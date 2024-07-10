You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi POS spending hits $3.5bn; hotel sector sees greatest increase

Saudi POS spending hits $3.5bn; hotel sector sees greatest increase

Saudi POS spending hits $3.5bn; hotel sector sees greatest increase
Short Url

https://arab.news/pas68

Updated 3 min 51 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi POS spending hits $3.5bn; hotel sector sees greatest increase

Saudi POS spending hits $3.5bn; hotel sector sees greatest increase
Updated 3 min 51 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s point-of-sale spending increased by 7.7 percent to reach SR13.2 billion ($3.51 billion) from June 30 to July 6, with the greatest rise coming in hotel payments, according to official data.

The latest release from the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, revealed that the transaction value in this sector, which accounts for only 0.39 percent of the total number of payments, saw a 17.9 percent surge reaching SR259.7 million.

POS spending in the Kingdom regained momentum in the week commencing June 23, after dipping in the previous seven-day period to SR8.34 billion – coinciding with the Eid al-Adha vacation period.

Saudi-based economist Talat Hafiz explained in an interview with Arab News that “spending is usually less during such vacations,” as Saudis go to perform Hajj compared to normal days when they visit shopping malls and restaurants for entertainment.

Data from SAMA for the week beginning June 30 showed that spending on education surged by 14.1 percent to reach SR113 million, the second-highest increase compared to the previous week. 

Spending on miscellaneous goods and services came in third place and took over the third-highest share of the POS, recording a 10.1 percent surge, reaching SR1.76 billion.

Saudi spending on food and beverages constituted the highest share of the POS and witnessed an 8.8 percent rise, reaching SR2.05 billion compared to SR1.88 billion in the previous week. 

This came alongside spending in restaurants and cafes, reaching SR1.96 billion, and constituting the second-largest share with a surge of 9 percent compared to the previous week.

POS spending on public utilities witnessed the smallest climb this week, recording a 3.2 percent increase, reaching SR74.7 million. 

Gas stations experienced the second-smallest rise in POS transaction value, increasing by 4.2 percent to SR869.6 million. Spending on electronics and electric devices witnessed the third-smallest surge, with a 4.3 percent increase, reaching SR229.9 million.

According to data from SAMA, 32.09 percent of POS spending occurred in Riyadh, with the total transaction value reaching SR4.26 billion, representing a 7.5 percent increase from the previous week, when it was SR3.96 billion.

Riyadh has expanded into a major growth hub, with Spinneys recently debuting its flagship 43,520 sq. ft. outlet at La Strada Yard, marking the start of its expansion in Riyadh and Jeddah to meet increasing demand for high-quality groceries in Saudi Arabia. 

Spending in Jeddah followed, accounting for 14 percent of the total and reaching SR1.86 billion, marking a 8.9 percent weekly positive change.

Moreover, spending in Dammam surged by 7.5 percent to reach SR623.6 million, the third-largest share of this week’s POS. 

The most significant positive change was spotted in Abha, with a 13.5 percent surge, reaching SR235.5 million. 

This week, Makkah saw no decrease; spending increased by 8 percent to SR479.4 million, following a 1.1 percent decline the previous week.

Topics: Finance point-of-sale point of sale hotel sector

Related

Saudi POS spending regains momentum with 48% rise graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi POS spending regains momentum with 48% rise

Expat remittances from Saudi Arabia hits $3.4bn: SAMA

Expat remittances from Saudi Arabia hits $3.4bn: SAMA
Updated 15 sec ago
Dayan Abou Tine 
Follow

Expat remittances from Saudi Arabia hits $3.4bn: SAMA

Expat remittances from Saudi Arabia hits $3.4bn: SAMA
Updated 15 sec ago
Dayan Abou Tine 

RIYADH: Remittances by expatriates living in Saudi Arabia saw an annual rise of 12 percent in May to SR12.6 billion ($3.4 billion), marking the highest level in nearly two years.

