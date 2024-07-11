Saudi Water Authority, World Bank sign cooperation agreement

Taqmeera brings to the table Madinah’s rich culinary heritage

JEDDAH: Tucked away in a historic building in Madina, lies a culinary gem that embodies the city’s rich cultural heritage.

Taqmeera is a restaurant that takes its name from the Arabic term for the golden-brown crust on freshly baked bread.

The building that houses Taqmeera is a treasure trove, dating back over 80 years.

Originally owned by Ghazi Al-Maghzawi, the son of Saleh Al-Maghzawi, who served the Prophet’s Chamber in Madinah, the building has been lovingly restored to its former glory.

While the restaurant owners do not own the building, they have invested in its renovation, carefully preserving its traditional character while incorporating modern touches.

The restaurant’s founders believe that by sharing the city’s rich cultural traditions, they can inspire a new appreciation for Madinah’s history and people.

Saleh Shahini is the brain behind turning this building into a restaurant to attract international visitors and introduce them traditional Madini dishes with a modern twist.

Shahini told Arab News he considers Taqmeera “a revival of Madinah’s urban symbolism.”

He added: “The inspiration behind Taqmeera was to revive the traditional urban symbol and style of Madinah from the past, while also embracing the present. We aimed to create a space that would transport visitors back in time, immersing them in the city’s rich cultural heritage.”

The historic building that houses Taqmeera boasts three floors, each featuring three rooms, including a kitchen and two traditional sitting areas known as Al-Tarbi’a. The spacious areas on each floor are designed to welcome guests, evoking a sense of warmth and hospitality.

Guests are treated to traditional floor seating and classic chairs, adding to the restaurant’s nostalgic charm.

“The serving dishes are a mix of imported and locally sourced items, each with its own historical significance,” Shahini said.

The menu features a variety of urban Hijazi dishes, highlighting the region’s unique culinary traditions. One of the classic dishes is Madinah’s fatoot, known for its distinctive preparation and flavor. This type of unleavened bread is primarily made from wheat flour, water, and salt, and is typically baked on a hot griddle or saj. It is served alongside creme cheese and pickled mango.

They also offer ta’ateemah, the name of the breakfast feast Hijazis enjoy on the first day of Eid Al-Fitr, and aish bellaham, a delicious and juicy beef pie made with tahini and leek, garnished with sesame and black seeds.

For hot beverages, the menu includes the famous Madini tea with fresh mint leaves, habaq (basil leaves), and Madini roses. Accompanying the tea is mamoul, a traditional shortbread cookie made with special spices and filled with date paste.

“We are very proud that through Taqmeera, our local specialty has gained a loyal following among regular and global customers,” Shahini said.

Taqmeera offers a range of special products, including homemade jams, pickles, various types of mamoul, and ghraybeh — all of which have gained a loyal customers.

The restaurant has also welcomed visitors from outside the Kingdom, including pilgrims from Turkey, the US, and Kuwait. These visitors have been unanimous in their praise, citing the warm hospitality, traditions, and distinctive character of Madinah’s residents as highlights of their experience.