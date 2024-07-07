You are here

  • Home
  • EU naval mission says it destroyed two drones in Gulf of Aden
War on Gaza

EU naval mission says it destroyed two drones in Gulf of Aden

EU naval mission says it destroyed two drones in Gulf of Aden
Iran-allied Houthis have attacked international shipping in the Red Sea region since November in solidarity with the Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/997jn

Updated 07 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

EU naval mission says it destroyed two drones in Gulf of Aden

EU naval mission says it destroyed two drones in Gulf of Aden
Updated 07 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

ATHENS: The EU naval mission protecting ships crossing the Red Sea said its frigate Psara had destroyed two unmanned aerial vehicles in the Gulf of Aden on Sunday.
The Aspides mission began in February in response to drone and missile attacks on vessels by Iranian-aligned Houthi militants. The Houthis describe the attacks as acts of solidarity with Palestinians in Israel’s war in Gaza.
Other countries, including the United States, also have naval forces operating in the area.

Topics: War on Gaza Red Sea attacks

Related

Analysis Houthi shipping attacks pose complex diplomatic challenge to next UK government
World
Houthi shipping attacks pose complex diplomatic challenge to next UK government
Hundreds of Yemen pilgrims stuck in KSA after Houthis seize Yemenia planes
Middle-East
Hundreds of Yemen pilgrims stuck in KSA after Houthis seize Yemenia planes

Iran’s naval destroyer has sunk, state media says

Iran’s naval destroyer has sunk, state media says
Updated 20 sec ago
Follow

Iran’s naval destroyer has sunk, state media says

Iran’s naval destroyer has sunk, state media says
Updated 20 sec ago
TEHRAN: Iranian naval destroyer has sunk while it was being repaired in a port near the Strait of Hormuz, state media reported Sunday.
State-run IRNA news agency reported that the Sahand destroyer, being repaired at a wharf lost its balance due to water infiltration into the tanks.
The agency added that due to the low depth in the waters, it is possible to bring back the destroyer to balance.
It also reported that injured people were transferred to hospital. It did not elaborate.
Sahand, named after a mountain in northern Iran, took six years to build and launched into the Arabian Gulf in December 2018. The 1,300-ton vessel was equipped with surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, anti-aircraft batteries and sophisticated radar and radar-evading capabilities.
In January 2018, a naval destroyer, Damavand, sank in the Caspian Sea after crashing into a breakwater.

Iran detains outspoken lawyer who criticized 2022 crackdown following Mahsa Amini’s death

Iran detains outspoken lawyer who criticized 2022 crackdown following Mahsa Amini’s death
Updated 07 July 2024
AP
Follow

Iran detains outspoken lawyer who criticized 2022 crackdown following Mahsa Amini’s death

Iran detains outspoken lawyer who criticized 2022 crackdown following Mahsa Amini’s death
Updated 07 July 2024
AP

DUBAI: An outspoken Iranian lawyer who has publicly criticized how the government handled the 2022 protests has been arrested, state media reported Sunday.
The unrest at the time followed the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who was detained by the police for allegedly not properly wearing her mandatory hijab. Her death triggered massive protests that quickly escalated into calls to overthrow Iran’s four-decade-old Islamic theocracy.
The judiciary’s Mizan news agency said Sunday that Mohsen Borhani had been previously sentenced but did not give further details on his case or jail time issued.
Borhani, also a university professor, became popular on social media for his critical views of the Iranian government during the 2022 demonstrations that shook the Islamic Republic and sparked a security crackdown that killed more than 500 people and saw over 22,000 detained. UN investigators said Iran is responsible for the physical violence that led to her death,
The arrest came a day after reformist president Masoud Pezeshkian was elected to lead the country.
Pezeshkian promised to ease enforcement of the country’s mandatory headscarf law and reach out to the West after years of sanctions and protests squeezing the Islamic Republic.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022

Related

Iran’s president-elect Pezeshkian to be sworn in next month
Middle-East
Iran’s president-elect Pezeshkian to be sworn in next month
Special What does reformist Masoud Pezeshkian’s election win mean for Iran’s future?   photos
Middle-East
What does reformist Masoud Pezeshkian’s election win mean for Iran’s future?  