The latest bulletin from the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, further revealed that remittances sent abroad by the Kingdom’s nationals also increased by 6 percent during this period, totaling SR6.18 billion, the highest since November 2022. 

This amount also marks a 25 percent increase compared to April. 

The recovery of the post-pandemic job market, along with the Kingdom’s high salaries, successful government strategies to attract and retain expatriates, and low transfer costs, are pivotal factors driving this upward trend. 

Improvements in financial technology and mobile banking solutions, which make sending money abroad easier and more convenient, are also seen as contributing to the increased remittance activities. 

For Saudis, other factors include increased financial obligations such as debt repayments, educational fees, or healthcare costs for family members abroad. 

Additionally, the Kingdom’s nationals involved in international commerce may boost remittance outflows for business-related expenses, investments, or partnerships. 

Expatriate salaries in Saudi Arabia are among the highest in the Middle East, with an average executive earning over $100,000 per year, setting a global benchmark, according to expat.com, a portal providing information and advice to expats. 

The Kingdom’s strategy to attract and retain foreign workers has shown success, evidenced by recent data from the Saudi General Organization for Social Insurance. 

The number of non-Saudis covered by the Kingdom’s social insurance scheme has notably increased, reflecting the government’s successful efforts in this area.

Additionally, several multinational corporations have relocated their regional headquarters to Saudi Arabia, further boosting the country’s economic landscape. 

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman aims to elevate Riyadh into one of the world’s top 10 economic hubs by 2030, as part of the broader Vision 2030 initiative to diversify the economy and enhance its global standing. 

Global perspectives

According to the World Bank’s Migration and Development Brief released in June, remittance flows were influenced by both structural and cyclical factors in source and recipient countries in 2023. 

Key factors included job markets for migrant workers in source countries, immigration policies, exchange rate movements of major currencies against the US dollar, the prevalence of multiple money conversion values in recipient countries, and war and conflict. 

The recovery of job markets in high-income countries of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic, significantly drove remittances, with employment growth being more rapid for immigrants than for native-born workers. 

According to the World Bank, Saudi Arabia led in outward remittances as a percentage of gross domestic product last year.  

In total volume, the US was the largest source of transfer globally, and is followed by the Kingdom and Switzerland. Additionally, the top transfer source countries include members of the Gulf Cooperation Council. 

Furthermore, the report highlighted that Saudi Arabia, alongside South Korea, has the lowest transfer costs among G20 countries for remittances. 

In the fourth quarter of 2023, while charges from these major global sources of remittances stayed relatively steady at 6.5 percent compared to the previous year, they remained above the global average. 

Significant variance in rates exists among G20 nations, with South Africa being the most expensive at 12.8 percent, followed by Japan at 7 percent. 

In the Middle East and North Africa region for 2023, Egypt received $19.5 billion in remittances, followed by Morocco with $11.8 billion and Lebanon with $6.7 billion. 

Egypt has implemented initiatives to stimulate remittance market growth, including promoting digital channels for formal sector transfers, introducing savings products exempt from commissions for the Egyptian diaspora through banks, and announcing exchange rate liberalization by the Central Bank of Egypt in March. 

In South Asia, India topped remittance receipts with $119.5 billion, followed by Pakistan with $26.6 billion and Bangladesh with $22.2 billion. 

In addition to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar collectively account for 11 percent of India’s total remittances.

Topics: Finance remittances SAMA

Related

Egyptian expat remittances reach $2.7bn in May: CBE
Business & Economy
Egyptian expat remittances reach $2.7bn in May: CBE

Riyadh retail space to grow 28% by 2026: Knight Frank 

Riyadh retail space to grow 28% by 2026: Knight Frank 
Updated 27 min 6 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Riyadh retail space to grow 28% by 2026: Knight Frank 

Riyadh retail space to grow 28% by 2026: Knight Frank 
Updated 27 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Shopping malls and lifestyle spaces expansions are set to boost Riyadh’s retail area by 28 percent to 4.6 million sq. m. by 2026, a new analysis showed. 

