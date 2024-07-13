You are here

War on Gaza

Israeli airstrike kills 2 civilians in southern Lebanon

Israeli airstrike kills 2 civilians in southern Lebanon
Smoke from Israeli bombardment billows in Kfarkila in southern Lebanon on Jul. 12, 2024 amid ongoing cross-border tensions as fighting continues between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. (AFP)
Updated 1 min 4 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Israeli airstrike kills 2 civilians in southern Lebanon

Israeli airstrike kills 2 civilians in southern Lebanon
  • Hezbollah's retaliatory rocket attacks target border town of Kiryat Shmona in Upper Galilee
  • The Amal Movement confirmed that one of its members, aged 60, had been killed
Updated 1 min 4 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: An Israeli airstrike killed two civilians in southern Lebanon on Saturday.
Najib Halawi and Musa Suleiman were targeted by an Israeli drone while driving on the Khirbet Daoud Road, which connects Nabatieh to Marjayoun and is used by travelers heading to the Western Bekaa region.
An initial security report said that the two victims routinely drove their jeep to a water spring in the village of Kafr Kila on the border to collect water for their livestock.
Halawi and Suleiman were, respectively, the father and uncle of Hezbollah member Mohammed Halawi, who was killed at the start of Israel’s attacks in Lebanon’s south. According to the National News Agency, Suleiman was a local council member for Hezbollah allies the Amal Movement in the nearby village of Kfar Kila. The Amal Movement confirmed that one of its members, aged 60, had been killed.
A source close to Hezbollah stressed that both men were “civilians, not fighters.” Hezbollah vowed to respond to the killing of civilians.
Elsewhere on Saturday, Israeli forces targeted the outskirts of the border town of Rmeich with machine guns from their positions in Al-Raheb and Hermon, causing damage to several houses. Hezbollah, meanwhile, said that it targeted a group of Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of the Mitat Barracks with missile weapons and “successfully hit them.”
Israeli sirens were activated in settlements opposite the town of Kafr Kila following the appearance of a series of drones, and three rockets reportedly fell near Kiryat Shmona in Upper Galilee.
The Lebanese Resistance Brigades, a non-sectarian group established by Hezbollah in 1997, issued a statement on Friday night announcing the execution of its first military action against Israeli forces during the current fighting.
“The martyrs Abdul Aal group in the Lebanese Resistance Brigades attacked the Roueisat Al-Qarn site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rockets and directly hit it,” the statement read.
Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said two suspicious aerial targets that were on their way toward Israeli territory were intercepted on Friday night. Alarms were activated in an industrial area near Eilat, where air defenses and warplanes intercepted the two targets. There were no injuries.
Al-Arabiya quoted an American source on Saturday saying that Washington is refusing to deliver heavy bombs to Israel in order to prevent a war in Lebanon, but added that US forces in the region were working on evacuation plans in case such a war breaks out.
The US source told Al-Arabiya: “Israel is capable of launching a massive attack on Lebanon and capable of destroying Beirut Airport and the buildings in its vicinity and in the southern suburbs.”
Hussein Hajj Hassan, head of Lebanon’s Baalbek-Hermel parliamentary bloc, warned Israel against an escalation of aggression against Lebanon.
“If Israel decides to commit this folly, the resistance is prepared and has many surprises regarding numbers, munitions, weapons, and quality and quantity of weapons,” he said, adding that the resistance front in southern Lebanon “is very strong and fully prepared for any scenario that the enemy may carry out.”

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Hezbollah Lebanon

Arrests, summonses of potential presidential candidates in Tunisia continue as election day nears

Arrests, summonses of potential presidential candidates in Tunisia continue as election day nears
Updated 14 sec ago
Arrests, summonses of potential presidential candidates in Tunisia continue as election day nears

Arrests, summonses of potential presidential candidates in Tunisia continue as election day nears
Updated 42 min 57 sec ago
Abdellatif Mekki is among a group of former politicians being investigated for the 2014 killing of a prominent physician
The challenges facing opposition candidates are a far cry from the democratic hopes felt throughout Tunisia a decade ago

