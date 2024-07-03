You are here

  • Home
  • Pogacar ‘hits hard’ in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead

Pogacar ‘hits hard’ in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead

Pogacar ‘hits hard’ in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 139.6 kilometers (86.7 miles) with start in Pinerolo, Italy and finish in Valloire, France, Tuesday. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bxsan

Updated 1 min 18 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Pogacar ‘hits hard’ in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead

Pogacar ‘hits hard’ in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead
  • Pogacar: I wanted to hit hard today. I’ve been training here for several weeks already and everything went according to the plan we set
  • Pogacar’s Team UAE hogged the front during the 25km final ascent, taking it in turns to set the pace as their rivals wilted
Updated 1 min 18 sec ago
AFP
Follow

VALLOIRE, France: Two-time former champion Tadej Pogacar soloed to victory in stage four of the Tour de France in the Alps on Tuesday to reclaim the overall leader’s yellow jersey on the first major mountain challenge.

Massed ranks of rowdy cycling fans, many of whom had camped overnight, packed the roadsides cheering the riders all the way up the magnificent beyond category Col du Galibier mountain.

Slovenian superstar Pogacar’s triumph was built by his UAE Team on the ascent with three teammates still with their leader when all the 2020 and 2021 champion’s rivals had been stripped of their shattered sherpas.

“I wanted to hit hard today. I’ve been training here for several weeks already and everything went according to the plan we set,” said Pogacar, whose team bore the brunt of the famous Galibier headwind all day.

Two-time defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark finished fifth at 37sec after keeping pace on the way up, but losing time on the way down.

Belgian Quick Step rider Remco Evenepoel, just 24 years old and on his first Tour de France, finished 35 seconds off the pace in second place, retaining second overall at 45sec.

“It was a good stage for me and the team,” said a smiling Evenepoel. “Neither myself nor Jonas were as fast as Tadej today. There will be others.”

Pogacar, 25, reclaimed the overall lead he took on stage two in Bologna.

Evenepoel suggested he had been more prudent than the day’s winner.

“On the way down I slipped a couple of times and thought about the risk. I did what I could,” he said.

Vingegaard’s Visma team also appeared visibly weaker than during their dominant 2023 display when the Dane collected his second triumph on the Tour.

Overnight leader, Education First’s Richard Carapaz, was the big loser on the day. The Ecuadorian gave up over five minutes.

Pogacar, winner in 2020 and 2021, is attempting to become the first rider since 1998 to win the Giro d’Italia and Tour in the same year.

The short 134km run from Pinerolo marked the end of an entertaining and picturesque race start in Italy.

The first four stages took in Florence, the Adriatic coast, Bologna and the Piedmont region on the French border beside Turin.

Pogacar’s Team UAE hogged the front during the 25km final ascent, taking it in turns to set the pace as their rivals wilted.

Runner-up in the past two editions behind Vingegaard, Pogacar attacked less than 1km from the summit, and it was the last his rivals saw of him, so winding was the route.

On Wednesday, stage five will see Biniam Girmay, Jasper Philipsen, Mark Cavendish and the other fast men jostle for position as the 177km route snakes through valleys between Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne and the village of Saint-Vulbas.

The stage is notable for the fact times will be frozen at 3km from the line even if there is no fall under a new International Cycling Union safety initiative for flat stages.

Topics: tour de france cycling Tadej Pogacar

Related

Irrepressible Pogacar takes Tour de France lead as rookie steals stage
Sport
Irrepressible Pogacar takes Tour de France lead as rookie steals stage
Resurgent Pogacar set for Tour de France duel with road-rusty Vingegaard
Sport
Resurgent Pogacar set for Tour de France duel with road-rusty Vingegaard

Demiral double sends Turkiye into Euro 2024 quarters at Austria’s expense

Demiral double sends Turkiye into Euro 2024 quarters at Austria’s expense
Updated 03 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Demiral double sends Turkiye into Euro 2024 quarters at Austria’s expense

Demiral double sends Turkiye into Euro 2024 quarters at Austria’s expense
  • Turkiye advance to face the Netherlands in the last eight in Berlin on Saturday
Updated 03 July 2024
AFP

