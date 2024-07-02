Saudi Supreme Judicial Council approves three-judge panel system for criminal cases

Saudi Arabia to experience scorching heat through the month

RIYADH: Temperatures in Saudi Arabia are expected to rise to 50 degrees Celsius in late July and early August.



Riyadh and cities in the Eastern Province were on the meteorological department’s high alert over the searing heat forecast for the month, with the maximum temperature soaring to 44 C in Riyadh and 47 C in Dammam on Tuesday.



According to the National Center of Meteorology, temperatures across Saudi Arabia are expected to remain high this month. From Monday, July 1, until next Friday, July 12, 2024, Riyadh and the Eastern Province are expected to experience extreme heat, with maximum temperatures surging to 47 C in Riyadh and 49-50 C in Dammam.

Similar conditions are forecast for parts of Makkah and Madinah, with temperatures surging to 42-45 C.



The NCM forecasts that heatwave conditions will persist throughout the month and continue until the first week of August. The authority issued a severe weather warning, or orange alert, in some areas including Riyadh, the Eastern Province, and the Makkah region.



An orange alert means that high temperatures are expected and that prolonged exposure to the sun could likely result in heat-related illnesses.

In areas where an orange alert has been issued, doctors recommend drinking plenty of water even when not thirsty, along with oral rehydration solutions or electrolyte replenishments and homemade summer drinks like laban, lemon water, and fruit juices.



Dr. Abdullah Ahmed, who works at a hospital in Riyadh, told Arab News: “Homemade drinks such as lemonade or coriander mint water are effective remedies that not only keep you hydrated but also offer various health benefits. By taking these simple precautions and consuming these refreshing drinks, you can enjoy a healthier summer season.”

The NCM also forecast that high-speed winds will affect some parts of the Kingdom including Makkah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province.



Meanwhile, a climate expert has warned that temperatures in Saudi Arabia are expected to soar above 50 C in late July and early August.



Abdulaziz Al-Mazrui, the head of a climate change research center at King Abdulaziz University, underscored the severity of the impending heatwave and urged residents and authorities to prepare for the scorching heat during the peak summer season in the Kingdom.



Iffat Aabroo, a Riyadh resident, told Arab News: “Even early in the morning, you don’t feel comfortable going for a walk or doing any work. As the day progress, the air conditioning at home does not work properly when you have high temperatures.”

Syed Wasiuzzaman, an Alkhobar resident, told Arab News: “We are experiencing very high temperatures in the Eastern Province. It was 43 degrees in the morning at 9 a.m. when I was going to the office. As the day progressed, it surged to 47 degrees, making the day uncomfortable.”