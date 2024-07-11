Saudi Green Building Forum hosts decarbonization event in New York

LONDON: A forum on decarbonization in built-up areas was held at Columbia University in New York on Wednesday evening, hosted by the Saudi Green Building Forum, as part of the ongoing UN high-level political forum.
The event was attended by leading sector experts from around the world, who discussed the importance of decarbonizing built-up environments, which they argued would be crucial for achieving global sustainable development goals.
Dutch-American sociologist and leading authority on global cities, Dr. Saskia Sassen, was a guest of honor at the event and she shared perspectives on addressing complex urban systems and advocating for inclusive approaches to sustainable development.
“The commitment to sustainable practices and green business initiatives is crucial for achieving the goals outlined in the ‘Urgent Green Actions for Global Agenda 2030,’” Faisal Al-Fadl, secretary-general of the Saudi Green Building Forum, said.
“We emphasize this commitment on sustainable practices and green initiatives that play a vital role in creating a more environmentally friendly and sustainable future,” he added.
David Styers, from the UN Volunteer Stakeholder Group, emphasized the “pivotal role of volunteers in advancing sustainable development goals,” as he referenced case studies from Guatemala, India, and Kenya.
Kehkashan Basu, president of the Green Hope Foundation, highlighted the importance of localized sustainable solutions and education in achieving Agenda 2030 goals, with initiatives such as climate resilience education and solar-powered agriculture.
In closing remarks, UNESCO student representative for Arab states, Najd Al-Fadl, said it was vital that global action was taken to promote renewable energy solutions for a sustainable future and combat misinformation about green energy.