LEIPZIG, Germany: Merih Demiral was Turkiye’s unlikely hero with both goals in a 2-1 win over Austria on Tuesday that booked their place in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals.
The Al-Ahli center-back smashed home after just 58 seconds and produced a towering header on the hour mark to double Turkiye’s lead.
Michael Gregoritsch quickly pulled a goal back for Austria and only a stunning save from Mert Gunok denied Christoph Baumgartner a dramatic equalizer deep into stoppage-time.
Turkiye advance to face the Netherlands in the last eight in Berlin on Saturday.
Austria had emerged as dark horses to go far on the perceived weaker side of the draw after topping a group including France and the Netherlands.
Ralf Rangnick’s side had also thrashed Turkiye 6-1 in a friendly in March, but this time they failed to recover from a nightmare start.
Real Madrid’s Arda Guler was a constant threat to the Austrian defense and his teasing delivery from a corner caused chaos inside the first minute.
Baumgartner’s clearance off the line hit team-mate Stefan Posch, goalkeeper Patrick Pentz clawing it out to Demiral, who lashed into the roof of the net for the second fastest goal ever at a European Championship.
Turkiye’s raucous fans exploded in a deafening celebration, but they were nearly brought back down to earth straight away.
Baumgartner fired inches wide form the edge of the box before Demiral somehow prevented the RB Leipzig midfielder from scoring at his home ground as a dangerous Austrian corner flashed across goal.
Turkiye coach Vincenzo Montella said that absent captain Hakan Calhanoglu, who was missing due to suspension, was “irreplaceable.”
However, Guler assumed responsibility in the playmaking role and nearly produced a stunning second for his side with an audacious attempt from the halfway line that drifted wide.
Only Portugal, Spain and the Netherlands have had a higher winning percentage in European football since Rangnick took charge of Austria two years ago.
The former Manchester United boss made two changes at half-time, including the introduction of Gregoritsch, who scored a hat-trick when the sides met three months ago.
Rangnick got the reaction he desired as Austria began cutting through the Turkish defense.
Gunok spread himself brilliantly to deny Marko Arnautovic when one-on-one before Bayern Munich’s Konrad Laimer lacked the finish to a fine run through the middle.
However, they failed to learn their lesson from Guler corners as another inviting delivery was powered home by Demiral.
In doing so the 26-year-old became the first European defender to score twice in the knockout stages of a major tournament since Lillian Thuram for France at the 1998 World Cup.
It was also a set-piece at the other end that got Austria back in the game seven minutes later.
Posch flicked on Marcel Sabitzer’s corner for Gregoritsch to sweep high into the net.
A torrential downpour could not drown out a sensational atmosphere in Leipzig, with Turkiye’s huge expat population in Germany again making it like a home game for Montella’s men.
The fervent atmosphere turned sour as Sabitzer was struck by an object thrown from the crowd as he prepared to take a corner.
Baris Alper Yilmaz was denied a third for Turkiye by a fine save from Pentz in stoppage-time.
That nearly proved crucial as Gunok then had to produce a remarkable stop to prevent Baumgartner’s downward header finding the far corner.
It was an incredible save reminiscent of England keeper Gordon Banks’ iconic stop from Pele in the 1970 World Cup.
But Turkiye stood firm amid an aerial bombardment from Austria to reach the quarter-finals of a major tournament for the first time since Euro 2008.

Topics: Euro 2024 Turkiye Austria

Related

Malen doubles up as Dutch beat Romania to reach Euro 2024 quarters
Sport
Malen doubles up as Dutch beat Romania to reach Euro 2024 quarters
Costa penalty heroics rescue Ronaldo as Portugal edge past Slovenia at Euros
Football
Costa penalty heroics rescue Ronaldo as Portugal edge past Slovenia at Euros

Al-Ittihad part ways with coach Marcelo Gallardo

Al-Ittihad part ways with coach Marcelo Gallardo
Updated 02 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Al-Ittihad part ways with coach Marcelo Gallardo

Al-Ittihad part ways with coach Marcelo Gallardo
Updated 02 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Ittihad announced Tuesday that first team coach Marcelo Gallardo’s contract will not been renewed.
The Argentine, who took over the team as champions of the Saudi Pro League, managed the Jeddah club for 33 matches.
Ittihad finished fifth in the SPL, unable to secure a Champions League spot or an AFC Cup place.

