You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi FM, Blinken discuss Gaza, Sudan 

Saudi FM, Blinken discuss Gaza, Sudan 

Saudi FM, Blinken discuss Gaza, Sudan 
The pair discussed the latest developments in Gaza and Sudan. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r53sz

Updated 40 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi FM, Blinken discuss Gaza, Sudan 

Saudi FM, Blinken discuss Gaza, Sudan 
Updated 40 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, received on Wednesday a call from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the Saudi Press Agency said.

The pair discussed the latest developments in Gaza and Sudan.

Separately, Prince Faisal congratulated Badr Abdel Aaty, Egypt’s newly appointed foreign minister, on assuming his new post.

In a call, Prince Faisal expressed his keenness to work together to build on the deep-rooted bilateral relations between the two countries, and to continue cooperation and coordination in a way that serves the common interests of the two countries and peoples. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia US Gaza Sudan

Related

Saudi foreign minister arrives in Madrid for meeting of European Council on Foreign Relations
Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign minister arrives in Madrid for meeting of European Council on Foreign Relations
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan. (File/AFP)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM arrives in Estonia

Saudi foreign minister arrives in Madrid for meeting of European Council on Foreign Relations

Saudi foreign minister arrives in Madrid for meeting of European Council on Foreign Relations
Updated 8 min 57 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi foreign minister arrives in Madrid for meeting of European Council on Foreign Relations

Saudi foreign minister arrives in Madrid for meeting of European Council on Foreign Relations
  • The prince is taking part in the meeting of the pan-European think tank
Updated 8 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, arrived in Madrid on Wednesday ahead of the annual meeting of the European Council on Foreign Relations, which will take place on Thursday and Friday.
He will discuss with the members of the council the latest regional and international developments, sources said, in particular the situation in the Gaza Strip.
The prince is taking part in the meeting of the pan-European think tank at the invitation of the council. Other topics for discussion will include the results of last month’s European elections.

Topics: Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah European Council on Foreign Relations

Related

Prince Faisal bin Farhan, China’s FM Wang Yi discuss Gaza crisis
Saudi Arabia
Prince Faisal bin Farhan, China’s FM Wang Yi discuss Gaza crisis
Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrives in Algeria for official visit
Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrives in Algeria for official visit

Saudi crown prince holds talks with US Senator Cory Booker in Jeddah

Saudi crown prince holds talks with US Senator Cory Booker in Jeddah
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi crown prince holds talks with US Senator Cory Booker in Jeddah

Saudi crown prince holds talks with US Senator Cory Booker in Jeddah
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a visit from US Senator Cory Booker, a Democrat who represents the state of New Jersey.

During their meeting in Jeddah, the crown prince and the senator, and the latter’s accompanying delegation, reviewed relations and cooperation between their countries, and other issues of common interest, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Others at the meeting included Princess Reema bint Bandar, the Saudi ambassador to the US; Musaed Al-Aiban, Saudi national security adviser, minister of state and Cabinet member; and Michael Ratney, the US Ambassador to the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabia United States Mohammed bin Salman US Senate

Related

Saudi foreign minister arrives in Madrid for meeting of European Council on Foreign Relations
Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign minister arrives in Madrid for meeting of European Council on Foreign Relations
Saudi minister meets Mark Zuckerberg on official visit to US
Saudi Arabia
Saudi minister meets Mark Zuckerberg on official visit to US

Saudi metal band set to make history at German festival

Saudi metal band set to make history at German festival
Updated 03 July 2024
SALEH FAREED
Follow

Saudi metal band set to make history at German festival

Saudi metal band set to make history at German festival
  • Wasted Land will perform at Wacken Open Air next month; crowd of 100,000 expected
Updated 03 July 2024
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Saudi heavy metal band Wasted Land will perform at what metalheads describe as “one of the most prestigious (music) festivals on the planet.”

Wacken Open Air, the annual hard rock and heavy metal festival which attracts nearly 100,000 headbangers to the eponymous town in Schleswig-Holstein, will be held from the first weekend in August with bands from all over the world.

Wasted Land won the Middle East Wacken Open Air Metal Battle in Jeddah in early May, earning the opportunity to represent Saudi Arabia in the festival’s international finals for the first time in history. The event was supported by the German Consulate and European Music Week in Saudi Arabia.

The band will perform on the same stage as some of the best-known metal bands from around the world, including Scorpions, Amon Amarth, Blind Guardian, In Extremo, Pain and Beast In Black.

Band members are vocalist Emad Mujallid, founders and guitarists Ayman Al-Ghamdi and Ahmed Khoja, bassist Mahmoud Al-Tayeb, and drummer Tameem Helmi.

Speaking to Arab News, Mujallid, Al-Ghamdi and Khoja said it was “unreal” and “like a dream come true” to perform at Wacken Open Air.

“With an opportunity like this, it actually brings it to reality that you could do what you love,” Mujallid said.

Al-Ghamdi added: “Yesterday, we were dreaming (of finding) tickets to attend this big festival. Now, in (a) few days, we will be standing on the stage with (the) best in the world. Just being there is an achievement for the first-ever Saudi metal band.”

“For any metal band, playing at Wacken Open Air is a dream of all time. It’s the ultimate stage where legends are gathered,” said Khoja. “We are honored to represent Saudi Arabia at such a huge global event.”

