medical practitioner detained.
The Gaza European hospital in Khan Yunis said the head of its orthopaedic unit, Bassam Miqdad, was among those freed on Monday.
In May, Palestinian rights groups said a senior Al-Shifa surgeon had died in an Israeli jail after being detained. The Israeli army said it was unaware of the death.
The war started with Hamas’s October 7 attack which resulted in the deaths of 1,195 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 37,900 people, also mostly civilians, according to data from Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry.
 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza

Iraqi police arrest 3 militants for arson in Kurdistan

Iraqi police arrest 3 militants for arson in Kurdistan
Updated 01 July 2024
AFP
Iraqi police arrest 3 militants for arson in Kurdistan

Iraqi police arrest 3 militants for arson in Kurdistan
Updated 01 July 2024
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraqi police on Monday announced the arrest of three suspected members of a militant group accused of arson attacks in the country’s north.

The announcement comes at a time of heightened tension in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region, where the Turkish army is conducting operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which is listed as a “terrorist” group by Ankara and several Western allies.

In a statement, the PKK’s political bureau “rejected” what it said were “baseless allegations.”

It called on “the Iraqi state and the Ministry of the Interior to act responsibly in the face of directives coming from Turkish intelligence” and to “identify the real perpetrators” of the fires.

The fires in 2023 and 2024 struck markets and shopping centers in Kirkuk, Irbil, and Dohuk, Iraqi Ministry of Interior spokesman Moqdad Miri said during a press conference on Monday, saying that the suspects made “confessions.”

One suspect was arrested at the end of May, and “chemical products” used to start fires were found in his vehicle, Miri said.

“The entity responsible for execution ... is the PKK organization, a banned organization,” he added.

He added that the objective was to “harm the commercial interests of a country with which they are in direct opposition,” and “impact the security and economic situation” of the autonomous region.

The PKK, which has fought a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state, has a presence in northern Iraq, as does Turkiye, which has operated from several dozen military bases there against the PKK.

Topics: Iraq Kurdistan