TUNIS: As elections approach in Tunisia, potential candidates are facing arrest or being summoned to appear in court as authorities clamp down on those planning to challenge President Kais Saied.
On Friday, a judge in a Tunis court put a potential presidential candidate under a gag order and restricted his movements. Abdellatif Mekki, who served as Tunisia’s health minister and was a prominent leader of the Islamist movement Ennahda before founding his own political party, is among a group of former politicians being investigated for the 2014 killing of a prominent physician.
His political party, Work and Accomplishment, has decried the timing of the murder charges as politically motivated due to his plans to run against Saied in Tunisia’s October election.
“We strongly condemn these arbitrary measures, considering them political targeting of a serious candidate in the presidential elections,” it said in a statement Friday.
Mekki is the latest potential candidate to face legal obstacles before campaigning even gets underway in the 12 million person North African nation.
The challenges facing opposition candidates are a far cry from the democratic hopes felt throughout Tunisia a decade ago. The country emerged as one of the Arab Spring’s only success stories after deposing former dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in 2011, holding peaceful, democratic elections and rewriting its constitution in 2014.
Since 2019, observers have been alarmed at growing signs of a democratic backslide. Saied has imprisoned political opponents, suspended parliament and rewritten the constitution to consolidate the power of the presidency. Despite Tunisia’s ongoing political and economic challenges, large segments of the population continue to support him and his populist rhetoric targeting corrupt elites and foreign interference into domestic affairs.
About a week before Mekki, Lotfi Mraihi, a physician and veteran politician who had also announced plans to run for president, was arrested on money laundering related charges.
Mraihi, the president of the nationalist Republican People’s Union party, was kept in custody after a judge issued an additional warrant adding to charges filed against him in January.
A court spokesperson in Tunis told Radio Mosaique that the arrest warrant was served “on suspicion of money laundering, transfer of assets and opening of bank accounts abroad without the Central Bank’s approval.”
Last January, the court sentenced Mraihi to a suspended six-month prison term as part of an investigation into a 2019 case related to vote-buying allegations.
The Tunisian non-governmental organization Legal Agenda described the arrest as a show of force.
“The arrest of the presumed candidate, Lotfi Mrahi, represents a new step by the authorities in tightening its grip on the electoral process, after announcing ‘tailor-made’ conditions for candidacy, while judicial rulings ensure that the rest of the candidates in the race are besieged,” it said in a statement last week.
The arrests add Mekki and Mraihi to the list of Tunisian politicians pursued by the courts in Saied’s Tunisia.
Amnesty International said in February that over the year prior more than 20 political critics of Saied’s government had been arrested, detained or convicted on charges related to their political activity.
The pursuit of Saied’s political opponents has spanned the political spectrum, from Tunisia’s lslamists like Ennahda’s 83-year-old leader Rached Ghannouchi and nationalists like Free Destourian Party President 49-year-old Abir Moussi.
Ghannouchi has been behind bars since May 2024, facing foreign interference charges that Ennahda, the country’s largest Islamist party, has decried as politically motivated.
Tunisia’s anti-terrorism court sentenced him to one year in prison and a fine following public statements he made at a funeral in February 2022, when he appeared to call the president “a tyrant.”
Ghannouchi continues to face legal challenges. This weekend, the court sentenced him to three years in prison on charges that he was involved in an illicit foreign financing scheme during the last presidential election.
Moussi, a popular right-wing figure who appeals to Tunisians nostalgic for the pre-revolution era, was arrested in October 2023. She was initially detained while being investigated under a controversial cybercrime law after Tunisia’s election authority filed a complaint against her. The complaint came after Moussi criticized a lack of transparency and the presidential decrees guiding the electoral process.
Moussi’s party had announced plans to challenge Saied in October before her arrest and confirmed them earlier this month, though she remains imprisoned.
The National Salvation Front — a coalition of secular and Islamist parties including Ennahda — has said Tunisia can’t hold a legitimate election in such a political climate. The group has denounced the process as a sham and said it won’t endorse or nominate a candidate.
This arrests have sparked outrage among individual political parties and inflamed worries about the country’s ailing political and economic atmosphere landscape.
Work and Accomplishment, Mekki’s party, said his Friday arrest would “confuse the general political climate, undermine the credibility of the electoral process and harm Tunisia’s image.”