In its latest report, global real estate consultancy Knight Frank noted that the total existing retail supply in the Saudi capital stands at 3.6 million sq. m., with around 27,050 sq. m. of space entering the market in the first half of this year. 

The retail sector’s growth is crucial for Saudi Arabia’s goal to become a global tourism hub, with the Kingdom’s Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs Majed Al-Hogail earlier this year noting its 23 percent contribution to the non-oil economy, aiming to surpass SR460 billion ($122.65 billion) by 2024. 

Faisal Durrani, head of research for the Middle East and North Africa at Knight Frank, said: “Looking ahead, a further 100,000 sq. m. of space is likely to be completed in the capital this year, which while welcome news for consumers, shines a light on the importance for mall operators, developers and retailers to double-down on experiential retail offerings in order to stay relevant and appealing.”  

He described Saudi Arabia’s retail sector development as “phenomenal,” emphasizing its role in boosting the Kingdom’s non-oil gross domestic product growth. 

“The rapidity of the evolution of the retail and food and beverage landscape in Saudi Arabia cannot be overstated and Riyadh sits at the heart of this phenomenal growth, which is also powering the Kingdom’s economic diversification efforts,” he said.  

Durrani added: “We are in the midst of a significant liberalization of Saudi Arabia’s entertainment sector as well, resulting in the development of new cinemas, concert halls, theme parks, and sports complexes, facilities. This transformation is reshaping the retail landscape while also making a substantial contribution to non-oil GDP growth.”  

The report noted that the average rental rates across Riyadh’s retail market increased by 3 percent to SR2,725 per sq. m. in the last 12 months. 

Moreover, occupancy rates in the capital city’s retail market grew by 5 percentage points to 90 percent during the same period, propelled by the growth of tourism. 

In contrast, the report highlighted that Jeddah and the Dammam Metropolitan Area experienced subdued retail market growth in the last 12 months, with occupancy rates dropping by 1 percentage point in both cities to 84 percent and 89 percent, respectively. 

Knight Frank revealed that average rents in Jeddah dropped by 7 percent to SR2,465 per sq. m., while rental rates in Dammam declined to SR2,275 per sq. m.

Topics: main retail saudi retail Knight Frank

Related

Special Spinneys CEO sets out Saudi retail growth plans after flagship store launch in Riyadh
Business & Economy
Spinneys CEO sets out Saudi retail growth plans after flagship store launch in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia highlights efforts to develop fisheries sector during UN committee presidency 

Saudi Arabia highlights efforts to develop fisheries sector during UN committee presidency 
Updated 45 min 56 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia highlights efforts to develop fisheries sector during UN committee presidency 

Saudi Arabia highlights efforts to develop fisheries sector during UN committee presidency 
Updated 45 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has highlighted its role in leading and unifying international efforts to develop the fisheries sector during its presidency of a special UN committee dedicated to the industry

This came during the conclusion of the 36th session of the body, which was held at the headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organization in Rome, and was chaired by the Kingdom’s Permanent Representative to the FAO Mohammad Al-Ghamdi.

During the meeting, Saudi Arabia reviewed its most prominent efforts to promote and develop the fisheries sector and achieve its sustainability during its two-year presidency, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

This falls in line with the Kingdom’s Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture’s continuous efforts over the past years to boost the fisheries sector, including establishing a national program to protect fish stocks and the industry as a whole, the provision of concessional loans to assist small-scale fishermen with the purchase of boats, along with initiatives to modernize ports in the Red Sea and Arabian Gulf.

Moreover, during the session, Al-Ghamdi explained that Saudi Arabia played an integral role during its presidency in leading and unifying international efforts to develop the sector, indicating that the committee worked in its first phase to implement the outcomes and recommendations of the previous committee.

