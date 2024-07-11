You are here

Water shortages worsen as funding dries up for northwest Syria displaced

Water shortages worsen as funding dries up for northwest Syria displaced
More than five million people, most of them displaced, live in areas outside government control in Syria’s north and northwest, the UN says, and many rely on aid to survive. (AFP/File)
Updated 30 sec ago
AFP
Water shortages worsen as funding dries up for northwest Syria displaced

Water shortages worsen as funding dries up for northwest Syria displaced
Updated 30 sec ago
AFP
SARMADA, Syria: Hussein Al-Naasan struggles to provide water for his family in the scorching summer, as aid funds have dried up and conditions deteriorated in impoverished displacement camps in Syria’s rebel-held northwest.

“Water is life, it is everything... and now we are being deprived of water,” Naasan told AFP from a camp near Sarmada, close to the Turkish border.

“It’s like they are trying to kill us slowly,” said the 30-year-old father of two, who has been displaced for more than a decade.

After 13 years of conflict, a lack of international funding has severely undercut the provision of basic services such as water, waste disposal and sanitation in displacement camps in northwest Syria, according to the United Nations.

More than five million people, most of them displaced, live in areas outside government control in Syria’s north and northwest, the UN says, and many rely on aid to survive.

Residents told AFP that tap water was unavailable at the camp and aid organizations had stopped trucking water in, blaming aid budget cuts.

Naasan is sharing a water tank with three other families to reduce costs.

“We are finding it very difficult to secure water that we can’t even afford to buy,” he said.

Diminishing water access could lead to a “major disaster,” Naasan warned as the summer sun beat down on the camp.

He said waste was piling up, adding to the risk of disease in an area with war-ravaged medical facilities.

Syria’s war, which broke out after President Bashar Assad repressed anti-government protests in 2011, has killed more than 500,000 people, displaced millions and battered the country’s infrastructure and industry.

In the northwestern Idlib region, some 460 displacement camps hosting around 571,000 people do not have any water, sanitation and hygiene support from UN partner organizations, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) told AFP.

“Without increased funding, 111 additional camps hosting nearly 165,000 people will be cut off” from such support by the end of September, it warned in a statement.

About 80 percent of northwest Syria’s population requires water and hygiene support including “access to drinking water, waste disposal, and rehabilitation of sanitation facilities,” OCHA said.

Yet the critical sector is “consistently” neglected, having received only two percent of necessary funding in the first quarter of 2024, it added.

Camp resident Abdel Karim Ezzeddin, a 45-year-old father of nine, filled plastic barrels of water from a nearby well for his family, grateful to have a truck to transport them.

“How can they stop supplying water in the summer?” he said.

“Do they want us to die?“

David Carden, UN deputy regional humanitarian coordinator for the Syria crisis, said conditions in camps in the northwest were “deplorable.”

“Families in worn-out tents face suffocating heat,” he told AFP.

“Rubbish is piling up in camps without sanitation support. Children are getting sick.”

Response Coordination, an umbrella of local organizations in Syria’s northwest, warned skin diseases were spreading in camps as temperatures soar and water becomes scarcer.

“In some camps, more than 90 percent of residents have scabies,” said Fidaa Al-Hamud, a doctor in charge of a mobile clinic near Sarmada, decrying “water scarcity, refuse piling up... and the lack of sewage networks.”

Firas Kardush, a local official in the Idlib region, ruled by the Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham jihadist group, said authorities were “trying to find alternatives” but warned of a “humanitarian catastrophe” if aid money runs dry.

In another camp in the Idlib countryside, Asma Al-Saleh said water scarcity had made it harder to cook and bathe her five children, expressing worry as one of them has a rash.

When she runs out of water, she has to fill containers at a nearby well and walk them back to her tent.

“I do not have a water storage tank... nor am I able to buy one,” Saleh, 32, said.

“We don’t even have cold water to drink” in summer, she added.

Palestinians ask diplomats to speak out on conditions in Israeli jails

Palestinians ask diplomats to speak out on conditions in Israeli jails
Updated 11 July 2024
AFP
AFP
Palestinians ask diplomats to speak out on conditions in Israeli jails

Palestinians ask diplomats to speak out on conditions in Israeli jails
  • "This is unacceptable, this is against all human rights laws, and it needs to stop," Shahin told the meeting in Ramallah, seat of the Palestinian Authority
Updated 11 July 2024
AFP