 

Topics: Al-ittihad Marcelo Gallardo

Six athletes, including one woman, in Palestine team for Paris Olympics

Six athletes, including one woman, in Palestine team for Paris Olympics
Updated 02 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Six athletes, including one woman, in Palestine team for Paris Olympics

Six athletes, including one woman, in Palestine team for Paris Olympics
  • Much of the Palestinians’ sporting infrastructure, clubs and institutions have been destroyed and Gaza-based athletes have been forced to leave to train
Updated 02 July 2024
AFP

PARIS: Six athletes, including one woman, were selected to represent Palestine at the Paris Olympics, an official from the Palestinian Olympic Committee told The Associated Press on Monday.

The athletes will compete in boxing, judo, swimming, shooting and taekwondo, said Nader Jayousi, the technical director at the Palestinian Olympic Committee.

Jayousi said there was a remote possibility a seventh athlete in track and field could be added.

At the Tokyo Games, Palestine sent five athletes in swimming, track and field, weightlifting and judo. Barring injuries, the POC will have more athletes in Paris despite the war between Israel and Hamas that has brought the sports movement to a brutal halt since last October.

Contacted by The Associated Press, the IOC declined to comment on the Palestinian selection, recalling the athlete entries’ deadline for Paris is on July 8. The Olympics begin on July 24.

Only one Palestinian athlete — taekwondo fighter Omar Ismail — has directly qualified for Paris.

Jayousi said the others will be competing in France under a wild card system delivered as part of the universality quota places. Backed by the International Olympic Committee, it allows athletes who represent poorer nations with less-established sports programs to compete, even though they did not meet the sporting criteria.

Alongside Ismail, Jorge Antonio Salhe will compete in shooting, Yazan Al Bawwab and Valerie Tarazi in swimming, Fares Badawi in judo, and Wasim Abusal in boxing. Al Bawwab competed in Tokyo.

According to Palestinian officials, about 300 athletes, referees, coaches and others working in sports have died since the war started. Among them was long-distance runner Majed Abu Maraheel, the first Palestinian to compete in the Olympics in Atlanta in 1996. He died of kidney failure after he was unable to be treated in Gaza and could not be evacuated to Egypt.

Much of the Palestinians’ sporting infrastructure, clubs and institutions have been destroyed and Gaza-based athletes have been forced to leave to train.

Only 26 athletes have represented Palestine in Olympics’ history.

Topics: Paris Olympics athletes Palestinian Olympic Committe

Related

Athletes who are ‘human rights defenders’ need protection, says UN
World
Athletes who are ‘human rights defenders’ need protection, says UN
3,000 athletes to compete at Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Sport
3,000 athletes to compete at Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Malen doubles up as Dutch beat Romania to reach Euro 2024 quarters

Malen doubles up as Dutch beat Romania to reach Euro 2024 quarters
Updated 02 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Malen doubles up as Dutch beat Romania to reach Euro 2024 quarters

Malen doubles up as Dutch beat Romania to reach Euro 2024 quarters
  • Cody Gakpo gave the Dutch the lead but they missed a host of chances before Malen hit a brace
  • Dutch will play either Turkiye or Austria in the last eight
Updated 02 July 2024
AFP

MUNICH, Germany:  The Netherlands swept into their first European Championship quarter-final since 2008 as Donyell Malen scored twice in a 3-0 win over Romania in the last 16 on Tuesday.
Cody Gakpo gave the Dutch an early lead but they were unable to convert pressure into a crucial second goal until the Liverpool forward set up Malen with seven minutes remaining in Munich.
Romania were gritty but out-classed, lacking the quality to punish their opponents’ profligacy before Malen added his second on the counter in stoppage-time.
The victory put the Oranje on course for a quarter-final clash with Turkiye or Austria, who beat the Netherlands in 3-2 in the group stage.
“We played a good game. I’m very pleased. Especially after the last game we needed a reaction and today was a good step in the right direction,” Gakpo said.
“We talked a lot about the aggression, the intensity and defending like a team. It was a good step.
“Sacrifice something for each other and work really hard to be at your best. Good game overall.”
Ronald Koeman’s side will need to improve their effectiveness in front of goal should they wish to emulate their manager, who was a player for the Dutch when they won the 1988 Euros on German soil.
Prior to the game, Netherlands’ captain Virgil van Dijk said his side lacked energy and the “will to win” in the loss to Austria.
But the Dutch were still strangely flat in the early stages despite Van Dijk’s rallying cry.