He went on to note that the body’s efforts in the second phase focused on developing the performance of member states and interacting with main and subsidiary events to achieve its goals.  

Topics: main Fisheries Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) UN Committee on Fisheries

Related

Total catch from marine fisheries in Saudi Arabia hits 64k metric tons: GASTAT
Business & Economy
Total catch from marine fisheries in Saudi Arabia hits 64k metric tons: GASTAT

SAMA regulations enhancing Saudi Islamic banks’ transparency: Fitch Ratings

SAMA regulations enhancing Saudi Islamic banks’ transparency: Fitch Ratings
Updated 10 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

SAMA regulations enhancing Saudi Islamic banks’ transparency: Fitch Ratings

SAMA regulations enhancing Saudi Islamic banks’ transparency: Fitch Ratings
Updated 10 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Regulations implemented by the Saudi Central Bank from 2020 until the end of the first half of this year have enhanced Islamic banks’ transparency and Shariah governance, an analysis revealed. 

According to a report by Fitch Ratings, these Islamic-finance-specific rules have also increased consumer confidence in the products’ Shariah-compliance. 

The US-based credit rating agency further revealed that Saudi Arabia is the largest Islamic banking market globally. 

In April, another report released by S&P Global noted that the Islamic banking industry grew by 8 percent and 8.2 percent in 2023 and 2022, respectively, driven by the expansion of banking assets and the sukuk industry.

S&P Global also noted that Islamic banking assets grew 56 percent in 2023 compared to 72 percent in 2022. 

Financial institutions across the Gulf Cooperation Council region accounted for 86 percent of the reserve increase in 2023, with Saudi Arabia becoming the chief contributor, generating 56.7 percent of the expansion.

In the latest report, Fitch Ratings added that the operating environment for these financial institutions will be favorable in the second half of this year. 

Combating the challenges

The report also highlighted some persistent issues in the Islamic banking sector, including low standardization, still-developing Shariah finance regulations, and fragmented disclosures.

According to Fitch Ratings, the Kingdom’s Financial Sector Development Program Charter 2021 is expected to accelerate the growth of the Islamic finance sector by resolving the challenges. 

“There is still no centralized Shariah board, which could further harmonize industry practices. One of the goals of the government’s Financial Sector Development Program Charter 2021 is to enhance the Shariah governance structure and increase transparency,” said Fitch in the report. 

It added: “The regulations issued cover profit-sharing investment accounts, aiming to enhance Shariah compliance, raise transparency, and set minimum regulatory requirements.” 

Fitch Ratings revealed that Saudi Islamic banks have included PSIA-related disclosures in their financial statements since end of 2023. 

While the bank would bear losses in the case of its default, negligence, or violation of any terms and conditions of the PSIA agreement, these would otherwise could be borne by investors, the report added. 

“This is in line with rated Islamic banks in other jurisdictions, and Fitch would view PSIAs bearing a loss as a default. In practice, Fitch believes that depositors will not bear losses due to the impact this would have on confidence in the banking system. PSIAs grew to 7.1 percent of Shariah-compliant deposits at end-2022,” added Fitch Ratings. 

Moreover, SAMA has also issued additional capital adequacy requirements for Shariah-compliant banking.

Fitch said that it does not expect a material impact from the adoption of the capital adequacy requirement rule as there is no material change in the treatment between SAMA’s existing framework applicable for conventional banks and that for Islamic banks. 

“The regulator has released a Shariah governance framework for local banks and finance companies, with the aim of strengthening Shariah-governance procedures and boosting confidence in the Islamic finance sector,” said the report. 

It added: “Rules on new banking products and services include the need for Shariah committee approvals for new Islamic products, among other requirements. Guidelines on repurchase agreements were also issued, with provisions related to late payment amounts and that parties will not claim any dispute on the grounds of Shariah-compliance of the repo agreements.” 

The analysis further pointed out that the apex bank is planning to set up a centralized Shariah board to harmonize all financial institutions’ approaches to Shariah compliance. 

