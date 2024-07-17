Flynas takes delivery of 53rd A320neo from Airbus

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s budget airline flynas has received its 53rd A320neo aircraft out of an order of 120 from Airbus as part of its strategic expansion plan.

The next-generation model airplane touched down at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, further consolidating the company’s position as the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East and one of the top four low-cost airlines globally, according to Skytrax.

The delivery is part of flynas’ “We connect the world to the Kingdom” mantra, which complies with the objectives of the Kingdom’s national aviation strategy to join Saudi Arabia with 250 international destinations, accommodate 330 million passengers, and host 150 million tourists yearly by 2030.

This comes as the company affirmed its intention to expand its fleet and become the largest owner of modern aircraft in the region during the Paris International Airshow 2023.

It announced the signing of an order for 30 A320neo aircraft as part of a larger deal to purchase 120 new Airbus A320neo and A321neoXLR aircraft, valued at SR46 billion (over $12 billion), according to the air carrier’s website.

The company also announced that its board of directors had approved an order for an additional 130 aircraft, increasing the total purchase order from Airbus to 250 aircraft.

The expansion of A320neo aircraft in the flynas fleet highlights its commitment to sustainability and environmental protection. The A320neo is recognized as an advanced, environmentally friendly, and fuel-efficient single-aisle airplane, demonstrating flynas’ dedication to ecological responsibility, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

Featuring the widest single-aisle cabin with 174 seats, the A320neo family incorporates the latest technologies such as new-generation engines and Sharklets. These advancements result in a 15 percent reduction in fuel consumption and 50 percent less noise compared to previous-generation aircraft.

Last month, the Saudi carrier announced an increase in seat capacity on its domestic flights to Taif, Abha, and Al-Baha, totaling over 480,000 seats.

This initiative aims to enhance domestic tourism during this year’s summer season, representing 21 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023. The airline plans to operate an average of 30 flights per day over a three-month period.

The delivery of the A320neo came a day after a delegation from Saudia, Saudi Arabia’s national flag carrier, visited Airbus’s factory in Hamburg to oversee progress on the Kingdom’s largest aircraft deal in aviation history.

This significant agreement, signed in May, includes the acquisition of 105 A320neo and A321neo aircraft, to be distributed between Saudia and its low-cost carrier, flyadeal.

President of Airbus International Operations, Wouter van Wersch, emphasized the opportunities Saudi Vision 2030 presents for partnership development.

“We, as Airbus, have a very clear strategy on what we want to do in terms of sustainability. We work on innovation, bringing the best aircraft to the market today. But also tomorrow. We look at hydrogen. We look at sustainable aviation fuel. So, there’s a wide array of topics that need to be addressed and to be successful,” he said.

He added that they have been in Saudi Arabia for a long time, saying: “We have a strong local team, of course, in commercial aircraft, but also in helicopters and in defense and space. So, we want to do more. We are very committed to continue to work closely with the Kingdom and we will have to see what happens.”

He further said that Vision 2030 of the country needs more transportation, affirming that his company is a leader in aviation. “So, we are very keen to contribute and look forward to great times together,” the executive said.