Group E winners Romania, whose 3-0 victory over Ukraine in their opening game, was just their second ever win in the Euros, pinned the Dutch back early.
Romania went close when Dennis Man latched onto a superb diagonal ball from Nicolae Stanciu, but the Parma winger blasted over.
The Dutch broke Romania’s momentum shortly after when Gakpo got on the end of a sweeping move to open the scoring on 20 minutes.
Jerdy Schouten sliced a perfect, long pass through the midfield to Xavi Simons, who found Gakpo on the left flank.
Gakpo eluded Andrei Ratiu and seemed to catch goalkeeper Florin Nita off-guard, blasting in at the near post.
The goal ignited a period of Dutch dominance, Stefan de Vrij heading inches wide five minutes later.
The Netherlands wasted a perfect chance to double their lead with half-time approaching when Denzel Dumfries picked Bogdan Racovitan’s pocket and found Simons, who got tangled up and failed to get a decent shot away.
Koeman’s team squandered an array of opportunities early in the second half.
Memphis Depay and van Dijk went agonizingly close before Gakpo’s second was ruled out by VAR for offside.
With every missed chance, the nerves in the Dutch camp seemed to grow, but Romania lacked the quality to truly punish them.
Gakpo, the most impressive man in orange, took matters into his own hands with seven minutes remaining, dribbling through a crowded penalty area and finding Malen who tapped home.
“We work very hard with each other to do our best and I’m happy I could assist Donnie with his goal today,” Gakpo said.
With Romania launching a final attack, Malen broke through on the counter and slid the ball into the goal in the fourth minute of stoppage-time to seal the victory.

Topics: Euro 2024 Netherlands Romania Donyell Malen Cody Gakpo

Related

Euro 2024: After shaky group stage, Netherlands still favored against Romania in round of 16
Sport
Euro 2024: After shaky group stage, Netherlands still favored against Romania in round of 16
Dark horses Netherlands pin Euro 2024 hopes on De Jong despite injury
Football
Dark horses Netherlands pin Euro 2024 hopes on De Jong despite injury

Rublev crashes out in Wimbledon first round

Rublev crashes out in Wimbledon first round
Updated 02 July 2024
AP
AFP
Follow

Rublev crashes out in Wimbledon first round

Rublev crashes out in Wimbledon first round
  • The Russian sixth seed battled back after losing the first set
Updated 02 July 2024
AP AFP

LONDON: Andrey Rublev crashed out of Wimbledon at the first hurdle on Tuesday, going down in four sets to Argentina’s Francisco Comesana.
The Russian sixth seed battled back after losing the first set but lost momentum early in the third and went down to a 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (7/5) defeat.
Rublev, who reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals last year, struggled for consistency on his serve and was broken four times in the match by his opponent, ranked 122nd in the world.
The 26-year-old, who smashed his racquet repeatedly against his knee in frustration in the third set, is the highest-seeded men’s player to exit the Championships so far.
Comesana will face Australia’s Adam Walton for a place in the last 32.

Topics: Wimbledon Andrey Rublev Francisco Comesana

Related

Alcaraz, Sinner and Gauff open Wimbledon campaigns in style
Tennis
Alcaraz, Sinner and Gauff open Wimbledon campaigns in style
Viral campaign urges Wimbledon to sever ties with Barclays
World
Viral campaign urges Wimbledon to sever ties with Barclays

Latest updates

US has ‘undeniable complicity’ in Gaza war killings, say former US officials
US has ‘undeniable complicity’ in Gaza war killings, say former US officials
Japan’s top court to rule on forced sterilizations
Japan’s top court to rule on forced sterilizations
Hezbollah’s deputy leader says group would stop fighting with Israel after Gaza ceasefire
Hezbollah’s deputy leader says group would stop fighting with Israel after Gaza ceasefire
Iran’s presidential candidates discuss economic sanctions and nuclear deal ahead of July 5 runoff
Masoud Pezeshkian (L) and Saeed Jalili attend an election debate at a television studio in Tehran, Iran July 2, 2024. (REUTERS)
Iraqi Kurd authorities neglecting domestic violence survivors: Amnesty
Iraqi Kurd authorities neglecting domestic violence survivors: Amnesty

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.