GCC chief reiterates ‘firm and absolute’ support for Palestine

GCC chief reiterates ‘firm and absolute’ support for Palestine
Updated 42 min 57 sec ago
Arab News
GCC chief reiterates ‘firm and absolute’ support for Palestine

GCC chief reiterates ‘firm and absolute’ support for Palestine
  • Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi was speaking at an Arab Parliament plenary session in Cairo
Updated 42 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The Gulf Cooperation Council remains “firm and absolute” in its support of the Palestinian people, its secretary-general said on Saturday.

Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi, who was speaking at an Arab Parliament plenary session in Cairo, said the GCC fully backs the Palestinians’ struggle to attain a state and their “legitimate rights.”

Albudaiwi also praised the role of the Arab Parliament and its efforts to promote collective action, especially while the Arab world was facing “immense and painful challenges,” foremost among them the Palestine cause, which, he added would “always remain the central and primary Arab priority,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

This had been consistently reflected in the “clear and unwavering positions adopted by the GCC since its establishment,” he said.

“The tragic situation under which the Palestinian people are suffering, represented in the continuing crimes and violations by the Israeli occupation forces in Gaza Strip and other Palestinian territories, is a deep wound in the heart of every Arab and Muslim,” he continued, adding that Israel’s actions were not only a violation of human rights and international laws, but also a “blatant challenge to all human values and principles.”

The GCC has repeatedly called on the international community to adopt effective measures to ensure an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. It has also called for a de-escalation of violence against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, including Jerusalem and the holy Islamic sites, and a stop to settlement activities and land confiscation.

Albudaiwi reiterated the GCC’s call for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and “all relevant international resolutions.”

He said cooperation between the GCC, the Arab Parliament and other Arab institutions stemmed from a belief that “unity and solidarity among Arab states is the optimal path to achieve security, stability, and prosperity for the region.”

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza Hamas Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

Houthis reject proposed UN-mediated economic talks with govt

Houthis reject proposed UN-mediated economic talks with govt
Updated 57 min 18 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati
Houthis reject proposed UN-mediated economic talks with govt

Houthis reject proposed UN-mediated economic talks with govt
  • Grundberg informed Houthis would only take part in talks with Yemeni government
Updated 57 min 18 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s Houthi militia on Saturday rejected a demand by UN Yemen Envoy Hans Grundberg to hold discussions with the Yemeni government to resolve knotty economic problems, especially the government’s punitive actions against Sanaa banks.

In a post on X, Hussein Al-Ezzi, the militia’s deputy foreign minister, said that Grundberg was informed that the Houthis would only take part in talks with the Yemeni government about implementing the UN-brokered road map to end the war in Yemen, undermining his efforts to end the country’s deepening economic divisions.

“There will be no negotiations save in the context of addressing the implementation of the agreed-upon road map,” Al-Ezzi said.

The UN Yemen envoy has asked the government and the Houthis to meet without preconditions to discuss financial issues and their effect on Yemen’s deteriorating humanitarian situation, his office said.

“We believe a dialogue, in good faith and without preconditions, is the best possible way to address several important economic issues, including the banking sector issue, and come to solutions that prioritize the interests of the Yemeni people,” Mayy El-Sheikh, director of strategic communications and public information at Grundberg’s office, told Arab News.

In a letter dated July 10, Grundberg urged the chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Al-Alimi, to halt the government’s most recent decision to revoke the licenses of six banks in Houthi-held Sanaa that refused to relocate their offices to the southern city of Aden, the interim capital of Yemen.

Grundberg also encouraged the Yemeni government to engage in negotiations with the Houthis to resolve economic issues.

The envoy, in his letter, expressed sympathy for the Yemeni government’s anger over the Houthi attacks on oil terminals, which resulted in the cessation of oil exports.

But he also cautioned that the government’s punitive measures against the banks in Sanaa would worsen the living conditions of Yemenis and potentially reignite the war.

The PLC agreed on Friday to suspend the revocation of six Sanaa bank licenses and to begin talks with the Houthis on the condition that the dialogue would focus on resuming oil exports, unifying currencies, and addressing the Houthis’ measures against banking and trading, including trade harassment and the militia’s ban on imports from government-controlled areas.

The Houthis have prevented the circulation of banknotes printed by the Yemeni government, attacked oil terminals in government-controlled provinces, banned cooking gas imports from government-controlled Marib, and prohibited traders in areas they control from importing goods through Aden and other government ports, all in an effort to drive the Yemeni government into bankruptcy.