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: The Palestinian Authority asked diplomats in a Wednesday meeting in the occupied West Bank to speak out on “unacceptable” conditions suffered by Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.
Varsen Aghabekian Shahin, the Palestinian minister of state for foreign affairs, invited mostly European diplomats as well as representatives from international organizations to show them a three-minute video containing testimonies from Palestinians detained by Israel in recent months.
The compilation of footage and media interviews point to mistreatment in Israeli jails and allegations of torture, which Israeli authorities deny.
“This is unacceptable, this is against all human rights laws, and it needs to stop,” Shahin told the meeting in Ramallah, seat of the Palestinian Authority.
The conditions of prisoners “is of much concern to us, Palestinians, and we hope it is to the world as well,” she added.
The foreign ministry, citing figures from advocacy and rights groups, said some 9,600 Palestinians are currently detained by Israel.
Arrests and Israeli military raids in the West Bank have intensified since the Gaza war broke out with Hamas’s October 7 attack.
The Israeli prison authority has declared a “state of emergency,” effectively allowing it to worsen conditions for inmates and restrict jail visits.
According to a report handed out during Wednesday’s meeting, 18 prisoners have been “killed” in Israeli prisons since October 7.
Qadura Fares, head of the Palestinian Prisoners Club advocacy group, stressed it was often difficult to obtain information about detainees, including thousands arrested in Gaza since the start of the war, of whom he said most have probably been released.
“I believe the international community has the tools to help stop what is happening,” Fares said at the meeting.
“So is there a will in the international community to stop what is happening, or is there not?“
In December, the Israeli military said it had launched an investigation into the death in custody of several Palestinians arrested in Gaza and held at the Sde Teiman base near the city of Beersheva.
Several diplomats who attended the Ramallah meeting refused to comment when approached by AFP.
Last week a spokeswoman for the United Nations rights office said it had “been receiving very worrying, very distressing reports of how Palestinian detainees are being treated by Israeli forces since October 7.”

Iraq condemns Turkish military ‘incursions’ into north

Iraq condemns Turkish military ‘incursions’ into north
Updated 11 July 2024
AFP
AFP
Iraq condemns Turkish military ‘incursions’ into north

Iraq condemns Turkish military ‘incursions’ into north
  • Turkiye's military operations, which sometimes take place deep inside Iraqi territory, have frequently strained bilateral ties
Updated 11 July 2024
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraqi authorities denounced Wednesday renewed Turkish military operations and “incursions” into northern Iraq, urging Ankara to solve security issues diplomatically.
The Turkish army has been mainly conducting strikes against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is listed as a “terrorist” group by Ankara and several Western allies, in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region.
On Wednesday, Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohamed Shia Al-Sudani chaired a meeting of the National Security Council during which officials discussed “the issue of interventions and violations by Turkish forces in the shared border areas,” General Yehia Rasool, military spokesman for the PM, said in a statement.
The council said it rejects “Turkish military incursions” in Iraqi territories and urged Ankara to “diplomatically engage with the Iraqi government for any security-related matters.”
A delegation led by the National Security Adviser will travel to the Kurdistan Region to “assess the general situation and develop a unified stance on this matter,” the statement added.
The PKK, which has fought a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state, has a presence in northern Iraq, as does Turkiye, which has operated from several dozen military bases there against the Kurdish group.
Turkiye’s military operations, which sometimes take place deep inside Iraqi territory, have frequently strained bilateral ties.
In recent weeks, Iraqi local media have reported an increase in Turkish strikes, sparking several fires in border areas. Some reports mentioned Turkish forces establishing new positions.
Turkish forces “have advanced 15 kilometers into Iraqi Kurdistan territory,” said the Community Peacemakers Teams (CPT), an NGO registered in the United States, that monitors Turkish operations in northern Iraq.
In an interview earlier this week, Turkiye’s Defense Minister Yasar Guler said his country is “determined” to clear the border area with Iraq and neighboring Syria of “terrorists.”
In March, following a visit by senior Turkish officials to Iraq, Baghdad quietly listed the PKK as a “banned organization” — though Ankara demands that the Iraqi government do more in the fight against the militant group.
During a visit to Iraq in April, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke of “expectations” of Iraq regarding the fight against the PKK, and Sudani mentioned “bilateral security coordination” that would meet the needs of both countries.
However, Iraqi Defense Minister Thabet Al-Abbasi ruled out in March “joint military operations” between Baghdad and Ankara.