Erdogan says may invite Syria’s Assad to Turkiye ‘at any moment’

Erdogan says may invite Syria’s Assad to Turkiye ‘at any moment’
Updated 07 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Erdogan says may invite Syria’s Assad to Turkiye ‘at any moment’

Erdogan says may invite Syria’s Assad to Turkiye ‘at any moment’
  • Erdogan has long said he could reconsider ties with Assad
  • Tensions have mounted over the past week against Syrian refugees in Turkiye
Updated 07 July 2024
AFP

ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said he might invite his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad to Turkiye “at any moment,” in a sign of reconciliation after the 2011 war broke ties between Ankara and Damascus.
“We may send an invitation (to Assad) at any moment,” Erdogan told journalists aboard a plane from Berlin where he watched Euro 2024, the official Anadolu news agency and other media reported.
Turkiye originally aimed to topple Assad’s regime when the Syrian conflict erupted with the violent suppression of peaceful protesters in 2011.
But after backing various insurgent groups, Ankara has more recently shifted focus to preventing what Erdogan in 2019 dubbed a “terror corridor” from opening up in northern Syria.
Erdogan has long said he could reconsider ties with Assad.
Speaking to journalists, he said some leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested a meeting with Assad in Turkiye.
“Now we have come to such a point that as soon as Bashar Assad takes a step toward improving relations with Turkiye, we will show him the same approach,” Erdogan said.
Erdogan’s comments come after tensions have mounted over the past week against Syrian refugees in Turkiye, with a mob attacking properties and vehicles owned by Syrians in central Anatolian city of Kayseri.
Turkiye, which hosts some 3.2 million Syrian refugees according to UN data, has been shaken several times by bouts of xenophobic violence in recent years, often triggered by rumors spreading on social media and instant messaging applications.
The fate of Syrian refugees is also a burning issue in Turkish politics, with Erdogan’s opponents in last year’s election promising to send them back to Syria.

Topics: Syria Turkiye Turkey Bashar Al Assad Bashar Assad Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Related

Egypt, Syrian leaders discuss Gaza developments during call
Middle-East
Egypt, Syrian leaders discuss Gaza developments during call
Update Close adviser of Syrian president dies after car crash: Presidency
Middle-East
Close adviser of Syrian president dies after car crash: Presidency

Pope deplores state of democracy, warns against ‘populists’

Pope deplores state of democracy, warns against ‘populists’
Updated 07 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Pope deplores state of democracy, warns against ‘populists’

Pope deplores state of democracy, warns against ‘populists’
  • Without naming any countries, the pope warned against “ideological temptations and populists” on the day that France holds the second round of parliamentary vote
Updated 07 July 2024
AFP

VATICAN: Pope Francis decried the state of democracy and warned against “populists” during a short visit to Trieste in Italy’s northeast on Sunday ahead of a 12-day trip to Asia — the longest of his papacy.
“Democracy is not in good health in the world today,” Francis said during a speech at the city’s convention center to close a national Catholic event.
Without naming any countries, the pope warned against “ideological temptations and populists” on the day that France holds the second round of a snap parliamentary vote that looks set to see the far-right National Rally (RN) party take the largest share of the vote.
“Ideologies are seductive. Some people compare them to the Pied Piper of Hamelin: they seduce but lead you to deny yourself,” he said in reference to the German fairytale.
“The culture of rejection creates a city where there is no place for the poor, the unborn, the fragile, the sick, children, women, the young,” he regretted, urging facilitation of social participation from childhood.
Ahead of last month’s European parliament elections, bishops in several countries also warned about the rise of populism and nationalism, with far-right parties already holding the reins to power in Italy, Hungary and the Netherlands.
Francis also urged people to “move away from polarizations that impoverish” and hit out at “self-referential power.”
After Venice in April and Verona in May, the half-day trip to Trieste, a city of 200,000 inhabitants on the Adriatic Sea that borders Slovenia, marked the third one within Italy this year for the 87-year-old pontiff, who has suffered increasing health problems in recent years.
Since traveling to the French city of Marseille in September 2023, the Argentine Jesuit has limited himself to domestic travel.
But he plans to spend nearly two weeks in Asia in September visiting Indonesia, Singapore and the islands of Papua New Guinea and East Timor.
He arrived in Trieste shortly before 9:00 am (0600 GMT) and embarked on meetings with various groups from the religious and academic spheres, along with migrants and the disabled.
Pope Francis concluded his visit with a mass in front of some 8,500 worshippers in the city’s main public square before heading back to the Vatican in the early afternoon.