The government responded by directing banks and state bodies to relocate their offices from Sanaa to Aden, withdrawing old banknotes that were commonly used in Houthi areas, restricting the issuing or receiving of international transfers to authorized banks, and most recently, revoking the licenses of six banks in Sanaa.

Meanwhile, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said on Friday evening that militia forces targeted the Chrysalis ship twice in the Red Sea and the Bab Al-Mandab Strait, using ballistic missiles and drones, for allegedly breaching the group’s prohibition on sailing to Israel.

It is the latest in a series of claims by the Houthis concerning attacks on ships in the Red Sea and other vital maritime channels off Yemen.

The militia has described the campaign as an act of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Also on Friday, US Central Command said that its forces had destroyed three drones in a Houthi-controlled part of Yemen.

Topics: Yemen Houthis

Daesh kills four police in clashes in eastern Iraq

Daesh kills four police in clashes in eastern Iraq
Updated 13 July 2024
Reuters
Daesh kills four police in clashes in eastern Iraq

Daesh kills four police in clashes in eastern Iraq
  • The clashes occurred while police and army forces conducted a search for militants
  • One of at least three police injured was in critical condition, police said
Updated 13 July 2024
Reuters


BAGHDAD: Four police officers were killed and at least three injured in clashes between Iraqi government forces and Daesh militants in Diyala province in eastern Iraq on Saturday, police and medical sources said.
The clashes occurred while police and army forces conducted a search for militants taking shelter in farmland areas in the town of Khan Bani Saad in Diyala province, police sources said.
Two police colonels said the clashes were ongoing and militants are using snipers to prevent police and soldiers from advancing.
One of at least three police injured was in critical condition, police said.
Iraq’s security situation has been relatively stable in recent years after the chaos of the 2003-US-led invasion and years of bloody sectarian conflict that followed.
Baghdad is now looking to draw down the U.S-led international coalition that helped defeat Daesh and still remain in the country in an advisory role, saying local security forces can handle the threat themselves.

Topics: Iraq Daesh Diyala

Syria says restoring ties with Ankara depends on Turkish troop withdrawal

Syria says restoring ties with Ankara depends on Turkish troop withdrawal
Updated 7 min 35 sec ago
AFP
Syria says restoring ties with Ankara depends on Turkish troop withdrawal

Syria says restoring ties with Ankara depends on Turkish troop withdrawal
  • The statement came days after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he might invite Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad to Turkiye
  • Earlier on Saturday Erdogan went further when he announced the imminent end to the Turkish forces’ operation against Kurdish fighters
Updated 7 min 35 sec ago
AFP

DAMASCUS: Syria’s foreign ministry said Saturday a normalization of ties with neighboring Turkiye depended on Ankara withdrawing troops from its territory.
The statement came days after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he might invite Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad to Turkiye to try and reconcile ties between the two countries that went sour after war broke out in Syria in 2011.
And earlier on Saturday Erdogan went further when he announced the imminent end to the Turkish forces’ operation against Kurdish fighters in northern Iraq and Syria.
Turkiye has launched successive offensives across the border in Syria to expel Kurdish forces from border areas in northern Syria, with pro-Turkish forces controlling two vast border areas of northern Syria.
Erdogan supported early rebel efforts to topple Assad at the start of the war in 2011, but reversed course in recent years, with top officials from both countries meeting in Russian-mediated talks.
Earlier this month Erdogan pointed to a possible meeting with Assad in Turkiye “at any moment.”
“Now we have come to such a point that as soon as Bashar Assad takes a step toward improving relations with Turkiye, we will show him the same approach,” Erdogan said Sunday.
The foreign ministry in Damascus, in its statement of Saturday, said that any bid to restore ties between Syria and Turkiye “must be built on clear foundations that ensure the desired results... foremost of which is the withdrawal of illegally present forces from the Syrian territory, and the fight against terrorist groups that threaten not only Syria’s security, but also the security of Turkiye.”
Diplomatic ties between the two countries were severed at the start of the war in Syria, which erupted after a brutal crackdown on anti-government protests.
It has spiralled into a devastating war involving foreign armies and militants, and killed more than half a million people.

Topics: Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Syria Iraq President Bashar Assad