Aid workers ‘cannot access’ many areas of war-battered Sudan: Red Cross

Aid workers ‘cannot access’ many areas of war-battered Sudan: Red Cross
Updated 10 July 2024
AFP
AFP
Aid workers ‘cannot access’ many areas of war-battered Sudan: Red Cross

Aid workers ‘cannot access’ many areas of war-battered Sudan: Red Cross
  • "There are plenty of areas we cannot access, sometimes because they are very dangerous, and sometimes we do not receive permission," said Pierre Dorbes, a representative of ICRC
• "Improving access will help millions of people"
  • “Improving access will help millions of people“
Updated 10 July 2024
AFP

PORT SUDAN: Large parts of war-torn Sudan are inaccessible to aid workers, a Red Cross official said Wednesday as devastating fighting between the army and paramilitaries rages on.
“There are plenty of areas we cannot access, sometimes because they are very dangerous, and sometimes we do not receive permission,” said Pierre Dorbes, a representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).
“Improving access will help millions of people,” Dorbes told journalists in Port Sudan, the Red Sea city where the army, government and UN agencies are now based.
War has raged since April 2023 between the regular army under Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, led by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.
The conflict has left tens of thousands dead and displaced more than ten million people, according to the United Nations.
A recent UN-backed report said nearly 26 million people, or slightly more than half of the population, were facing high levels of “acute food insecurity.”
Volunteer groups in some areas consumed by the violence have set up communal kitchens, supported by international organizations.
“We provide about 2,000 meals a day, and this number is increasing daily,” Esmat Mohamed, who supervises one such initiative in the capital Khartoum, told AFP.
But international groups face logistical hurdles in transferring funds to volunteers on the ground, said one employee requesting anonymity for security reasons.
In the town of Dilling, near the South Sudan border, Kinda Komi is one of the volunteers providing meals to those in need.
“Since the start of the war, no food aid has reached the town, and the roads connecting it to the rest of the country have been cut due to the clashes,” she said.
According to her, “half of those in need leave without receiving meals.”

Israeli strikes in central Gaza kill 20 Palestinians amid push for ceasefire deal 

Israeli strikes in central Gaza kill 20 Palestinians amid push for ceasefire deal 
Updated 10 July 2024
AP
AP
Israeli strikes in central Gaza kill 20 Palestinians amid push for ceasefire deal 

Israeli strikes in central Gaza kill 20 Palestinians amid push for ceasefire deal 
  • Some casualties took place in area declared “safe zone” by Israel, say hospital authorities 
  • US, Egyptian and Qatari mediators hold talks for long-elusive ceasefire with Israeli officials in Doha 
Updated 10 July 2024
AP

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip: Israeli airstrikes early Wednesday killed 20 Palestinians in central Gaza, including six children and three women, some of them inside a purported “safe zone” declared by the Israeli military, hospital authorities said.
This second straight night of deadly strikes in the central town of Deir Al-Balah and nearby refugee camps came as US, Egyptian and Qatari mediators as well as Israeli officials came together in the Qatari capital, Doha, for talks trying to push through a long-elusive deal for a ceasefire and hostage release.
Israel and Hamas had appeared to narrow the gaps in recent days, but obstacles remain.
Strikes early Wednesday hit three houses in the Nuseirat refugee camp, killing 12 people including five children, said authorities at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, where the casualties were taken. An Associated Press reporter counted the bodies.
The camp, like others around Gaza, was originally erected to house Palestinians driven from their homes during the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation. It has grown into an urban neighborhood in the decades since.
A fourth strike early Wednesday killed four men, three women and a child when it hit a home in Deir Al-Balah, an area that is located within the “humanitarian safe zone” where Israel has told Palestinians to seek refuge as it conducts offensives in multiple parts of the Gaza Strip.
The overnight bombardment came hours after Israeli warplanes struck the entrance of a school sheltering displaced families outside the southern city of Khan Younis. The toll from the strike rose to 31 people killed, including eight children, and more than 50 wounded, officials at the nearby Nasser Hospital said Wednesday.
Footage aired by Al-Jazeera television showed kids playing soccer in the school’s yard when a sudden boom shook the area, prompting shouts of “a strike, a strike!”
The Israeli army said the airstrike near the school and reports of civilian casualties were under review, and claimed it was targeting a Hamas militant who took part in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, though it provided no immediate evidence. The military blames civilian deaths on Hamas because the militants fight in dense, urban areas. But the army rarely comments on what it is targeting in individual strikes, which often kill women and children.
In nine months of bombardment and offensives in Gaza, Israel has killed more than 38,200 people and wounded more than 88,000, according to the territory’s Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians in its count. Nearly the entire population has been driven from their homes. Many have been displaced multiple times. Hundreds of thousands are packed into sweltering tent camps.
Israel’s onslaught was triggered by Hamas’ cross-border raid on Oct. 7, during which militants killed 1,200 people in southern Israel, most of them civilians, according to Israeli authorities. The militants took roughly 250 people hostage. About 120 are still in captivity, with about a third said to be dead.
This week, Israeli troops have also been waging a new ground assault in Gaza City in the north of the territory — its latest effort to battle Hamas militants regrouping in areas the army previously said had been largely cleared.
Large parts of Gaza City and urban areas around it have been flattened or left a shattered landscape by previous Israeli assaults, and much of the population fled earlier in the war. But the latest incursions and bombardment prompted a new flight of people.
After Israel on Monday called for an evacuation from eastern and central parts of Gaza City, staff at two hospitals — Al-Ahli and the Patients Friends Association Hospital — rushed to move patients and shut down, the United Nations said.
The Israeli military said Tuesday that it told hospitals and other medical facilities in Gaza City they did not need to evacuate. But hospitals in Gaza have often shut down and moved patients at any sign of possible Israeli military action, fearing raids.
In the past nine months, Israeli troops have attacked at least eight hospitals, causing the deaths of patients and medical workers along with massive destruction to facilities and equipment. Israel has claimed Hamas uses hospitals for military purposes, though it has provided only limited evidence.
Only 13 of Gaza’s 36 hospitals are functioning, and those only partially, according to the United Nations’ humanitarian office.
International mediators were making a new concerted effort to push through a proposed ceasefire deal.
An Egyptian official said the head of Egypt’s General Intelligence Service, Abbas Kamel, went to Doha to join discussions over the deal. The official said US and Israeli officials were also attending. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the press on the meetings.
A day earlier, CIA Director William Burns, who has led the American mediation, met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo
Obstacles remain in the talks, even after Hamas agreed to relent on its key demand that Israel commit to ending the war as part of any agreement. Hamas still wants mediators to guarantee that negotiations conclude with a permanent ceasefire.
Israel has rejected any deal that would force it to end the war with Hamas intact. Hamas on Monday accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of “putting more obstacles in the way of negotiations,” including the operations in Gaza City.