Topics: Pope Francis

Related

Pope to preside over interfaith meeting in Indonesian mosque during longest, most challenging trip
World
Pope to preside over interfaith meeting in Indonesian mosque during longest, most challenging trip
Defendant in Vatican trial takes case to UN, accuses pope of violating his rights with surveillance
World
Defendant in Vatican trial takes case to UN, accuses pope of violating his rights with surveillance

Rafah rubble-strewn ghost town 2 months after Israel invasion

Rafah rubble-strewn ghost town 2 months after Israel invasion
Updated 07 July 2024
AP
Follow

Rafah rubble-strewn ghost town 2 months after Israel invasion

Rafah rubble-strewn ghost town 2 months after Israel invasion
  • The Israeli military invited reporters into Rafah on Wednesday, the first time international media visited Gaza’s southernmost city since it was invaded May 6
Updated 07 July 2024
AP

RAFAH: Two months ago, before Israeli troops invaded Rafah, the city sheltered most of Gaza’s more than 2 million people. Today it is a dust-covered ghost town.
Abandoned, bullet-ridden apartment buildings have blasted out walls and shattered windows. Bedrooms and kitchens are visible from roads dotted with rubble piles that tower over the Israeli military vehicles passing by. Very few civilians remain.
Israel says it has nearly defeated Hamas forces in Rafah — an area identified earlier this year as the militant group’s’ last stronghold in Gaza.
The Israeli military invited reporters into Rafah on Wednesday, the first time international media visited Gaza’s southernmost city since it was invaded May 6. Israel has barred international journalists from entering Gaza independently since Oct. 7.
Before invading Rafah, Israel said Hamas’ four remaining battalions had retreated there, an area of about 25 square miles that borders Egypt. Israel says hundreds of militants have been killed in its Rafah offensive and thousands of women and children were killed by Israeli airstrikes and ground operations.
The military says it has been necessary to operate with such intensity because Hamas turned civilian areas into treacherous traps.
“Some of these tunnels are booby-trapped,” the military’s chief spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said during Wednesday’s tour as he stood over a shaft that led underground. “Hamas built everything in a civilian neighborhood among houses, among mosques, among the population, in order to create its terror ecosystem.”
An estimated 1.4 million Palestinians crammed into Rafah after fleeing fighting elsewhere in Gaza. The UN estimates that around 50,000 remain in Rafah, which previously was home to about 275,000 people.
Most have moved to a nearby Israel-declared “humanitarian area” where conditions are grave. Many are clustering in squalid tent camps along the beach with scant access to clean water, food, bathrooms and medical care.
Efforts to bring aid into southern Gaza have stalled. Israel’s incursion into Rafah closed down one of two major crossings into the south of Gaza. The UN says little aid can enter from the other main crossing — Kerem Shalom — because the route is too dangerous and convoys are vulnerable to attacks by armed groups searching for smuggled-in cigarettes.
On Wednesday, a line of trucks on the Gaza side of Kerem Shalom was visible, but the trucks were hardly moving — a sign of how Israel’s pledge to keep the route safe in order to facilitate the delivery of aid inside Gaza has fallen flat.
UN officials say some commercial trucks have braved the route into Rafah, but not without hired armed guards riding atop their convoys.
Israel says it is close to dismantling the group as an organized military force in Rafah. In a reflection of that confidence, soldiers brought journalists in open-air military vehicles down the road that leads into the heart of the city.
Along the way, debris lying by the side of the road made clear the perils of aid delivery: carcasses of trucks lying baking in the hot sun; dashboards covered in fencing meant to protect drivers; aid pallets lying empty.
The longer the aid delivery is frozen, humanitarian groups say, the closer Gaza comes to running out of fuel, which is needed for hospitals, water desalination plants and vehicles.
“The hospitals are once again short on fuel, risking disruption of critical services,” said Dr. Hanan Balkhy, the World Health Organization’s regional director for the Eastern Mediterranean. “Injured people are dying because the ambulance services are facing delays due to fuel shortages.”
As the humanitarian situation worsens, Israel is pushing ahead with its offensive. Combat in Rafah is ongoing.
After journalists heard nearby gunshots on Wednesday, the soldiers told the group they would not be visiting the beach, as had been planned.
The group departed the city soon after, with clouds of dust kicked up by vehicles temporarily obscuring the mass of destruction behind them.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Saudi tech sector surges with spike in AI and Cloud service registrations in Q2
Business & Economy
Saudi tech sector surges with spike in AI and Cloud service registrations in Q2
PROFILE: Dr. Mehmood Khan, Pakistan’s first scientist to be granted Saudi citizenship
Pakistan
PROFILE: Dr. Mehmood Khan, Pakistan’s first scientist to be granted Saudi citizenship

Latest updates

Iran’s naval destroyer has sunk, state media says
Iran’s naval destroyer has sunk, state media says
Closing Bell: Saudi main index rose to close at 11,688 
Closing Bell: Saudi main index rose to close at 11,688 
British PM heads to Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales to reset ties with UK’s 4 nations
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers a speech, following his first cabinet meeting as Prime Minister, in London.
ASEAN economies in stable state against external shocks, QNB says  
ASEAN economies in stable state against external shocks, QNB says  
Team Falcons soar to victory, claim Call of Duty crown at Esports World Cup
Saudi Team Falcons crowned at Esports World Cup's week 1. supplied

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.