Wasted Land was formed in 2004 and was at the forefront of the battle to prove that heavy metal could exist in Saudi Arabia. The band’s sound is a unique blend of melodic death metal and groove metal. It draws on inspiration from metal bands such as the Suidakra, from Germany, and In Flames from Sweden.

Their journey from Jeddah’s low-key music scene to performing at Wacken Open Air is one of highs and lows, breakup and reconciliation. The members have survived “a crazy amount of lineup and management changes” — but each time they face a challenge, they continue to strive for success.

Khoja described 2004, when he started to gather the band together, as a testing period.

“Times weren’t always so rosy,” he said, referring to the departure of some band members and issues around performing live, releasing songs on streaming platforms, and promoting themselves to their community.

“Basically, our identity was hidden and our musical plays were kept in the basement,” he added. Happily, things have changed.

“The Saudi music scene today is in its best era and the reforms also provided a path for other businesses in the entertainment industry to thrive,” Al-Ghamdi said. “I hope all types of music gets the same attention and support.”

Mujallid added: “I think that Saudi Arabia’s music culture is flourishing right now, and I hope that they will be more open to supporting all genres of music rather than focusing on a few and ignoring others, like rock, jazz, blues, and even heavier music like metal.”

The band members also expressed their appreciation to the German Consulate in Jeddah for its backing, and especially to German Consul General Dr. Eltje Aderhold who will attend the festival to support this remarkable milestone.

Wasted Land is one of the first metal bands to play in Egypt and Dubai and have also opened for international bands like Lacuna Coil and Moonspell.

They were featured in Saudi filmmaker Abdulrahman Sandokji’s documentary “Underground,” which followed the Saudi music scene. The band has also released an album, along with several singles and videos.

Topics: Saudi Arabia heavy metal

Related

Special Hijabi heavy metal trio to make Indonesia’s debut at Glastonbury
Lifestyle
Hijabi heavy metal trio to make Indonesia’s debut at Glastonbury
Metal bands battle it out in Jeddah
Saudi Arabia
Metal bands battle it out in Jeddah

Madinah launches plan to plant 300 trees

Madinah launches plan to plant 300 trees
Updated 03 July 2024
SPA
Follow

Madinah launches plan to plant 300 trees

Madinah launches plan to plant 300 trees
Updated 03 July 2024
SPA

MADINAH: Madinah’s municipality has launched an initiative to have volunteers plant over 300 trees in the central area near the Prophet’s Mosque.

The “Here It Was Planted” plan has been welcomed by residents and visitors, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

Officials from the municipality said the Bougainvillea plant was chosen because it suits the region’s climate and environmental conditions.

Known for its heat tolerance, the Bougainvillea will also contribute to the aesthetic appeal of the area, officials said.

By having visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque help with the planting, the municipality hopes to emphasize the importance of environmental protection.

The municipality has plans to expand green spaces in the holy city, including in parks and other public areas.

These actions are in line with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Quality of Life Program.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Madinah

Related

Madinah branches out with tree transplant program photos
Saudi Arabia
Madinah branches out with tree transplant program
Green Riyadh, sports ministry launch tree-planting initiative
Saudi Arabia
Green Riyadh, sports ministry launch tree-planting initiative

Saudi culture ministry calls for creative nominees 

Saudi culture ministry calls for creative nominees 
Updated 03 July 2024
SPA
Follow

Saudi culture ministry calls for creative nominees 

Saudi culture ministry calls for creative nominees 
Updated 03 July 2024
SPA

RIYADH: The Ministry of Culture has opened nominations for the National Cultural Awards Initiative. 

The public can submit their nominations for those who have achieved excellence in various cultural sectors by Thursday. 

This can be done through the electronic platform dedicated to the fourth National Cultural Awards Initiative via the link: https://ncajp.moc.gov.sa/.

After the deadline, there will be a sorting, evaluation and arbitration stage for the nominations through specialized committees.

The winners will be announced at the initiative’s closing ceremony, which will be held in September.

The awards include the film award, the fashion award, the music award, the national heritage award, the literature award, the theater and performing arts award, the visual arts award, the architecture and design arts award, the culinary arts award, the publishing award, and the translation award.

The National Cultural Awards Initiative, launched in 2020, is part of the National Culture Strategy under the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

It aims to acknowledge the achievements of individuals and cultural institutions and support the Kingdom’s international roles in stimulating international cultural exchange.

In its previous three rounds, the initiative honored a group of local and international individuals and cultural institutions in appreciation of their cultural and artistic efforts.

Topics: Saudi Arabia culture

Related

Saudis are still nuts about almonds amid revival in cultivation
Saudi Arabia
Saudis are still nuts about almonds amid revival in cultivation
Glimpses into Chinese culture showcased in Jeddah
Saudi Arabia
Glimpses into Chinese culture showcased in Jeddah

Latest updates

Saudi foreign minister arrives in Madrid for meeting of European Council on Foreign Relations
Saudi foreign minister arrives in Madrid for meeting of European Council on Foreign Relations
Saudi crown prince holds talks with US Senator Cory Booker in Jeddah
Saudi crown prince holds talks with US Senator Cory Booker in Jeddah
Saudi metal band set to make history at German festival
Saudi metal band set to make history at German festival
Madinah launches plan to plant 300 trees
Madinah launches plan to plant 300 trees
Saudi culture ministry calls for creative nominees 
Saudi culture ministry calls for creative nominees 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.