Armed bandits interrupt a rescue of migrants in the Mediterranean off Libya, an aid group says

Armed bandits interrupt a rescue of migrants in the Mediterranean off Libya, an aid group says
Updated 10 July 2024
AP
AP
Armed bandits interrupt a rescue of migrants in the Mediterranean off Libya, an aid group says

Armed bandits interrupt a rescue of migrants in the Mediterranean off Libya, an aid group says
  • SOS Mediterranee filmed the incident Tuesday and said it occurred about 46 nautical miles north of Zuwara on Libya’s western coast
  • Volunteers were helping transfer the 93 passengers from the wooden boat onto their rescue vessel when two rubber dinghies approached
Updated 10 July 2024
AP

ROME: An aid group that rescues migrants in the Mediterranean says one of its missions was interrupted by armed bandits who boarded the overloaded smugglers’ boat and sped away with it after the migrants threw themselves into the sea.
SOS Mediterranee filmed the incident Tuesday. The group said it occurred about 46 nautical miles north of Zuwara on Libya’s western coast, a frequent launching point for smuggling operations to bring migrants to Europe.
According to the video, SOS Mediterranee volunteers were helping transfer the 93 passengers from the wooden boat onto their rescue vessel when two rubber dinghies approached.
A masked bandit leapt onto the migrant boat, sparking panic among the remaining passengers, who threw themselves into the sea. The bandit took control of the empty boat and steered it away from the scene as the SOS Mediterranee crew plucked people from the sea.
It wasn’t clear if the bandits were trying to recover the boat for future smuggling operations. Often, when Italian maritime authorities encounter such boats, they intentionally sink them as a matter of maritime safety.
But Valeria Taurino, general director of SOS Mediterranee, said governments are providing fewer resources to rescue operations, leaving aid groups to do the job in increasingly dangerous situations.
“The lack of rescue vessels left by the states in recent years in the central Mediterranean has generated a reckless increase in armed presence and illegal and dangerous actions for both the fleeing shipwrecked people and aid workers,” she said in a statement.
Italian authorities say the presence of humanitarian rescue ships in the Mediterranean only encourages migrants to take the risky voyages, a charge they deny.
The rescue was one of several reported by rescue groups this week, as smugglers appear to be taking advantage of summer’s often calm seas. That said, the number of migrants arriving in Italy this year by boat – 27,744 – is less than half the 72,036 who had arrived by this time last year, according to interior ministry statistics.
The right-wing government of Premier Giorgia Meloni has made limiting migration a priority. It has signed deals with individual African countries to block departures, imposed limits on the work of humanitarian rescue ships, cracked down on traffickers who reach Italy and taken other measures to deter would-be migrants from setting off.