Fitch went on to say that SAMA previously regulated Islamic financial institutes in the same way it regulates conventional banks. However, the new rules have changed this approach. 

“There have been further changes in previous years, such as the fact that all residential mortgages in Saudi Arabia must be Shariah-compliant, in accordance with the Real Estate Finance Law. This, along with strong public demand, has supported the strong Islamic financing growth in Saudi Arabia,” the report concluded.

Topics: Finance Sukuk saudi islamic banks Shariah Banking Fitch Ratings

Related

Saudi Islamic banks positioned for robust growth amidst economic expansion: Fitch Ratings 
Business & Economy
Saudi Islamic banks positioned for robust growth amidst economic expansion: Fitch Ratings 

Saudi Arabia’s Industrial Production Index up 0.9%: GASTAT

Saudi Arabia’s Industrial Production Index up 0.9%: GASTAT
Updated 10 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s Industrial Production Index up 0.9%: GASTAT

Saudi Arabia’s Industrial Production Index up 0.9%: GASTAT
Updated 10 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Manufacturing of chemicals and food items helped drive Saudi Arabia’s Industrial Production Index up 0.9 percent in May compared to the previous month, official data showed. 

According to the General Authority for Statistics, the 0.8 percent rise in this sector helped push the index to 106.3 points in the fifth month of 2024.

Compared to April, the manufacturing of non-metallic products also increased by 0.9 percent, while the production of coke and refined petroleum products decreased by 0.4 percent during the same period. 

Saudi Arabia’s growth in the manufacturing sector is crucial to achieving the goals outlined in Vision 2030, as the Kingdom is steadily diversifying its economy by reducing its reliance on oil. 

“In the manufacturing sector, Saudi Arabia will work toward localizing renewable energy and industrial equipment sectors,” according to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 website. 

The IPI is an economic indicator that reflects relative changes in the volume of industrial output. It is calculated based on production surveys.

However, Saudi Arabia’s overall IPI saw an annual decrease of 2.9 percent in May.

According to GASTAT, this decline in IPI was driven by a fall in mining and quarrying activities, which dropped by 9.7 percent year-on-year in May. 

This dip was attributed to Saudi Arabia’s decision to decrease its oil production to 8.9 million barrels per day in May 2024, aligned with an agreement by OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+. 

To maintain market stability, the Kingdom reduced its oil output by 500,000 barrels per day in April 2023, and this cut has now been extended until December 2024.

“The index for oil activities in May 2024 decreased by 8.4 percent compared to the same month of the previous year due to the decline in oil production. While the index for non-oil activities increased by 12.8 percent, supported by an increase in all non-oil economic activities except for water activities,” said GASTAT in the report. 

The analysis revealed that manufacturing activities in the Kingdom witnessed a growth of 8.2 percent in May compared to the same month of the previous year, while electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply operations rose by 6.6 percent during the same period.

Topics: main Industrial Production Index manufacturing chemicals

Related

Manufacturing surge boosts Saudi Arabia’s IPI to 105.6 points: GASTAT  graphic
Business & Economy
Manufacturing surge boosts Saudi Arabia’s IPI to 105.6 points: GASTAT 

Latest updates

Expat remittances from Saudi Arabia hits $3.4bn: SAMA
Expat remittances from Saudi Arabia hits $3.4bn: SAMA
A shootout between Pakistani Taliban and Police during a raid kills 6, including 3 officers
A shootout between Pakistani Taliban and Police during a raid kills 6, including 3 officers
Kremlin says creation of ‘buffer zone’ in Ukraine needs time
Kremlin says creation of ‘buffer zone’ in Ukraine needs time
Riyadh retail space to grow 28% by 2026: Knight Frank 
Riyadh retail space to grow 28% by 2026: Knight Frank 
Professional Fighters League launches PFL Africa
Professional Fighters League launches PFL Africa

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.